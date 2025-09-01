2025-09-02 Tuesday

A whale deposited 10.19 million USDC into HyperLiquid to short WLFI

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $10.19 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a WLFI short position with 3x leverage. There are still open orders and plans to further increase positions.
PANews2025/09/01 18:20
Sonic Community Approves $150M Token Issuance for U.S. ETF Push, Nasdaq Vehicle

The post Sonic Community Approves $150M Token Issuance for U.S. ETF Push, Nasdaq Vehicle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Community members of Sonic, the rebranded Fantom blockchain, approved a large bet on institutional adoption with a vote to fund a U.S. expansion strategy that includes the creation of a $50 million ETF initiative, a $100 million investment program and the creation of a Delaware-registered company. The vote found support from 99.99% of participants. The community rejected the alternative “no-change” option almost unanimously, with just 51,200 votes against the plan and 860.6 million in favor. Sonic Labs pitched the proposal as a necessary break from its “2018 tokenomics,” which involved Fantom Foundation giving away most of its supply to the community. That structure left the foundation holding just 3% of tokens at launch, compared with 50%–90% held by peers. While community-friendly, the team argued it hobbled its ability to fund listings on crypto exchanges, acquisitions and partnerships. The new issuance is designed to close that gap and make Sonic competitive in a market where blockchains increasingly act like companies. In addition to the ETF initiative, the vote authorizes private investment in a public equity (PIPE) vehicle on Nasdaq, and the seeding of 150 million S tokens for Sonic USA, which will be based in New York City. S were created as part of last year’s rebranding. The ETF plan will involve a regulated provider with over $10 billion in assets under management, with custody handled by BitGo. The PIPE vehicle aims to seed a Nasdaq-listed entity’s balance sheet with S tokens locked for at least three years in exchange for strategic treasury purchases. At the network level, fees will also be redirected under a revised mechanism to burn more tokens and reduce inflation — a nod to token holder demands for deflationary pressure. Whether these moves translate into real adoption remains to be seen, but Sonic now has both the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:20
Korean traders sell $657M in Tesla, pivot $253M into BitMine

South Korea’s army of retail traders is reportedly cashing out of Tesla Inc. Local investors dumped a net $657 million of the carmaker’s shares in August.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 18:19
Dogecoin vs Litecoin: Top XRP Explorer Triggers Major Utility Battle

The post Dogecoin vs Litecoin: Top XRP Explorer Triggers Major Utility Battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency space has been triggered by a battle of utility as Litecoin (LTC) and XRP take a jab at each other. The latest round of debate was promoted by the Litecoin handle on X, mocking XRP’s notable promises as “smelly, absurd, and a mere hype.” Litecoin criticizes XRP’s value, XRPScan hits back According to Litecoin, XRP is like a comet, which looks cool on the outside but in reality stinks. The handle suggested that XRP has no real value, and the coin was being sold to investors with a false narrative. It argued that XRP ought not to trade at a higher value than the funds it is used to transfer. You Might Also Like Litecoin ridiculed the scarcity argument about XRP, noting that there are several other crypto assets that could play the role of XRP. It is alleged that XRP’s relevance is based on Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, making deals with institutional stakeholders. The sarcastic criticism immediately drew a reaction from XRPScan, a major explorer on XRP Ledger. In a dismissive tone, XRPScan declared that “Dogecoin has more utility than Litecoin.” This comment takes a hit at LTC by comparing it to Dogecoin (DOGE), a meme coin. XRPScan is suggesting that, despite Litecoin being an older and technically advanced coin at the time of launch, it has no use case currently. Rather, the explorer noted that DOGE has more practical use in everyday life. Debate highlights shifting utility in crypto market The debate now centers around which coin has relevance to users in the cryptocurrency space. You Might Also Like XRPScan argues that Litecoin has faded into being just another Bitcoin clone with no real utility. Whereas, Dogecoin is accepted as a form of payment by some merchants. How this debate rubs off on the price performance of both crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:17
Why Is Metaplanet Stock Down 5% as Its Holdings Cross 20K BTC?

Metaplanet stock price dropped 5.4% to test support at 830 JPY today, with analysts citing weakness in its internal “flywheel” funding model. The post Why Is Metaplanet Stock Down 5% as Its Holdings Cross 20K BTC? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/01 18:14
How Much Can You Make With COME Mining Cloud Mining?

The post How Much Can You Make With COME Mining Cloud Mining? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, compliance is becoming increasingly important. The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework has been released, imposing strict requirements for transparency and operational oversight, driving the industry towards greater standardization. Against this backdrop, users prioritize security, stability, transparency, and compliance when choosing a mining platform. Since its launch in 2020, the COME Mining cloud mining mobile app has earned high acclaim from users worldwide for these key advantages, becoming a leading platform that transcends the limitations of traditional mining. Mobile cloud mining differs significantly from traditional mining: in the past, users had to purchase expensive mining machines, rent large facilities, install cooling equipment, and incur high electricity bills and ongoing maintenance costs. COME Mining cloud mining, however, completely overcomes these challenges by distributing computing power to the cloud. As a result, more and more investors are choosing COME Mining to generate more stable passive income. With just a mobile phone, users can mine anytime, anywhere, eliminating tedious operations and monitoring the growth of their digital assets in real time. Mobile cloud mining is no longer just for professionals; it’s a reality accessible to everyone. You could be the next person to enjoy passive income. Join COME Mining cloud mining and watch your digital assets grow steadily every day. Three steps to start cloud mining with COME Mining 1. Register – Visit comemining.com and claim $15 worth of free hashrate. 2. Choose a plan – Flexible USD-pegged contracts covering major currencies like BTC and XRP. 3. Start mining – The system runs 24/7; daily profits are credited to your account. Withdraw once you reach $100 or reinvest for compound growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: Is COME Mining truly free? A: Yes. A major advantage of the COME Mining cloud mining app is that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:11
India plans bond market rescue as yields surge in worst rout since 2022

