Putin and Modi double down on defiant economic bond at SCO Summit

Narendra Modi hugged Vladimir Putin in Tianjin on Monday right there at the regional SCO Summit in front of cameras. Then they got into the same car and headed to a private meeting. All this while Washington fumes over India's Russian oil purchases. The U.S. says it's funding the war in Ukraine. Modi's response? A joint car ride with Putin, Kim Jong Un-style. Modi later posted the two of them on X too, saying, "President Putin and I traveled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful." This meeting came days after President Donald Trump's White House hiked tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, the highest rate slapped on any Asian country. India keeps buying oil while U.S. threatens more penalties Modi isn't apologizing. He's not scaling back either. In fact, he's been crystal clear that India will continue buying Russian oil as long as it remains affordable. Last week, the chairman of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, India's top explorer, said their refineries will buy "every drop of Russian crude" that makes financial sense. No mixed signals. Just crude math. Meanwhile, oil prices nudged up on Monday. Brent rose 62 cents to hit $68.10 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate climbed 65 cents to $64.66. Markets are jumpy after renewed Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Add a weakening dollar and a U.S. holiday, and you've got a muted but uneasy session. Both Brent and WTI fell more than 6% in August, ending a four-month streak of gains. OPEC+ increased supply, and now traders are staring down a possible surplus. Tankers coming out of Russia's ports dropped to 2.72 million barrels a day, the lowest in like a month. Analysts warn this decline, paired with Trump's tariff threats, could spook buyers or dent demand.