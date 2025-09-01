2025-09-02 Tuesday

Listed companies bought a net $122 million of BTC last week, and Metaplanet announced plans to increase holdings and raise funds.

Listed companies bought a net $122 million of BTC last week, and Metaplanet announced plans to increase holdings and raise funds.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) made a net purchase of $122 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) did not increase its holdings last week; Japan's Metaplanet purchased 1,009 BTC for $112 million, bringing its holdings to 20,000. The company also announced it would raise 130 billion yen through an international stock offering, of which 124 billion yen would be used to purchase Bitcoin within two months. Sweden's H100 Group and the UK's The Smarter Web increased their holdings by 46.22 and 45 BTC, respectively. KindlyMD also announced on August 26th that it plans to raise $5 billion to expand its coffers. As of now, listed companies hold a total of 842,260 BTC, valued at approximately $97.71 billion, representing 4.23% of the circulating market capitalization.
PANews2025/09/01 20:39
Bitcoin Tops $109K as Ethereum Inflows ‘Dominate’: CoinShares

Bitcoin Tops $109K as Ethereum Inflows ‘Dominate’: CoinShares

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have sagged over the week, as the crypto market attracted $4.37 billion in institutional inflows.
Coinstats2025/09/01 20:38
Institutions Fuel $50M Surge on Aave Horizon, Yet Lending Reveals a Twist

Institutions Fuel $50M Surge on Aave Horizon, Yet Lending Reveals a Twist

TLDR Aave Horizon crossed $50 million in deposits only days after its launch. Borrowing activity has reached $6.2 million with USDC making up almost all of it. RLUSD has attracted the largest share of deposits with $26.1 million. USDC deposits stand at $8 million and it leads borrowing demand at $6.19 million. Other assets like [...] The post Institutions Fuel $50M Surge on Aave Horizon, Yet Lending Reveals a Twist appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/01 20:37
After 70% Price Crash, Sonic Rewrites Tokenomics for 2025

After 70% Price Crash, Sonic Rewrites Tokenomics for 2025

The post After 70% Price Crash, Sonic Rewrites Tokenomics for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins When Sonic Labs relaunched the Fantom Opera network as the Sonic blockchain late last year, the move was meant to give the project fresh momentum. Instead, the new S token has dropped nearly 70% since January, leaving the team with a structural handicap: too few tokens under its own control to compete with rival blockchains. Now, Sonic is rewriting its playbook. From Deficit to Aggression Most layer-1 projects keep around half of their token supply for strategic initiatives. Sonic, by contrast, inherited less than 3% from Fantom. That left the project scrambling to buy tokens on the open market whenever opportunities arose. Leadership admits that the model belongs to “2018 tokenomics” and insists a reset is essential if Sonic is to chase partnerships with major companies and financial institutions. The reset will come in the form of a $200 million allocation of S tokens earmarked for U.S. expansion. Community members overwhelmingly approved the plan, with more than 700 million tokens voting and 99.99% support recorded. Entering Wall Street’s Backyard Rather than focusing solely on crypto-native strategies, Sonic wants to integrate directly with traditional finance. The new blueprint includes: Building a PIPE (private investment in public equity) reserve on Nasdaq. Launching a token-tracking exchange-traded product with a major ETF provider managing over $10 billion in assets. Establishing Sonic USA LLC, complete with a new executive team in New York and policy outreach in Washington, D.C. Custody for these financial products will be handled by BitGo, one of the industry’s leading regulated custodians. Trying to Fix the Supply Problem To offset the impact of issuing new tokens, Sonic will modify its gas fee structure so a greater share is burned, introducing stronger deflationary pressure over time. The team hopes this will reassure holders that expansion won’t come at the cost of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 20:36
Weekly Inflows Hit $1.08B, Outpacing Bitcoin

Weekly Inflows Hit $1.08B, Outpacing Bitcoin

The post Weekly Inflows Hit $1.08B, Outpacing Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Ethereum ETFs surged $1.08B in just one week — see what’s driving the inflows. August inflows hit $3.87B, making it the second-best month ever for ETH ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs lag behind: why Ethereum is stealing the spotlight. Ethereum ETFs Surge: Weekly and Monthly Inflows Between August 25 and August 29, 2025, cumulative inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs reached $1.08 billion, marking the fourth-largest weekly total since the products were launched, according to SoSoValue data. Weekly Capital Flows for US Spot Ethereum ETFs. Source: SoSoValue The Ethereum ETF sector experienced positive inflows on four out of five trading days. The largest inflow occurred on August 25, totaling $443 million, while the only outflow happened on the last trading day, about $165 million. Bitcoin ETFs: Slower Growth By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted less than half as much capital over the week, totaling $440.7 million. The biggest inflow also came on August 25, with $219 million, but the week ended with a $127 million outflow. Weekly Capital Flows for US Spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue On a monthly scale, Bitcoin ETFs faced challenges: August saw $751 million withdrawn, the first net outflow in five months and the third-largest negative result in history. Ethereum ETFs Show Strong Monthly Performance Despite Bitcoin’s slowdown, Ethereum ETFs continued to grow, with monthly inflows exceeding $3.87 billion. This is the second-best monthly performance in the history of these products, highlighting strong investor interest and confidence in Ethereum. As Ethereum ETFs gain momentum, market watchers are closely monitoring how these inflows might influence ETH prices and reshape the broader crypto investment landscape. Ethereum ETFs are demonstrating strong demand compared to Bitcoin, with consistent weekly inflows and record-breaking monthly growth. Investors are increasingly turning to these products to gain exposure to Ethereum without directly trading the cryptocurrency. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 20:35
Indonesia tries to keep its cool amid rampant economy and currency crash

