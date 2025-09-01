Indonesia tries to keep its cool amid rampant economy and currency crash

The post Indonesia tries to keep its cool amid rampant economy and currency crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indonesia’s economy is under intense pressure right now as violent protests, a falling currency, and political tension hammer confidence in what Wall Street considers Southeast Asia’s most stable market. On Monday, the Jakarta Composite Index dropped as much as 3.6%, while the rupiah sank to 16,500 per U.S. dollar, its weakest point since August 1, according to data from LSEG. The protests were triggered by frustration over soaring living costs, legislators’ fat paychecks, and recent reports of police violence, creating one of the worst crises the country has faced since President Prabowo Subianto took office last year. So far, at least eight people are dead, and the streets of Jakarta and other major cities are packed with protesters demanding action. Prabowo told the press on Sunday that the parliament would take public anger seriously, and said lawmakers would be forced to cut back on their huge allowances. He also warned that “firm action will be taken” against demonstrators causing damage, saying that some groups are “leading to treason and terrorism.” Prabowo has ordered the military and police to respond aggressively to looting and violence. Central bank prepares to intervene Airlangga Hartarto, the country’s chief economic minister, told reporters at a joint event with the Indonesia Stock Exchange and the financial services regulator that the economy “is fundamentally solid” and would receive a lift from a new incentive package being worked on. “We hope for a peaceful and respectful situation that will support economic recovery,” Airlangga said, attempting to calm market nerves. But investors weren’t convinced. The rupiah and the stock market both took sharp hits following news of the Friday protests. Early Monday, Erwin Gunawan Hutapea, who leads monetary management at Bank Indonesia, said the central bank will step in if needed, using market intervention to keep the rupiah in…