Here’s how much Qualcomm investors will receive in upcoming dividend

The post Here’s how much Qualcomm investors will receive in upcoming dividend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is scheduled to pay its next quarterly dividend on September 25, reaffirming its commitment to shareholder returns for 22 consecutive years. The dividend comes as Qualcomm steps up its push into artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), with the acquisition of the compute technology firm Alphawave generating a lot of additional momentum. Record automotive revenues and a solid increase in non-GAAP net income were also highlighted in a recent earnings report, suggesting the company’s diversification strategies have been successful. At the close of the last trading sessions, QCOM stock was trading at $160.73, down 0.04% on the daily but up 4.63% on the year-to-date (YtD) chart. QCOM YTD price chart. Source: Finbold Qualcomm dividends For the upcoming payment, the semiconductor manufacturer will pay a dividend of $0.89 per share on September 25, 2025. To qualify for the payment, investors must hold shares before the ex-dividend date of September 4, 2025. QCOM dividend next payment date. Source: Dividend.com The dividend remains unchanged from the previous quarter (paid out on June 26). At the current rate, 100 QCOM shares will translate into $89 in quarterly income, or $356 annually. As of late, Qualcomm’s stock has shown mixed short-term performance. On the most recent trading day, the stock closed down 0.04%. However, Qualcomm has been outperforming the broader market, up nearly 9.6% since July 31, just one day after its last earnings report. The company also highlighted its long-term growth plans at Deutsche Bank’s Technology Conference on August 28, emphasizing diversification and targeting $9 billion in automotive revenue by fiscal 2031 and $4 billion in industrial revenue by fiscal 2029 through software and channel expansion. Analysts remain optimistic, the average target price for the next 12 months sitting at $180.33, implying a nearly 13% upside per the ratings…