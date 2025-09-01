בורסת MEXC
Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns
Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn't put you to sleep. He's been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn't!), but he's more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he's not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He's a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing.
$0.0158
-3.12%
$0.09796
-3.14%
$0.001186
-8.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:28
Bitcoin uitgaven van langetermijnhouders schieten omhoog
Bitcoin uitgaven van langetermijnhouders schieten omhoog

Een opvallende beweging in de Bitcoin markt trekt deze week de aandacht. Uit nieuwe data van Glassnode blijkt dat Long Term Holders (LTHs) massaal munten hebben verplaatst. In totaal ging het vrijdag om ongeveer 97.000 BTC, wat het grootste volume in één dag is voor deze groep dit jaar.
$108,712.56
-0.31%
$0.03272
-2.18%
$0.2007
-6.34%
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:28
WLFI Launches with 24.67 Billion Token Supply
WLFI Launches with 24.67 Billion Token Supply

The post WLFI Launches with 24.67 Billion Token Supply appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) has officially gone live on exchanges, confirming an initial circulating supply of 24.67 billion tokens. The breakdown includes 10 billion for ecosystem growth, 7.78 billion to Alt5 Sigma (about 8% of total supply), 2.88 billion set aside for liquidity and marketing, and 4 billion for public sale participants, with 20% unlocked
$0.2141
+328.20%
$0.11583
-3.63%
$0.01204
-4.52%
CoinPedia
2025/09/01 20:27
Ethereum ETFs Surge: Weekly Inflows Hit $1.08B, Outpacing Bitcoin
Ethereum ETFs Surge: Weekly Inflows Hit $1.08B, Outpacing Bitcoin

Quick HighlightsEthereum ETFs surged $1.08B in just one week — see what's driving the inflows.August inflows hit $3.87B, making it the second-best month ever for ETH ETFs.Bitcoin ETFs lag behind: why Ethereum is stealing the spotlight.Ethereum ETFs Surge: Weekly and Monthly InflowsBetween August 25 and August 29, 2025, cumulative inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs reached $1.08 billion, marking the fourth-largest weekly total since the products were launched, according to SoSoValue data.The Ethereum ETF sector experienced positive inflows on four out of five trading days. The largest inflow occurred on August 25, totaling $443 million, while the only outflow happened on the last trading day, about $165 million.Bitcoin ETFs: Slower GrowthBy comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted less than half as much capital over the week, totaling $440.7 million. The biggest inflow also came on August 25, with $219 million, but the week ended with a $127 million outflow.On a monthly scale, Bitcoin ETFs faced challenges: August saw $751 million withdrawn, the first net outflow in five months and the third-largest negative result in history.Ethereum ETFs Show Strong Monthly PerformanceDespite Bitcoin's slowdown, Ethereum ETFs continued to grow, with monthly inflows exceeding $3.87 billion. This is the second-best monthly performance in the history of these products, highlighting strong investor interest and confidence in Ethereum.As Ethereum ETFs gain momentum, market watchers are closely monitoring how these inflows might influence ETH prices and reshape the broader crypto investment landscape.Ethereum ETFs are demonstrating strong demand compared to Bitcoin, with consistent weekly inflows and record-breaking monthly growth. Investors are increasingly turning to these products to gain exposure to Ethereum without directly trading the cryptocurrency.
$0.0236
-3.67%
$0.00985
-4.64%
$0.0245
-5.91%
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:26
Bitcoin Nears Oversold Signal as Indicators Point to Rebound
Bitcoin Nears Oversold Signal as Indicators Point to Rebound

The post Bitcoin Nears Oversold Signal as Indicators Point to Rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin's daily RSI is nearing "oversold" levels, a technical signal that has historically marked market bottoms Global M2 liquidity is rising, providing a macro tailwind that has historically fueled crypto rallies On-chain data shows institutions and businesses are still accumulating BTC, buying 4x faster than it's mined After a red August, a confluence of technical, macro, and on-chain indicators are now signaling that a crypto market rebound could be on the horizon for September. While Bitcoin's momentum is weak, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching historically significant oversold levels, just as global liquidity is rising and on-chain data shows smart money is still accumulating. Is Bitcoin's Chart Flashing a Technical Buy Signal? The primary technical case for a rebound is based on Bitcoin's RSI and its historical performance in September. What is the RSI telling us now? With Bitcoin trading around $109,682, the daily RSI sits at a weak 41.40, hovering just above the classic "oversold" threshold of 30. Historically, dips into this zone have marked major market bottoms and reversal points. While the MACD indicator remains bearish for now, the RSI is the key signal traders are watching for a potential bounce. What is the historical pattern for September? According to the Thinking Crypto podcast, Bitcoin has closed every August in the red during the current cycle. Each of these downturns has been followed by a period of renewed strength in September. The current pullback is mirroring this exact seasonal pattern, suggesting a bottom could be forming. The MACD remains bearish, with the MACD line at -1910.20 below the signal line, which sits at -1,332.48, keeping the momentum negative. Ethereum has also corrected but continues to outperform Bitcoin over recent weeks, with altcoins absorbing liquidity as Bitcoin dominance declines.
$108,712.56
-0.31%
$1.094
-3.52%
$0.017339
-7.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:23
Ethereum gas fees surged to around 130 Gwei due to the launch of WLFI.
Ethereum gas fees surged to around 130 Gwei due to the launch of WLFI.

