IoTeX Announces Launch of Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 with 0G Network Sponsorship
Season 1 garnered around 200,000 impressions and almost 3,000 community votes, and this launch builds on that momentum. The show's distinctive structure, in which proposals go via public pitch rounds, video demonstrations, and a final display, is maintained in Season 2. The next generation of high-potential DePIN projects will be discovered and supported via Crypto's Got Talent (CGT) Season 2, an open, community-driven competition, which was launched today by IoTeX, the blockchain platform for Real-World AI. The new season, which is proudly sponsored by 0G Network, the biggest Layer 1 for AI in the world, combines entertainment, ecosystem cooperation, and significant investment to hasten adoption throughout Web3 infrastructure. Season 2 applications started in August, and the live show premiered on September 8. About 25 carefully chosen teams will compete for milestone-based rewards over the course of eight to nine episodes, including a livestreamed finale, with six funded victors. With a four- to six-month post-competition milestone phase to assist companies in scaling and producing quantifiable results, the program goes beyond the actual competition. Season 1 garnered around 200,000 impressions and almost 3,000 community votes, and this launch builds on that momentum. Five notable projects received funds and are now developing decentralized solutions in fields such as environmental data (Nubila), drone detection (Gargoyle Systems), 3D mapping (ROVR), EV charging (DeCharge), and onchain finance (Axal). Jing Sun, co-founder of IoTeX stated: "Crypto's Got Talent was created to shine a spotlight on builders tackling real-world infrastructure challenges. Season 1 proved that the community is hungry for innovative DePIN projects, and with 0G's support, Season 2 will be bigger, more global, and more impactful." The show's distinctive structure, in which proposals go via public pitch rounds, video demonstrations, and a final display, is maintained in Season 2. The selection of winners will be based on creativity, execution,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:28