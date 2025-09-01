בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
WorldLibertyFi multi-signature address repurchases 6.498 million WLFI on the chain
PANews reported on September 1 that according to Ember's monitoring, the WorldLibertyFi multi-signature address used USD1 equivalent to US$2 million on the chain to repurchase 6.498 million WLFIs in the past hour, with an average transaction price of US$0.308.
WLFI
$0.2178
+335.60%
USD1
$0.9991
-0.13%
MULTI
$0.123
+19.74%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 21:14
לַחֲלוֹק
‘Cardano Will Win’: Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Ethereum Rivalry
Cardano and Ethereum competition is still building up, with Charles Hoskinson saying that ADA will win as his legacy is dependent on it. The post ‘Cardano Will Win’: Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Ethereum Rivalry appeared first on Coinspeaker.
ADA
$0.8043
-2.67%
WIN
$0.00005258
-3.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinspeaker
2025/09/01 21:13
לַחֲלוֹק
From Trade Finance to DeFi: An Interview on XDC Network’s Strategic Investment in Kasu Finance
The post From Trade Finance to DeFi: An Interview on XDC Network’s Strategic Investment in Kasu Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the rapidly evolving landscape of real-world assets (RWAs) and decentralized finance (DeFi), partnerships between blockchain networks and innovative credit platforms are paving the way for more accessible, compliant, and high-yield opportunities. XDC Network, a layer 1 EVM leader in hybrid blockchain solutions for global trade and finance, announces a $1 million investment in Kasu […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/from-trade-finance-to-defi-an-interview-on-xdc-networks-strategic-investment-in-kasu-finance/
REAL
$0.05677
-1.98%
XDC
$0.07725
-2.10%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.03%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity
PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
$0.2178
+335.60%
LIBERTY
$0.11581
-3.59%
TOKEN
$0.01209
-4.35%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 21:10
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI Confirms 27B Token Launch Supply, Jump Crypto Aids Liquidity Setup
TLDR World Liberty Financial will launch with 27 billion tokens in circulation according to CoinMarketCap. The confirmed figure is much higher than the earlier projection of 3.69 billion tokens at the token generation event. Jump Crypto received 485 million tokens which are expected to support liquidity across major exchanges. WLFI derivatives trading volume surged 530 [...] The post WLFI Confirms 27B Token Launch Supply, Jump Crypto Aids Liquidity Setup appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
$0.2178
+335.60%
LIBERTY
$0.11581
-3.59%
TOKEN
$0.01209
-4.35%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/09/01 21:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Foreign media: The US government's Department of Government Efficiency is using AI to try to cut down on US SEC rules and regulations
PANews reported on September 1 that according to The Information: The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is using artificial intelligence to try to cut the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
AI
$0.1244
-2.66%
DOGE
$0.21124
-2.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews
2025/09/01 21:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Myriad Charts More Milestones After Seeing Its Prediction Market Surpass $10M in Trading Volume
Prediction market Myriad is on a roll, having revealed that it’s just surpassed $10M in USDC trading volume. That’s good going for the DeFi protocol, whose more than 500,000 users have placed a total of 5.4M predictions to date.
MORE
$0.09798
-3.03%
USDC
$0.9999
--%
DEFI
$0.001593
+2.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptodaily
2025/09/01 21:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Tron hits 2.5 million active addresses after slashing network fees by 60%
The post Tron hits 2.5 million active addresses after slashing network fees by 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tron’s active addresses topped 2.5 million after reducing network fees by 60%. The fee cut is aimed at boosting user adoption and maintaining Tron’s dominance in stablecoin transactions. The Tron blockchain recorded roughly 2.5 million active addresses over the past 24 hours, giving it a lead over major networks, according to data from DeFiLlama. By comparison, BNB Smart Chain recorded about 2.4 million, while Solana trailed slightly with 2.2 million during the same timeframe. The surge in address counts follows Tron’s decision to cut network fees by 60% last Friday after a community vote, as announced by founder Justin Sun. The move responds to rising transaction costs over the past year that had limited participation, particularly in stablecoin transfers, where Tron dominates with Tether’s USDT. Sun said in a statement that lower fees may reduce revenue in the short term but emphasized that the change would stimulate adoption and transaction growth, ultimately strengthening the network’s long-term profitability and competitive edge. The Tron founder revealed earlier this year that his team was developing a zero-fee transaction framework for stablecoins in a bid to enhance stablecoin adoption. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tron-network-fees-active-addresses/
BID
$0.07936
+3.79%
BNB
$845.89
-2.37%
CHANGE
$0.00205707
-3.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Explodes Past $13M as One of 2025’s Best Presales
Bitcoin, the undefeated heavyweight champ of crypto, boasts a market cap over $2.2T. It outshines every competitor and remains one of the most recognized digital assets worldwide. It’s the ‘digital gold’ that institutions, governments, and retail investors all desire. Yet, despite its dominance, Bitcoin still can’t fulfill the expectations of a truly global, programmable financial […]
T
$0.0159
-2.57%
HYPER
$0.28832
-5.98%
CAP
$0.06996
-0.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist
2025/09/01 21:04
לַחֲלוֹק
St. George Spirits Made A Whiskey For Sierra Nevada Beer Lovers
The post St. George Spirits Made A Whiskey For Sierra Nevada Beer Lovers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ruthless is a whiskey made by St. George Spirits from Sierra Nevada Ruthless Rye IPA. St. George Spirits and Sierra Nevada Brewing Whiskey is a distilled spirit made from grain, so in effect, whiskey is distilled beer. Most whiskey distillers make a beer specifically for distillation that bears little resemblance to the cold, refreshing beverage millions of people enjoy every day—beer made for whiskey is beer in name only. But it stands to reason that good beer would make good whiskey. And while some modern whiskey makers are taking a craft-beer-makers approach to whiskey-making, perhaps none have explored the concept more than St. George Spirits. A new, limited-edition whiskey being released by St. George in collaboration with Sierra Nevada Brewing supports that assertion. The Spirit Of Alameda St. George Spirits was founded in Alameda, California 43 years ago. “We were the first craft distillery in the country,” asserted Lance Winters, master distiller, during a video interview. St. George started by focussing on eau de vie over four decades ago, but even its whiskey program is now 30 years old. “When we started our whiskey program, we could not afford brewing equipment,” said Winters, who was a brewer before joining St. George. “So we reached out to Sierra Nevada who agreed to make wash for us.” St. George and Sierra Nevada were both pioneers in craft beverages and their collaborative relationship is now decades old. Along with eau de vie and whiskey, St. George Spirits makes gins, vodkas, brandies, liqueurs and niche spirits such shochu and absinthe. Its spirits are available in over 40 states and in about a dozen select international markets. How Sierra Nevada Brewed Up A Business Sierra Nevada Brewing, founded in Chico, California and with a second brewery in Mills River, North Carolina, is one of craft…
MORE
$0.09798
-3.03%
EFFECT
$0.00608
-0.75%
COM
$0.017332
-7.65%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:03
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge