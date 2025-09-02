2025-09-02 Tuesday

The post How BDAG Is Changing Sports Foreve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a world where sports fans crave more than just cheers and merchandise, BlockDAG is flipping the script. No longer is blockchain just a back-end feature for tech-savvy users; it’s now showing up on jerseys, jumbotrons, and even in the hands of fans mid-game. With active partnerships across major sports franchises and athletes, BlockDAG is turning spectators into stakeholders. Through BDAG, fans don’t just watch, they collect, unlock, and own moments from the teams and players they love. The result? A new type of fandom that’s part game, part investment, and entirely next-level.  Where Fans Meet Blockchain, In the Stadium BlockDAG’s playbook goes far beyond tech specs. It’s signing with athletes and organizations who shape culture, not just competition. UFC Champion Alex Pereira is already wearing the BDAG brand in the octagon.  European football giant Inter Milan has inked a deal to display BlockDAG across broadcasts and digital channels. And in the U.S., BDAG has gone all in with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket), embedding itself directly into the fan experience. These aren’t just surface-level promotions. BlockDAG’s integration includes NFTs tied to in-game moments, fan coins for digital perks, and token-based voting for exclusive team decisions. Imagine owning a clip of a winning goal or unlocking behind-the-scenes footage because you’re holding BDAG.  That’s what makes this different. It’s not about ad impressions, it’s about value exchange. These partnerships are reshaping how fans interact with sports, turning every chant and cheer into a crypto-powered engagement opportunity. The Tech Backbone That Makes It Real All of this works because the tech under the hood isn’t theory, it’s built. BlockDAG combines Proof-of-Work security with DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) speed, enabling transactions to process in parallel at rates ranging from 2,000 to 15,000 TPS. That’s enough throughput…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:01
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:00
Metaplanet Inc. has secured shareholder approval to raise up to $884 million through an overseas share sale, even as questions mount over the sustainability of its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The move marks the latest pivot for the Tokyo-based company, once a struggling hotel operator, now one of the world’s largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. Metaplanet shareholders approved a plan on Monday to issue 550 million new shares, raising about 130.3 billion yen ($884 million) as the company seeks fresh capital to expand its Bitcoin holdings. At the meeting in Tokyo, the firm confirmed most of the proceeds will be directed toward cryptocurrency purchases. The plan was proposed last Wednesday. The event drew an unusually festive crowd, complete with food trucks, a K-pop performance, and a high-profile appearance by Eric Trump. Trump, who joined Metaplanet’s board of advisers in March, appeared on stage with founder and CEO Simon Gerovich. He praised Gerovich as “one of the most honest people I’ve ever met” and reiterated his view of Bitcoin as “the ultimate global asset.” Trump also disclosed that the Trump Organization holds Bitcoin and claimed that sovereign wealth funds and world leaders are now moving to accumulate the token. He recently spoke at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong. Metaplanet announced that it added 1,009 Bitcoin on Monday, bringing its total to 20,000 coins worth more than $2 billion. According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, the purchase makes the Tokyo-based firm the sixth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Bitcoin Premium Compression Threatens Metaplanet’s Accumulation Strategy The expansion comes as Metaplanet faces pressure on its financing strategy. Gerovich, a former Goldman Sachs derivatives trader, has relied on “moving strike warrants” issued to Evo Fund to generate cash for Bitcoin purchases. The approach, which Gerovich dubbed the “flywheel,” allowed the company to raise funds at low cost while its stock was climbing. Additionally, the model has faltered as shares retreated. After soaring more than 740% over the past year, Metaplanet’s stock has fallen 54% since peaking in mid-June, even as Bitcoin has risen 2% in the same period. The slowdown has curbed accumulation, with Bitcoin holdings growing by 160% in the two months through June but less than 50% since. “The flywheel has slowed,” said Mark Chadwick, a former Jefferies analyst cited by Bloomberg. “As the stock declines, each exercise generates less capital to buy Bitcoin.” The analysts also note the compression of Metaplanet’s so-called “Bitcoin premium”—the difference between the company’s market capitalization and the value of its holdings. Once at more than eight times its Bitcoin reserves in June, the multiple has narrowed to roughly two. “The Bitcoin premium is what drives the success of the entire strategy,” said Natixis analyst Eric Benoist. “If the premium compresses, they can’t accumulate on the same terms, interest wanes, and the stock goes down.” To ease the strain, in addition to the $884 million overseas share sale, Metaplanet previously proposed issuing up to 555 million preferred shares, potentially raising as much as ¥555 billion ($3.8 billion). The securities would carry dividends of up to 6% and be capped at 25% of the value of the company’s Bitcoin holdings. While preferred shares typically lack voting rights, they offer dividend priority over common stock, an attractive feature for Japanese investors in a low-rate environment. Gerovich has called the preferred issuance a “defensive mechanism,” designed to protect common shareholders from dilution if the stock trades closer to the value of its Bitcoin reserves. The company also suspended the exercise of Evo Fund’s warrants through September to prepare for the move. “We don’t want to fall behind—people are racing to buy Bitcoin,” Gerovich said. “I want another tool in my toolkit.” Bitcoin traded at $108,046 on Monday, down from last month’s record of $124,481, though Eric Trump insisted prices would eventually climb to $1 million. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Pass $111B as Metaplanet Leads in Asia Metaplanet Inc. has cemented its position as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, reporting a 468% yield in the second quarter of 2025 as its treasury reached 18,113 BTC worth $2.1 billion. The Tokyo-listed firm formally adopted Bitcoin treasury operations in December 2024 and has since pivoted fully from hotel management to digital assets under Gerovich. The company’s rapid accumulation strategy has drawn comparisons to Strategy, which developed the corporate Bitcoin reserve model in the U.S. Metaplanet’s “555 Million Plan” targets 210,000 BTC, about 1% of the total supply, by 2027. In the near term, it plans to more than quadruple holdings to 100,000 BTC by the end of next year. The firm reported ¥816 million in operating profit on ¥1,239 million in Q2 revenue, largely driven by ¥1,131 million in income from Bitcoin option underwriting. The number of shareholders has surged more than 1,000% in a year to 128,000, making Metaplanet the best performer among 55,000 publicly listed firms in 2024. Globally, more than 170 companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling over $111 billion. Still, analysts warn that the strategy carries risks of dilution when stock values converge with Bitcoin’s net asset value. VanEck’s Matthew Sigel cautioned that once company valuations converge with Bitcoin holdings, shareholder dilution may outweigh gains
CryptoNews2025/09/02 01:57
The post Upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slight increase in upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance. In the longer run, Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to continue to range-trade; a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely to enough to contain the price movements, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is likely to continue to range-trade 24-HOUR VIEW: “After our expectation for GBP to test 1.3545 did not materialise, we stated last Friday that ‘the underlying tone still appears firm, and there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3545.’ Our view turned out to be incorrect, as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3447 before staging a sharp and swift rebound to a high of 1.3518. GBP closed marginally lower at 1.3503 (-0.03%). There has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but this is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our most recent narrative from last Thursday (28 Aug, spot at 1.3500), we stated that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575.’ GBP is likely to continue to range-trade, but a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-upward-momentum-is-likely-to-lead-to-a-higher-range-uob-group-202509011034
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 01:57
The post Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Could Be Crypto’s Biggest Passive Income Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mirror Chain introduces a new passive income model in crypto. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain with Zero-Knowledge Rollups and Mirrored Virtual Machines, it ensures scalability, speed, and cross-chain compatibility. Through its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.), $MIRROR holders automatically earn multi-token rewards daily, creating a reliable income stream for life. How Mirror Chain is Changing the Passive Income Game Mirror Chain offers users automatic rewards without staking or farming. Every transaction across the ecosystem contributes to holders through a 1% redistribution fee. This fee is shared instantly and automatically, eliminating the need for third-party platforms or complex processes. Holders benefit from multi-token rewards, as all tokens transacting within the ecosystem participate in the reward system. Therefore, whether using $MIRROR directly or other integrated tokens, every holder gains consistent passive income. The low fees, high speed, and EVM compatibility enable seamless integration for developers and projects within the ecosystem. Moreover, the high-level audits and governance features ensure long-term security and transparency. $MIRROR Token Presale and Reward Potential The $MIRROR token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000. Its distribution is structured as follows: 10% Private Sale 10% Public Sale 20% Ecosystem & Staking Rewards 20% Marketing 18% Developer Fund 10% Liquidity & Exchange Support 4% Team (locked and vested) The presale price for Phase 1 is set at $0.0512. Already, $807K has been raised out of the $1M target. Investors can participate using Ethereum, USDC, USDT, or debit and credit cards. The next price adjustment will occur in less than two days. Early investors are projected to achieve up to 156% APY, positioning $MIRROR as one of the most attractive passive reward systems available. Why $MIRROR Token is the Key to Long-Term Crypto Success The Reflection Earning Mechanism ensures that 1% of every transaction across Mirror Chain flows back…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 01:54
Sui, Aptos, and Arbitrum unlock $4.5B tokens, sparking sell fears, while BlockchainFX presale surges with $6.28M raised and 90% APY rewards.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/02 01:51
The post UAE’s G42 seeks to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia for AI campus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE-backed technology firm G42 is exploring other AI chip suppliers beyond Nvidia to expand its semiconductor supply options. The company already initiated negotiations with AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm to provide the AI chips that will power its AI campus.  G42 announced plans to build an AI data center campus with a 5 gigawatt capacity in a collaboration between the UAE and the U.S. The announcement came during President Donald Trump’s visit to the country, which attracted more than $200 billion in signed deals. Trump’s visit secured multiple chip export deals with the UAE, which sparked concerns among senior U.S. officials. They cited national security reasons and economic control surrounding the deals.  UAE pushes a ‘digital embassy’ model for governments According to a recent Cryptopolitan report, in July, Huawei was pushing to sell its Ascend 910B AI chips and CloudMatrix 384 systems to G42. However, the discussions remain in the early stages, with no binding agreements formed. The report revealed that Huawei’s chip supply capacity remains limited compared to Nvidia, which already has substantial supply deals in the region.  In an exclusive report by Semafor, AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and xAI are among the companies involved in talks with G42 to secure the projected 5 gigawatt data center capacity in the UAE. The UAE has boasted the project as the most significant AI infrastructure outside of the U.S. One gigawatt of the project has already been committed to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative.   The Stargate AI initiative aims to advance AI infrastructure worldwide with partners including SoftBank, Oracle, OpenAI, and MGX. President Trump announced early this year that the plan for private sector investment is valued at an estimated $500 billion.  G42’s data center campus will utilize Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, representing about 20% of the campus’s total scope. The facility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 01:51
The post Trump Slams Indian Trade Relationship After Modi Meets With Putin, Xi At China Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump slammed U.S.-India trade as a “totally one sided disaster” on Monday morning, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in what looked to be a unified front at a summit in eastern China. Trump slammed the United States’ trade relationship with India as a “totally one sided disaster” in a post on Truth Social. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump, in a Truth Social post, said the United States sells little to India but India sells the United States “massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’” slamming what he portrays as a lopsided trade relationship “for many decades.” Trump alleged the “reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” claiming the country has since offered to cut tariffs on U.S. goods to “nothing.” Reuters reported the U.S. had a $45.8 billion trade deficit with India in 2024, and that India’s average tariff rate on U.S. goods is 7.5%, citing India’s trade ministry, though the U.S. Trade Representative’s office told Reuters India’s tariff rate on U.S. auto imports is 100% and farm goods is 39%. Trump also criticized India for buying Russian oil and military goods, weeks after he signed an executive order hiking tariffs on India for importing Russian oil, which he said “undermines U.S. efforts to counter Russia’s harmful activities” in Ukraine. The United States’ 50% tariff rate on goods from India took effect on Wednesday, which India has slammed as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Monday in Tianjin, China. (Photo by Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin Press S./Anadolu via Getty Images)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 01:48
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De koers van Bitcoin (Ticker: BTC) heeft de afgelopen maanden schommelingen doorgemaakt, maar volgens analisten van JP Morgan is het verhaal nog niet voorbij. Ondanks een correctie van ruim 10% in augustus, waarbij de prijs zakte van boven de $124.000 naar ongeveer $110.000 ziet de Amerikaanse bank de huidige waardering als te laag. Managing Director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou en zijn team spreken zelfs van een ondergewaardeerde Bitcoin, zeker in vergelijking met goud. Hun verwachting is een herstel richting $126.000. Volatiliteit op dieptepunt Waar Bitcoin historisch bekendstaat om zijn koersschommelingen, is de volatiliteit in 2025 gedaald. Van meer dan 60% eerder dit jaar naar slechts 30% wat een dieptepunt is. Dit wijst op een rustiger handelsklimaat en maakt BTC aantrekkelijker voor institutionele beleggers die vaak terughoudend zijn bij hoge risico’s. Een belangrijk punt dat de JP Morgan analisten benadrukken, is dat de Bitcoin/Goud volatiliteitsratio tot 2 is gezakt. Dit betekent dat Bitcoin nog steeds dubbel zo volatiel is als goud. Voor grote vermogensbeheerders en corporate treasuries verlaagt dit de drempel om BTC serieuzer op te nemen in hun portefeuille. Bron: JPMorgan De rol van corporate treasuries en ETF’s Volgens het rapport van JP Morgan heeft de sterke vraag vanuit bedrijfsreserves de markt gestabiliseerd. Samen met de aanhoudende instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s zorgt dit voor een fundament van vraag dat de dalende druk beperkt. De bank stelt dat juist deze combinatie van lagere volatiliteit en institutionele adoptie gunstige omstandigheden schept voor een koersherstel. Lagere volatiliteit maakt het makkelijker voor instellingen om kapitaal te alloceren, waardoor Bitcoin en goud qua risico rendement dichter bij elkaar komen. Fair value van Bitcoin op $126.000 Een ander argument dat JP Morgan naar voren schuift, is de verhouding tussen de huidige marktwaarde van Bitcoin en de private allocatie in goud. Momenteel bedraagt de marktkapitalisatie van BTC zo’n $2,2 biljoen. Om in lijn te komen met goud, dat rond de $5 biljoen ligt, zou de Bitcoin prijs ongeveer 13% hoger moeten zijn. Volgens Panigirtzoglou is dit geen verre toekomstdroom, maar een realistisch doel voor het einde van 2025. On chain signalen wijzen op een bodem Naast de macro analyse van JP Morgan zijn er ook on chain indicatoren die dit scenario ondersteunen. Het True MVRV waarde, dat de marktwaarde van Bitcoin afzet tegen de gerealiseerde waarde, bereikte onlangs opnieuw de 1,6. Eerder dit jaar vormde dit niveau een lokale bodem, waarna de prijs telkens herstelde. Dit laat zien dat Bitcoin opnieuw dichtbij een lokale bodem kan staan, mits de macro economische omstandigheden meewerken. Bron: CryptoQuant Inflatiecijfers als belangrijke factor Een belangrijke factor voor het komende kwartaal zijn de Amerikaanse inflatiecijfers. Mocht de PCE inflatie in juli lager uitvallen dan verwacht, dan neemt de kans toe dat de Federal Reserve al in september een renteverlaging doorvoert. Dit zou risicovolle activa zoals Bitcoin een stevige impuls kunnen geven. Daar staat tegenover dat een hogere inflatie juist voor druk kan zorgen, doordat beleggers rekening moeten houden met een strakker monetair beleid. In dat geval kan een korte termijn bearish sentiment overheersen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht JPMorgan stelt Bitcoin is ondergewaardeerd, fair value $126K is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/02 01:46
The post AUD/USD advances to near 0.6550 as US Dollar declines ahead of US job data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6560 as Fed dovish expectations have weighed on the US Dollar. Fed officials have started arguing in favor of monetary policy expansion amid growing labor market concerns. Australia’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data came in higher at 50.5. The AUD/USD pair gains sharply to near 0.6560 during the European trading session Monday. The Aussie pair advances as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy meeting this month. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides to near 97.55, the lowest level seen in a month. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.26% 0.06% 0.00% -0.16% -0.33% -0.04% EUR 0.24% -0.03% 0.21% 0.24% 0.08% -0.09% 0.20% GBP 0.26% 0.03% 0.14% 0.27% 0.10% -0.06% 0.27% JPY -0.06% -0.21% -0.14% 0.01% -0.21% -0.35% -0.06% CAD -0.01% -0.24% -0.27% -0.01% -0.16% -0.33% 0.00% AUD 0.16% -0.08% -0.10% 0.21% 0.16% -0.17% 0.17% NZD 0.33% 0.09% 0.06% 0.35% 0.33% 0.17% 0.34% CHF 0.04% -0.20% -0.27% 0.06% -0.00% -0.17% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). Growing United States (US) labor market concerns in the wake of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump has increased…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 01:45