PANews reported on September 1 that Etherscan data showed that due to the large-scale collection of WLFI tokens after their launch, the Ethereum network gas fee surged sharply in a short period of time, and was temporarily reported at approximately 130 Gwei as of press time.
$0.2141
+328.20%
PANews
2025/09/01 20:18
Chinese factories see strongest growth since March, PMI beats expectations
Factories in China were a little louder in August, with activity expanding at the fastest pace in five months.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 20:15
CoinShares: Digital asset inflows surged $2.48b, here’s why
CoinShares: Digital asset inflows surged $2.48b, here's why

In CoinShares latest report net inflows for digital asset products reached $2.48 billion last week, more than doubling the monthly inflows for August. According to the latest report by European investment firm CoinShares, last week's net inflows reached as high…
$0.09796
-3.14%
$0.000209
-22.59%
$0.00009791
+1.69%
Crypto.news
2025/09/01 20:13
Legendary Analyst Who Said “Buy BTC” When Bitcoin Was at $114, Speaks Out About XRP! XRP Investors Won’t Like It!
Legendary Analyst Who Said "Buy BTC" When Bitcoin Was at $114, Speaks Out About XRP! XRP Investors Won't Like It!

The post Legendary Analyst Who Said "Buy BTC" When Bitcoin Was at $114, Speaks Out About XRP! XRP Investors Won't Like It! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Davinci Jeremie, one of the well-known names in the cryptocurrency world, has been attracting attention since 2013 when he urged everyone to buy Bitcoin (BTC) for just $114. At this point, Davinci Jeremie, one of the first Bitcoin adopters, shared Bitcoin and XRP. Reacting to the video shared by the X account called Altcoin Daily, Davinci Jeremie described XRP as a scam. Commenting on a video in which a presenter announced his $1.3 million investment in XRP and stated that he expected it to eventually rise to $10, the celebrity criticized XRP while praising Bitcoin. "Most people own Bitcoin and XRP but don't know what they have. Because one is the best store of wealth (BTC), the other is a scam you can gamble on (XRP)." This isn't the first time Jeremie has criticized XRP. The celebrity has previously called it trash. And Davinci Jeremie isn't the only one criticizing XRP. Blockchain researcher ZachXBT, known as the Sherlock Holmes of the cryptocurrency industry, also took aim at XRP. ZachXBT stated that he will no longer be helping the XRP community, claiming that XRP and its community are not adding value to the industry. "I do not currently support the XRP community and will mock anyone who DMs me," ZachXBT said, targeting XRP holders for consistently hindering the potential for further price appreciation.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:12
Thailand’s DV8 Bitcoin treasury push deepens as Jason Fang becomes CEO after 99.9% raise
Thailand's DV8 Bitcoin treasury push deepens as Jason Fang becomes CEO after 99.9% raise

The post Thailand's DV8 Bitcoin treasury push deepens as Jason Fang becomes CEO after 99.9% raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DV8 today appointed Jason Fang, founding partner of Sora Ventures, as chief executive officer, outlining a shift to a corporate Bitcoin treasury and broader digital asset strategy, the company said. The move follows a months-long reshaping of DV8's ownership and balance sheet. A cross-border group that includes Sora Ventures, UTXO Management, Kliff Capital, AsiaStrategy, Moon Inc., and Mythos Group initiated an acquisition of the Thai-listed firm through a voluntary tender offer in July, positioning DV8 to execute a Bitcoin-centric playbook for public companies in Southeast Asia. Days later, DV8 named Thai investor Chatchaval Jiaravanon as chairman and expanded its board with a mix of local executives and crypto operators. DV8 also raised fresh capital through a warrant program completed in mid-July. According to company filings, shareholders exercised 99.9% of available DV8-W2 warrants at 0.80 baht, adding about THB 241 million, roughly 7.4 million dollars, and lifting cash by 38%. The capital raise gives the company room to begin treasury activity and related infrastructure work under the new mandate. Fang arrives with a record of structuring listed-company Bitcoin programs around Asia. In December 2024 Sora Ventures announced a $150 million fund aimed at helping public companies implement balance-sheet Bitcoin strategies tailored to local market rules. In February, Fang detailed a "MicroStrategy 2.0" framework in Hong Kong that pairs direct holdings with yield-oriented structured products while removing private key management from end investors. The Sora ecosystem has since moved onto public markets through Top Win International's merger and rebrand path to AsiaStrategy on Nasdaq, including a
$0.00205635
-3.38%
$0.09765
-0.78%
$0.1165
-4.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:10
