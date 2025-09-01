2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Two Altcoins Under $1 To Lead the Next Market Rotation

Two Altcoins Under $1 To Lead the Next Market Rotation

The post Two Altcoins Under $1 To Lead the Next Market Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin dominance is weakening, opening space for capital to flow into altcoins. Ethereum’s ETH/BTC ratio recovery could signal the start of a broader rotation. Cronos (CRO) surged 110% on major partnership news, breaking key resistance levels. After months of Bitcoin leading the charge, the market is showing clear signs of a shift. Bitcoin dominance is starting to fade and the ETH/BTC ratio is recovering, a classic setup that historically signals the start of a major capital rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin dominance has begun to ease, often a sign that capital is moving into other assets. The last time a similar setup appeared was in 2021, ahead of a major rally in alternative tokens. Second factor is the ETH/BTC ratio, which is showing early signs of recovery. If this continues, Ethereum could lead the next phase of the cycle, followed by broader participation across altcoins.  ETH VS BTC RETESTING AN 8 YEAR TRENDLINE🔥 This trendline have been suppressing the ratio since 2017, and has now finally broke out of it. This is quite significant because this could possibly lead to much higher prices for #Ethereum going into Q4. pic.twitter.com/mFDRN8WD7U — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) August 26, 2025 Here are two altcoins under $1 that could be poised for big moves in the coming months. Altcoin 1: Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, has been trading under $0.20 for nearly two years. But in late August, CRO broke out sharply, jumping over 110% in just three days. The surge came after news of a strategic partnership between Crypto.com and Trump Media, a deal that positioned CRO at the center of a high-profile digital asset treasury initiative. If CRO can maintain momentum above the key $0.30–$0.40 resistance zone, analysts believe it could become one of the standout performers of Q4 2025. Altcoin…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.33-3.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,749.98-0.22%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006128-14.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:31
לַחֲלוֹק
DV8 Appoints Jason Fang of Sora Ventures as CEO, Entering Digital Asset Market

DV8 Appoints Jason Fang of Sora Ventures as CEO, Entering Digital Asset Market

PANews reported on September 1st that DV8 Public Company Limited announced the appointment of Jason Fang, founding partner of Sora Ventures, as its new CEO, marking the company's shift from media advertising to Bitcoin treasury management and digital asset strategy. Fang has invested over $100 million in over 150 Web3 companies and held key positions at institutions including Sora, Moon Inc., and Metaplanet. DV8 recently secured a 75% stake from a consortium, valuing the company at approximately 550 million baht. In July, the company raised 241 million baht through warrants. DV8 plans to emulate MicroStrategy's Bitcoin-first model to promote financial inclusion in Southeast Asia.
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.0978-0.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05195-4.36%
Sora
SORA$0.0002855-8.84%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 18:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Kiyosaki Warns of European Financial Crisis, Recommends Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver

Kiyosaki Warns of European Financial Crisis, Recommends Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver

Highlights: Kiyosaki warns Europe faces a major crisis, with France near bankruptcy and Germany unrest growing. Kiyosaki urges investors to secure their wealth with Bitcoin, gold, and silver. Max Keiser calls Bitcoin a safe haven as bonds and portfolios collapse. Experienced investor and Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has cautioned that a major global financial crisis may be approaching. He highlighted a sharp 24% decline in European government bonds alongside a 13% drop in U.S. Treasury bonds. Kiyosaki advised investors to safeguard their wealth by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. In his latest X post, Kiyosaki warned about a coming global economic crisis. He said, “Europe is toast,” and predicted possible bankruptcy in France and unrest in Germany. EUROPE is TOAST: French people are on verge of Bastille Day revolt. They’re bringing out their guiottinesand heads will roll as France may be forced to admit bankruotcy. BONDS are not safe: America is now the biggest debtor nation in world history. Since 2020 American… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 31, 2025 Kiyosaki Flags Global Financial Risks Robert Kiyosaki said France is close to a big revolt, like Bastille Day, because of money problems and possible bankruptcy. He pointed out sharp losses in government bonds, with U.S. Treasuries down 13% since 2020, European bonds falling 24%, and British bonds dropping 32%. Previously, he cautioned that “Nothing is safe” in the current global financial landscape. The veteran investor noted that Japan and China are reducing United States bond holdings while buying more gold and silver. Kiyosaki believes that in today’s uncertain market, gold, silver, and Bitcoin are safer options for investors. “EUROPE is TOAST…French people are on the verge of a Bastille Day revolt… Civil war in Germany is brewing… This insanity is why I continue to recommend you save yourself — and save gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” Kiyosaki wrote. Kiyosaki said the traditional “60/40” mix of stocks and bonds, once considered safe, is no longer reliable. With U.S. Treasuries falling and European bonds sliding further, he warned that old financial strategies are now risky. Gold futures recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,500, and silver surged to a 14-year peak ahead of the September FOMC meeting. This surge comes amid growing uncertainty over potential Fed rate cuts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is under heavy selling pressure, erasing all gains from August and dropping more than 15% from its all-time highs. Max Keiser Warns France Crisis, Calls Bitcoin a Lifeline Max Keiser, Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, agreed with Kiyosaki, saying France is facing a big crisis called the “Fourth Turning.” He warned that problems like inflation in France will get worse and suggested people consider moving to El Salvador, which is already past this crisis stage. Keiser noted that El Salvador, the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, may offer greater financial and security stability. Keiser sees Bitcoin as a lifeline from failing fiat currencies, not just an investment. Commentators on X warned that empires often fall due to debt, wars, and disconnected leaders. The analyst pointed to Rome’s currency collapse and Britain’s decline, suggesting today’s turmoil follows a recurring historical cycle. “Bonds were supposed to be the safe asset. They’re imploding. 60/40 portfolios? Dead. Gold is memory. Bitcoin is exile,” he wrote. Max Keiser Says Flee to El Salvador as Kiyosaki Declares Europe ‘Toast’ Kiyosaki and Keiser warn of Europe’s collapse, urging investors to turn to Bitcoin, with El Salvador framed as a safe haven for the crisis era. The post ➤ https://t.co/CzRxuLlE9z#Kiyosaki #Max #Keiser — crypto fury (@crypto_fury) September 1, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.336-3.43%
Threshold
T$0.01581-3.00%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Nobel Prize winner warns of stablecoin risks as market cap hits $280bn

Nobel Prize winner warns of stablecoin risks as market cap hits $280bn

The post Nobel Prize winner warns of stablecoin risks as market cap hits $280bn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nobel Prize-winning economist, Jean Tirole, warns retail investors of the hidden risks behind viewing stablecoins as “safe assets” considering it still has insufficient supervision. Summary Nobel Prize winner Jean Tirole warns that investors may gravitate towards riskier assets if U.S. government bonds fail to perform well. Stablecoin market cap rose by $16 billion in the past month to $280 billion, according to data from McKinsey. In an interview with Financial Times, 2014 Nobel laureate Jean Tirole warned retail investors that stablecoins could push governments into multibillion-dollar bailouts if the tokens pegged to fiat currencies end up unraveling in the future. “If it is held by retail or institutional depositors who thought it was a perfectly safe deposit, then the government will be under a lot of pressure to rescue the depositors so they don’t lose their money,” he said. Tirole, a professor at the Toulouse School of Economics, warned that as stablecoins are backed by fiat-based assets such as US government bonds, they could end up becoming unpopular because the underlying assets’ offers relatively low yields. The Nobel-prize winner brought up previous instances where the returns were “negative for a number of years” and payouts after inflation were even lower. Stablecoins are currently dominating the financial systems as more governments gravitate towards stablecoin regulations, especially countries like the United States with the Genius Act and Hong Kong with its Stablecoin Ordinance issuers’ license. They are expected to gain further popularity as more governments and institutions are jumping on the bandwagon. Stablecoin transaction volume for U.S.-pegged tokens | Source: McKinsey According to a McKinsey report, the stablecoin market cap recently hit an all-time high of $280 billion. The value increased by $16 billion in the past month alone, with Tether (USDT) leading the charge with 60% of the market cap share.…
Threshold
T$0.01581-3.00%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09791-3.23%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:28
לַחֲלוֹק
Leios To Deliver 65x Scaling In 12–18 Months

Leios To Deliver 65x Scaling In 12–18 Months

The post Leios To Deliver 65x Scaling In 12–18 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Founder: Leios To Deliver 65x Scaling In 12–18 Months Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-leios-65x-scaling-12-18-months/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,749.98-0.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017336-7.67%
Sign
SIGN$0.06716-4.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:26
לַחֲלוֹק
Who owns the most Ether in 2025? The ETH rich list, revealed

Who owns the most Ether in 2025? The ETH rich list, revealed

Discover the top Ether holders in 2025, from staking contracts and ETF giants to public companies and early whales. Around 70% of all ETH is held by just 10 addresses, but most belong to staking contracts, exchanges or funds, not individual whales.Nearly half of all ETH sits in a single smart contract: the Beacon Deposit Contract that powers Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system.Big institutions like BlackRock, Fidelity and listed companies now hold millions of ETH, turning Ether into a serious treasury asset.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09791-3.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011194-5.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:25
לַחֲלוֹק
Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance

Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance

BitcoinWorld Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant development from the Sonic community. In a move set to reshape its future, the Sonic community, formerly known as Fantom, has overwhelmingly approved a proposal to issue $150 million in tokens. This monumental decision is earmarked to fund a strategic and ambitious Sonic US expansion, signaling a new era for the blockchain platform. What’s Driving Sonic’s Ambitious US Expansion? The recent approval, which saw an astonishing 99.9% consensus from the Sonic community, empowers Sonic Labs to execute a comprehensive plan. This plan aims to establish a robust presence in the highly influential United States market. CoinDesk reported on this pivotal development, highlighting the community’s strong support for this forward-thinking initiative. The $150 million token issuance is not just about raising capital; it’s a meticulously crafted strategy with several key components: Designing a $50 million Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF): This aims to attract institutional investors and provide a regulated investment vehicle for broader market access. Creating a $100 million Private Investment Vehicle: This fund is specifically designed to facilitate a potential Nasdaq listing, opening doors to traditional financial markets. Establishing a Sonic USA Entity in New York City: A physical presence in a global financial hub like New York underscores Sonic’s commitment to the US market and its regulatory landscape. Sonic Labs emphasized that this proposal is an essential measure. It seeks to secure crucial exchange listings, significantly enhance the platform’s competitiveness, and introduce a deflationary mechanism to benefit token holders. This holistic approach underpins the entire Sonic US expansion strategy. Why is This US Market Push So Crucial? Entering the US market offers immense strategic advantages for Sonic. The United States represents one of the largest and most liquid financial markets globally, with a growing appetite for regulated cryptocurrency products. By establishing a strong foothold here, Sonic can tap into a vast pool of institutional and retail investors. Securing exchange listings in the US is vital for increasing liquidity and accessibility for Sonic tokens. Furthermore, aiming for a Nasdaq listing signifies a bold step towards mainstream financial integration, potentially elevating Sonic’s profile among traditional investors who might be wary of less regulated crypto avenues. This move positions Sonic as a serious contender in the evolving digital asset space, making its Sonic US expansion a game-changer. The introduction of a deflationary mechanism is another compelling aspect. By potentially reducing the circulating supply of tokens over time, this mechanism aims to increase the scarcity and, consequently, the value of existing Sonic tokens, benefiting the community that overwhelmingly supported this initiative. Understanding the Financial Mechanics: Token Issuance Explained When we talk about “token issuance,” it refers to the creation and distribution of new cryptocurrency tokens. In this context, Sonic will be minting new tokens to raise the $150 million needed for its US market initiatives. This funding model is common in the crypto space, allowing projects to finance development, marketing, and strategic growth without relying on traditional venture capital or debt. The funds generated from this issuance will directly fuel the creation of the ETF, the private investment vehicle, and the establishment of the New York entity. It’s a direct investment by the community into the future growth and reach of the Sonic ecosystem, with a clear focus on the ambitious Sonic US expansion. What’s Next for Sonic in the American Landscape? The approval is just the first step. The road ahead involves meticulous execution, navigating complex regulatory frameworks, and building strategic partnerships. Establishing the New York entity will be crucial for compliance and operational efficiency within the US. The journey towards a Nasdaq listing will require meeting stringent financial and operational standards, a testament to Sonic’s commitment to transparency and robust governance. For the Sonic community, this means an exciting period of development and potential growth. While challenges like regulatory hurdles and market volatility remain, the clear vision and strong community backing for this Sonic US expansion provide a solid foundation for success. Keep an eye on official announcements from Sonic Labs for updates on these ambitious plans. In conclusion, the Sonic community’s overwhelming approval for a $150 million token issuance marks a pivotal moment. This strategic investment in a comprehensive Sonic US expansion plan—encompassing an ETF, a Nasdaq listing, and a New York entity—demonstrates a clear vision for mainstream adoption and enhanced competitiveness. This bold move positions Sonic for significant growth and increased visibility in the global financial landscape, promising an exciting future for its ecosystem and token holders. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main purpose of the $150 million token issuance? A1: The primary purpose is to fund Sonic’s strategic Sonic US expansion, which includes designing an ETF, creating a private investment vehicle for a Nasdaq listing, and establishing a Sonic USA entity in New York City. Q2: What was the community’s response to the proposal? A2: The Sonic community showed overwhelming support, approving the proposal with an impressive 99.9% majority, indicating strong confidence in the expansion plans. Q3: How will the Sonic US expansion benefit token holders? A3: The expansion aims to secure exchange listings, enhance competitiveness, and introduce a deflationary mechanism. These measures are expected to increase liquidity, accessibility, and potentially the value of Sonic tokens over time. Q4: What are the key components of Sonic’s US expansion plan? A4: The plan involves three main components: a $50 million Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), a $100 million private investment vehicle aimed at a Nasdaq listing, and the establishment of a physical Sonic USA entity in New York City. Q5: Why is entering the US market so important for Sonic? A5: The US market is one of the largest and most influential financial markets globally. A strong presence there can attract institutional and retail investors, increase liquidity, and elevate Sonic’s profile within mainstream finance. Did you find this article informative? Share your thoughts and help us spread the word about Sonic’s ambitious plans! Share this article on your social media platforms and let your network know about this exciting development in the crypto space. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.006-2.32%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01648-0.60%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.1898-4.82%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:25
לַחֲלוֹק
BTC bounced omhoog, maar september kan roet in het eten gooien

BTC bounced omhoog, maar september kan roet in het eten gooien

Bitcoin staat op een spannend punt. De koers zit op $109.700, terwijl de markt licht opveert na een kleine daling eerder vandaag. Het handelsvolume in de afgelopen 24 uur bedraagt $57,08 miljard, met een stijging van +0,7%. Analist Michaël van de Poppe ziet kansen, maar waarschuwt ook voor wat er... Het bericht BTC bounced omhoog, maar september kan roet in het eten gooien verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,749.98-0.22%
MetYa
MET$0.2466+1.10%
OP
OP$0.675-3.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana Price Prediction, Could An Ethereum Based Memecoin Outperform Solana (SOL) In 2025

Solana Price Prediction, Could An Ethereum Based Memecoin Outperform Solana (SOL) In 2025

What if the next big SOLANA price prediction story ends with an Ethereum memecoin winning the day? Many see Solana as steady, yet a massive market cap can limits the growth potential, leaving only modest returns. Which makes it no longer the best investment for people searching for both fast and big growth potential. So
Solana
SOL$198.45-3.05%
Capverse
CAP$0.06958-0.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002543-10.74%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:23
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Today: Will September be BEARISH for Crypto?

Crypto News Today: Will September be BEARISH for Crypto?

The post Crypto News Today: Will September be BEARISH for Crypto? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News August was a month of extremes for crypto. Bitcoin took a hit after a massive 24,000 BTC liquidation, dropping its price to around $108,000 from earlier highs near $109,200.  Meanwhile, the Ethereum price today is holding around $4,397, slightly off intraday highs of $4,493, but still showing strong momentum. According to a recent video by Altcoin Daily, Ethereum could offer greater upside than Bitcoin in the months ahead. Despite Bitcoin’s record rally, the analysts revealed they have personally shifted more exposure into ETH, signaling confidence in its near-term growth potential. Ethereum Flippening: Can ETH Overtake Bitcoin? The idea of an Ethereum flippening where ETH overtakes Bitcoin in dominance, is gaining traction. Institutional Accumulation: On-chain data shows whales, treasuries, and Wall Street are buying ETH on dips while retail investors are selling. One Bitcoin OG sold 2,000 BTC ($215M) and bought nearly 49,000 ETH, bringing their total to 886,000 ETH worth over $4B. Adoption Narrative: Wall Street and corporate firms prefer Ethereum’s strong uptime, Layer 2 scalability, and dominance in stablecoins. Supportive regulatory moves like the Genius Act have further boosted ETH’s appeal. Also Read :   Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025   , Ethereum Adoption and Staking Rewards Ethereum’s staking rewards and growing institutional trust are reinforcing its value. As one analyst put it: “Follow the money.” Moves by big players show ETH is seen as the blockchain with more room to grow. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highlighted that the next big milestone is improving user experience, making ETH simple for beginners but flexible enough for advanced users. This could make Ethereum the most accessible blockchain globally. Analysts stressed that bull markets reward long-term holders who stay invested rather than making frequent trades. They advise patience and positioning for the bigger Q4 moves. Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Prediction for Q4 Historically, September tends to be a bearish month for crypto, and analysts expect some cooling. But they see it as a buying opportunity before the Q4 rally. Bitcoin price prediction: Could climb to $150,000 by year-end. Ethereum price prediction: Expected to deliver higher percentage gains than BTC. Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World! Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more. Subscribe to News
NEAR
NEAR$2.336-3.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.05654-2.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,749.98-0.22%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:22
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge