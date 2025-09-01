2025-09-02 Tuesday

Top 3 Gold Miner stocks to buy right now

The post Top 3 Gold Miner stocks to buy right now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gold mining sector has reasserted itself as one of 2025’s standout asset classes, propelled by U.S. fiscal policy shifts, geopolitical uncertainty, and record central bank demand. With President Donald Trump doubling down on tariffs and openly pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut rates, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a hedge against inflation, dollar weakness, and broader market volatility. The result has been a surge not just in bullion, but in the equities that track the sector. The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index has gained over 50% year-to-date, easily outpacing gold’s own 25.3% rise.  Analysts argue that Wall Street is still underpricing the new reality, leaving room for earnings upgrades as higher gold prices flow through balance sheets. Gold Miners vs. Gold Price: Building on relative strength, it reached a new 52-week high on Friday. ⛏️🪙However, it is still trading at historically low levels, especially considering the record-breaking margins of leading gold producers.$GDX $GLD pic.twitter.com/r2LElJ7Gq7 — Oliver Groß (@minenergybiz) September 1, 2025 Several names stand out for their strong performance and leverage to the gold rally: Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) NEM shares have rallied to $74.40, up 93.9% year-to-date, as the world’s largest gold miner continues to benefit from scale, cost discipline, and exposure to rising bullion prices. NEM YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD)  Royal Gold was trading at $179.58, the royalty and streaming specialist is up 33.5% year-to-date. Its asset-light model provides exposure to higher gold prices with lower operating risks, making it a favored pick among institutional investors. RGLD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM)  Agnico Eagle Mines shares sit at $144.17, a gain of 75.8% year-to-date. The Canadian miner has expanded production capacity while keeping costs under control, positioning it as one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 19:56
Coinbase CLO Argues Former SEC Crypto Stance Shares Similarities With US Tariffs Case

The post Coinbase CLO Argues Former SEC Crypto Stance Shares Similarities With US Tariffs Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Grewal, CLO of Coinbase, established a similarity between the current case against the Trump Administration’s treatment of tariffs and the former stance of the SEC on its supposed authority to regulate crypto assets. “The absurdity of that era grows clearer and clearer even as it recedes into history,” he stated. Major Questions Doctrine Rises […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-clo-argues-former-sec-crypto-stance-shares-similarities-with-us-tariffs-case/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 19:54
77 institutions expressed their intention to apply for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, but the HKMA only arranged a preliminary meeting

PANews reported on September 1st, according to Sing Tao Daily, that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) had received expressions of interest in applying for stablecoin issuer licenses from 77 institutions as of the end of August . These institutions include banks, technology companies, securities and asset management firms, e-commerce companies, payment institutions, and Web3 startups. The HKMA has arranged meetings with the relevant institutions, emphasizing that expressions of interest and meetings do not constitute approval, and that final licensing will depend on whether the application meets the requirements. Initially, only a small number of licenses will be granted, and the public is reminded to be wary of unlicensed stablecoin advertising.
PANews 2025/09/01 19:52
Is WLFI Worth $36B? While Everyone Debates, Unich Grabs the Spotlight

The post Is WLFI Worth $36B? While Everyone Debates, Unich Grabs the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world loves a good spectacle, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) certainly delivered one. With a jaw-dropping $36-40 billion fully diluted valuation before it even hit mainstream trading, the Trump-backed DeFi token became the talk of social media for all the wrong reasons. But while everyone was busy debating whether WLFI’s sky-high price tag made sense, Unich was quietly building something far more tangible on Solana. When Politics Meets Crypto: WLFI’s Rocky Road to Market WLFI’s journey to market has been anything but smooth. The token was officially unlocked for trading on September 1, 2025, but not without drama. Technical issues plagued the launch, with Coinbase Wallet users unable to connect to the unlock process, leaving investors frustrated during a critical pre-trading period. The real wake-up call came when WLFI futures debuted on Hyperliquid. Opening at $0.44, the token quickly tumbled 44% to below $0.25 within hours, slashing its fully diluted valuation from $44 billion to $24 billion. Traders weren’t buying the hype. Negative funding rates showed just how confident the market was in further downside, with shorts piling in from day one. The math behind WLFI’s valuation never quite added up. With only 20% of tokens in circulation and the remaining 80% locked behind governance votes, the effective circulating supply was minimal compared to that massive FDV. Critics pointed out that this created an artificial scarcity that inflated the token’s perceived value far beyond what fundamentals could justify. What made the situation worse was the lack of clarity around WLFI’s actual utility. Unlike established DeFi protocols with clear revenue streams and proven product-market fit, WLFI remained largely a governance token for a platform that hadn’t fully defined its purpose. The result? A classic case of valuation getting ahead of substance. Yet in the same market where WLFI struggled…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 19:50
Layer Brett Set For 5,000% Boom Before Cardano And Solana Smash Fresh All-Time Highs

Cardano and Solana may hit fresh ATHs, but analysts see Layer Brett’s $2M+ presale at $0.0053 as the real 5,000% moonshot for 2025 gains.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/01 19:50
The internet is laughing at El Salvador’s ‘quantum-safe’ bitcoin

