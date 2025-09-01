St. George Spirits Made A Whiskey For Sierra Nevada Beer Lovers

The post St. George Spirits Made A Whiskey For Sierra Nevada Beer Lovers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ruthless is a whiskey made by St. George Spirits from Sierra Nevada Ruthless Rye IPA. St. George Spirits and Sierra Nevada Brewing Whiskey is a distilled spirit made from grain, so in effect, whiskey is distilled beer. Most whiskey distillers make a beer specifically for distillation that bears little resemblance to the cold, refreshing beverage millions of people enjoy every day—beer made for whiskey is beer in name only. But it stands to reason that good beer would make good whiskey. And while some modern whiskey makers are taking a craft-beer-makers approach to whiskey-making, perhaps none have explored the concept more than St. George Spirits. A new, limited-edition whiskey being released by St. George in collaboration with Sierra Nevada Brewing supports that assertion. The Spirit Of Alameda St. George Spirits was founded in Alameda, California 43 years ago. “We were the first craft distillery in the country,” asserted Lance Winters, master distiller, during a video interview. St. George started by focussing on eau de vie over four decades ago, but even its whiskey program is now 30 years old. “When we started our whiskey program, we could not afford brewing equipment,” said Winters, who was a brewer before joining St. George. “So we reached out to Sierra Nevada who agreed to make wash for us.” St. George and Sierra Nevada were both pioneers in craft beverages and their collaborative relationship is now decades old. Along with eau de vie and whiskey, St. George Spirits makes gins, vodkas, brandies, liqueurs and niche spirits such shochu and absinthe. Its spirits are available in over 40 states and in about a dozen select international markets. How Sierra Nevada Brewed Up A Business Sierra Nevada Brewing, founded in Chico, California and with a second brewery in Mills River, North Carolina, is one of craft…