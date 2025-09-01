Chinese automakers redirect EVs, hybrids to Europe as Trump slams US route

Chinese automakers are intensifying their focus on Europe for their electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid exports as they continue to face high tariffs and trade restrictions in the United States under Trump administration policies. According to a Bloomberg report, China's automakers are preparing a new crop of hybrid and all-electric vehicles specifically for the Europe market, and they plan to use next week's Munich auto show to kick off the next phase of their expansion in the region. Among brands to be represented at the show are BYD Co., Xpeng Inc. and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., and they are expected to show off new models as they work to broaden their lineups and double down on the gains they have made in recent years. A marriage of function and convenience This push into Europe is intensifying as an EV price war grows more intense on the Chinese home turf, and the once lucrative US market becomes a hostile battleground due to trade hurdles. Despite all that, this time is perfect for the expansion as EVs and hybrids are growing in importance in alignment with Europe's desire to phase out the sales of new combustion-powered cars over the next decade. There are currently lingering trade tensions between Beijing and the EU following their decision last year to impose tariffs on EVs imported from China but Chinese automakers have continued to grow anyway. Not only have they come up with ways to add more hybrid and combustion models without triggering the duties, they have also formed local sales partnerships and committed to transfer some production to the region. All that has made them credible threats to the dominance of carmakers like Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV, which have been cutting costs to defend their margins in a barely growing European auto market.…