The post India plans bond market rescue as yields surge in worst rout since 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India is scrambling to contain its bond market after yields spiked in the biggest selloff since 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is now weighing moves to calm markets after a brutal August saw the 10-year benchmark yield climb nearly 20 basis points, data from Bloomberg showed. Traders blamed a mix of fiscal pressure, tax cuts announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the fading chance of a near-term rate cut following better-than-expected growth numbers. Analysts believe the RBI may step in by buying government securities in the secondary market or by rejecting bids at auctions. A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, said the RBI “should be somewhat worried about the pace of rise in yields,” adding that it “can give soft signals like statements or marginal screen purchases to ensure smooth functioning of the bond market.” Prasanna pointed to open market operations as the likely first step. RBI weighs auction rejections as pressure builds Nathan Sribalasundaram, analyst at Nomura Holdings, said the RBI could also allow the call rate to ease, improving carry for bond investors. He added: “Support could come from an adjustment to the supply. Near term, bids could be rejected at the bond auctions.” The central bank hasn’t officially commented on any of the proposals, and a spokesperson did not respond to requests for input. Government spending numbers released Friday showed India’s fiscal deficit has already hit 30% of the full-year target within the first four months through July, almost double last year’s pace of 17%. That growing gap is pushing up borrowing costs across the board. The damage has already started spilling into the private sector. Companies like Bajaj Finance and Housing and Urban Development Corp. (HUDCO) have shelved plans for fresh bond sales, local media reported. With borrowing costs rising…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:07
South Korea's Financial Supervisory Chairman Nominee Says Cryptocurrencies Have No Intrinsic Value, But Supports Stablecoin Initiative

PANews reported on September 1st that according to The Block , Lee Eok-won , the nominee for chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission ( FSC ), stated before his confirmation hearing that cryptocurrencies lack intrinsic value as a store of value or a medium of payment due to their high volatility. He expressed caution about pension and retirement funds investing in crypto assets and noted that local crypto ETFs remain controversial. Lee 's remarks were criticized by industry insiders as a step backward, but he also supported South Korea's plans to promote a local stablecoin market.
PANews2025/09/01 18:07
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 1)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 1, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 18:03
Private Jet and Luxury Cruise Firms Embrace Crypto as Bitcoin Wealth Fuels Demand

Private aviation and luxury cruise operators are increasingly accepting crypto payments as a new wave of Bitcoin-fueled wealth drives demand for ultra-luxury travel. Key Takeaways: Private jet and luxury cruise companies are now accepting crypto as Bitcoin wealth fuels demand. Young crypto entrepreneurs are driving bookings, valuing speed, flexibility, and exclusive experiences. High-end travel brands are adapting quickly, with hotels, yachts, and airlines offering crypto payment options. The shift reflects the growing influence of young crypto entrepreneurs eager to spend their digital fortunes on convenience, speed, and exclusivity, according to a recent report by the Financial Times. FXAIR, a private jet company under the Flexjet umbrella, has started accepting crypto from clients following what its chair Kenn Ricci described as “tremendous” demand. Young Bitcoin Millionaires Fuel Surge in High-End Travel Demand Many of these customers are young, newly rich from the latest Bitcoin rally, and interested in traveling farther and faster. FXAIR charges around $80,000 for a one-way flight from London’s Farnborough airport to New York City. Ricci noted a noticeable uptick in bookings from “young entrepreneurs in the Bitcoin space,” adding that what they value most is time. “And time is the most precious luxury,” he said. Bitcoin recently hit a new high of $124,000, lifted by renewed political support in the U.S., including former President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance and regulatory appointments. The policy shift has also fueled gains in related stocks such as Coinbase and Circle, creating a fresh pool of affluent spenders. Luxury travel players are quickly adapting. Virgin Voyages now sells its $120,000 annual pass in crypto. SeaDream Yacht Club, known for its ultra-personalized experience and near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, began accepting Bitcoin payments shortly after Trump’s return to office. “For these travelers, luxury isn’t about gold-trimmed service — it’s about flexibility,” said a source close to the yacht operator. “If they want to pay in crypto, we let them.” The trend extends beyond sea and air. Boutique hotel chains like The Kessler Collection and The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts are accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Luxury Travel Spend Set to Nearly Double, with Many Coming From Crypto According to McKinsey, travelers aged 30 to 40 spent $28 billion on luxury travel in 2023, with that figure projected to nearly double to $54 billion by 2028. Many of these consumers are coming from the digital asset space. Nick Fazioli of Jefferies pointed out that this new class of traveler isn’t interested in old-school luxury. “They don’t want to sip champagne and eat caviar,” he said. “They want to be in three cities in one day and still make it home at night.” This trend extends to high-end watch collecting as well. Sean Parsons, CEO and co-founder of luxury watch marketplace Kettle, told Cryptonews earlier this year that there has been a modest uptick in Bitcoin payments across the platform. Parsons added that many of Kettle’s crypto-based transactions also come from ecosystems like Solana or Ethereum. “From our users’ perspective, BTC is still primarily treated as a store of value, which makes people less inclined to spend it on high-end goods,” Parsons said. “In contrast, more active traders on chains like SOL and ETH are comfortable spending their gains on luxury items.”
CryptoNews2025/09/01 18:01
