United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (YoY) dipped from previous 3.3% to 2.9% in July
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (YoY) dipped from previous 3.3% to 2.9% in July
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:55
Bitcoin Supply Crunch: Institutional Demand Exceeds Mining Production by 400%
TLDR Businesses and institutional investors are buying Bitcoin 4x faster than miners produce new coins, purchasing 1,755 BTC daily versus 450 BTC mined daily Exchange-traded funds add another 1,430 BTC per day to institutional holdings, while governments buy 39 BTC daily Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to multi-year lows as institutions move coins to long-term [...] The post Bitcoin Supply Crunch: Institutional Demand Exceeds Mining Production by 400% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/01 17:54
Solv and Chainlink integrate Proof of Reserve into SolvBTC: live on-chain anti-manipulation feed on Ethereum
Solv Protocol and Chainlink have launched a new feed that combines the market price with on-chain verification of BTC reserves for SolvBTC.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 17:52
India suffers worst bond selloff since 2022 as yields surge in August
India is scrambling to contain its bond market after yields spiked in the biggest selloff since 2022.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 17:51
CertiK: AIO tokens suspected of abnormal transfers, 32 million sold for over $2 million
PANews reported on September 1st that according to a CertiK Alert , approximately 32 million AIO tokens were transferred from the OLAXBT multi-sig wallet to the address 0xec75a0bb45a07f6e23760c7fe8fcb2408a74348c and sold for over $2 million. CertiK is urging users to remain vigilant.
PANews
2025/09/01 17:49
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (MoM) declined to 0.1% in July from previous 0.3%
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (MoM) declined to 0.1% in July from previous 0.3%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:49
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE, PEPE Face Further Uncertainty, While This New Meme Coin Is In Up-Only Mode
Many are watching the Dogecoin price prediction, wondering if it can recapture past glories, while Pepe investors are likewise scratching their heads, facing fresh uncertainties
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 17:47
‘Bitcoin Is King’: Major Cryptocurrency Shuts Altseason Hype With $440 Million
The post ‘Bitcoin Is King’: Major Cryptocurrency Shuts Altseason Hype With $440 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the final days of August, Bitcoin made a comeback, reclaiming the lead in the crypto ETF competition. Spot Bitcoin funds absorbed $440.71 million in new investments, reversing the $1.17 billion outflow from the previous week and bringing the total net intake to $54.24 billion. Net assets now total nearly $140 billion, according to SoSoValue. In contrast, Ethereum ETFs, which had once dominated, added only $1.08 billion during the same period. This is a striking contrast to the previous week: On Aug. 22, Ethereum products took in $2.85 billion, while Bitcoin slipped into the red. You Might Also Like This was quickly framed as the start of an “alt season,” but one week later, the story looks different. Bitcoin is back in the lead, and Ethereum’s numbers now appear to be a temporary spike rather than a real trend. Game of dominance The rotation is easiest to see when you compare it to Bitcoin’s dominance chart. After peaking above 66% in the early summer, the cryptocurrency’s share of the total crypto market cap has slid to around 58%. This decline has allowed altcoins to gain ground, but ETF flows suggest that when larger investors return to the market, they still favor Bitcoin. Source: TradingView Ethereum’s summer streak, with multiple weeks exceeding a billion dollars, was enough to narrow the gap, but not enough to change the underlying order. Institutional buyers appear to be using ETH as a satellite allocation while keeping BTC as the core. This explains why one week of Ethereum outpacing Bitcoin is quickly followed by a swing in the other direction. You Might Also Like August showed how ETF flows can swing from week to week while the dominance trend continues to favor Bitcoin. The $440 million inflow keeps Bitcoin in the lead, but the 58% dominance reading makes it clear…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:47
The number of active addresses on the Tron chain reached 2.48 million, ranking first among all chains
PANews reported on September 1 that Deflama data showed that the current number of active addresses on the Tron chain has reached 2.48 million, ranking first among all blockchain networks.
PANews
2025/09/01 17:45
United Kingdom Consumer Credit up to £1.622B in July from previous £1.417B
United Kingdom Consumer Credit up to £1.622B in July from previous £1.417B
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:43
