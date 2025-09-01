2025-09-02 Tuesday

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top "blue chip" altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a "Trump Coin"? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump's family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump's orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What's Solana's connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Former Indian Lawmaker, Police Officer Convicted in Bitcoin Extortion Case

Former Indian Lawmaker, Police Officer Convicted in Bitcoin Extortion Case

An Indian court has convicted 14 individuals, including a former lawmaker and a former police superintendent, for extorting $3.6 million in bitcoins from a businessman. Details of the Criminal Conspiracy An Indian court has convicted 14 individuals, including a former lawmaker and a law enforcement officer, for the extortion of $3.6 million (₹32 crore) in […]
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:51
WLFI announced that the initial circulation of the token is about 24.67 billion

WLFI announced that the initial circulation of the token is about 24.67 billion

PANews reported on September 1st that, according to the official World Liberty Financial blog, WLFI will have approximately 24,669,070,265 tokens in circulation at launch. This allocation includes 10 billion tokens for the World Liberty Financial, Inc. ecosystem, 7.784 billion for Alt5 Sigma Corporation, 2.881 billion for liquidity and marketing purposes, and 4.005 billion for initial unlocking by public sale participants. The remaining tokens will be locked up and vested according to various categories, such as the team and strategic partners.
PANews2025/09/01 18:50
Tesla ditched by South Korean traders over crypto

Tesla ditched by South Korean traders over crypto

The global economy is still adjusting and dealing with the aftereffects of US President Trump's tariffs. Amid all the volatilities, South Korea's army of retail traders is reportedly cashing out of Tesla Inc. Local investors dumped a net $657 million of the carmaker's shares in August. This has been seen as the biggest monthly outflow since early 2023. Once among Tesla's most loyal global backers are now heading into riskier bets, choosing the crypto market. This includes pulling shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc., a U.S. firm that's become a proxy for Ethereum. However, the firm stock saw net inflows of $253 million from Korean retail traders. Korean retail exodus hits Tesla stock An unexpected shift in the traders' mood highlights the waning faith in Tesla's AI promises and growing appetite for higher-octane bets. Meanwhile, South Korean investors' buying sprees had amplified Tesla's rallies through the pandemic boom, but now they are looking for something else. The report mentioned that a 33-year-old investor who first bought Tesla shares in 2019 but sold out this year to chase newer plays. He stated that "It has failed to lead with its own AI narrative." Tesla's share price is up by more than 17% over the last 6 months, but it is still trailing by 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. This suggests that the EV making giant saw a massive pump at the beginning of the year, however, it wasn't able to keep up the momentum. Tesla share price dipped by 1.45% in the last trading session to trade at $333.86. Ethereum mania lifts BitMine The timing isn't accidental, as Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin lately. In fact, Ether linked ETFs are pulling in more money than Bitcoin for the first time. They saw $1.5 billion in inflows in a single week compared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:50
Amplify Files for First XRP Income ETF With Options Strategy

Amplify Files for First XRP Income ETF With Options Strategy

Key Insights: Amplify has submitted the first XRP option income ETF with the SEC. The fund will use a covered-call strategy to generate monthly payouts. Unlike a spot ETF, it avoids custody risks by tracking XRP-linked instruments. Asset manager Amplify Investments has submitted a proposal to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for launching the first XRP-based "option income" exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Illinois-based asset manager has filed to list the fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The fund aims to track XRP's price and generate a regular income stream through a covered call options strategy. Simply put, it will layer a conservative income on top of crypto's volatility, funding monthly payouts via option sales. Market observers note that crypto funds using derivatives have historically fared better with regulators than those holding digital assets directly. In fact, the filing arrives amid a wave of crypto ETF hopefuls and growing institutional interest in XRP following regulatory clarity in recent months. Amplify's Proposes XRP Monthly Option Income ETF Amplify's newly filed XRP Monthly Option Income ETF is designed to deliver both exposure to XRP and regular income via a covered-call strategy. In practice, the fund would track XRP's price via XRP-linked instruments rather than holding the token outright, then systematically sell call options on those holdings to collect premium income. Each option cycle typically lasts a few weeks, after which the strategy will reset; a model that prioritizes steady income over maximizing price gains. According to the prospectus, at least 80% of the fund's assets will be tied to the XRP price. The remaining 20% will sit in US Treasuries or cash for stability and collateral purposes. Since this ETF does not invest directly in XRP, it avoids some of the custody and regulatory hurdles that spot crypto funds face. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:47
Here Are Major Reasons Behind Shiba Inu Struggles in 2025

Here Are Major Reasons Behind Shiba Inu Struggles in 2025

With Shiba Inu losing over 40% of its value since January 2025, several factors have contributed to this downward pressure in SHIB.  Earlier, many teased that 2025 would be the year Shiba Inu would embark on a multi-month rally to an all-time high. However, this expectation has fallen short as Shiba Inu has largely underperformed this year.  For context, at the current price of $0.00001227, SHIB is down 42.2% year-to-date. It is currently trading at 86.15% below its ATH of $0.00008845.  Key Factors Behind Shiba Inu 2025 Struggles  Shiba Inu’s underperformance in 2025 is a result of a combination of internal and external market forces. Notably, the broader cryptocurrency market has been on shaky ground for most of 2025, resulting in substantial price declines. Macroeconomic pressures, including tariff wars and recession fears, have negatively impacted the performance of cryptocurrencies.  Intense Meme Coin Competition  Additionally, Shiba Inu is facing intense competition from meme coin rivals, including Dogecoin, PEPE, and BONK. As a result, some investors shifted their attention to these tokens, while SHIB experienced low demand.  Fading Community Hype  Shiba Inu no longer enjoys the same hype that pushed it to an all-time high of $0.00008845 in 2021. This hype has diminished, with investors liquidating their SHIB holdings and shifting their attention to newer coins  With Shiba Inu failing to replicate its outstanding performance in 2021, most community members have lost interest in the asset.  Fundamentals  Shiba Inu has made significant progress in expanding its utility through projects like ShibaSwap and Shiba Eternity. Yet, its real-world use case is still low compared to that of established cryptocurrencies.   Moreover, its token burn campaign, which many see as the fastest route to price appreciation, has not impacted SHIB’s value. While Shiba Inu burn tracker reports millions and billions of tokens burned daily, the amounts destroyed have been inconsequential in impacting the price.  To put things into perspective, over 410.75 trillion SHIB tokens have been burned since 2021. Out of this total, Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, burned the 410 trillion tokens in 2021. It has been over four years since the transaction, and the community has not burned at least one trillion SHIB. Shiba Inu continues to maintain an enormous supply of roughly 589 trillion tokens, which impedes the chances of a significant rally.  Government Policy and Regulation  The crypto industry has made progress in terms of regulation. This is evident in the enactment of the GENIUS Act for stablecoins and the ongoing review of the market structure bill in the U.S. Senate.  While the government has backed cryptocurrencies on several occasions, its tariff war did more damage to crypto assets, including SHIB, this year.  Low Institutional Interest  The lack of institutional interest in Shiba Inu has also contributed to the asset’s performance this year. While Shiba Inu has seen massive interest from retail investors, institutions have stayed away from the asset. This is evident in the lack of a spot ETF application for the cryptocurrency in the U.S.  Meanwhile, asset managers are seeking to launch several spot ETFs focusing on Shiba Inu’s rival, like Dogecoin. A crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) helps channel inflows from traditional and institutional investors into its underlying asset. Leadership Issues  Shiba Inu has been around since August 2020, but concerns about its leadership remain a major bone of contention. Following the disappearance of pseudonymous founder Ryoshi, another pseudonymous leader, Shytoshi Kusama, assumed leadership of the project.  Despite this, Kusama has maintained the same anonymous leadership style, often communicating in vague terms. This has led to increased negative sentiment, with many questioning the project’s credibility.  Missed Deadlines and Incomplete Projects Shiba Inu’s ecosystem team has introduced several projects, including Shibarium and SHIB: The Metaverse, to transform the token from a meme coin to one with utility. However, most, such as SHIB: The Metaverse, are still in progress.  Last year, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, confirmed that the team aims to complete all projects within the 2024/2025 timeframe. It’s only a few months until the end of this year, and anticipations continue to build for the proposed release. Currently, there is no information about the proposed privacy Layer-3 blockchain, which is scheduled for a Q4 2025 launch.  Overall, Shiba Inu’s underperformance in 2025 stems from a storm of market downturn, fading hype, and low institutional interest, among other factors.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/01 18:47
Whales Load Up On Ethereum, But Analysts Fear $4K Dip Ahead

Whales Load Up On Ethereum, But Analysts Fear $4K Dip Ahead

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:45
Robert Mueller Can’t Testify Before Congress Due To Parkinson’s: Report

Robert Mueller Can’t Testify Before Congress Due To Parkinson’s: Report

Topline Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and Justice Department special counsel who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, the New York Times reported on Sunday, which will prevent him from testifying before the House Oversight Committee as part of its Jeffrey Epstein probe. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Citing a statement from Mueller's family, the Times reported that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in "the summer of 2021" and he has "retired from the practice of law at the end of that year." As a result of the neurological condition, the former FBI director has been facing mobility and speech issues, the report added, citing "people familiar with his condition." The GOP-led House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed the former special counsel and wanted to question him about the FBI's handling of its investigation into the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Mueller's time as the agency's director. Due to Mueller's diagnosis, the committee has withdrawn its request for Mueller's testimony this week. Crucial Quote ABC News confirmed the House committee's decision to withdraw the subpoena. A spokesperson told the outlet: "We've learned that Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from being able to testify." What Do We Know About The Subpoena Issued To Mueller? In a letter sent to Mueller last month, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer wrote: "It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. [Ghislaine] Maxwell…Because you were FBI Director during the time when Mr. Epstein was under investigation by the FBI, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:44
What to Expect From $XLM This Month

What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking through a support level at $0.37. As September approaches, investors are considering what this new month might hold for $XLM, with the broader crypto market also watching key economic events, such as the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. These macroeconomic developments are expected to influence price movements and market sentiment for cryptocurrencies like Stellar. While the overall trend has been slightly bearish, the consolidation phase could set the stage for potential buying opportunities for investors looking for exposure to a widely recognized ISO-compliant crypto project. This article discusses Stellar's price prediction shared by crypto expert Austin Hilton, whose full analysis can be found in the video below or on his YouTube channel. It also highlights the TOKEN6900 presale, now nearing its conclusion, positioning it as a strong buy alongside $XLM. Stellar Price Prediction Stellar's price forecast for September anticipates a relatively flat period with moderate volatility. Analysts suggest that while a dramatic decline into the $0.15–$0.20 range seems unlikely, a drop into the mid-to-high $0.20s could represent a worst-case scenario, presenting a potential entry point for long-term holders. Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ali Martinez posted on X that $0.33 could be the buy-the-dip zone for Stellar before a potential rally to $1. Comparisons with XRP's price action highlight that dips below critical support levels can be strategic buying opportunities, especially for projects that demonstrate strong adoption potential. Stellar's ISO compliance positions it favorably for corporate adoption, as businesses increasingly seek blockchain solutions that meet regulatory and technological…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:43
MSTR Qualifies for S&P 500, Inclusion Decision Awaits Friday

MSTR Qualifies for S&P 500, Inclusion Decision Awaits Friday

MicroStrategy, now doing business as Strategy (MSTR), has officially qualified for potential inclusion in the S&P 500 after posting one of the strongest quarters in its history. In the second quarter of 2025, the company reported $14 billion in operating income and $10 billion in net income, equal to $32.6 in diluted earnings per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $114.5 million, a modest 2.7% increase year-over-year, with subscription services rising nearly 70%. The results mark a dramatic turnaround from prior years, when impairment charges tied to bitcoin BTC$108,258.17 depressed reported earnings. The adoption of new fair-value accounting standards in January 2025 allowed Strategy to recognize unrealized gains on its digital asset holdings, directly boosting profitability. With bitcoin trading above $100,000 during the period, the company booked massive paper gains that transformed its balance sheet. As of June 30, Strategy held 597,325 bitcoin. The firm highlighted a BTC Yield of 19.7% year-to-date, a key performance indicator measuring the percentage change in the ratio between its bitcoin count and assumed diluted shares outstanding. Management raised guidance for full-year 2025 to $34 billion in operating income, $24 billion in net income, and $80 in diluted EPS, assuming a year-end bitcoin price of $150,000. With consistent profitability now established, Strategy meets all S&P 500 requirements: U.S. listing, market capitalization far above the $8.2 billion threshold, daily trading volumes exceeding 250,000 shares, more than 50% public float, and positive earnings both in the latest quarter and on a trailing twelve-month basis. The next potential window for inclusion is the September 2025 rebalance, with announcements expected Sept. 5 and changes taking effect Sept. 19. While the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee retains discretion, Strategy's qualification underscores the growing role of bitcoin in mainstream financial markets. If admitted, it would be the first bitcoin-treasury company to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:42
