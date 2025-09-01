בורסת MEXC
WLFI Token Officially Launched, Eric Trump Claims It Will Set a New Standard for Financial Freedom
PANews reported on September 1 that Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, announced the issuance of the WorldLibertyFi (WLFI) token today, saying that the token aims to set a new standard for financial freedom based on trust, speed and American values, and believes that this is an important moment in the future of currency.
TRUMP
$8.343
-3.39%
WLFI
$0.2175
+335.00%
TRUST
$0.0006171
+18.06%
PANews
2025/09/01 21:01
Trump’s Gaza Plan Weighs Tokenized Land and U.S. Trusteeship
TLDR: Trump plan outlines a 10-year U.S. Gaza trusteeship with tokenized land rights offered to Palestinian landowners. Relocation incentives include $5K cash, four years of rent subsidies, and one year of food assistance. Private and international investors expected to fund mega-projects, avoiding direct reliance on U.S. tax revenues. Legal experts warn tokenized land and “voluntary” [...] The post Trump’s Gaza Plan Weighs Tokenized Land and U.S. Trusteeship appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
TRUMP
$8.343
-3.39%
LAND
$0.00053
-11.07%
Blockonomi
2025/09/01 21:00
Even If Dogecoin Hits $1 This Cycle, Analysts Believe This New Viral Meme Will Be The Supercycle Winner
For many retail investors, a $1 Dogecoin price target has become the holy grail of this cycle. After all, Dogecoin’s 2021 run was nothing short of historic, minting overnight millionaires out of punters who threw in their lunch money. But the uncomfortable truth is this: even if Dogecoin prices do climb back to $1, its [...] The post Even If Dogecoin Hits $1 This Cycle, Analysts Believe This New Viral Meme Will Be The Supercycle Winner appeared first on Blockonomi.
GRAIL
$303.54
-0.50%
MEME
$0.002506
-10.94%
LUNCH
$0.001504
-0.33%
Blockonomi
2025/09/01 21:00
Prediction Protocol Myriad Hits $10M Milestone With 511K Users Onboarded
Myriad, the Web3 prediction and trading protocol, has surpassed $10M in USDC trading volume and 511K users, signaling the rise of prediction markets.
RISE
$0.0121
-10.71%
USDC
$1
+0.01%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 21:00
PEPE Price Prediction: Is PEPE Losing Its Throne? This New ETH Meme Coin Set To Skyrocket In 2025
PEPE price prediction shows fading strength as traders eye Layer Brett, an ETH Layer 2 meme coin presale at $0.0053, tipped to skyrocket in 2025.
LAYER
$0.5061
-4.90%
PEPE
$0.00000949
-3.36%
MEME
$0.002506
-10.94%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 21:00
Obita Secures $10M to Power Stablecoin-Driven Cross-Border Payments
TLDR Obita raises $10M to power global stablecoin payments and reshape trade. Stablecoin disruptor Obita nets $10M to fuel global payment innovation. Obita lands $10M to build next-gen stablecoin infra for cross-border trade. With $10M raised, Obita sets sights on stablecoin-driven global expansion. Obita’s $10M angel round backs real-time, compliant stablecoin settlements. Obita, a digital [...] The post Obita Secures $10M to Power Stablecoin-Driven Cross-Border Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.05676
-2.00%
CROSS
$0.20463
-4.37%
FUEL
$0.00624
+5.05%
Coincentral
2025/09/01 20:57
Putin and Modi double down on defiant economic bond at SCO Summit
The post Putin and Modi double down on defiant economic bond at SCO Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Narendra Modi hugged Vladimir Putin in Tianjin on Monday right there at the regional SCO Summit in front of cameras. Then they got into the same car and headed to a private meeting. All this while Washington fumes over India’s Russian oil purchases. The U.S. says it’s funding the war in Ukraine. Modi’s response? A joint car ride with Putin, Kim Jong Un-style. Modi later posted the two of them on X too, saying, “President Putin and I traveled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful.” This meeting came days after President Donald Trump’s White House hiked tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, the highest rate slapped on any Asian country. India keeps buying oil while U.S. threatens more penalties Modi isn’t apologizing. He’s not scaling back either. In fact, he’s been crystal clear that India will continue buying Russian oil as long as it remains affordable. Last week, the chairman of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, India’s top explorer, said their refineries will buy “every drop of Russian crude” that makes financial sense. No mixed signals. Just crude math. Meanwhile, oil prices nudged up on Monday. Brent rose 62 cents to hit $68.10 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate climbed 65 cents to $64.66. Markets are jumpy after renewed Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Add a weakening dollar and a U.S. holiday, and you’ve got a muted but uneasy session. Both Brent and WTI fell more than 6% in August, ending a four-month streak of gains. OPEC+ increased supply, and now traders are staring down a possible surplus. Tankers coming out of Russia’s ports dropped to 2.72 million barrels a day, the lowest in like a month. Analysts warn this decline, paired with Trump’s tariff threats, could spook buyers or dent demand.…
T
$0.0159
-2.57%
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
RIDE
$0.00099
-7.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:54
Unpacking Jump Crypto’s Strategic Move
The post Unpacking Jump Crypto’s Strategic Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive WLFI Token Transfer: Unpacking Jump Crypto’s Strategic Move Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive WLFI Token Transfer: Unpacking Jump Crypto’s Strategic Move Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-token-transfer-analysis/
WLFI
$0.2175
+335.00%
MOVE
$0.117
-4.64%
TOKEN
$0.01207
-4.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:53
Top Crypto Presale 2025: Why BlockSack ($BSACK) Beats Cardano ($ADA) After Its Crypto Presale Launch
Explore why BlockSack ($BSACK) presale crypto tokens are capturing attention in 2025. Compare crypto presale projects with Cardano ($ADA) and see why this new crypto token presale stands out.
TOKEN
$0.01207
-4.50%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ADA
$0.8038
-2.73%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/01 20:52
Best Altcoins to Buy After Sudden Whale Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum
The post Best Altcoins to Buy After Sudden Whale Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy After Sudden Whale Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-after-whales-shift-from-bitcoin-to-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 20:52
