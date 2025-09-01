2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
IoTeX Announces Launch of Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 with 0G Network Sponsorship

The post IoTeX Announces Launch of Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 with 0G Network Sponsorship appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Season 1 garnered around 200,000 impressions and almost 3,000 community votes, and this launch builds on that momentum. The show’s distinctive structure, in which proposals go via public pitch rounds, video demonstrations, and a final display, is maintained in Season 2. The next generation of high-potential DePIN projects will be discovered and supported via Crypto’s Got Talent (CGT) Season 2, an open, community-driven competition, which was launched today by IoTeX, the blockchain platform for Real-World AI. The new season, which is proudly sponsored by 0G Network, the biggest Layer 1 for AI in the world, combines entertainment, ecosystem cooperation, and significant investment to hasten adoption throughout Web3 infrastructure. Season 2 applications started in August, and the live show premiered on September 8. About 25 carefully chosen teams will compete for milestone-based rewards over the course of eight to nine episodes, including a livestreamed finale, with six funded victors. With a four- to six-month post-competition milestone phase to assist companies in scaling and producing quantifiable results, the program goes beyond the actual competition. Season 1 garnered around 200,000 impressions and almost 3,000 community votes, and this launch builds on that momentum. Five notable projects received funds and are now developing decentralized solutions in fields such as environmental data (Nubila), drone detection (Gargoyle Systems), 3D mapping (ROVR), EV charging (DeCharge), and onchain finance (Axal). Jing Sun, co-founder of IoTeX stated: “Crypto’s Got Talent was created to shine a spotlight on builders tackling real-world infrastructure challenges. Season 1 proved that the community is hungry for innovative DePIN projects, and with 0G’s support, Season 2 will be bigger, more global, and more impactful.” The show’s distinctive structure, in which proposals go via public pitch rounds, video demonstrations, and a final display, is maintained in Season 2. The selection of winners will be based on creativity, execution,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:28
Gold Hits $3,500 Record High While Bitcoin Faces Selling Pressure

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki warns of a major financial collapse with European bonds crashing 24% He predicts bankruptcy for France and civil unrest in Germany, stating “Europe is toast” US Treasury bonds have dropped 13% since 2020, while British bonds have fallen 32% Japan and China are dumping US bonds in favor of gold and silver [...] The post Gold Hits $3,500 Record High While Bitcoin Faces Selling Pressure appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/01 19:25
Metaplanet Becomes Sixth-Largest Public Bitcoin Holder

The post Metaplanet Becomes Sixth-Largest Public Bitcoin Holder appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 1, Metaplanet purchased an additional 1,009 Bitcoin for about $112 million, raising its total holdings to 20,000 BTC. The Tokyo-based company bought these coins at an average price of 16.3 million yen each. This purchase helped Metaplanet surpass Riot Platforms, becoming the sixth-largest public Bitcoin holder worldwide. The company’s average BTC cost now …
CoinPedia2025/09/01 19:23
2,000 BTC Sold Overnight – Whale Bets Big on ETH

The post 2,000 BTC Sold Overnight – Whale Bets Big on ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum Crypto traders were caught off guard after an inactive whale suddenly reemerged with one of the largest asset rotations of the year. According to Lookonchain, the entity unloaded roughly 2,000 BTC — worth around $215 million — and immediately shifted the capital into nearly 49,000 ETH. Building an Ethereum Empire This isn’t a random trade. On-chain data shows the same wallet has been quietly stacking ETH for years, now sitting on more than 886,000 tokens valued at over $4 billion. That balance makes it one of the most significant individual Ethereum holders globally, giving the whale a level of influence comparable to some institutional funds. Why Rotate Now? Analysts see timing as key. Ethereum has been gaining momentum thanks to institutional demand for spot ETH ETFs and surging transaction activity on-chain. The move suggests the whale is positioning ahead of a potential Ethereum-led rally, even at the cost of trimming down long-held Bitcoin exposure. Ripple Effects Across the Market Whale moves often act as a sentiment gauge. Some traders believe this rotation could bolster ETH’s price in the medium term, creating additional buy pressure in a market already primed for growth. On the flip side, Bitcoin could feel the weight of selling pressure, especially after failing to reclaim its August highs above $120,000. What Comes Next The whale’s future activity will be closely watched. If more BTC is shifted into ETH, it could reinforce the narrative that Ethereum is capturing fresh dominance among large investors. For now, the sudden reawakening of this wallet has injected new intrigue into a market already on edge about institutional flows and ETF speculation. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:23
Metaplanet’s President Lays out Plan to Acquire 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027 at Shareholder Meeting

