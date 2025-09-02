2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Experience Real-Time Ease: Embrace the CryptoAppsy Advantage Today

CryptoAppsy provides real-time cryptocurrency data, eliminating the need for account creation. It offers immediate portfolio updates and news filtered from reliable sources. Continue Reading:Experience Real-Time Ease: Embrace the CryptoAppsy Advantage Today The post Experience Real-Time Ease: Embrace the CryptoAppsy Advantage Today appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:34
Bitcoin clings to $100K as institutions buy – But miners aren’t happy

The post Bitcoin clings to $100K as institutions buy – But miners aren’t happy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  Bitcoin holds above $100K with support from Delta Cap and institutional demand. Still, miner stress and a weaker Stock-to-Flow Ratio signal short-term risks despite ongoing accumulation. Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s [BTC] on-chain activity has revealed diverging signals that reflect both resilience and weakness.  To begin with, Delta Cap stood at $739.4 billion, acting as a long-term valuation floor, while the Coinbase Premium Gap sat at +11.6, pointing to strong U.S. institutional demand. Despite short-term volatility, Bitcoin consolidated above $100K, signaling investor conviction. Historically, sustained premiums have preceded major uptrends. In effect, a rising valuation floor and institutional buying pressure may provide Bitcoin with a robust cushion, even during sharp market corrections. Does the Puell Multiple’s decline hint at miner stress? While structural support appears strong, miners are showing signs of revenue pressure. The Puell Multiple has dropped by more than 20% to 1.04, suggesting profitability is weakening compared to the yearly average.  In the past, such levels highlighted periods when miners were forced to sell, adding potential headwinds to price stability. Having said that, some investors viewed these drops as accumulation windows, particularly when prices remained above long-term floors. Therefore, the latest decline adds caution but does not fully undermine Bitcoin’s broader trajectory, especially if institutional demand remains steady. Source: CryptoQuant Is the Stock-to-Flow model losing relevance? The Stock-to-Flow Ratio, once a go-to gauge of scarcity, told a different story. It fell sharply to about 48.2K, sparking debate over whether the model still carried predictive weight. Historically, elevated S2F levels coincided with post-halving surges, but the recent decline suggests softer supply-driven tailwinds.  However, many analysts argue that demand-side forces now carry greater influence than supply metrics.  Hence, while the S2F drop raises concerns, it does not negate the impact of institutional buying or long-term accumulation trends. Source: CryptoQuant Do…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:34
$40M Axie Infinity Treasury Now Under Community Control

Key Takeaways: Axie Infinity launches a vote on AIP-002, a proposal to adopt its first-ever community-driven Constitution. Over $40 million in AXS Treasury could be governed by the community if The post $40M Axie Infinity Treasury Now Under Community Control appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/02 02:32
Ripple’s Strategic Escrow Release And Its Market Impact

The post Ripple’s Strategic Escrow Release And Its Market Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive XRP Unlock: Ripple’s Strategic Escrow Release And Its Market Impact Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive XRP Unlock: Ripple’s Strategic Escrow Release and Its Market Impact Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-unlock-ripple-escrow-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:32
Experienced Expert Shares Key Level for Bitcoin Price: “As Long as It Stays Below This Level, Bears Will Dominate the Market”

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has released a statement regarding a critical level for Bitcoin's price. Continue Reading: Experienced Expert Shares Key Level for Bitcoin Price: “As Long as It Stays Below This Level, Bears Will Dominate the Market”
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:32
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

The post Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-to-buy-now-presale-projects-2025-vn/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:31
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Should You Buy Ethereum as Whale Moves BTC Into 49,850 ETH? Experts Have an Even Better Altcoin

A dramatic move in the crypto market is unfolding as a legendary Satoshi-era whale has sold 2,000 BTC valued at around $221 million and rotated the funds into 49,850 ETH worth $219 million. This adjustment, reported on August 30, 2025, increases the whale’s ETH stack to 691,358 tokens, currently worth about $3 billion.  The trade […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 02:30
Strategy (MSTR) Qualifies for S&P 500, Decision Expected This Friday

TLDR Strategy (MSTR) has officially qualified for potential inclusion in the S&P 500 after a strong second-quarter performance. The company reported $14 billion in operating income and $10 billion in net income for Q2 2025. Strategy’s quarterly revenue increased by 2.7% year-over-year, driven by nearly 70% growth in subscription services. The adoption of new accounting [...] The post Strategy (MSTR) Qualifies for S&P 500, Decision Expected This Friday appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/02 02:29
Exploring Remittix: The Rising Star in the Crypto World for 2025

With the crypto market's dynamics ever-evolving, investors are on a constant lookout for tokens that not only promise returns but also offer tangible solutions. Dogecoin, known for its meme origin and speculative nature, has seen fluctuating interest levels from the investor community. Yet, as of 2025, the spotlight shifts towards cryptocurrencies like Remittix that bridge crypto functionalities with the traditional banking framework. Remittix has emerged as a preferred choice for smart investors because of its compelling use cases in the PayFi sector, aiming to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency transactions into mainstream finance systems. An Insight into Dogecoin's Trading Patterns The trading patterns for Dogecoin have been quite restrictive, with its price hovering between $0.20 and $0.25, challenging support levels near $0.19. Market analysts suggest that a breach above $0.25 might trigger buying interest, whereas falling below $0.19 could push the token into bearish territory. Despite these fluctuations, market formations like symmetrical triangles and cup-and-handle suggest potential for upward trends if Dogecoin manages a decisive breakout. However, the anticipation around Dogecoin has been somewhat overshadowed by the innovative approach of Remittix, which appeals to investors looking for a blend of stability and utility in their crypto investments. The Superior Utility of Remittix Unlike Dogecoin, which largely thrives on community hype and speculative trading, Remittix is carving a niche in the financial technology landscape. This utility-driven project facilitates direct crypto-to-fiat transfers, targeting a seamless integration for users across 30+ countries. Furthermore, Remittix's strategic development includes tools like the Remittix Pay API, which empowers freelancers and merchants to receive payments in cryptocurrencies with settlements in fiat currencies, enhancing the flexibility and usability for business transactions worldwide. Here's why investors are choosing Remittix over traditional meme coins: With an impressively strong start in its initial coin offering (ICO) phase, Remittix is not just a concept but a rapidly evolving platform with real-world applications that strike a chord with institutional and retail investors alike. Explore more about Remittix and its innovative solutions in the financial technology space: Official Website: Visit Remittix Connect on Socials: Follow Remittix on Linktree Join the Excitement: Participate in the $250K Remittix Giveaway Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:29
