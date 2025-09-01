2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Japan Post Bank to launch a yen-backed digital currency in 2026

Japan Post Bank to launch a yen-backed digital currency in 2026

Japan Post Bank
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05983-26.13%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news2025/09/01 19:31
לַחֲלוֹק
Metaplanet Seeks $880M in Overseas Markets as Bitcoin Strategy Faces Headwinds

Metaplanet Seeks $880M in Overseas Markets as Bitcoin Strategy Faces Headwinds

TLDR Metaplanet’s stock has dropped 54% since mid-June despite Bitcoin’s gains The company holds 20,000 Bitcoin (worth over $2 billion) and aims for 100,000 BTC by 2026 Falling share prices threaten the company’s fundraising model based on MS warrants Metaplanet plans to raise $880 million through overseas share offerings and potentially $3.7 billion through preferred [...] The post Metaplanet Seeks $880M in Overseas Markets as Bitcoin Strategy Faces Headwinds appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,762.51-0.24%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02707-1.13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Set To Run Brand New Dogecoin Treasury Firm – Best Meme Coin To Buy Now?

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Set To Run Brand New Dogecoin Treasury Firm – Best Meme Coin To Buy Now?

This isn’t just another meme coin riding fleeting hype; it’s a revolutionary Layer 2 project built to escape the old […] The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Set To Run Brand New Dogecoin Treasury Firm – Best Meme Coin To Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01581-3.12%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.62-2.78%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000985-3.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin’s Bull Run Hinges on Crucial $100K Support

Bitcoin’s Bull Run Hinges on Crucial $100K Support

Bitcoin is currently at a critical crossroads, with its price action closely tied to the psychological $100,000 support level. According to crypto analysts, the fate of the current bull run could be decided by whether the cryptocurrency can maintain this key threshold. The market has recently seen a decline from its all-time highs above $125,000, … Continue reading "Bitcoin’s Bull Run Hinges on Crucial $100K Support" The post Bitcoin’s Bull Run Hinges on Crucial $100K Support appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002127-10.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
New Pump.fun Token Explodes with $1.8M Volume in 24h, Digital Wallet Adoption Soars Globally, and More…

New Pump.fun Token Explodes with $1.8M Volume in 24h, Digital Wallet Adoption Soars Globally, and More…

The post New Pump.fun Token Explodes with $1.8M Volume in 24h, Digital Wallet Adoption Soars Globally, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: New Pump.fun Token Explodes with $1.8M Volume in 24h, Digital Wallet Adoption Soars Globally, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-1-2025/
FUNToken
FUN$0.009421-0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-4.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI Token Supply: The Shocking Deletion and Unanswered Questions

WLFI Token Supply: The Shocking Deletion and Unanswered Questions

BitcoinWorld WLFI Token Supply: The Shocking Deletion and Unanswered Questions The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) often champions transparency as its bedrock principle, yet what happens when crucial information vanishes almost as quickly as it appears? Recently, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi project with reported ties to the Trump family, ignited a significant stir. The project deleted a Medium post detailing its initial WLFI token supply just five minutes after publishing it. This swift and unexplained disappearance has left many in the crypto community perplexed, raising critical questions about the project’s commitment to openness and its long-term reliability. Such an incident immediately draws scrutiny, especially when a project is linked to prominent public figures, making the need for clear communication paramount. What Exactly Happened with the WLFI Token Supply Post? The deleted Medium post was not just a casual update; it contained specific and vital tokenomics data that investors often scrutinize. It reportedly stated that the initial WLFI token supply was approximately 24.669 billion tokens. For context, this is a substantial number, and the allocation details are crucial for understanding the project’s distribution and potential market dynamics. The post further broke down this initial supply: 10 billion tokens were earmarked for the ecosystem, presumably for development, partnerships, and community incentives. 7.784 billion tokens were allocated for liquidity and marketing efforts, essential for ensuring market stability and project visibility. Four billion tokens were designated for public sale participants, indicating the initial distribution method for early investors. The very quick deletion of such a detailed post, just minutes after it went live, immediately signals either a significant error in the published data or a sudden, deliberate change in strategy regarding the public disclosure of the WLFI token supply. This action, or rather, retraction, creates an air of mystery around the project’s foundational tokenomics. Why Was the WLFI Token Supply Information Deleted So Quickly? This is the central question that continues to echo through the crypto space. As of now, World Liberty Financial has not provided an official explanation for the rapid deletion of the post. This silence only amplifies speculation and concern. Was the information inaccurate? Was it prematurely released before final decisions were made? Or was there a strategic reason to pull back the specific details of the WLFI token supply from public view? In the fast-paced world of DeFi, transparency is not merely a buzzword; it’s a fundamental requirement for building trust. When a project linked to influential personalities makes such an abrupt move without immediate clarification, it inevitably invites suspicion. Investors and observers are left to wonder if the project is genuinely committed to open communication or if there are aspects of its token distribution that it prefers to keep private. The lack of clarity around the WLFI token supply figures can undermine confidence, impacting potential investor interest and the project’s credibility. The Impact of Secrecy on WLFI Token Supply and Investor Trust Actions like the sudden deletion of critical tokenomics data can have profound consequences for investor trust. In a decentralized ecosystem, participants rely heavily on verifiable, consistent information to make informed investment decisions. When a project’s communication around something as fundamental as its WLFI token supply appears erratic or secretive, it can quickly erode confidence. This incident, therefore, poses a significant challenge to World Liberty Financial’s reputation. For investors, the deletion raises red flags about the project’s stability and its adherence to best practices in the DeFi space. Trust is a fragile commodity in crypto, and any perceived attempt to obscure or retract information can lead to a loss of faith. Projects that aim for long-term success must prioritize clear, consistent, and readily accessible information, especially regarding their core economic models and token distribution. Navigating Transparency in DeFi: Lessons from WLFI Token Supply This incident offers valuable lessons for both emerging DeFi projects and individual investors. For projects, it underscores the absolute necessity of a well-thought-out communication strategy and meticulous review processes before publishing any critical information, particularly concerning tokenomics and the initial WLFI token supply. Any changes or retractions should be accompanied by immediate, clear explanations to maintain credibility. For investors, the situation with World Liberty Financial serves as a powerful reminder to: Conduct Thorough Due Diligence: Always dig deeper than initial announcements. Scrutinize Tokenomics: Understand how tokens are distributed, locked, and released. Watch for Red Flags: Inconsistent information, sudden deletions, or a lack of clear communication are warning signs. Diversify Investments: Never put all your eggs in one basket, especially with projects that exhibit unusual behavior. The DeFi landscape is full of opportunities, but it also carries inherent risks. Vigilance and a critical approach are essential to navigate it successfully. The Mysterious WLFI Token Supply Deletion: A Concluding Thought The mysterious deletion of the WLFI token supply post by World Liberty Financial remains a puzzling event. While the specific reasons behind this action are still unconfirmed, the incident highlights a crucial aspect of the decentralized finance world: the indispensable role of transparency. In an environment built on trustless systems, the trust placed in project teams becomes even more critical. This episode underscores the ongoing need for projects to uphold open communication and for investors to remain ever-vigilant and discerning in their choices. As the DeFi space continues to mature, incidents like these serve as important case studies, reminding everyone that clarity and consistency are paramount for sustainable growth and investor confidence. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is World Liberty Financial (WLFI)? A1: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has been reported to have links to the Trump family. Q2: What was the controversy surrounding the WLFI token supply post? A2: The controversy arose when WLFI deleted a Medium post detailing its initial WLFI token supply and allocation (approximately 24.669 billion tokens) just five minutes after it was published, without providing an immediate explanation. Q3: Why is transparency crucial for DeFi projects? A3: Transparency is vital in DeFi because it builds investor trust, allows for informed decision-making, and helps maintain the integrity and credibility of the project in a decentralized ecosystem. Q4: How can investors protect themselves from similar incidents involving unclear tokenomics? A4: Investors should always conduct thorough due diligence, scrutinize a project’s tokenomics, look for consistent communication, and be wary of sudden information deletions without clear explanations. Diversifying investments is also a key strategy. Q5: Are there any official explanations for the deletion of the WLFI token supply post? A5: As of the publication of this article, World Liberty Financial has not provided an official explanation for the rapid deletion of the post concerning its WLFI token supply. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network to spread awareness about transparency in DeFi and the importance of due diligence in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market institutional adoption. This post WLFI Token Supply: The Shocking Deletion and Unanswered Questions first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.329-3.57%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00205635-3.37%
Echo
ECHO$0.03049+3.63%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
ETFs Ethereum battent Bitcoin : ETH levier de rendement ?

ETFs Ethereum battent Bitcoin : ETH levier de rendement ?

Août 2025. Le paysage des cryptomonnaies change. Sous nos yeux. Pendant des années, Bitcoin a gardé son statut de géant incontesté. Surtout auprès des institutionnels. Pourtant, ces dernières semaines, une bascule s’opère. Les flux de capitaux se dirigent massivement vers Ethereum, via les ETFs. Plus de 1,8 milliard de dollars injectés en quelques jours, pendant […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00205635-3.37%
Flux
FLUX$0.1982-2.65%
Octavia
VIA$0.0146-12.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Japan Post Bank introduceert DCJPY voor NFT’s en security tokens

Japan Post Bank introduceert DCJPY voor NFT’s en security tokens

Japan Post Bank wil zijn enorme berg aan slapend spaargeld nieuw leven inblazen en doet dat op een verrassend moderne manier. In het boekjaar 2026 lanceert de bank een eigen digitale munt genaamd DCJPY, die gebruikers direct kunnen koppelen aan hun spaarrekening. Met deze stap mikt de bank niet alleen... Het bericht Japan Post Bank introduceert DCJPY voor NFT’s en security tokens verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.246+0.94%
OP
OP$0.675-3.84%
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.1389-6.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 19:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Top Trader Predicts XRP Run Toward $10, But It’s This Coin Under $0.005 will reach $2 First

Top Trader Predicts XRP Run Toward $10, But It’s This Coin Under $0.005 will reach $2 First

The post Top Trader Predicts XRP Run Toward $10, But It’s This Coin Under $0.005 will reach $2 First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been buzzing across crypto circles for weeks, and for good reason. While a top trader has suggested XRP may make its long-awaited climb toward $10, this smaller token under $0.005 appears ready to ignite the 2025 bull run with a possible 21x gain potential, taking its price from $0.0021 to $0.0441. Ripple (XRP): Renewed Attention on a Market Veteran Ripple’s XRP has again been in the spotlight as analysts debate whether it can finally break through significant resistance. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03 after moving within a daily range of $2.79 to $3.10. The coin has climbed about 6% in the past 24 hours. This movement suggests that XRP attracts renewed buying pressure but still faces uncertainty. Optimism around a possible spot ETF approval has fueled XRP’s story. If such products open the doors for institutional capital, XRP may see stronger inflows similar to what Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced earlier this year. Some projections place XRP in the $10 to $20 zone in the long term. XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Breakout Contender Under $0.005 In contrast, Little Pepe has moved from meme coin chatter to becoming one of the most discussed projects in crypto. The presale has already concluded stage 11 and is now in stage 12, with tokens selling at $0.0021. Over $22.8 million has been raised from the $25.4 million target for this stage, and more than 14.4 billion tokens have been sold. The demand has been steady, with early investors from stage 1 already enjoying 110% gains on their entries. Those entering stage 12 still have about 42% gain potential before the token launches at $0.0030. The presale is structured across 19 stages, and with stage 13 set to push the price to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.7635-1.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-4.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 19:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Pi Network (PI) Price: Trading at $0.38 as Version 23 Protocol Upgrade Announced

Pi Network (PI) Price: Trading at $0.38 as Version 23 Protocol Upgrade Announced

TLDR Pi Network announced Linux node support, expanding to three operating systems Version 23 upgrade coming with smart contracts and real-world asset support Pi coin included in Valour’s new cryptocurrency ETPs launch Pi price rose 9% while broader crypto market fell 3.6% Token trading at $0.38, still down 87% from all-time high The Pi Network [...] The post Pi Network (PI) Price: Trading at $0.38 as Version 23 Protocol Upgrade Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.05655-2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-4.92%
NODE
NODE$0.10068-4.96%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/09/01 19:28
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge