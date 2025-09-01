בורסת MEXC
GBP/USD rises above 1.3500 as BoE rate cut odds fade, US Dollar weaken
The post GBP/USD rises above 1.3500 as BoE rate cut odds fade, US Dollar weaken appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD receives support as the Pound Sterling rises amid fading odds of further BoE rate cuts. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves may boost revenues by introducing a windfall tax on commercial lenders. The US Dollar weakens as markets increase bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. GBP/USD appreciates after registering slight losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3530 during the European hour on Monday. The pair remains stronger as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the fading odds of further BoE rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK). Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated last week that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. The Pound Sterling holds gains following low-tier data from the United Kingdom. The non-seasonally adjusted UK Nationwide Housing Prices climbed 2.1% year-on-year in August, easing from a 2.4% gain in July. On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.1%, against an expected 0.2% increase and a 0.5% previous rise. Nationwide’s Chief Economist, Robert Gardne,r highlighted that house price growth remains subdued, citing stretched affordability as prices stay high relative to incomes and mortgage costs exceed three times their pre-pandemic levels. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves could boost revenues by imposing a windfall tax on commercial lenders to recover the profits they are making from taxpayers on deposits held at the Bank of England (BoE), Bloomberg reported on Friday. The GBP/USD pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges due to rising odds of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting. Traders are now pricing in more than 87% of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed at the September policy meeting,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:59
Are Ripple’s (XRP) $5 Chances Fading? The Markets Attention Has Been Stolen By This Emerging Altcoin
Ripple’s legal clarity with the SEC was expected to provide fuel for a breakout, but instead, price action has been […] The post Are Ripple’s (XRP) $5 Chances Fading? The Markets Attention Has Been Stolen By This Emerging Altcoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/01 19:58
Navigating Federal Reserve’s Uncertain Path
The post Navigating Federal Reserve’s Uncertain Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar’s Pivotal Crossroads: Navigating Federal Reserve’s Uncertain Path Skip to content Home Forex News US Dollar’s Pivotal Crossroads: Navigating Federal Reserve’s Uncertain Path Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-dollar-fed-path/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:58
Bitcoin Cycle Extremes Index Hits 8.8%: Compression Phase Signals Expansion Ahead
The post Bitcoin Cycle Extremes Index Hits 8.8%: Compression Phase Signals Expansion Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cycle Extremes Index Hits 8.8%: Compression Phase Signals Expansion Ahead | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:57
Top 3 Gold Miner stocks to buy right now
The post Top 3 Gold Miner stocks to buy right now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gold mining sector has reasserted itself as one of 2025’s standout asset classes, propelled by U.S. fiscal policy shifts, geopolitical uncertainty, and record central bank demand. With President Donald Trump doubling down on tariffs and openly pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut rates, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a hedge against inflation, dollar weakness, and broader market volatility. The result has been a surge not just in bullion, but in the equities that track the sector. The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index has gained over 50% year-to-date, easily outpacing gold’s own 25.3% rise. Analysts argue that Wall Street is still underpricing the new reality, leaving room for earnings upgrades as higher gold prices flow through balance sheets. Gold Miners vs. Gold Price: Building on relative strength, it reached a new 52-week high on Friday. ⛏️🪙However, it is still trading at historically low levels, especially considering the record-breaking margins of leading gold producers.$GDX $GLD pic.twitter.com/r2LElJ7Gq7 — Oliver Groß (@minenergybiz) September 1, 2025 Several names stand out for their strong performance and leverage to the gold rally: Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) NEM shares have rallied to $74.40, up 93.9% year-to-date, as the world’s largest gold miner continues to benefit from scale, cost discipline, and exposure to rising bullion prices. NEM YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) Royal Gold was trading at $179.58, the royalty and streaming specialist is up 33.5% year-to-date. Its asset-light model provides exposure to higher gold prices with lower operating risks, making it a favored pick among institutional investors. RGLD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Agnico Eagle Mines shares sit at $144.17, a gain of 75.8% year-to-date. The Canadian miner has expanded production capacity while keeping costs under control, positioning it as one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:56
Coinbase CLO Argues Former SEC Crypto Stance Shares Similarities With US Tariffs Case
The post Coinbase CLO Argues Former SEC Crypto Stance Shares Similarities With US Tariffs Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Grewal, CLO of Coinbase, established a similarity between the current case against the Trump Administration’s treatment of tariffs and the former stance of the SEC on its supposed authority to regulate crypto assets. “The absurdity of that era grows clearer and clearer even as it recedes into history,” he stated. Major Questions Doctrine Rises […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-clo-argues-former-sec-crypto-stance-shares-similarities-with-us-tariffs-case/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:54
77 institutions expressed their intention to apply for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, but the HKMA only arranged a preliminary meeting
PANews reported on September 1st, according to Sing Tao Daily, that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) had received expressions of interest in applying for stablecoin issuer licenses from 77 institutions as of the end of August . These institutions include banks, technology companies, securities and asset management firms, e-commerce companies, payment institutions, and Web3 startups. The HKMA has arranged meetings with the relevant institutions, emphasizing that expressions of interest and meetings do not constitute approval, and that final licensing will depend on whether the application meets the requirements. Initially, only a small number of licenses will be granted, and the public is reminded to be wary of unlicensed stablecoin advertising.