Indonesia tries to keep its cool amid rampant economy and currency crash

The post Indonesia tries to keep its cool amid rampant economy and currency crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indonesia’s economy is under intense pressure right now as violent protests, a falling currency, and political tension hammer confidence in what Wall Street considers Southeast Asia’s most stable market. On Monday, the Jakarta Composite Index dropped as much as 3.6%, while the rupiah sank to 16,500 per U.S. dollar, its weakest point since August 1, according to data from LSEG. The protests were triggered by frustration over soaring living costs, legislators’ fat paychecks, and recent reports of police violence, creating one of the worst crises the country has faced since President Prabowo Subianto took office last year. So far, at least eight people are dead, and the streets of Jakarta and other major cities are packed with protesters demanding action. Prabowo told the press on Sunday that the parliament would take public anger seriously, and said lawmakers would be forced to cut back on their huge allowances. He also warned that “firm action will be taken” against demonstrators causing damage, saying that some groups are “leading to treason and terrorism.” Prabowo has ordered the military and police to respond aggressively to looting and violence. Central bank prepares to intervene Airlangga Hartarto, the country’s chief economic minister, told reporters at a joint event with the Indonesia Stock Exchange and the financial services regulator that the economy “is fundamentally solid” and would receive a lift from a new incentive package being worked on. “We hope for a peaceful and respectful situation that will support economic recovery,” Airlangga said, attempting to calm market nerves. But investors weren’t convinced. The rupiah and the stock market both took sharp hits following news of the Friday protests. Early Monday, Erwin Gunawan Hutapea, who leads monetary management at Bank Indonesia, said the central bank will step in if needed, using market intervention to keep the rupiah in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 20:33
Why ADA Whales Are Buying Into BlockSack Presale Crypto ICO for Faster Upside Potential

Why ADA Whales Are Buying Into BlockSack Presale Crypto ICO for Faster Upside Potential

ADA whales shift focus toward BlockSack presale crypto tokens, highlighting its momentum. Explore why investors see BSACK as one of the best crypto presale opportunities to buy right now.
Cryptodaily2025/09/01 20:33
These Tiny Bees Just Changed the Way We Think About AI Models

These Tiny Bees Just Changed the Way We Think About AI Models

We chose models with Accuracy > 0.40 (and F1 score >0.35), seven in total (unshaded in Table 1) The regnet and mnasnet architectures demonstrated superior performance for our problem. We found a decline in day-to-day re-identification accuracy for all models, consistent with findings from \[16]. A similar trend was observed in retro-id for almost all of the models, as demonstrated by the sparkline graphs in Table 2.
Hackernoon2025/09/01 20:32
A New Era of Markerless Insect Tracking Technology Has been Unlocked by Retro-ID

A New Era of Markerless Insect Tracking Technology Has been Unlocked by Retro-ID

We obtained reed bees from the Dandenong Ranges National Park, Victoria, Australia (lat. -37.90, long 145.37) These bees exhibit semi-social behaviour and construct their nests within the pithy stems of fern fronds and other plants. We placed each insect in a separate container to facilitate individual id for testing. In order to run the experiment over several days, insects were refrigerated overnight below 4°C. After warming up, each bee was individually recorded daily in an arena. Here it was illuminated by an overhead ring light and videoed using a Dino-Lite digital microscope for 30–50 seconds per session at 30 fps.
Hackernoon2025/09/01 20:32
Why Retro-Identification Is the Key to Efficient Behavioural Research in Animals

Why Retro-Identification Is the Key to Efficient Behavioural Research in Animals

Markerless retro-identification of animals is a novel concept and practical technique to identify past occurrences of organisms in archived data. It complements traditional forward-looking chronological reidentification methods in longitudinal behavioural research. Our study dataset comprises observations made of morphologically similar reed bees (Exoneura robusta) over five days. We evaluated model performance by training on final day five data, testing on the sequence of preceding days, and comparing results to the usual chronological evaluation from day one. Results indicate no significant accuracy difference between models. This underscores retro-identified’s value in improving resource efficiency in longitudinal animal studies.
Hackernoon2025/09/01 20:32
