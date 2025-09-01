בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Cardano Founder: Leios To Deliver 65x Scaling Within 12–18 Months
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano is now on a defined, accelerated path to its most ambitious performance leap yet. In an August 31 AMA, the Cardano founder highlighted an open-for-review Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) for Leios—a staged implementation plan that, in its first iteration, targets a 30× to 65× throughput increase while preserving Cardano’s determinism and […]
NOW
$0.00797
-0.37%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist
2025/09/01 18:00
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI official multi-sig transfers 485 million market-making tokens to Jump Crypto
PANews reported on September 1 that according to Aunt Ai, the official WLFI multi-sig has just transferred a total of 485 million market-making tokens to two addresses of Jump Crypto, accounting for 0.485% of the total supply of WLFI and 16.2% of the 3 billion " CEX liquidity + DEX LP " .
WLFI
$0.2153
+330.60%
AI
$0.1229
-3.75%
MULTI
$0.12286
+19.66%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 18:00
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Set To Reach $5 In 2025, But This RWA Token Expected To Surge Over 5000%
Ripple’s XRP is still among the most discussed digital assets in the crypto space, especially with its recent development in cross-border payments. Investors are now seeking a Hollywood-style huge profit and may find something else to pursue. That’s where Avalon X (AVLX) comes into focus. With its revolutionary integration of blockchain and real-world asset (RWA) [...] The post XRP Price Set To Reach $5 In 2025, But This RWA Token Expected To Surge Over 5000% appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.05647
-2.35%
CROSS
$0.20281
-4.86%
XRP
$2.7579
-1.56%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi
2025/09/01 18:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Exit Queue Hits $5 Billion Sparking Sell Off Concerns, Top ETH Holders Are Eyeing Layer Brett
The recent $5 billion exit queue in Ethereum is raising alarms and fueling rumors of a potential sell-off rippling through the market. As uncertainty looms over the altcoin sector, major ETH players are already turning their attention to Layer Brett. With forecasts of a massive 100x rally, the new DeFi token is quickly becoming the [...] The post Ethereum Exit Queue Hits $5 Billion Sparking Sell Off Concerns, Top ETH Holders Are Eyeing Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
ALTCOIN
$0.000613
-14.21%
DEFI
$0.001593
+2.70%
TOKEN
$0.01199
-4.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi
2025/09/01 18:00
לַחֲלוֹק
As ETH hits record highs, investors are flocking to SIMMining in search of stable daily returns of $3,000.
In recent years, the rapid rise of the cryptocurrency market has captured the attention of investors worldwide. Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE), as star currencies, have become sought-after by investors due to their unique technological advantages and wide-ranging application scenarios. However, traditional cryptocurrency mining models, due to high hardware costs and complex technical [...] The post As ETH hits record highs, investors are flocking to SIMMining in search of stable daily returns of $3,000. appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$108,643.67
-0.32%
RISE
$0.012203
-9.95%
XRP
$2.7579
-1.56%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi
2025/09/01 18:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana Surges Despite Pullback: Breakout Around $240 Level
Solana (SOL) has demonstrated impressive resilience, maintaining strength while most major cryptocurrencies declined. On August 29, SOL surged above $210 and peaked at $218 before briefly falling below $200. Technical readings imply that Solana’s downturn is a corrective move instead of a negative one. Analysts note that the pullback can form a strong foundation for […]
SOL
$197.99
-3.28%
MOVE
$0.1164
-4.90%
FORM
$3.1541
+3.70%
לַחֲלוֹק
Tronweekly
2025/09/01 18:00
לַחֲלוֹק
les fils Trump visent Wall Street
The post les fils Trump visent Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin : les fils Trump visent Wall Street Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/american-bitcoin-trump-wall-street/
TRUMP
$8.318
-3.67%
COM
$0.017324
-7.73%
SIGN
$0.06719
-4.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Nobel Prize Jean Tirole winner warns of hidden stablecoin risks
Jean Tirole Noble Prize Stablecoins
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news
2025/09/01 17:58
לַחֲלוֹק
‘Something Changed:’ Developer Warns Quantum Computing Could Break Bitcoin in Three Years
The post ‘Something Changed:’ Developer Warns Quantum Computing Could Break Bitcoin in Three Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hunter Beast, author of BIP 360, a proposal that aims to make bitcoin quantum computing resistant, has warned about advancements in the field that could potentially endanger bitcoin. “I don’t think we have as much time as I once thought,” he stressed. BIP 360 Author Raises Concerns About Bitcoin’s Vulnerability To Quantum Computing Quantum computing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/something-changed-developer-warns-quantum-computing-could-break-bitcoin-in-three-years/
T
$0.01578
-3.19%
COM
$0.017324
-7.73%
THINK
$0.01524
-3.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Eric Trump and Metaplanet: the rise of crypto finance between the United States and Japan
Eric Trump has captured media attention by participating in Tokyo at a key event of the Japanese company Metaplanet.
TRUMP
$8.318
-3.67%
RISE
$0.012203
-9.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 17:55
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users
$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted
XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test