Bitcoin Price Today Weakens as Whales Shift Billions Into Ethereum

The post Bitcoin Price Today Weakens as Whales Shift Billions Into Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bitcoin Price Today Weakens as Whales Shift Billions Into Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has just stepped into one of the bearish months of the calendar, September. On the very first day, BTC briefly jumped to $110K, but the excitement quickly turned into caution. According to 10X Research, the next two weeks could decide whether Bitcoin holds strong or slips deeper. With ETF outflows hitting records, whales shifting to Ethereum, and the Fed’s big decision. ETF Outflows Add Pressure According to 10X Research recent weeks have shown a worrying trend, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have slowed dramatically, even turning into record outflows of more than $126 million.  However, legacy wallets have also been selling their holdings, adding more pressure to Bitcoin. Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics platform reported that, whales are increasingly shifting their funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum.  One long-time Bitcoin investor sold 2,000 BTC, worth $215 million, to buy nearly 49,000 ETH, bringing their total Ethereum holdings to 886,371 tokens, valued at over $4 billion. This lack of new capital has weakened momentum, making it harder for Bitcoin to maintain higher levels. Weak Inflows Hurt Investors Confidence At the same time, companies heavily tied to Bitcoin, like MicroStrategy, are also feeling the strain. With falling prices, their ability to keep accumulating BTC has been limited. In line with these trends, 10X Research reported that its short positions in MicroStrategy and Coinbase have already gained 16.5% and 19%, highlighting the overall strain across the crypto market. Bitcoin at $108K: A Pivotal Level Right now, Bitcoin is holding around the $108,500 mark, a level that many analysts believe could decide its next big move. Supporting this view, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe notes that Bitcoin is currently stuck in a tight range, but the calm…
At Least 800 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

The post At Least 800 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least 800 people have died and thousands have been injured after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the country’s border with Pakistan, the latest in a series of deadly seismic events the country has faced in the past few years. Taliban security personnel carry an earthquake victim evacuated by a military helicopter from the Nurgal district of Kunar province. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Citing Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, the Associated Press reported that at least 2,500 people have been injured by the quake. The death toll number has continued to rise as rescue and recovery efforts are mounted in the country’s remote mountainous eastern areas. The epicenter was at a depth of only 5 miles below the surface and such shallow quakes tend to be more destructive. According to The New York Times, aftershocks of the earthquake could be felt in Kabul throughout Sunday night, although it is unclear if there were any casualties in the Afghan capital, located 100 miles away from Jalalabad. Crucial Quote In a post on X, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban run government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said: “Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces. Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people.” What Do We Know About The Current State Of Afghanistan? The deadly earthquake comes at a time when the country is already grappling with a large-scale humanitarian crisis. The country’s government had been under the control of the Taliban, who took over four years ago after the U.S. military’s exit from the country. A report published by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, last month said: “By October 2025, over 9.5 million Afghans (representing 21 per cent of the population) are expected to experience crisis levels…
Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts

The post Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin September Weakness: Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin September Weakness: Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-september-weakness-support/
Best Meme Coin To Buy 2025: On-chain Data Shows This Token Has Potential To Flip SHIB And PEPE

Shiba Inu and PEPE show slowing growth, while Layer Brett’s $2M+ presale at $0.0053 with L2 scaling and meme appeal positions $LBRETT as the best coin for 2025.
XRP ETF Approval Timeline: October and November Could Change Everything

The post XRP ETF Approval Timeline: October and November Could Change Everything appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP community is bracing for a decisive stretch this fall as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prepares to deliver long-awaited rulings on several spot XRP ETF applications. With multiple deadlines scheduled for October and November 2025, the coming months could either cement XRP’s place in mainstream finance or deal a heavy blow …
This New Token Leads Against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) With EVM Layer-2 Tech

The post This New Token Leads Against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) With EVM Layer-2 Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, outshining rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK). What makes it unique is its plan to launch an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. This upgrade will allow faster transactions, lower fees, and protection against sniper bots. By combining affordability with innovative technology, Little Pepe offers both entertainment value and real-world utility. This structure positions it as more than just another meme coin; it is shaping up to be a long-term growth project. Community Strength and Security Build Investor Confidence A factor driving Little Pepe’s presale rise is its vibrant community. The project’s Telegram and X groups are highly active, mixing humor with genuine investment discussions. This viral activity has spread across forums, influencer platforms, and meme hubs, amplifying awareness. To boost engagement, Little Pepe has introduced initiatives like the $777 giveaway, rewarding community participation, and promotion. These grassroots efforts are helping fuel presale growth and create lasting loyalty among investors. Unlike many meme coins that focus purely on hype, Little Pepe has prioritized security and real utility. The project recently completed a CertiK smart contract audit, reassuring investors of its transparency and safety, while its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, zero trading tax, staking rewards, DAO governance, sniper bot protection, meme launchpad, and NFT marketplace give it a much stronger foundation than typical meme coins. This mix of security and utility has played a key role in attracting cautious buyers who may otherwise avoid meme projects, helping Little Pepe build lasting credibility and confidence in the crypto market. Little Pepe Presale Progress The LILPEPE presale is currently in Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The next stage will increase the price to $0.0022, creating urgency for early buyers. So far, more than $23.24 million has been…
The World Liberty Financial article is back online

PANews reported on September 1 that the World Liberty Financial article has been back online. Earlier reports said that WLFI announced that the initial circulation of the token when it went online was 24.67 billion, and the article was subsequently deleted .
WLFI Coin Analysis: Will WLFI Token be a Good Buy?

If you are a crypto enthusiast, you probably heard about the crypto project World Liberty Financial, backed by US President Donald Trump. The project created so much buzz with its stablecoin launch and high-profile political backing.  It’s again making headlines with the launch of the WLFI token for the public. So much hype was created ... Read more The post WLFI Coin Analysis: Will WLFI Token be a Good Buy? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Set To Run Brand New Dogecoin Treasury Firm

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Set To Run Brand New Dogecoin Treasury Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto world is buzzing, and it’s not just about DOGE anymore. Elon Musk’s lawyer setting up a Dogecoin treasury firm might sound big, but some investors are eyeing a new contender that promises real utility: Layer Brett. This isn’t just another meme coin riding fleeting hype; it’s a revolutionary Layer 2 project built to escape the old limitations. Analysts are already whispering about 100x potential as its presale heats up. Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the definitive edge Remember the frustration of high gas fees and slow transactions on Ethereum Layer 1? Or how the original Brett coin, for all its charm, found itself stuck on Base without much utility? Layer Brett is different. This project leverages the power of Layer 2 Ethereum to deliver lightning-fast transactions, up to 10,000 TPS, and dramatically slashes gas fees down to pennies. Compare this to the often-congested Ethereum network, where fees can easily reach $10-$20 during peak times. Layer Brett offers an escape. Projects like Pepe, Shiba Inu, and even Dogecoin itself often grapple with scalability issues. They’re fun, yes, but real-world blockchain scalability? Not so much. Layer Brett, conversely, offers a genuine solution, fusing meme power with tangible technological advancement. This isn’t just hype; it’s substance. How $LBRETT rewards early believers Forget stale interest rates. Layer Brett isn’t just about quick flips; it’s about building a sustainable, rewarding ecosystem. Currently, early participants in the presale are locking in over 1,230% APY for staking $LBRETT. That’s not a typo. Imagine earning those kinds of returns while older meme tokens, such as Bonk or the classic Dogecoin, struggle to offer anything beyond price speculation.   High-yield staking: Early buyers get truly massive APY. Low entry price: $LBRETT is still available for a modest $0.0053. No KYC required: Full control, completely…
Futian Investment Holding issued the world's first public chain RWA digital bond

PANews reported on September 1 that Foton Investment Holding announced the successful issuance of the world's first RWA public offering digital bond in Hong Kong through the Ethereum public chain. The bond has a scale of 500 million yuan, a term of 2 years, a face interest rate of 2.62% , and the token name is FTID TOKEN 001 (Fubi). It has a Fitch rating of A- .