The post Metaplanet’s President Lays out Plan to Acquire 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027 at Shareholder Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Magazine Metaplanet’s President Lays out Plan to Acquire 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027 at Shareholder Meeting On September 1, 2025, Metaplanet hosted an EGM in the heart of Tokyo. At the event, the Metaplanet’s president, Simon Gerovich, highlighted the successes the company has had in its 16 months operating as a bitcoin treasury company and laid out the company’s plan for acquiring 210,000 bitcoin — 1% of the total supply — by 2027. This vision includes issuing two versions of a new financial product — Metaplanet Prefs, perpetual preferred stock offerings that resemble the type that Strategy rolled out in March 2025 — in efforts to acquire said bitcoin. Metaplanet’s Milestones Gerovich commenced the meeting by explaining how Metaplanet pivoted from operating as a struggling hotel company to a bitcoin treasury company in early 2024. Since then, he pointed out, Metaplanet has acquired approximately 0.1% of the total supply of bitcoin, far surpassing its initial goal of acquiring 10,000 bitcoin. During the event, Gerovich also announced that Metaplanet had increased its holdings to 20,000 bitcoin, giving it the sixth largest bitcoin balance sheet in the world. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,009 $BTC, Total Holdings Reach 20,000 BTC* pic.twitter.com/kwvUkQaFth — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) September 1, 2025 Gerovich noted that his goal is for Metaplanet to have the second largest bitcoin balance, second only to Strategy. He also compared Metaplanet’s percentage of bitcoin per share over the past year to Strategy’s, noting that it’s increased its percentage to 2,274% as compared to Strategy’s 86%. Gerovich also pointed out that Metaplanet stock trades over 100 hours per week via exchanges and brokerages worldwide, helping to make the success of Metaplanet not just a Japanese story, but a global one. “Wherever you are in the world, Metaplanet is within reach,” said Gerovich. Metaplanet Prefs “Traditionally,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:21
APT Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts, Leading a New Round of Industry Upgrades

The post APT Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts, Leading a New Round of Industry Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. APT Miner, a globally renowned cloud computing platform, today announced the official launch of its next-generation cloud mining contracts, marking another solid step forward in smart mining and green energy applications. This upgrade not only significantly improves computing power utilization and overall efficiency, but also further demonstrates its leadership in the global cloud computing industry. Technological Upgrade: Doubled Efficiency, Green Driven Unlike traditional models, APT Miner provides users with “one-click” computing power services through cloud deployment. Users can enjoy daily returns in the background without purchasing or maintaining any hardware. The new contracts have been optimized at the algorithm and system levels, increasing computing power efficiency by more than 2 times. With the same investment, users’ average daily returns will be significantly increased. At the same time, APT Miner continues to advance its green energy deployment. Several new data centers are powered by solar and wind power, reducing carbon emissions at the source and providing global investors with a more environmentally friendly and sustainable digital asset value-added solution. Platform Advantages: Low Barrier, Intelligent, and Transparent APT Miner was founded in 2018 with the goal of lowering the barrier to entry for crypto mining. Its services currently cover over 180 countries and regions and are trusted by millions of users. The platform’s intelligent scheduling system and real-time monitoring module make the mining process more transparent and efficient. New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration, which can be used to purchase cloud computing contracts, kicking off their profitable journey. Contract Examples (Partial) BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466): Invest $100 → Total Net Profit $108 DOGE (Goldshell Mini DOGE Pro): Invest $500 → Total Net Profit $542 BTC (Antminer S19 XP): Invest $2,500 → Total Net Profit $2,991.25 DOGE (Goldshell LT6): Invest $7,500 → Total Net Profit $11,437.5 BTC (Antminer T21): Invest $15,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:20
Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to NLNico, Japanese listed company Convano added 155 bitcoins, bringing its cumulative holdings to 519.93. In addition, S-Science raised its Bitcoin investment limit from 500 million yen to 9.6 billion yen (about 65.3 million US dollars), and it currently holds 30.74 bitcoins.
PANews2025/09/01 19:18
BullZilla Presale Storms the Arena as Dogecoin Price Prediction Gains Traction

The post BullZilla Presale Storms the Arena as Dogecoin Price Prediction Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The meme coin market has always thrived on big moments: Dogecoin’s leap from internet joke to mainstream asset, Shiba Inu’s empire-building rally, and now BullZilla’s cinematic entry into the presale battlefield.  In 2025, one of the most electric launches is underway: BullZilla has already sold 5 billion tokens and raised $30,000 in record time, proving that investor appetite for early-stage meme coins is as ferocious as ever. With stages shifting every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised, the BullZilla presale is built on speed, scarcity, and conviction. It headlines the top meme coins to join for short term, promising massive upside potential for those who act early. Alongside this presale hype, another key name is back in the spotlight: Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, with analysts forecasting its trajectory for the years ahead. This article will explore both: Dogecoin’s price prediction based on expert insights and BullZilla’s explosive presale mechanics, to understand why they are two of the top meme coins to join for short term in 2025. Dogecoin: Price Prediction for the Meme Coin King Before BullZilla, before Shiba Inu, before Floki, there was Dogecoin (DOGE). Launched in 2013 as a parody coin, DOGE became the face of meme coin culture. From Elon Musk’s tweets to viral community campaigns, Dogecoin’s rise has been unprecedented. It still holds the crown as the most recognized meme coin globally. Dogecoin Price Prediction Based on forecasts from Changelly’s Dogecoin Price Prediction: 2025 Outlook: Analysts suggest Dogecoin could range between $0.11 and $0.14, assuming continued retail adoption and memetic traction. The average price prediction hovers near $0.12. 2026–2027 Projection: With increased integration into payments and partnerships, DOGE could climb toward $0.18–$0.25, driven by mainstream utility adoption. 2030 Long-Term View: If meme coin culture persists and DOGE retains its brand dominance,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:17
Philippines puts budget documents on blockchain

The post Philippines puts budget documents on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines puts budget documents on blockchain The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) of the Philippines has rolled out a blockchain-based system to secure and verify official budget documents, a move aimed at reducing fraud and strengthening public trust in government financial data. According to the implementation brief obtained by CoinGeek, the initiative covers the Action Document Releasing System (ADRS), which generates Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs). Once vulnerable to tampering when shared externally, these documents are now tokenized on blockchain platforms to make them immutable and verifiable in real time. The project, according to DBM, aims to allow internal and external users, including courts, partner agencies, and the general public, to confirm document authenticity within minutes. “This project ensures secure and tamper-proof verification of SAROs and NCAs through blockchain, QR codes, and web application access,” the agency said in its implementation brief. How the system works Under the setup, every SARO and NCA issued starting in 2024 is embedded with a QR code. By scanning the code or entering the document number on a dedicated web application, users can view tokenized information stored on the Polygon blockchain for public access. Private data is handled separately through Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) login credentials and stored on Azure Confidential Ledger to balance transparency with security. DBM emphasized that this dual-layer design allows for public verification of documents while safeguarding sensitive information. Immutable records are created when documents are uploaded, ensuring that the official blockchain record cannot be changed even if physical copies are altered. “Blockchain addresses the authenticity issue by providing independent verification that is not reliant on internal DBM systems alone,” the agency noted. Timeline and current status The blockchain project was launched in October 2024 and is set…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:16
BullZilla Presale Storms the Arena as Dogecoin Price Prediction Gains Traction – Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term

 In 2025, one of the most electric launches is underway: BullZilla has already sold 5 billion tokens and raised $30,000 […] The post BullZilla Presale Storms the Arena as Dogecoin Price Prediction Gains Traction – Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/01 19:15
