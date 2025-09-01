2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Japan Post Bank to Launch DCJPY Digital Currency by 2026

Japan Post Bank to Launch DCJPY Digital Currency by 2026

Japan Post Bank will launch DCJPY in 2026, linking bank savings with NFTs, tokenized assets, and digital payments.]]>
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05989-26.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Flash2025/09/01 19:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Fluid: Redefining the capital efficiency benchmark for DeFi lending and trading

Fluid: Redefining the capital efficiency benchmark for DeFi lending and trading

Author: Castle Labs Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Money markets are at the heart of DeFi, allowing users to gain exposure to specific assets using a variety of strategies. Over time, this vertical has grown in both value locked (TVL) and functionality. With the introduction of new protocols like @MorphoLabs, @0xFluid, @eulerfinance, and @Dolomite_io, the range of functionality available through lending protocols has expanded. In this report, we focus on one of these protocols: Fluid. Fluid has launched several features, the most interesting of which are smart debt and smart collateral. It cannot be regarded as an ordinary lending protocol because it also combines its DEX functionality to provide users with more services. Fluid is showing significant growth in both DEX and lending verticals, with a total market size (in terms of total deposits) exceeding $2.8 billion. Fluid market size, source: Dune, @dknugo Fluid Market Size represents the total deposits in the protocol. This metric was chosen over TVL because debt is a productive asset in the protocol and contributes to exchange liquidity. Overview of Fluid components and how it works This section briefly outlines the components of the Fluid protocol and explains how it operates, with a focus on why it is a capital-efficient protocol. Fluid uses a unified liquidity model where multiple protocols can share liquidity, including the Fluid lending protocol, Fluid Vaults, and DEX. Fluid Lending allows users to provide assets and earn interest. The assets provided here are used throughout the Fluid ecosystem, improving their capital efficiency. It also opens up long-term yield opportunities as the protocol continuously adapts to changes in the borrower and lender market. Fluid Vaults are single-asset, single-liability vaults. These vaults are extremely capital-efficient because they allow for high LTVs (loan-to-value ratios), up to 95% of the collateral value. This number determines a user's borrowing capacity, as opposed to the deposited collateral. Fluid also employs a unique liquidation mechanism that reduces liquidation penalties to as low as 0.1%. The protocol only liquidates the amount necessary to restore a position to a healthy state. Fluid's liquidation process is inspired by the design of Uniswap V3. It categorizes positions by scale or range of their LTV and executes batch liquidations when the collateral value reaches the liquidation price. DEX aggregators then use these batches as liquidity: liquidation penalties translate into discounts for traders when they swap. Fluid DEX earns an additional layer of income for the liquidity layer through transaction fees generated by exchanges, further reducing borrowers' position interest while improving the capital efficiency of the entire protocol. Different DEX aggregators, such as KyberSwap and Paraswap, use Fluid DEX as a liquidity source to obtain deeper liquidity and increase trading volume. On Fluid, users can deposit their collateral into a DEX and earn both lending fees and trading fees, making it a Smart Collateral. If users wish to borrow against their collateral, they can borrow assets or open a Smart Debt Position, making their debt productive. For example, users can borrow from a pool of ETH and USDC/USDT. They can deposit ETH as collateral and borrow USDC/USDT. In exchange, they receive USDC and USDT in their wallets, which they can use as they wish, while the trading fees earned from this liquidity pool are used to reduce their outstanding debt. Fluid's latest progress and expansion Based on trading volume data over the past seven days, Fluid DEX ranks #4, behind only @Uniswap, @Pancakeswap, and @AerodromeFi. Fluid's partnership with Jupiter Lend has launched, a feature that has been in private beta since the beginning of the month, and Fluid DEX Lite has already launched. Additionally, Fluid DEX v2 will be available soon. DEXs ranked by 7-day trading volume. Source: Dune, @hagaetc In addition to this, the protocol also anticipates a token buyback as its annual revenue exceeds $10 million. Fluid recently published a post on its governance forum regarding this, which opened a discussion about the buyback and proposed three approaches. See the different proposed approaches here: https://x.com/0xnoveleader/status/1957867003194053114 Subject to governance approval (after discussion), the buyback will begin on October 1st, with a 6-month evaluation period. Jupiter Lend: Fluid Enters Solana Fluid’s expansion to Solana is in partnership with @JupiterExchange. Jupiter is the largest DEX aggregator on Solana, with a cumulative trading volume of over $970 billion. It is also the leading perpetual contract exchange and staking solution on Solana. The TVL of Solana lending now exceeds $3.5B, with @KaminoFinance being the primary contributor. The lending vertical on Solana offers significant growth potential for Fluid. @jup_lend recently launched its public beta after a few days of private testing. Its TVL has surpassed $250 million, making it the second-largest money market on the Solana blockchain, behind only Kamino. Jupiter Lend, launched in partnership with Fluid, offers similar functionality and efficiencies, with smart collateral and smart debt expected to launch on the platform later this year. Additionally, 50% of the platform's revenue will be allocated to Fluid. Fluid DEX iteration Fluid has already launched its DEX Lite and plans to launch V2 soon. This section will cover both and explain how these iterations will help Fluid grow further. Fluid DEX Lite Fluid DEX Lite launched in August and serves as a credit layer on Fluid, enabling borrowing directly from the Fluid liquidity layer. It has begun providing trading volume services for relevant trading pairs, starting with the USDC-USDT pair. This version of Fluid DEX is extremely gas efficient, reducing the cost of performing swaps by approximately 60% compared to other versions. It was created to capture a larger share of trading volume in the relevant trading pairs, where Fluid is already the dominant protocol. In its first week, Fluid Lite generated over $40 million in trading volume, with initial liquidity of $5 million borrowed from the liquidity layer. Fluid DEX Lite trading volume. Source: Dune, @dknugo Fluid DEX V2 Fluid DEX V1, launched in October 2024, surpassed $10 billion in cumulative trading volume on Ethereum in just 100 days, faster than any other decentralized exchange. To support this growth, Fluid is launching V2, designed with modularity and permissionless scalability in mind, allowing users to create multiple custom strategies. First, V2 will introduce four different types of DEXs within the protocol, two of which are inherited from V1. Fluid will support more DEX types than just these four, with more types being deployable through governance. The two new types introduced are Smart Collateral Range Orders and Smart Debt Range Orders, both of which allow borrowers to help improve their capital efficiency. Smart Collateral Range Orders function similarly to Uniswap V3, allowing users to provide liquidity by depositing collateral within a specific price range while also earning an annualized percentage rate (APR) on the borrowed funds. Smart Debt Range Orders work similarly, allowing users to create range orders by borrowing assets on the debt side and earn an annual percentage rate (APR) on the trade. Additionally, it introduces features like hooks (similar to Uniswap V4) for custom logic and automation, flash accounting to improve fee efficiency for CEX-DEX arbitrage, and on-chain yield accumulation limit orders, which means limit orders can earn annual lending rate (APR) while waiting to be filled. in conclusion Fluid continues to grow and improve by offering a unique set of features to become more capital efficient. Smart Collateral: Collateral deposited on the platform can be used to earn lending interest and transaction fees. Smart Debt: Smart Debt reduces debt by paying off part of it using transaction fees generated by the debt, making the debt borrowed by users productive. Unified Liquidity Layer: Fluid’s unified liquidity layer improves capital efficiency across the ecosystem by providing features such as higher LTV, advanced liquidation mechanisms, and automatic capping for better risk management. Its recent expansion into Solana through its partnership with Jupiter has broadened its market share in the lending category to non-EVM networks. Meanwhile, Fluid DEX Lite and DEX V2 aim to enhance user experience and increase transaction volume on EVM chains. Additionally, DEX V2 is expected to launch on Solana later this year, which will enable Fluid to enter Solana’s lending and exchange verticals.
Instadapp
FLUID$5.9675-5.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09792-3.20%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Could Ethereum Layer 2’s Like Layer Brett Spell The End For Cardano? ADA Holders Seen Rotating

Could Ethereum Layer 2’s Like Layer Brett Spell The End For Cardano? ADA Holders Seen Rotating

Ethereum’s L2 growing dominance has created space for a new wave of projects, and Layer Brett is quickly becoming one of the most talked about. Cardano, once seen as a top Ethereum alternative, now faces a test as investors explore newer options with faster utility and meme-driven communities. With reports suggesting some Cardano holders are [...] The post Could Ethereum Layer 2’s Like Layer Brett Spell The End For Cardano? ADA Holders Seen Rotating appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011194-5.21%
Solayer
LAYER$0.504-5.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/09/01 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG Unveils 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Races Toward Launch, BlockchainFX Expands Rewards! Which Is The Best Presale of 2025?

BlockDAG Unveils 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Races Toward Launch, BlockchainFX Expands Rewards! Which Is The Best Presale of 2025?

Crypto doesn’t announce progress quietly; it shouts it. Bitcoin Swift is catching early traction with an August launch date and […] The post BlockDAG Unveils 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Races Toward Launch, BlockchainFX Expands Rewards! Which Is The Best Presale of 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01582-3.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Hong Kong’s Business School Plans Bitcoin Adoption, Analyst Says BTC Will Be Around for a Long Time, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Hong Kong’s Business School Plans Bitcoin Adoption, Analyst Says BTC Will Be Around for a Long Time, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Hong Kong’s Business School Plans Bitcoin Adoption, Analyst Says BTC Will Be Around for a Long Time, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Hong Kong’s Business School Plans Bitcoin Adoption, Analyst Says BTC Will Be Around for a Long Time, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-1-2025/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,765.08-0.23%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28675-6.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09792-3.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Stash To 20,000 BTC, Outpacing Riot Platforms To Become Sixth-Largest Holder Globally ⋆ ZyCrypto

Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Stash To 20,000 BTC, Outpacing Riot Platforms To Become Sixth-Largest Holder Globally ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Stash To 20,000 BTC, Outpacing Riot Platforms To Become Sixth-Largest Holder Globally ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Tokyo-listed firm Metaplanet has continued to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC). Earlier today, the company announced acquiring additional coins, lifting its total holdings to 20,000 BTC as it extends its Bitcoin treasury program. Metaplanet is now the sixth-largest public holder of the benchmark cryptocurrency after overtaking Riot Platforms. In its Monday disclosure, Metaplanet said it bought 1,009 BTC at an average of 16.48 billion Japanese yen per Bitcoin. At the current market price, this equates to approximately $112 million.  As of the time of writing, CoinGecko data indicated that Bitcoin traded at $109,720, just below Metaplanet’s latest purchase price of $111,068 per coin. With the latest purchase, Metaplanet now has 20,000 BTC, bought at an overall average cost of 15.1 million yen per BTC. The company’s acquisition signals the Tokyo-based firm’s relentless commitment to positioning Bitcoin as a core reserve asset. Advertisement &nbsp Metaplanet is now the sixth biggest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company in the world, overtaking U.S.-based crypto miner Riot Platforms, data from BitcoinTreasuries shows. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stockpile crossing the 20,000 BTC milestone comes less than three months after the firm announced having reached its 10,000 BTC target. Earlier this year, Metaplanet revised its year-end target to 30,000 BTC from its initial goal of 10,000 BTC. Metaplanet’s transformation represents one of the most radical corporate pivots in recent history. Established in 2010 as Red Planet Japan, the company operated as a hotel and technology chain. However, the COVID-19 crisis hurt its business model, forcing property closures and leading to six straight years of losses. By early 2024, the company’s stock had struggled around $1.32 (¥190) before it officially adopted the corporate Bitcoin acquisition playbook pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy. The company’s strong Q2 performance recently earned it an upgrade from a small-cap to a mid-cap…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,765.08-0.23%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Xi promotes AI collaboration at SCO, slams “Cold War” mindset

Xi promotes AI collaboration at SCO, slams “Cold War” mindset

President Xi Jinping pushes for more joint collaborations in AI among SCO nations.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09792-3.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1231-3.67%
Xi Token
XI$0.00118+1.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 18:55
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP (XRP) Price: Whale Wallets Add 340 Million Tokens in Two-Week Buying Spree

XRP (XRP) Price: Whale Wallets Add 340 Million Tokens in Two-Week Buying Spree

TLDR Whale wallets have purchased 340 million XRP tokens in the past two weeks XRP currently trading around $2.8, testing key support level 15 spot XRP ETF applications have been filed with the SEC Japanese gaming giant Gumi and Hyperscale Data plan to add XRP to their treasuries CME’s XRP futures crossed the $1 billion [...] The post XRP (XRP) Price: Whale Wallets Add 340 Million Tokens in Two-Week Buying Spree appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.7599-1.56%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/09/01 18:55
לַחֲלוֹק
PumpFun Hits 1.3M Active Addresses in August, Suffers $66M Losses

PumpFun Hits 1.3M Active Addresses in August, Suffers $66M Losses

The post PumpFun Hits 1.3M Active Addresses in August, Suffers $66M Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PumpFun had over 1.3 million active addresses during August. However, users on the platform lost a total of $66 million, despite the high trading volume. PumpFun Traders Record $66M Loss Despite Increased Activity In a recent X post, Crypto researcher Defioasis highlighted that PumpFun created 595,000 new tokens in August. This helped the platform reclaim the top position among Solana launchpads.  Profitability remained elusive despite the fact that almost 1.35 million addresses were actively trading these tokens. More than 60% of traders ended the month in the red, and not a single trader made more than a million dollars. Source: X; Pump Token Trading Profit & Loss Breakdown Approximately 65.4% of addresses, or roughly 882,000 wallets, experienced a loss between $0 and $1,000, averaging a $73.41 loss per wallet. While seemingly minor at the individual level, this group alone accounted for over $64 million in total losses.  Approximately 882,000 wallets, or 65.4% of addresses, experienced losses ranging from $0 to $1,000, with an average loss of $73.41 per wallet.  Although they may not seem significant on an individual basis, this group alone was responsible for over $64 million in losses. According to Defioasis, profits were not absent but were outweighed by losses. Around 416,000 addresses earned modest gains of up to $1,000, averaging just under $100 each. 18,000 wallets also made between $1,000 and $10,000. Only 1,665 addresses experienced increases of more than $10,000. In aggregate, traders ended the month with net losses of $66 million. This comes after PumpFun repurchased $58.7 million worth of PUMP tokens to boost the token price. The platform has now bought back over $66.6 million in total tokens. In an effort to lessen selling pressure, this strategy absorbed more than 17.5 billion tokens at an average price of $0.003765. Source: Dune Analytics; PumpFun Buybacks…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09792-3.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-4.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:54
לַחֲלוֹק
Top 9 Blockchain Research Companies/Centers in Russia

Top 9 Blockchain Research Companies/Centers in Russia

Blockchain is growing at a breakneck pace. A lot of businesses are now exploring the use in areas like finance, logistics, tokenization, smart contracts, payment, and so on, outside of cryptocurrency. In fact, about 60% of Fortune 500 executives say their companies are “working on blockchain initiatives,” according to a Coinbase survey in June 2025. […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01708-4.89%
Wink
LIKE$0.011194-5.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 18:54
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge