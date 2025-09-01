2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin Whale Dumps Billions For ETH, But $5B Selloff Still Looms

The post Bitcoin Whale Dumps Billions For ETH, But $5B Selloff Still Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
2025/09/01 19:45
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?

The highly anticipated launch of World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto push, is set to surprise markets with a much larger circulating supply than many analysts expected. According to CoinMarketCap CEO Rush Lu, WLFI’s initial circulating supply has been verified directly with the project team and will be used as a benchmark for major exchanges. Updated data on CoinMarketCap indicates WLFI will debut with 27 billion tokens in circulation, representing more than a quarter of its 100 billion total supply. This disclosure sharply contrasts earlier reports suggesting that just 3.69 billion tokens would be available at the token generation event (TGE). The dramatic increase in supply raises new questions about WLFI’s early price dynamics, potential dilution, and how markets will absorb such a large float from day one. Token Movements Linked to Jump Crypto On-chain activity has already shed light on how WLFI liquidity may be structured. With X user @ai_9684xtpa highlighted that WLFI transferred 485 million tokens—about 0.485% of total supply—to two wallets linked with Jump Crypto. These allocations are believed to be designated for market-making purposes, supporting liquidity across centralized and decentralized exchanges. Importantly, the transfer represents 16.2% of the three billion tokens allocated to exchange liquidity pools at launch. Jump Crypto has recently stepped up its involvement in digital asset trading, particularly since Trump’s return to the White House. The firm’s participation in WLFI suggests that early trading may benefit from deep liquidity, though it also amplifies questions about concentration of supply in the hands of key market makers. Market Reactions and Investor Sentiment The revelation of a 27 billion token float has stirred mixed reactions among traders and analysts. A larger circulating supply at launch often implies heavier initial selling pressure and a lower starting price per token. While this could make WLFI appear cheaper to retail investors, it also increases the risk of volatility and rapid repricing. Some observers argue that the higher supply may be part of a strategy to ensure WLFI achieves wide distribution early on, reducing the impact of later unlocks. Others remain cautious, suggesting the surprise disclosure may undermine initial confidence and lead to speculation about governance transparency. WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% World Liberty Financial derivatives soared in trading as anticipation builds for the Trump-linked project’s first token release on Monday. According to Coinglass, 24-hour trading volume for WLFI derivatives jumped more than 530% to $3.95b on Monday, while open interest rose over 60% $931.9m. The spike comes just hours before the unlock event, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET. The project will free up 20% of the tokens purchased in its earliest rounds, priced at $0.015 and US$0.05, which can be claimed through a process called the Lockbox. These unlocked tokens amount to about 5% of total supply. Outlook for WLFI’s Debut WLFI’s launch is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched token events of 2025. The project sits at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto market infrastructure, making it unique among recent token launches. With Jump Crypto’s involvement and CoinMarketCap’s confirmation of supply data, WLFI is expected to generate significant trading volumes from day one. However, the mismatch between earlier expectations and the confirmed circulating supply means that investors will need to carefully monitor price discovery and liquidity conditions as the token hits the market. As with many politically charged crypto ventures, WLFI’s debut will be as much about narrative and sentiment as it is about tokenomics
2025/09/01 19:45
Chinese automakers expand European presence as US market turns hostile

Chinese automakers are intensifying their focus on Europe for their EV and hybrid exports as they continue to face high tariffs in the US.
2025/09/01 19:45
Crypto News Today LIVE : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum News, XRP News, WLFI Launch Date and More

The post Crypto News Today LIVE : Bitcoin Price, Ethereum News, XRP News, WLFI Launch Date and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News September 1, 2025 11:35:21 UTC Bitcoin Whale Swaps $4B BTC for ETH, Still Holds $5.4B in Bitcoin An OG Bitcoin whale has made a massive shift since August 20, selling 35,991 BTC worth $4.04B and buying 886,371 ETH worth $4.07B on Hyperliquid at a 0.0406 rate, according to Lookonchain. Despite this huge move into Ethereum, …
2025/09/01 19:43
Bitcoin Price Today Weakens as Whales Shift Billions Into Ethereum

The post Bitcoin Price Today Weakens as Whales Shift Billions Into Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bitcoin Price Today Weakens as Whales Shift Billions Into Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has just stepped into one of the bearish months of the calendar, September. On the very first day, BTC briefly jumped to $110K, but the excitement quickly turned into caution. According to 10X Research, the next two weeks could decide whether Bitcoin holds strong or slips deeper. With ETF outflows hitting records, whales shifting to Ethereum, and the Fed’s big decision. ETF Outflows Add Pressure According to 10X Research recent weeks have shown a worrying trend, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have slowed dramatically, even turning into record outflows of more than $126 million.  However, legacy wallets have also been selling their holdings, adding more pressure to Bitcoin. Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics platform reported that, whales are increasingly shifting their funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum.  One long-time Bitcoin investor sold 2,000 BTC, worth $215 million, to buy nearly 49,000 ETH, bringing their total Ethereum holdings to 886,371 tokens, valued at over $4 billion. This lack of new capital has weakened momentum, making it harder for Bitcoin to maintain higher levels. Weak Inflows Hurt Investors Confidence At the same time, companies heavily tied to Bitcoin, like MicroStrategy, are also feeling the strain. With falling prices, their ability to keep accumulating BTC has been limited. In line with these trends, 10X Research reported that its short positions in MicroStrategy and Coinbase have already gained 16.5% and 19%, highlighting the overall strain across the crypto market. Bitcoin at $108K: A Pivotal Level Right now, Bitcoin is holding around the $108,500 mark, a level that many analysts believe could decide its next big move. Supporting this view, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe notes that Bitcoin is currently stuck in a tight range, but the calm…
2025/09/01 19:42
At Least 800 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

The post At Least 800 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least 800 people have died and thousands have been injured after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the country’s border with Pakistan, the latest in a series of deadly seismic events the country has faced in the past few years. Taliban security personnel carry an earthquake victim evacuated by a military helicopter from the Nurgal district of Kunar province. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Citing Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, the Associated Press reported that at least 2,500 people have been injured by the quake. The death toll number has continued to rise as rescue and recovery efforts are mounted in the country’s remote mountainous eastern areas. The epicenter was at a depth of only 5 miles below the surface and such shallow quakes tend to be more destructive. According to The New York Times, aftershocks of the earthquake could be felt in Kabul throughout Sunday night, although it is unclear if there were any casualties in the Afghan capital, located 100 miles away from Jalalabad. Crucial Quote In a post on X, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Taliban run government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said: “Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces. Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people.” What Do We Know About The Current State Of Afghanistan? The deadly earthquake comes at a time when the country is already grappling with a large-scale humanitarian crisis. The country’s government had been under the control of the Taliban, who took over four years ago after the U.S. military’s exit from the country. A report published by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, last month said: “By October 2025, over 9.5 million Afghans (representing 21 per cent of the population) are expected to experience crisis levels…
2025/09/01 19:41
Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts

The post Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin September Weakness: Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin September Weakness: Unveiling Crucial Support Amidst Market Shifts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-september-weakness-support/
2025/09/01 19:40
Best Meme Coin To Buy 2025: On-chain Data Shows This Token Has Potential To Flip SHIB And PEPE

Shiba Inu and PEPE show slowing growth, while Layer Brett’s $2M+ presale at $0.0053 with L2 scaling and meme appeal positions $LBRETT as the best coin for 2025.
2025/09/01 19:40
XRP ETF Approval Timeline: October and November Could Change Everything

The post XRP ETF Approval Timeline: October and November Could Change Everything appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP community is bracing for a decisive stretch this fall as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prepares to deliver long-awaited rulings on several spot XRP ETF applications. With multiple deadlines scheduled for October and November 2025, the coming months could either cement XRP’s place in mainstream finance or deal a heavy blow …
2025/09/01 19:39
This New Token Leads Against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) With EVM Layer-2 Tech

The post This New Token Leads Against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) With EVM Layer-2 Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, outshining rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK). What makes it unique is its plan to launch an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. This upgrade will allow faster transactions, lower fees, and protection against sniper bots. By combining affordability with innovative technology, Little Pepe offers both entertainment value and real-world utility. This structure positions it as more than just another meme coin; it is shaping up to be a long-term growth project. Community Strength and Security Build Investor Confidence A factor driving Little Pepe’s presale rise is its vibrant community. The project’s Telegram and X groups are highly active, mixing humor with genuine investment discussions. This viral activity has spread across forums, influencer platforms, and meme hubs, amplifying awareness. To boost engagement, Little Pepe has introduced initiatives like the $777 giveaway, rewarding community participation, and promotion. These grassroots efforts are helping fuel presale growth and create lasting loyalty among investors. Unlike many meme coins that focus purely on hype, Little Pepe has prioritized security and real utility. The project recently completed a CertiK smart contract audit, reassuring investors of its transparency and safety, while its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, zero trading tax, staking rewards, DAO governance, sniper bot protection, meme launchpad, and NFT marketplace give it a much stronger foundation than typical meme coins. This mix of security and utility has played a key role in attracting cautious buyers who may otherwise avoid meme projects, helping Little Pepe build lasting credibility and confidence in the crypto market. Little Pepe Presale Progress The LILPEPE presale is currently in Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The next stage will increase the price to $0.0022, creating urgency for early buyers. So far, more than $23.24 million has been…
2025/09/01 19:38
