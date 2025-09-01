בורסת MEXC
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Cardano Founder Confirms Talks on USD1 Stablecoin and Chainlink Deals
TLDR Charles Hoskinson confirmed that Cardano is in talks with WLFI to bring the USD1 stablecoin to the network. The USD1 stablecoin already operates on Ethereum BNB and Tron and it holds a market cap of 2.67 billion dollars. Hoskinson revealed that IOG Chief of Staff J.J. Siler is leading discussions with WLFI CEO Zach [...] The post Cardano Founder Confirms Talks on USD1 Stablecoin and Chainlink Deals appeared first on CoinCentral.
BNB
$845.41
-2.42%
WLFI
$0.2171
+334.20%
USD1
$0.9991
-0.13%
Coincentral
2025/09/01 20:51
Eurozone Unemployment Rate in line with forecasts (6.2%) in July
The post Eurozone Unemployment Rate in line with forecasts (6.2%) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.017339
-7.61%
LINE
$0.00335
-13.21%
WELL
$0.0002835
-3.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:51
Experts Say Forget Solana, XRP ETF Front Run, This Explosive Altcoin Is Set For 13,000% Gains Before 2026
Solana climbs and XRP ETF talks heat up, but experts say Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale could explode 13,000% before 2026, making it the best altcoin to buy now.
ALTCOIN
$0.0006145
-14.17%
XRP
$2.7683
-1.32%
GAINS
$0.0271
-0.95%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 20:50
Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Defend $107K as Resistance Looms Near $114K
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Defend $107K as Resistance Looms Near $114K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin maintained a narrow trading band to start the month, holding above a critical support level of $107,000 while facing persistent resistance around the $112,000–$114,000 range. The technical landscape remains tilted toward consolidation with bearish undertones, as suggested by key oscillators and moving averages across the 1-hour, 4-hour, and daily charts. Bitcoin On the daily […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-bulls-defend-107k-as-resistance-looms-near-114k/
NEAR
$2.344
-3.22%
COM
$0.017339
-7.61%
BULLS
$655.76
+84.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:49
Bitcoin Sees 97K Selloff by Long-Term Holders as $1.5 Billion Pours Into ETFs
Your daily access to the back room.
ROOM
$0.004334
-8.11%
Blockhead
2025/09/01 20:49
APT Miner launches a new generation of cloud mining contracts for daily Passive Income
[Warrington, UK | August 2025 ] After experiencing several periods of market volatility, a growing number of cryptocurrency investors are turning to a more stable and controllable path. Many of these investors have chosen APT Miner, a cloud mining platform registered and operating in the UK since 2018. Zero barriers to entry, fully managed: Making […] The post APT Miner launches a new generation of cloud mining contracts for daily Passive Income appeared first on Telegaon.
MORE
$0.09799
-3.02%
CLOUD
$0.07621
+0.92%
ZERO
$0.00004454
-3.69%
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:45
Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December
The post Pi Network May Breakout In September But This RWA Altcoin Will Rise 10X Before December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The altcoin season is near, and traders are having their hopes high on existing projects registering higher highs and new projects ‘moving out of their waiting rooms.’ The extended crypto rally is being touted to work in favor of coins like Pi Network, known for its decentralized mining operations, and Avalon X (AVLX), the real-estate tokenization project holding the investors by its charm. Is Pi Network Ready To Breakout From Its All-Time Low Pi Network’s core team announced the long-awaited release of its Linux Node version. The community had been requesting this upgrade for quite a few years. Once the upgrade is live, Pioneers in the Pi ecosystem will be able to run blockchain nodes on their Linux operating system. The Testnet begins this week, followed by Testnet 2 and the Mainnet release in the coming weeks. The catch, however, is that the blockchain will face planned outages as part of the upgrade. The enthusiasm has led to the Pi token jumping by 7% from its new all-time low. It is trading at $0.36. Source: Coingecko Analysts suggest that the jump is temporary, and the coin will see further downsides with the upcoming multi-million token unlocks in the next 30 days. The sentiment is mixed, and Pi Network rising consistently is a far-off possibility, let alone fulfilling its price prediction. Will Avalon X generate 10x returns for investors? The crypto market is reconfiguring itself as it nears greater adoption and institutional acceptance. Robust use cases like tokenization, DePINs, AI agents, and DeFAI are finding new takers and builders. Among the RWA tokenization projects, Avalon X is stirring a symphony of narratives on how real estate can be disrupted using tokenization. By marrying intentionally-built utility tokens to actual properties built by Grupo Avalon, Avalon X is giving a new…
NEAR
$2.344
-3.22%
REAL
$0.05672
-2.07%
RISE
$0.0121
-10.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:45
50 key crypto hires, moves and exits: August 2025
Senior hiring in August was dominated by exchanges, stablecoin ventures, and infrastructure firms, with a wave of advisory appointments and leadership reshuffles across the industry.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 20:44
WLFI TGE TOP10 holders sell-off data disclosed
PANews reported on September 1st that according to Ai Yi's statistics, half an hour after the WLFI token's TGE, four of the top 10 individual holders (top 6/7/8/10) sold some or all of their holdings, while the remaining six remained. All sellers deposited their tokens into exchanges, with no on-chain transactions. These four holders deposited a cumulative 1.86 billion WLFI tokens, representing 4% of the total holdings of the top 10 and 20% of the total unlocked tokens.
SIX
$0.02153
+1.46%
WLFI
$0.2171
+334.20%
TOKEN
$0.01207
-4.50%
PANews
2025/09/01 20:44
Putin and Modi continue to defy Trump's economic stick at SCO Summit
Narendra Modi hugged Vladimir Putin in Tianjin on Monday right there at the regional SCO Summit in front of cameras. Then they got into the same car and headed to a private meeting. All this while Washington fumes over India’s Russian oil purchases. The U.S. says it’s funding the war in Ukraine. Modi’s response? A […]
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
TRUMP
$8.344
-3.38%
CAR
$0.010575
-8.27%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 20:39
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge