At Least 800 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Topline At least 800 people have died and thousands have been injured after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the country's border with Pakistan, the latest in a series of deadly seismic events the country has faced in the past few years. Taliban security personnel carry an earthquake victim evacuated by a military helicopter from the Nurgal district of Kunar province. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Citing Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, the Associated Press reported that at least 2,500 people have been injured by the quake. The death toll number has continued to rise as rescue and recovery efforts are mounted in the country's remote mountainous eastern areas. The epicenter was at a depth of only 5 miles below the surface and such shallow quakes tend to be more destructive. According to The New York Times, aftershocks of the earthquake could be felt in Kabul throughout Sunday night, although it is unclear if there were any casualties in the Afghan capital, located 100 miles away from Jalalabad. Crucial Quote In a post on X, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban run government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said: "Sadly, tonight's earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces. Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people." What Do We Know About The Current State Of Afghanistan? The deadly earthquake comes at a time when the country is already grappling with a large-scale humanitarian crisis. The country's government had been under the control of the Taliban, who took over four years ago after the U.S. military's exit from the country. A report published by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, last month said: "By October 2025, over 9.5 million Afghans (representing 21 per cent of the population) are expected to experience crisis levels…