The post The internet is laughing at El Salvador’s ‘quantum-safe’ bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media has been laughing at reports that El Salvador has split its bitcoin (BTC) holdings across 14 addresses, allegedly to protect against quantum hacks. The country’s Bitcoin Office, managed by Max Keiser’s colorful wife Stacy Herbert, claimed that the move was preparation for “potential developments in quantum computing.” However, few people were able to take the announcement seriously. “El Salvador prepping to sell their bitcoin!” screamed influencer Jacob King, calling the quantum argument “laughable and a terrible lie.” Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn disagreed that splitting BTC holdings into multiple wallets and ending the reuse of single wallets would provide protection against quantum attacks.  King then deleted one post claiming that one of El Salvador’s new addresses weren’t quantum resistant. Then King proceeded to block Thorn out of spite, making King’s initial claim even more hilarious. Read more: Microsoft’s new state of matter is a quantum threat to bitcoin Technically a real defense, but still funny Thorn correctly noted that certain types of wallets are more vulnerable to quantum computing than others. For example, addresses might be vulnerable if they’re frequently reused or have unspent transaction outputs in a P2PK format. Nevertheless, the wassie community logged the overall incident as hilariously memorable. Although El Salvador’s distribution of BTC to new wallets is technically helpful for limited types of quantum computing, the wallets have very little chance of defending against an actual quantum breakthrough. Indeed, if a quantum computer were to gain the ability to break SHA256 cryptography, BTC wallets would probably rank among the tiniest of its multi-trillion dollar targets. In any case, investors may move holdings around for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with quantum cybersecurity, including changing hardware, sending BTC to cold storage, or upgrading to multiple signatures for better security. Got a tip?…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 19:49
Bitcoin Whale Dumps Billions For ETH, But $5B Selloff Still Looms

The post Bitcoin Whale Dumps Billions For ETH, But $5B Selloff Still Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/01 19:45
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?

The highly anticipated launch of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto push, is set to surprise markets with a much larger circulating supply than many analysts expected. According to CoinMarketCap CEO Rush Lu, WLFI’s initial circulating supply has been verified directly with the project team and will be used as a benchmark for major exchanges. Updated data on CoinMarketCap indicates WLFI will debut with 27 billion tokens in circulation, representing more than a quarter of its 100 billion total supply. This disclosure sharply contrasts earlier reports suggesting that just 3.69 billion tokens would be available at the token generation event (TGE). The dramatic increase in supply raises new questions about WLFI’s early price dynamics, potential dilution, and how markets will absorb such a large float from day one. Token Movements Linked to Jump Crypto On-chain activity has already shed light on how WLFI liquidity may be structured. With X user @ai_9684xtpa highlighted that WLFI transferred 485 million tokens—about 0.485% of total supply—to two wallets linked with Jump Crypto. These allocations are believed to be designated for market-making purposes, supporting liquidity across centralized and decentralized exchanges. Importantly, the transfer represents 16.2% of the three billion tokens allocated to exchange liquidity pools at launch. Jump Crypto has recently stepped up its involvement in digital asset trading, particularly since Trump’s return to the White House. The firm’s participation in WLFI suggests that early trading may benefit from deep liquidity, though it also amplifies questions about concentration of supply in the hands of key market makers. Market Reactions and Investor Sentiment The revelation of a 27 billion token float has stirred mixed reactions among traders and analysts. A larger circulating supply at launch often implies heavier initial selling pressure and a lower starting price per token. While this could make WLFI appear cheaper to retail investors, it also increases the risk of volatility and rapid repricing. Some observers argue that the higher supply may be part of a strategy to ensure WLFI achieves wide distribution early on, reducing the impact of later unlocks. Others remain cautious, suggesting the surprise disclosure may undermine initial confidence and lead to speculation about governance transparency. WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% World Liberty Financial derivatives soared in trading as anticipation builds for the Trump-linked project’s first token release on Monday. According to Coinglass, 24-hour trading volume for WLFI derivatives jumped more than 530% to $3.95b on Monday, while open interest rose over 60% $931.9m. The spike comes just hours before the unlock event, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. The project will free up 20% of the tokens purchased in its earliest rounds, priced at $0.015 and US$0.05, which can be claimed through a process called the Lockbox. These unlocked tokens amount to about 5% of total supply. Outlook for WLFI’s Debut WLFI’s launch is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched token events of 2025. The project sits at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto market infrastructure, making it unique among recent token launches. With Jump Crypto’s involvement and CoinMarketCap’s confirmation of supply data, WLFI is expected to generate significant trading volumes from day one. However, the mismatch between earlier expectations and the confirmed circulating supply means that investors will need to carefully monitor price discovery and liquidity conditions as the token hits the market. As with many politically charged crypto ventures, WLFI’s debut will be as much about narrative and sentiment as it is about tokenomics
CryptoNews 2025/09/01 19:45
Chinese automakers expand European presence as US market turns hostile

Chinese automakers are intensifying their focus on Europe for their EV and hybrid exports as they continue to face high tariffs in the US.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/01 19:45
Crypto News Today LIVE : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum News, XRP News, WLFI Launch Date and More

The post Crypto News Today LIVE : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum News, XRP News, WLFI Launch Date and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News September 1, 2025 11:35:21 UTC Bitcoin Whale Swaps $4B BTC for ETH, Still Holds $5.4B in Bitcoin An OG Bitcoin whale has made a massive shift since August 20, selling 35,991 BTC worth $4.04B and buying 886,371 ETH worth $4.07B on Hyperliquid at a 0.0406 rate, according to Lookonchain. Despite this huge move into Ethereum, …
CoinPedia 2025/09/01 19:43
