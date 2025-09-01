Bitcoin could be broken by quantum computers, El Salvador warns

El Salvador has announced plans to split its vast bitcoin holdings into multiple wallets in order to protect against potential quantum attacks. The Central American country owns roughly half a billion pounds worth of the cryptocurrency, having introduced it as legal tender in 2021. The country's Bitcoin Office said the move to split its holdings was part of a strategic initiative to "enhance the security and long-term custody" of its bitcoin reserve in the event of quantum computing advances. "Quantum computers have the theoretical capability to break public-private key cryptography using Shor's algorithm," the government department wrote in a post to X. "This cryptography underpins not only bitcoin but also many daily systems like banking, email, and communications. When a bitcoin transaction is signed and broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, potentially exposing the address to quantum attacks…