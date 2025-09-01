2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement

BitcoinWorld Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant announcement: Coinbase has officially revealed the addition of WLFI to its platform. This highly anticipated Coinbase WLFI listing marks a pivotal moment for both the token and the broader digital asset market, potentially opening doors to a wider audience of investors and increasing liquidity. For those closely watching market movements, this news is undoubtedly a game-changer, promising new avenues for engagement and investment. What Does the Coinbase WLFI Listing Mean for Investors? Coinbase is one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Its rigorous listing process means that any token added typically gains substantial credibility and exposure. The Coinbase WLFI listing signals a vote of confidence in WLFI’s project, technology, and potential. This can often lead to increased trading volume, enhanced price discovery, and greater market stability for the newly listed asset. For current WLFI holders, this development brings immediate benefits: Increased Liquidity: Access to millions of new potential buyers and sellers on Coinbase. Enhanced Visibility: WLFI will be introduced to a vast, mainstream audience. Improved Trust: A Coinbase listing often validates a project’s legitimacy and security. New investors, on the other hand, will find it easier to access WLFI through a trusted and user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of entering the market. Understanding WLFI: What is This Token All About? Before diving into trading, it is crucial to understand what WLFI represents. While specific details about WLFI’s utility and ecosystem are essential for investors to research independently, typically, tokens listed on major exchanges like Coinbase have a clear use case and a developed community. Generally, WLFI likely operates within a specific blockchain ecosystem, offering functionalities such as: Governance rights within a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Utility for accessing services or features within a particular application. Staking opportunities for network security or rewards. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence to fully grasp WLFI’s whitepaper, team, roadmap, and community engagement. The Coinbase WLFI listing is an opportunity, but informed decisions remain paramount. How Can You Prepare for the Coinbase WLFI Listing? If you are looking to engage with WLFI following its Coinbase debut, preparation is key. The initial hours and days after a major exchange listing can be volatile, presenting both opportunities and risks. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Set Up Your Coinbase Account: Ensure your account is fully verified and funded in advance. Research WLFI Thoroughly: Understand its fundamentals, market capitalization, and historical performance if available. Develop a Strategy: Decide on your entry and exit points, and consider risk management. Stay Informed: Follow official Coinbase and WLFI channels for real-time updates regarding trading pairs and availability. Remember, the cryptocurrency market is dynamic. While a Coinbase WLFI listing often brings positive sentiment, market conditions can change rapidly. Always invest responsibly and within your comfort level. What Are the Potential Challenges and Opportunities? Every significant market event comes with its share of challenges and opportunities. For WLFI, the listing on Coinbase undoubtedly creates a massive opportunity for growth and adoption. However, investors should also be aware of potential challenges. Opportunities: Significant price appreciation due to increased demand. Broader institutional interest and partnerships. Enhanced ecosystem development fueled by new capital. Challenges: Initial price volatility post-listing. Potential for ‘sell the news’ events where early investors take profits. Market competition from other established tokens. Navigating these aspects requires a balanced perspective and a commitment to continuous learning. The Coinbase WLFI listing is a major milestone, but its long-term impact will depend on various factors, including project development and overall market sentiment. In conclusion, the announcement of the Coinbase WLFI listing is a monumental event for the cryptocurrency community. It represents a significant step forward for WLFI, offering unparalleled exposure and liquidity. While the excitement is palpable, informed decision-making, thorough research, and a clear understanding of market dynamics will be essential for anyone looking to participate. This listing has the potential to reshape WLFI’s trajectory and influence the broader altcoin landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When will WLFI trading officially begin on Coinbase? A1: Coinbase typically announces a specific trading start time after the initial listing announcement. It’s best to monitor official Coinbase channels for the precise schedule. Q2: What trading pairs will be available for WLFI on Coinbase? A2: Coinbase usually lists new assets with common trading pairs like WLFI/USD, WLFI/USDT, and sometimes WLFI/EUR. Specific pairs will be confirmed by Coinbase upon listing. Q3: Is WLFI available on all Coinbase platforms? A3: New listings often begin with Coinbase Pro before expanding to the main Coinbase app and other services. Availability may also vary by region due to regulatory requirements. Q4: How can I stay updated on the latest news regarding WLFI and Coinbase? A4: For the most accurate and timely information, follow the official Coinbase blog, their social media accounts, and WLFI’s official communication channels. Q5: What should I do before investing in WLFI after the Coinbase listing? A5: Always conduct your own thorough research into WLFI’s project, technology, team, and market cap. Understand the risks involved and never invest more than you can afford to lose. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by sharing this news on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Breaking News: Coinbase WLFI Listing Set to Ignite Market Excitement first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-19.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.05677-1.98%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00205707-3.36%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:25
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Forecast: XRP to $10? 100x RWA Token Steals the Hype

XRP Price Forecast: XRP to $10? 100x RWA Token Steals the Hype

The post XRP Price Forecast: XRP to $10? 100x RWA Token Steals the Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After an eventful year in which the SEC’s malicious lawsuit against Ripple was finally settled, XRP has gained over 400%, shooting from $0.57 to trade just shy of $3. However, a new project targeting tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), Avalon X (AVLX) is getting all the attention, with experts suggesting that it could offer 100X gains to early investors. 100X RWA Token Steals the Hype Every few years, a new crypto project launches whose potential is undeniable. Only a few investors get the opportunity to jump in at the onset, and they make millions of dollars once the broader market recognizes the project’s value. In the early 2010s, those who scooped up Bitcoin became millionaires a few years later. In 2015, Ethereum presented a similar opportunity and five years later, Solana was the hidden gem. This year, the standout star is AvalonX (AVLX), a new blockchain project targeting the real estate industry with a platform that allows the easy and secure tokenization of any property globally. Experts tout tokenization as the defining application of blockchain technology and believe it will attract the highest capital. Some, like the Boston Consulting Group, say it will unlock $19 trillion in value by 2033 and that any project serving this industry will skyrocket in value. Avalon X is right at the heart of this $19 trillion revolution. The project integrates blockchain technology with the global property industry, estimated at $380 trillion. With Avalon X, access to Grupo Avalon’s nearly $1 billion project pipeline can be tokenized, with the tokens easily traded, transferred and stored once listed.  With real estate being the largest capital reservoir in the world, security is critical. Avalon X’s blockchain platform and smart contracts guarantee security for users and have been audited by industry leader CertiK. With the tokenization of Avalon…
RealLink
REAL$0.05677-1.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-2.40%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:24
לַחֲלוֹק
US Dollar Loses Reserve Currency Status to Bitcoin: Former Coinbase CTO

US Dollar Loses Reserve Currency Status to Bitcoin: Former Coinbase CTO

Ex-Coinbase CTO makes important statement on Bitcoin and US dollar
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Community Approves $150M Token Issuance

Community Approves $150M Token Issuance

The post Community Approves $150M Token Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance Skip to content Home Crypto News Ambitious Sonic US Expansion: Community Approves $150M Token Issuance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sonic-us-expansion-approved/
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19114-4.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01209-4.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017332-7.65%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:23
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI perpetual contracts are converted to regular contracts on Hyperliquid, supporting up to 5x leverage.

WLFI perpetual contracts are converted to regular contracts on Hyperliquid, supporting up to 5x leverage.

PANews reported on September 1 that Hyperliquid announced that it has converted the WLFI excess return perpetual contract into a regular perpetual contract. Users can now go long or short WLFI on the platform with up to 5x leverage.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2178+335.60%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00025-16.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+0.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 21:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Ripple community unloads on Litecoin over 'rotten eggs' comment

Ripple community unloads on Litecoin over 'rotten eggs' comment

Litecoin earned the ire of XRP holders after the project’s official account on X tweeted in mockery of Ripple XRP and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse. The post, which started as a fun fact about comets, quickly escalated due to the comparison with XRP. According to the post, the idea that XRP would grow substantially in […]
FUNToken
FUN$0.00943-0.31%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%
XRP
XRP$2.771-1.22%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 21:20
לַחֲלוֹק
“No More Bears”: Michael Saylor Sees Bitcoin Charging Toward $1 Million Milestone

