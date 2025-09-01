בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
VeChain (VET) Gains European Spotlight With Valour SEK ETP Listing in Sweden
VeChain ETP puts the limelight again on its enterprise-focused blockchain, featuring a dual-token system (VET and VTHO) and Proof-of-Authority consensus. VET price trades near $0.25 with a 28% daily volume surge, supported by Q3 momentum and historically strong Q4 performance. Oracle service provider VeChain has been gaining major traction in Europe, with the recent launch [...]]]>
NEAR
$2.341
-3.26%
TOKEN
$0.01207
-4.28%
GAINS
$0.02709
-0.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/01 20:31
לַחֲלוֹק
Trump’s Vision for Gaza? Blockchain Riviera With AI Cities
The concept, reportedly tied to the Trump administration, envisions U.S. trusteeship over the territory and would compensate displaced Palestinians with […] The post Trump’s Vision for Gaza? Blockchain Riviera With AI Cities appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
TRUMP
$8.32
-3.65%
AI
$0.124
-2.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo
2025/09/01 20:31
לַחֲלוֹק
Pi Network Price Prediction: Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December
The extended crypto rally is being touted to work in favor of coins like Pi Network, known for its decentralized […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December appeared first on Coindoo.
RISE
$0.0121
-10.71%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006145
-14.17%
LIKE
$0.011201
-5.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo
2025/09/01 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Here’s how much Qualcomm investors will receive in upcoming dividend
The post Here’s how much Qualcomm investors will receive in upcoming dividend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is scheduled to pay its next quarterly dividend on September 25, reaffirming its commitment to shareholder returns for 22 consecutive years. The dividend comes as Qualcomm steps up its push into artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), with the acquisition of the compute technology firm Alphawave generating a lot of additional momentum. Record automotive revenues and a solid increase in non-GAAP net income were also highlighted in a recent earnings report, suggesting the company’s diversification strategies have been successful. At the close of the last trading sessions, QCOM stock was trading at $160.73, down 0.04% on the daily but up 4.63% on the year-to-date (YtD) chart. QCOM YTD price chart. Source: Finbold Qualcomm dividends For the upcoming payment, the semiconductor manufacturer will pay a dividend of $0.89 per share on September 25, 2025. To qualify for the payment, investors must hold shares before the ex-dividend date of September 4, 2025. QCOM dividend next payment date. Source: Dividend.com The dividend remains unchanged from the previous quarter (paid out on June 26). At the current rate, 100 QCOM shares will translate into $89 in quarterly income, or $356 annually. As of late, Qualcomm’s stock has shown mixed short-term performance. On the most recent trading day, the stock closed down 0.04%. However, Qualcomm has been outperforming the broader market, up nearly 9.6% since July 31, just one day after its last earnings report. The company also highlighted its long-term growth plans at Deutsche Bank’s Technology Conference on August 28, emphasizing diversification and targeting $9 billion in automotive revenue by fiscal 2031 and $4 billion in industrial revenue by fiscal 2029 through software and channel expansion. Analysts remain optimistic, the average target price for the next 12 months sitting at $180.33, implying a nearly 13% upside per the ratings…
COM
$0.017339
-7.63%
LOT
$0.01716
-3.75%
PUSH
$0.03587
--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק
How Will Bitcoin (BTC), Which Is Dominated by the Fall, Move From Now On? Two Analysis Firms Announce the Level That Will Determine a Downtrend or an Uptrend!
Analysts Matrixport and 10X Research have shared their updated Bitcoin expectations. Will BTC rise or fall next? Continue Reading: How Will Bitcoin (BTC), Which Is Dominated by the Fall, Move From Now On? Two Analysis Firms Announce the Level That Will Determine a Downtrend or an Uptrend!
BTC
$108,867.65
-0.17%
RISE
$0.0121
-10.71%
MOVE
$0.1168
-4.73%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockchainFX’s Top Crypto Presale Roars Past $6.3M, Why $BFX Could Be the Future of Global Trading
Every trader knows the frustration of spotting the perfect opportunity but being held back by fragmented platforms, endless sign-ups, or slow transactions. You see oil prices spike, but your crypto exchange doesn’t list commodities. You catch a meme coin surge, but your brokerage only deals with equities. By the time you’ve switched apps, connected wallets,
T
$0.01584
-2.88%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
CATCH
$0.0328
-3.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano, Shiba Inu And Pepe Coin Prices Dip As This $0.005 Meme Coin Goes Viral With Huge Rewards
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Pepe coin prices dip, while Layer Brett surges at $0.0053 with viral presale hype, 1.26K% APY staking, and 500x growth potential.
HYPE
$43.71
-2.60%
SHIBA
$0.000000000558
-1.93%
LAYER
$0.5056
-4.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 20:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Network Dominates With 2.48 Million Users
The post Network Dominates With 2.48 Million Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron Active Addresses: Network Dominates With 2.48 Million Users Skip to content Home Crypto News Tron Active Addresses: Network Dominates with 2.48 Million Users Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tron-active-addresses-lead/
COM
$0.017339
-7.63%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns
The post Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy Now According to Grok – How AI Tools Deliver Better Returns Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-now-grok-how-ai-tools-deliver-better-returns/
T
$0.01584
-2.88%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.12%
GROK
$0.001185
-8.49%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:28
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin uitgaven van langetermijnhouders schieten omhoog
Een opvallende beweging in de Bitcoin markt trekt deze week de aandacht. Uit nieuwe data van Glassnode blijkt dat Long Term Holders (LTHs) massaal munten hebben verplaatst. In totaal ging het vrijdag om ongeveer 97.000 BTC, wat het grootste volume in één dag is voor deze groep dit jaar. Deze... Het bericht Bitcoin uitgaven van langetermijnhouders schieten omhoog verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
BTC
$108,867.65
-0.17%
DAG
$0.03279
-1.97%
OM
$0.2014
-6.01%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:28
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge