2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Charles Hoskinson Says His Life Depends on Cardano Winning Against Competitors Like Ethereum

Charles Hoskinson Says His Life Depends on Cardano Winning Against Competitors Like Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson delivered another passionate speech on his commitment to ensuring that the Cardano ecosystem outperforms Ethereum. Hoskinson, who also co-founded Ethereum, has been under intense scrutiny by a faction of the Cardano community for what they believe are his contributions to the stagnation of the ADA ecosystem. Some suggested he was a “cancer” and insisted that Cardano is better off without him. However, as he has continued to emphasize, Cardano is his brainchild, and he does not wish for it to fade away. Hoskinson reiterated this in his AMA podcast on Sunday, assuring his commitment to ensuring that the network thrives. Cardano Founder Says a Lot Is at Stake With Cardano's Success Some support Cardano due to their financial exposure, while others support it for its technology. However, for Hoskinson, it is because he is the founder, and a lot is at stake if his invention fails to thrive. He reminded his listeners that he founded Cardano and has no benefit from seeing it burn down in flames. Furthermore, he emphasized that the rest of his life, brand, and legacy depend on the success or failure of the Cardano ecosystem. Hoskinson Renews Ethereum Rivalry Meanwhile, he assured that he wants Cardano to win, even against major competitors like Ethereum. He expressed discontent that Cardano ranks lower than Ethereum, adding that his goal is to enhance the state of affairs daily to ensure that the network displaces Ethereum. Notably, this is not the first time Hoskinson has targeted his old endeavor. He has previously criticized Ethereum in favor of Cardano, arguing that his chain has better technology. For context, he referred to the chain as a dictatorship controlled by co-founder Vitalik Buterin last year. In April, he raised doubts over Ethereum’s long-term viability, asserting that it would not last another 10 to 15 years. Some of the Cardano founder’s reasons for his claims were a poor choice of consensus mechanism and the adoption of layer 2 scaling solutions. Remarkably, the bad blood dates back to 2014, when Buterin and the core team removed him as CEO over a disagreement regarding Ethereum's roadmap. Hoskinson wanted Ethereum to function as a commercial and profitable entity, but Buterin vetoed the idea, opting instead for the ecosystem to exist as a non-profit organization. Hoskinson founded Cardano following his departure. Currently, Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, with a valuation of $540 billion. On the other hand, Cardano ranks 10th with a market cap of $30 billion. For ADA to surpass Ethereum, ADA would need to rally by at least 1,700%, taking its price to $15.2. Charles Hoskinson Highlights Internal Conflict Further, Charles Hoskinson noted that there was once an internal conflict between the developers and the IOG team. This stunted the growth of the ecosystem, as implementations like smart contracts stalled. However, integrations like the Midnight Network and Lace righted this wrong. He highlighted that the Glacier Drop has the scaling solution Hydra at its core, alongside Cardano smart contracts, aligning IOG with the challenges faced by builders. “Now we had to fix a lot of broken windows along the way,” he added.
Capverse
CAP$0.06958-0.98%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000479-23.72%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004029-4.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Crypto Basic2025/09/01 18:40
לַחֲלוֹק
What Makes a Lending Platform Trustworthy? A Checklist for Crypto Investors

What Makes a Lending Platform Trustworthy? A Checklist for Crypto Investors

With its diversified real-world collateral and zero-commission lending model, 8lends gives you the confidence to grow your portfolio.
RealLink
REAL$0.05653-2.29%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004447-3.70%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/01 18:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Inflows Surge Despite Market Woes

Crypto Inflows Surge Despite Market Woes

The post Crypto Inflows Surge Despite Market Woes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent findings by CoinShares spotlight a burgeoning interest in cryptocurrency investment products, attracting significant financial inflows amidst fluctuating market conditions. The firm reports a remarkable $4.37 billion influx into crypto-based investment vehicles throughout August. Continue Reading:Crypto Inflows Surge Despite Market Woes Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-inflows-surge-despite-market-woes
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017336-7.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash

Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash

The post Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The last weekend of August on Crypto X wasn’t about charts or ETFs – it was about a roast. Litecoin’s official account fired off a satirical thread targeting XRP, and what began as a joke quickly spiraled into one of the ugliest (and funniest) online spats the industry has seen all summer. Instead of talking block sizes or transaction speeds, Litecoin’s post leaned into absurd humor. It compared the smell of comets to the idea that XRP tokens could somehow be more valuable than the money they move. The roast then veered into mockery of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, rebranded in the meme as “Brad Garlicmouse.” Within hours, the post had spread like wildfire, pulling XRP diehards into the fray. A Community on the Defensive XRP holders didn’t take kindly to the roast. Screenshots of Charlie Lee’s 2017 liquidation of his entire LTC stash resurfaced, with critics questioning why the founder dumped if the project had real future value. Others mocked Litecoin as irrelevant, accusing its social media manager of desperation rather than clever trolling. Some even claimed they were selling off their LTC in protest, while others proudly announced a switch to XRP. Litecoin Doesn’t Back Down If XRP fans expected an apology, they didn’t get one. The Litecoin account leaned into the chaos, pointing out that it had roasted Solana and itself in the past with little drama. Only XRP, it said, responded with “two days of legal threats and market-cap rants.” Eventually, the account softened the tone slightly with a joke about eating hot pockets and possibly being fired — but the trolling continued. Philosophy at the Core Beyond the memes, the feud spotlighted a genuine divide. XRP is built around institutional adoption and partnerships with banks, aiming to modernize cross-border settlement. Litecoin, meanwhile, has always…
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:35
לַחֲלוֹק
Uncovering the Secrets Behind the Popularity of Kalshi and ai16z: The "Psychological Tactics" of the Crypto Market

Uncovering the Secrets Behind the Popularity of Kalshi and ai16z: The "Psychological Tactics" of the Crypto Market

Author: TM Compiled by Tim, PANews I probably shouldn’t have posted this because it’s so insightful. Let’s delve into the world of crypto marketing: A masterclass in psychological tactics. If you don't know what psychological tactics mean? It means you've been manipulated your entire adult life. Welcome to the world of Meme Wars. Milady Example 1: Kalshi enters the crypto market Let's start with Kalshi. This isn't to spread FUD; in fact, I admire their execution. I'm just sharing my personal thoughts on the Kalshi case, though nothing here is confirmed. As the meme coin craze faded, prediction markets began to gain traction, and some influencers, including John Wang, began to push the narrative. There's no doubt that prediction markets are fairer than memecoins. Memecoins are a brutal 1-vs-1,000 game, while prediction markets at least even out the odds. But let's be honest: crypto enthusiasts simply love tokens, and they always have. So the question becomes: How to capture the memecoin market share without issuing new coins while challenging leading platforms like Polymarket? Answer: Psychological warfare This is what happened: John Wang signed with Kalshi long before the official announcement. In the previous months, social interactions and researcher citations had boosted his account's popularity. When the news finally broke, the publicity campaign was coordinated: news outlets, influencers, and "research" pages all reported the hiring of the same KOL. News reports on hiring cryptocurrency influencers This was framed as a major event, as if Kalshi had just poached an executive from Google or Apple. A simple yet clever psychological tactic: turning a personnel change into a full-scale marketing campaign. Kalshi isn’t just entering the crypto space; he’s making it look like a paradigm shift. They paid these websites, research institutions, and influencers to discuss the announcement. A personnel shakeup that caused a stir. Kalshi officially entered the crypto market with a fanfare comparable to the FAANG stock listings. A simple but effective psychological tactic: they take the announcement and spin it into a massive marketing campaign. Is John Wang the marketing manager of Kalshi? Example 2: ai16z flywheel Now, let's talk about ai16z This idea was truly genius, and it made people (including me) really look forward to the future of Crypto x AI integration. The script is this: They launched a Meme DAO around the idea of tokenizing venture capital giant a16z. Marc Andreessen himself responded, verifying the dissemination value of this meme. Suddenly, the entire industry's attention was focused on this "new AI fund." Then came the product launch: Eliza AI Agent. It quickly shot to the top of the GitHub charts. The timing was perfect, and the buzz was unstoppable. Shaw is showing off But at the bottom level, it is just a GPT wrapper. To put it bluntly, it just connects the API of the existing large language model to the front end, which is nothing groundbreaking. Who cares? Actually, no one cares. The product works, the atmosphere is right, and that's all that matters. The psychological tactics here are as much about narrative as they are about technique. Joining the ai16z DAO has become a status symbol. Like wearing a Rolex in its early days, becoming an "ai16z partner" signifies insider status, a title that attracts developers from top universities and deep-pocketed believers. The DAO’s market capitalization soared to $2.5 billion (but liquidity was laughably low). This set in motion a flywheel effect: hype attracted liquidity, liquidity attracted investors, and investors fueled more hype. But then the question arises: how to cash out without ruining the chart? Answer: You don’t. Instead, ai16z “sells” their technology to other crypto AI projects in exchange for up to 10% of the token distribution agreement and marketing support. The result? An overflow of half-baked AI projects. Support, pump-and-dump. Shaw after selling off his free crypto AI tokens The psychological tactics worked. Liquidity was drained, and now ai16z is plotting a comeback. The essence of psychological tactics The problem is: the same routine cannot succeed twice Once people figure out the gimmick, it's gone. They'll move on to the next new thing. That's why so many projects keep recycling the same old buzzwords: airdrop Roadmap Buyback flywheel Economic Model If you're listening to this, it's early days for this project. In this market, talking is out; delivering is key. Welcome to the Meme Wars Crypto marketing today is not advertising, it’s warfare. Narratives are weapons, and interactions are ammunition. Every announcement, collaboration, or controversy is a battle for mindshare. Winning projects aren’t just selling technology; they’re executing coordinated psychological tactics: weaving stories, memes, and strategies that the target audience is willing to believe. Not everyone plays by the same rules. So if you want to grab market share in this industry, you better arm yourself. Assemble your team like a Roman warlord ready to conquer. Because in crypto, it’s a war.
MemeCore
M$0.79332+20.80%
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.06%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000002652-0.37%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 18:35
לַחֲלוֹק
Hedera Teams With SWIFT, Gains Grayscale Boost as HBAR Charts Hint Big Breakout

Hedera Teams With SWIFT, Gains Grayscale Boost as HBAR Charts Hint Big Breakout

Hedera has moved deeper into global finance as it partners with SWIFT to test Hashgraph technology for cross-border payments. The trial positions Hedera among networks seeking to modernize settlement systems long dominated by legacy rails. At the same time, the collaboration underscores growing demand for distributed ledger infrastructure in institutional finance. Hackathon in Africa Extends […] The post Hedera Teams With SWIFT, Gains Grayscale Boost as HBAR Charts Hint Big Breakout appeared first on CoinChapter.
CROSS
CROSS$0.20328-4.79%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005873-5.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02707-1.13%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:34
לַחֲלוֹק
Metaplanet Stock Slides as Bitcoin Holdings Cross 20K BTC

Metaplanet Stock Slides as Bitcoin Holdings Cross 20K BTC

The post Metaplanet Stock Slides as Bitcoin Holdings Cross 20K BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The flywheel model, which relied on rising Metaplanet stock price to generate capital for Bitcoin purchases, has lost momentum. This has reduced the premium over its Bitcoin holdings from eight times to roughly twice, raising concerns over potential shareholder dilution. Metaplanet plans to raise $884 million through overseas share offerings and seek shareholder approval. Metaplanet stock has come under strong selling pressure on Sept. 1, despite the firm also announcing a 1,009 BTC BTC $109 301 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.18 T Vol. 24h: $35.19 B purchase earlier today, thereby taking its total holdings to 20,000 BTC. As a result, the company is now 66% on its target of having 30,000 BTC treasury by year-end. Why Is Metaplanet Stock Down Despite Bitcoin Purchases? Over the past month, the Metaplanet stock has been moving sideways and is once again testing the support of 830 JPY, after a 5.4% correction. The latest pressure on the stock price comes as the company’s fundraising mechanism comes under strain. Unlike other declining stocks with border market weakness, the drop in Metaplanet comes due to an internal funding mechanism, according to the report by Bloomberg. The report explains that the Japanese firm employs a “flywheel model” rising share prices triggered warrants with its financing partner Evo Fund, generating fresh capital that was then used to buy more Bitcoin. This model fueled investor optimism as long as the stock price remained elevated. However, as Metaplanet shares began sliding, the mechanism lost momentum. Since June, Metaplanet’s stock has fallen nearly 54%, causing the premium over its Bitcoin holdings to collapse. Metaplanet aims to raise $884 million through overseas share offerings and will seek shareholder approval at its meeting on September 1 to issue up to 555 million preferred shares, potentially generating $3.8 billion to expand…
B
B$0.67499-6.17%
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,697.96-0.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:34
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025

Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin is kicking off September under pressure. After a 6.49% slide in August, the leading cryptocurrency has opened the month at $108,253, staring down its historically weakest stretch of the year – a trend traders call “Red September.” Since 2013, Bitcoin has posted an average loss of 3.77% in September, falling in eight of the past 11 years. The pattern isn’t unique to crypto; Wall Street has been plagued by September selloffs for nearly a century.  But this year the situation is far more volatile, and traders know it. The September Effect on Crypto  Every year, September brings a familiar mix of selling pressure. The mood turns bearish, traders cut risks, and the market bleeds. “The pattern is predictable: negative social media chatter spikes around August 25, followed by increased Bitcoin deposits to exchanges within 48-72 hours,” said Yuri Berg of FinchTrade. “We’re watching an entire market talk itself into a selloff based on history rather than current fundamentals.” That fear is backed by market structure. Mutual funds lock in losses for tax purposes, liquidity shifts into bonds, and traders return from summer ready to rebalance. In crypto, these moves are amplified.  Bitcoin trades 24/7, leverage kicks in, and whale-driven volatility often makes things worse. Geopolitics, Inflation, and a Risk-Asset Reality Check Global risks are piling on. Inflation in the U.S. is stuck at 3.1%, two major wars are disrupting supply chains, and trade tensions are heating up. “The contemporary state of global geopolitics perfectly positions BTC for a steep decline come September 2025,” said Daniel Keller of InFlux Technologies. Today, BTC moves like a risk asset and that makes it vulnerable to every macro shock. Charts Flash Red as Institutions Pull Back Bitcoin has…
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.06%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,697.96-0.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:33
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP vs. Litecoin: Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash

XRP vs. Litecoin: Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash

Instead of talking block sizes or transaction speeds, Litecoin’s post leaned into absurd humor. It compared the smell of comets […] The post XRP vs. Litecoin: Meme War Escalates Into Full-Blown Culture Clash appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.7591-1.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002501-11.09%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1042-36.46%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 18:31
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana Price Poised for Potential 30% Rally

Solana Price Poised for Potential 30% Rally

Solana (SOL) is showing strong signs of a significant price rally, with analysts eyeing a 30% upside driven by the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade and other powerful catalysts. The Alpenglow upgrade is considered the most substantial protocol improvement in Solana’s history, aiming to drastically reduce transaction finality times from 12.8 seconds to approximately 150 milliseconds. This … Continue reading "Solana Price Poised for Potential 30% Rally" The post Solana Price Poised for Potential 30% Rally appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Solana
SOL$198.2-3.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 18:31
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge