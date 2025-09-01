2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Exploring Which Of These Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k In 2025

Exploring Which Of These Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k In 2025

The post Exploring Which Of These Could Turn $1,000 Into $50k In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins have made fortunes for early buyers, and the debate continues around which ones still hold upside. Shiba Inu and PEPE remain two of the biggest names in the space, but Remittix (RTX) is emerging as the new contender. With its payment-first design, analysts are asking whether RTX could deliver returns that rival meme tokens or even outshine them by turning $1,000 into $50,000 in 2025. Shiba Inu Loses Steam as Activity and Burns Collapse Shiba Inu once surged to a $41 billion valuation, cementing itself as a meme coin phenomenon. That momentum has now evaporated. Large transactions between $1M and $10M have completely dried up, showing that major wallets have exited the token. Smaller trades have ticked up slightly, but not enough to drive any real recovery. The token’s burn rate has also cratered by about 95%, with only 9.43 million SHIB removed from circulation over the past week. That collapse in activity mirrors the price action. Trading well under its 50-day moving average, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 6% over the past month and 15% since the start of the year. Pepe Coin Struggles as Key Levels Slip Pepe Coin remains under pressure, with sellers capping every move higher. Price action is stalling near $0.0000094, while attempts to push beyond $0.00001030 have failed. The $0.00000995 floor is showing cracks, and a breakdown here could open the door to deeper losses. For now, PEPE remains highly speculative. Traders see it as a short-term opportunity with big risks, but it stays on the radar because of its cultural momentum and ability to generate quick returns. Why Remittix Is Emerging As A Top Pick Remittix (RTX) offers something different. The Remittix DeFi project has raised more than $23 million and is preparing for major exchange listings. Unlike meme coins, RTX…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:15
Spectacular Ethereum Inflows Propel Digital Asset Funds Back To Growth

Spectacular Ethereum Inflows Propel Digital Asset Funds Back To Growth

The post Spectacular Ethereum Inflows Propel Digital Asset Funds Back To Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spectacular Ethereum Inflows Propel Digital Asset Funds Back To Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Spectacular Ethereum Inflows Propel Digital Asset Funds Back to Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-inflows-digital-funds/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:13
Donald Trump-Backed Altcoin WLFI's Big Day Has Finally Arrived! Listing News Floats, Billions of Dollars in Transactions!

Donald Trump-Backed Altcoin WLFI's Big Day Has Finally Arrived! Listing News Floats, Billions of Dollars in Transactions!

The big day has finally arrived for US President Donald Trump and his family's altcoin project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Continue Reading: Donald Trump-Backed Altcoin WLFI's Big Day Has Finally Arrived! Listing News Floats, Billions of Dollars in Transactions!
Coinstats2025/09/01 19:13
XRP Price Prediction For 2025, 2026 & 2027 From Top Crypto Experts

XRP Price Prediction For 2025, 2026 & 2027 From Top Crypto Experts

Top experts see XRP averaging $4.81 in 2026 and $6.99 in 2027, but Remittix’s $23M presale and PayFi model position RTX as the breakout altcoin to watch.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 19:10
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 1, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 1, 2025

The crypto market is down today. BTC fell 0.1% to $108,290, and ETH is down 0.5% to $4,402. BTC could drop to the low of $97,000 or climb above $144,000.
Coinstats2025/09/01 19:08
China urges SCO to deepen AI cooperation and warns against old rivalries

China urges SCO to deepen AI cooperation and warns against old rivalries

The post China urges SCO to deepen AI cooperation and warns against old rivalries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Speaking Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance partnerships in artificial intelligence and pushed back against what he termed a “Cold War mentality.” Although he did not mention the United States by name, Xi denounced “hegemonism,” “Cold War mentality,” and “bullying” as rhetoric he often deploys as a shorthand for American and allied influence in global affairs. He delivered his comments at the SCO’s largest-ever gathering that brought together over 20 foreign heads of state in Tianjin, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. China’s Xi pledged about $280 million in grants to the SCO nations During the summit, the Chinese leader sought to present China as an anchor of economic stability, announcing hundreds of millions of dollars in pledges for the bloc’s member states.  Xi promised the SCO countries 2 billion yuan, roughly about $280 million, in grants this year and pledged another 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in loans through a regional banking consortium. He also pushed for the bloc to move quickly on creating a Development Bank. He declared, “We should leverage the strength of our mega-sized markets and economic complementarity between member states and improve trade and investment facilitation.”  The Chinese leader also announced that 10,000 students would benefit from their “Luban” program and described the SCO meeting as a platform to drive the next phase of high-quality cooperation. He also cast Beijing as the defender of a more balanced order, pushing for a more “equal and orderly multipolar world” underpinned by fairer global governance. Echoing him, Putin said the SCO should work toward a “new system” of security in Eurasia, one that would replace what he called outdated Western-led models with arrangements reflecting the interests of a broader set of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:08
Bitcoin’s $100K battle: Why this support level decides BTC’s bull run fate

Bitcoin's $100K battle: Why this support level decides BTC's bull run fate

The post Bitcoin’s $100K battle: Why this support level decides BTC’s bull run fate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BTC bull run hangs in the balance as $100K support acts as a key pivot amid whale profit-taking and macro headwinds. “Bitcoin is still on sale,” says Michael Saylor.  After Bitcoin [BTC] closed August down 6.5% from its $115,778 open, the claim carries weight. Meanwhile, MSTR scaled into BTC across three buys during the month, averaging $116,168 per coin. However, those positions now sit on a 7.3% unrealized loss. Does this make MSTR’s call a risk-off play, potentially sidelining traders, and reinforcing the idea that BTC bull run hasn’t fully bottomed yet? Macro volatility tests MSTR’s Bitcoin bet September kicks off with a packed economic calendar set to move markets. We’ve got ISM manufacturing PMI and employment, initial jobless claims, trade balance, nonfarm payrolls, and the unemployment rate, all set to be released in the first week of BTC’s historically bearish month. All eyes, however, are on the 17th of September FOMC, where markets are largely pricing in easing. 86.4% chance of a rate cut, 13.6% no change, and 0% hike, making this week’s releases key for BTC bull run. Source: CME Group Simply put, the U.S. macro backdrop is key to backing MSTR’s BTC bet. The logic is simple: July’s headline CPI held at 2.7%, just under the 2.8% forecast, while core CPI ticked up 0.3% as “expected”, its sharpest monthly gain in six months, keeping inflation dynamics in check. The result? The FOMC held rates unchanged. Bitcoin bottomed, sparking a $124k ATH in the prior BTC bull run. Now the question is whether current macro conditions can trigger a similar BTC rally, backing MSTR’s stance. $100k support now the pivot point for BTC bull run September has historically been BTC’s rough patch. On average, it posts -3.5% MoM ROI, the only month where losses consistently dominate,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:03
BlockDAG Drops 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Sets Launch, BlockchainFX Tops $6M

BlockDAG Drops 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Sets Launch, BlockchainFX Tops $6M

The post BlockDAG Drops 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Sets Launch, BlockchainFX Tops $6M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore BlockDAG’s Token2049 headline bonus, Bitcoin Swift’s confirmed launch, and BlockchainFX’s staking rewards. Which crypto should you buy now? Crypto doesn’t announce progress quietly; it shouts it. Bitcoin Swift is catching early traction with an August launch date and more than $1.3 million raised so far. BlockchainFX has gathered momentum with staking rewards, surpassing $6 million in presale traction while expanding into real-world trading options. Yet it’s BlockDAG that’s defining the conversation. By attaching a 2049% bonus to Token2049, the year’s most anticipated event, BlockDAG isn’t trying to sneak in, it’s demanding attention. With $388 million raised, 25 billion BDAG sold, and a 2900% ROI since batch 1, this presale has both narrative and numbers on its side. Among these names, BlockDAG looks less like a project in progress and more like a confirmation of where the spotlight belongs. Timing, Scale, Proof: BlockDAG’s Winning Formula! As Token2049 approaches, projects are preparing their strategies. Many will try to quietly stake a claim in the industry conversation, hoping to be noticed. BlockDAG has chosen a completely different route. Instead of whispering, it’s leading with volume. A 2049% bonus tied directly to the biggest crypto event of the year is more than a marketing tactic; it’s headline material, crafted to dominate the stage where it counts most. The strength of this move lies in its numbers. With $388 million already raised, 25 billion coins distributed, and Batch 30 now live at $0.03, this isn’t simply a play for attention; it’s a showcase of progress. A 2900% ROI since batch 1 tells a clear story of growth that has kept momentum, rather than fading with time. These figures make BlockDAG stand out not for what it promises, but for what it has already delivered. Token2049 isn’t just another networking expo. It’s the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:02
El Salvador to Host First Government-Led Bitcoin Conference

El Salvador to Host First Government-Led Bitcoin Conference

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Solid Intel, El Salvador will host a government-led BTC (Bitcoin) conference for the first time, but details have not yet been announced.
PANews2025/09/01 19:02
Free Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Mining Apps for Passive Income

Free Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Mining Apps for Passive Income

The post Free Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Mining Apps for Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, one of the easiest ways to earn without managing expensive hardware is through cloud mining. By leveraging powerful data centers, users can mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum without the hassle of setting up rigs, cooling systems, or handling large electricity bills. In 2025, one platform that continues to stand out for accessibility, reliability, and profitability is Cryptosolo. Unlike traditional mining, which requires massive upfront investments in equipment, cloud mining through Cryptosolo makes the process seamless and beginner-friendly. For crypto enthusiasts and passive investors, this offers a gateway to generate income while reducing technical and financial barriers. Why Cloud Mining is Becoming More Popular in 2025 The year 2025 marks a turning point for digital assets. With Bitcoin halving in 2024, the mining rewards are scarcer, pushing up demand for efficient solutions. Cloud mining is one such solution, giving users access to shared hash power without needing to physically operate miners. As environmental concerns rise and governments tighten regulations on energy use, individual mining has become less feasible. Cryptosolo addresses this by offering eco-friendly, energy-optimized infrastructure, ensuring both sustainability and profitability. This combination is one of the reasons why the platform has been gaining massive popularity worldwide. Cryptosolo: The Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025 Cryptosolo has become a top choice for investors seeking passive income through cryptocurrencies. Its key strengths lie in simplicity, transparency, and competitive mining efficiency. Here’s why the platform continues to dominate the space: 1. Free Mining Options for Beginners Cryptosolo offers newcomers the opportunity to try mining without upfront costs. With free trial hash power, users can begin mining Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum instantly. This “zero-barrier” entry allows beginners to understand the mining process before committing funds. 2. User-Friendly Mining App The platform provides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:01