PANews
2025/09/01 19:52
Is WLFI Worth $36B? While Everyone Debates, Unich Grabs the Spotlight
The post Is WLFI Worth $36B? While Everyone Debates, Unich Grabs the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world loves a good spectacle, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) certainly delivered one. With a jaw-dropping $36-40 billion fully diluted valuation before it even hit mainstream trading, the Trump-backed DeFi token became the talk of social media for all the wrong reasons. But while everyone was busy debating whether WLFI’s sky-high price tag made sense, Unich was quietly building something far more tangible on Solana. When Politics Meets Crypto: WLFI’s Rocky Road to Market WLFI’s journey to market has been anything but smooth. The token was officially unlocked for trading on September 1, 2025, but not without drama. Technical issues plagued the launch, with Coinbase Wallet users unable to connect to the unlock process, leaving investors frustrated during a critical pre-trading period. The real wake-up call came when WLFI futures debuted on Hyperliquid. Opening at $0.44, the token quickly tumbled 44% to below $0.25 within hours, slashing its fully diluted valuation from $44 billion to $24 billion. Traders weren’t buying the hype. Negative funding rates showed just how confident the market was in further downside, with shorts piling in from day one. The math behind WLFI’s valuation never quite added up. With only 20% of tokens in circulation and the remaining 80% locked behind governance votes, the effective circulating supply was minimal compared to that massive FDV. Critics pointed out that this created an artificial scarcity that inflated the token’s perceived value far beyond what fundamentals could justify. What made the situation worse was the lack of clarity around WLFI’s actual utility. Unlike established DeFi protocols with clear revenue streams and proven product-market fit, WLFI remained largely a governance token for a platform that hadn’t fully defined its purpose. The result? A classic case of valuation getting ahead of substance. Yet in the same market where WLFI struggled…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:50
Layer Brett Set For 5,000% Boom Before Cardano And Solana Smash Fresh All-Time Highs
Cardano and Solana may hit fresh ATHs, but analysts see Layer Brett’s $2M+ presale at $0.0053 as the real 5,000% moonshot for 2025 gains.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 19:50
The internet is laughing at El Salvador’s ‘quantum-safe’ bitcoin
The post The internet is laughing at El Salvador’s ‘quantum-safe’ bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media has been laughing at reports that El Salvador has split its bitcoin (BTC) holdings across 14 addresses, allegedly to protect against quantum hacks. The country’s Bitcoin Office, managed by Max Keiser’s colorful wife Stacy Herbert, claimed that the move was preparation for “potential developments in quantum computing.” However, few people were able to take the announcement seriously. “El Salvador prepping to sell their bitcoin!” screamed influencer Jacob King, calling the quantum argument “laughable and a terrible lie.” Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn disagreed that splitting BTC holdings into multiple wallets and ending the reuse of single wallets would provide protection against quantum attacks. King then deleted one post claiming that one of El Salvador’s new addresses weren’t quantum resistant. Then King proceeded to block Thorn out of spite, making King’s initial claim even more hilarious. Read more: Microsoft’s new state of matter is a quantum threat to bitcoin Technically a real defense, but still funny Thorn correctly noted that certain types of wallets are more vulnerable to quantum computing than others. For example, addresses might be vulnerable if they’re frequently reused or have unspent transaction outputs in a P2PK format. Nevertheless, the wassie community logged the overall incident as hilariously memorable. Although El Salvador’s distribution of BTC to new wallets is technically helpful for limited types of quantum computing, the wallets have very little chance of defending against an actual quantum breakthrough. Indeed, if a quantum computer were to gain the ability to break SHA256 cryptography, BTC wallets would probably rank among the tiniest of its multi-trillion dollar targets. In any case, investors may move holdings around for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with quantum cybersecurity, including changing hardware, sending BTC to cold storage, or upgrading to multiple signatures for better security. Got a tip?…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 19:49