“No More Bears”: Michael Saylor Sees Bitcoin Charging Toward $1 Million Milestone

The post “No More Bears”: Michael Saylor Sees Bitcoin Charging Toward $1 Million Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “No More Bears”: Michael Saylor Sees Bitcoin Charging Toward $1 Million Milestone | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/no-more-bitcoin-bears-saylor-says/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.03%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002682-0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017332-7.65%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:19
לַחֲלוֹק
One Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits Returns To Its All-Time Chart High

One Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits Returns To Its All-Time Chart High

The post One Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits Returns To Its All-Time Chart High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” rises to No. 12 on R&B Streaming Songs, tying its all-time best position as Thriller climbs multiple Billboard charts. Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California. WireImage Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the album that just will not quit. The full-length, which is regarded as not just one of the most commercially successful, but also one of the greatest artistic achievements by any musician in history, produced many of the singer’s most famous tunes — some of which continue to chart to this day. Thriller is a mainstay on Billboard’s rankings, and at the moment, the blockbuster project rises again as one of its biggest smashes not only climbs, but returns to one of its best placement ever, more than 40 years after its original release. “Billie Jean” Returns to its Peak “Billie Jean” dances up the R&B Streaming Songs chart, approaching the top 10. The Thriller single moonwalks from No. 14 to No. 12, returning to the highest position the cut has ever reached on the ranking of the most-streamed R&B cuts throughout America. “Billie Jean” Reached an All-Time High Just Weeks Ago Despite being released in the 1980s as part of Thriller, “Billie Jean” only debuted on the R&B Streaming Songs tally in April 2013. The tune has spent just half a dozen frames somewhere on the streaming-only roster, and it reached its all-time peak earlier this month. “Billie Jean” Lifts Globally As Thriller climbs on the R&B Streaming Songs chart, the generation-defining hit nearly finds its way back to its peak on Billboard’s global rankings. “Billie Jean” soars from No. 100 to No. 97 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., landing…
B
B$0.67561-6.68%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.03%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:18
לַחֲלוֹק
Sol Mining Launches SOL Contract, Automatically Sending Solana Daily

Sol Mining Launches SOL Contract, Automatically Sending Solana Daily

Sol Mining, meanwhile, has launched cloud mining contracts that support SOL payments, allowing SOL holders and cryptocurrency users worldwide to participate in automated mining.
Solana
SOL$199.12-2.75%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07621+0.92%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/09/01 21:18
לַחֲלוֹק
Tests 97.50 support near eight-week lows

Tests 97.50 support near eight-week lows

The post Tests 97.50 support near eight-week lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index may find immediate support at an eight-week low of 97.11. Market sentiment remains bearish with the 14-day Relative Strength Index holding below the 50 level. The nine-day EMA at 97.98 could act as the primary barrier. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the fifth consecutive session and trading around 97.60 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the dollar index remains within the descending channel pattern, suggesting a prevailing bearish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 level, strengthening the bearish bias. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is weaker as the DXY remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). On the downside, the US Dollar Index may target its initial support at an eight-week low of 97.11, which was recorded on July 24, followed by 96.38, the lowest since February 2022, which was recorded on July 1, 2025. Further declines would prompt the dollar index to test the descending channel’s lower boundary around 96.10. The primary barrier lies at the nine-day EMA of 97.98, aligned with the psychological level of 98.00. A break above this crucial resistance zone would improve the short-term price momentum and support the US Dollar Index to test the upper boundary of the descending channel around 98.30, followed by the 50-day EMA at 98.37. Further advances would improve the medium-term price momentum and lead the DXY to explore the region around the four-month high at 100.26, which was recorded on August 1. US Dollar Index: Daily Chart US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest…
NEAR
NEAR$2.344-3.22%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1663-7.45%
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.46%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:15
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge