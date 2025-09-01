בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Chinese factories see strongest growth since March, PMI beats expectations
Factories in China were a little louder in August, with activity expanding at the fastest pace in five months.
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 20:15
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinShares: Digital asset inflows surged $2.48b, here’s why
In CoinShares latest report net inflows for digital asset products reached $2.48 billion last week, more than doubling the monthly inflows for August. According to the latest report by European investment firm CoinShares, last week’s net inflows reached as high…
MORE
$0.09796
-3.14%
HERE
$0.000209
-22.59%
NET
$0.00009791
+1.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news
2025/09/01 20:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Legendary Analyst Who Said “Buy BTC” When Bitcoin Was at $114, Speaks Out About XRP! XRP Investors Won’t Like It!
The post Legendary Analyst Who Said “Buy BTC” When Bitcoin Was at $114, Speaks Out About XRP! XRP Investors Won’t Like It! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Davinci Jeremie, one of the well-known names in the cryptocurrency world, has been attracting attention since 2013 when he urged everyone to buy Bitcoin (BTC) for just $114. At this point, Davinci Jeremie, one of the first Bitcoin adopters, shared Bitcoin and XRP. Reacting to the video shared by the X account called Altcoin Daily, Davinci Jeremie described XRP as a scam. Commenting on a video in which a presenter announced his $1.3 million investment in XRP and stated that he expected it to eventually rise to $10, the celebrity criticized XRP while praising Bitcoin. “Most people own Bitcoin and XRP but don’t know what they have. Because one is the best store of wealth (BTC), the other is a scam you can gamble on (XRP).” This isn’t the first time Jeremie has criticized XRP. The celebrity has previously called it trash. And Davinci Jeremie isn’t the only one criticizing XRP. Blockchain researcher ZachXBT, known as the Sherlock Holmes of the cryptocurrency industry, also took aim at XRP. ZachXBT stated that he will no longer be helping the XRP community, claiming that XRP and its community are not adding value to the industry. “I do not currently support the XRP community and will mock anyone who DMs me,” ZachXBT said, targeting XRP holders for consistently hindering the potential for further price appreciation. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/legendary-analyst-who-said-buy-btc-when-bitcoin-was-at-114-speaks-out-about-xrp-xrp-investors-wont-like-it/
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Thailand’s DV8 Bitcoin treasury push deepens as Jason Fang becomes CEO after 99.9% raise
The post Thailand’s DV8 Bitcoin treasury push deepens as Jason Fang becomes CEO after 99.9% raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DV8 today appointed Jason Fang, founding partner of Sora Ventures, as chief executive officer, outlining a shift to a corporate Bitcoin treasury and broader digital asset strategy, the company said. The move follows a months-long reshaping of DV8’s ownership and balance sheet. A cross-border group that includes Sora Ventures, UTXO Management, Kliff Capital, AsiaStrategy, Moon Inc., and Mythos Group initiated an acquisition of the Thai-listed firm through a voluntary tender offer in July, positioning DV8 to execute a Bitcoin-centric playbook for public companies in Southeast Asia. Days later, DV8 named Thai investor Chatchaval Jiaravanon as chairman and expanded its board with a mix of local executives and crypto operators. DV8 also raised fresh capital through a warrant program completed in mid-July. According to company filings, shareholders exercised 99.9% of available DV8-W2 warrants at 0.80 baht, adding about THB 241 million, roughly 7.4 million dollars, and lifting cash by 38%. The capital raise gives the company room to begin treasury activity and related infrastructure work under the new mandate. Fang arrives with a record of structuring listed-company Bitcoin programs around Asia. In December 2024 Sora Ventures announced a $150 million fund aimed at helping public companies implement balance-sheet Bitcoin strategies tailored to local market rules. In February, Fang detailed a “MicroStrategy 2.0” framework in Hong Kong that pairs direct holdings with yield-oriented structured products while removing private key management from end investors. The Sora ecosystem has since moved onto public markets through Top Win International’s merger and rebrand path to AsiaStrategy on Nasdaq, including a ticker change to SORA and a subsequent push into strategic investments related to corporate Bitcoin adoption. In August, AsiaStrategy disclosed a $10 million convertible note led by WiseLink and began accepting Bitcoin for luxury watch sales, adding an operational settlement layer that complements the treasury thesis.…
CHANGE
$0.00205635
-3.38%
MOON
$0.09765
-0.78%
MOVE
$0.1164
-5.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:10
לַחֲלוֹק
Chinese automakers redirect EVs, hybrids to Europe as Trump slams US route
The post Chinese automakers redirect EVs, hybrids to Europe as Trump slams US route appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese automakers are intensifying their focus on Europe for their electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid exports as they continue to face high tariffs and trade restrictions in the United States under Trump administration policies. According to a Bloomberg report, China’s automakers are preparing a new crop of hybrid and all-electric vehicles specifically for the Europe market, and they plan to use next week’s Munich auto show to kick off the next phase of their expansion in the region. Among brands to be represented at the show are BYD Co., Xpeng Inc. and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., and they are expected to show off new models as they work to broaden their lineups and double down on the gains they have made in recent years. A marriage of function and convenience This push into Europe is intensifying as an EV price war grows more intense on the Chinese home turf, and the once lucrative US market becomes a hostile battleground due to trade hurdles. Despite all that, this time is perfect for the expansion as EVs and hybrids are growing in importance in alignment with Europe’s desire to phase out the sales of new combustion-powered cars over the next decade. There are currently lingering trade tensions between Beijing and the EU following their decision last year to impose tariffs on EVs imported from China but Chinese automakers have continued to grow anyway. Not only have they come up with ways to add more hybrid and combustion models without triggering the duties, they have also formed local sales partnerships and committed to transfer some production to the region. All that has made them credible threats to the dominance of carmakers like Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV, which have been cutting costs to defend their margins in a barely growing European auto market.…
TRUMP
$8.308
-3.79%
MORE
$0.09796
-3.14%
GROW
$0.0236
-3.67%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:08
לַחֲלוֹק
ZachXBT: Price Lists and Wallet Addresses of Over 200 Crypto Influencers Leaked
PANews reported on September 1st that ZachXBT disclosed leaked promotional price lists and wallet addresses for over 200 cryptocurrency influencers. Of the over 160 accounts that accepted promotional transactions, fewer than five marked the promotional content as advertisements.
WALLET
$0.02601
-2.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 20:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Strategy may join the S&P 500 as soon as this month after clearing eligibility hurdles
The post Strategy may join the S&P 500 as soon as this month after clearing eligibility hurdles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strategy now meets S&P 500 eligibility requirements and could be added to the index as early as this month. New Bitcoin accounting standards and substantial BTC holdings helped Strategy satisfy S&P 500 profitability criteria. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, may be on the verge of joining the S&P 500 Index after delivering one of the strongest quarters in its history. The company posted Q2 2025 revenue of $114.5 million, a 2.7% year-over-year increase, alongside $14 billion in operating income and $10 billion in net income. The adoption of fair-value accounting standards allowed the firm to book unrealized Bitcoin gains, reversing years of impairment-driven losses. The results mean Strategy now satisfies all S&P 500 eligibility criteria, including market cap, liquidity, and public float. Its last barrier, consistent GAAP profitability, was cleared thanks to the accounting rule change and Bitcoin’s surge above $100,000 in Q2. The next S&P 500 rebalancing decision is due this Friday, with implementation scheduled for September 19. If approved, the company would become the first Bitcoin treasury firm on the benchmark. Strategy’s potential addition to the S&P 500 would likely lead to strong demand for its shares from index funds and ETFs. However, analysts warn that the S&P committee could still withhold inclusion depending on sector composition, market conditions, or other discretionary criteria. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sp500-inclusion-strategy-bitcoin/
CHANGE
$0.00205635
-3.38%
BTC
$108,650
-0.37%
CAP
$0.06973
-0.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Crashing currency and economic pressure threaten to derail Indonesia
Indonesia’s economy is under intense pressure right now as violent protests, a falling currency, and political tension hammer confidence in what Wall Street considers Southeast Asia’s most stable market. On Monday, the Jakarta Composite Index dropped as much as 3.6%, while the rupiah sank to 16,500 per U.S. dollar, its weakest point since August 1, […]
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
INDEX
$1.094
-3.52%
NOW
$0.00798
+0.12%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 20:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Raoul Pal Says Crypto Is Growing Twice as Fast as the Internet, 4B Users Ahead
The post Raoul Pal Says Crypto Is Growing Twice as Fast as the Internet, 4B Users Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cryptocurrency adoption is accelerating faster than the early internet ever did. In less than a decade, the crypto user base has expanded rapidly, and experts say that if this momentum continues, crypto could reach billions of users by 2030. Let us explore what is driving this rapid growth and how much further crypto adoption could …
PAL
$0.007247
-2.30%
EVER
$0.00985
-4.64%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia
2025/09/01 20:04
לַחֲלוֹק
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ($BABA) Stock: AI and Cloud Growth Ignite 19% Rally Despite Quick Commerce Drag
TLDR Alibaba’s U.S. stock surged 12.9% to $135 after Q2 FY25 results on August 29 Hong Kong-listed shares soared 19% to their highest level since March Cloud revenue rose 26% to 33.4 billion yuan, beating expectations Alibaba is developing a new AI chip, fueling further investor confidence Quick commerce expansion drags profits but investors focus [...] The post Alibaba Group Holding Limited ($BABA) Stock: AI and Cloud Growth Ignite 19% Rally Despite Quick Commerce Drag appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
CLOUD
$0.07613
+0.78%
AI
$0.1234
-3.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/09/01 20:02
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge