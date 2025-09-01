2025-09-02 Tuesday

$S token krijgt eigen ETF en Nasdaq tracker via Sonic USA

Sonic Labs heeft zijn eerste grote governance voorstel erdoor gekregen, en dat opent meteen de deur naar de traditionele Amerikaanse financiële wereld. De community heeft ingestemd met een plan om via gereguleerde structuren toegang te krijgen tot de kapitaalmarkten, inclusief de lancering van een eigen ETP of ETF die de... Het bericht $S token krijgt eigen ETF en Nasdaq tracker via Sonic USA verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Token unlocks this week: Ethena and Immutable dominate $453M release schedule

Major token unlock events totaling $453 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead the cliff unlock category while Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large cliff events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple projects. Ethena leads large cliff […]
Exploring Cloud Mining for Ethereum Classic and Litecoin in 2025: A Comprehensive Guide

As we step into 2025, the landscape of cryptocurrency mining has shifted significantly. The traditional method involving physical rigs and expensive setups has given way to more accessible and less resource-intensive cloud mining solutions. This guide delves into the practicality of mining Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) through cloud platforms, offering potential profits without the overhead of direct hardware management. Advantages of Mining Ethereum Classic and Litecoin Ethereum Classic and Litecoin continue to offer unique benefits over their counterparts: Ethereum Classic maintains its Proof of Work mechanism, providing efficiency and a stable user base. Litecoin features quicker block times and lower transaction fees, maintaining its high trading volume and use. The appeal of mining these cryptocurrencies lies in their lower competition and accessibility compared to mining behemoths like Bitcoin. Top Cloud Mining Platforms for ETC and LTC in 2025 Choosing the right platform is crucial for efficient and profitable mining. Here’s a detailed look at the best cloud mining services available in 2025. ETNCrypto ETNCrypto distinguishes itself with flexible, high-yield contracts, making it a top choice for cloud mining. The platform offers a straightforward approach allowing users to mine multiple cryptocurrencies, including ETC and LTC. Here's what you need to know about ETNCrypto: Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Period Profit Period ROI Antminer S19 XP【Free】 $100 1 Day $1.50 1.50% Antminer T21 $300 1 Day $9.00 3.00% Antminer Z15 Pro $800 2 Days $51.20 6.40% Antminer S21 Pro $1,600 3 Days $168.00 10.50% VolcMiner D1 Lite $4,200 5 Days $798.00 19.00% Antminer S21+ Hyd $8,800 7 Days $2,648.80 30.10% VolcMiner D1 $18,900 8 Days $7,257.60 38.40% Antminer L9 $36,000 6 Days $12,528.00 34.80% Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U $68,000 5 Days $27,200.00 40.00% Besides high ROIs and short contract periods, ETNCrypto is recommendable for its user-friendly onboarding and global availability. Getting Started with Cloud Mining Kickstarting your cloud mining journey involves a few strategic steps: Create an account on your selected platform. Choose your preferred mining contract. Make payment using accepted methods on the platform. Activate mining to start earning automatically. Withdraw your earnings to your personal wallet. For novices, it's advisable to start with smaller contracts to gauge the platform’s performance before scaling up your investments. Final Considerations As cloud mining becomes a mainstream method for cryptocurrency acquisition in 2025, platforms like ETNCrypto lead with innovative contract options and robust returns. Whether you prefer Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, or diversifying across cryptos, cloud mining provides a practical solution to participate in cryptocurrency markets, minus the conventional hurdles of direct mining operations. Disclaimer: This article is sponsored and for informational purposes only. It should not be considered legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
How Wall Street Changed the Bitcoin Market Forever

But today, the cryptocurrency landscape looks very different. Wall Street’s entry into Bitcoin has reshaped its market dynamics, turning what […] The post How Wall Street Changed the Bitcoin Market Forever appeared first on Coindoo.
Zach XBT lekt paid-post prijslijst van 200 crypto‑influencers

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Een nieuw lek rond crypto‑marketing werpt een schaduw over de geloofwaardigheid van zogeheten ‘influencers’ in de sector. Onderzoeksaccount ZachXBT deelde op X  een zogenoemde “price sheet” van een project dat meer dan 200 influencers recent benaderde. In het document staan niet alleen de bedragen die zij zouden rekenen voor promotie, maar ook hun wallet‑adressen. Een pijnlijke inkijk in hoe sterk crypto en geloofwaardigheid op social media met elkaar uit balans raken. Onthullingen van het lek Meer dan 160 accounts bleken daadwerkelijk betalingen te hebben ontvangen. Toch kozen slechts een handvol van hen ervoor om hun posts als advertentie te labelen. De rest presenteerde de content alsof het onafhankelijke meningen waren. Voor een sector die vaak transparantie predikt, is dat op z’n zachtst gezegd ironisch. Het legt bloot dat veel volgers niet het eerlijke verhaal krijgen, maar een gesponsorde boodschap die gewoon mooi en slim verpakt is. NEW LEAK: Price sheet of 200+ crypto influencers and their wallet addresses from a project they were recently contacted by to promote. From 160+ accounts who accepted the deal I only saw <5 accounts actually disclose the promotional posts as an advertisement. pic.twitter.com/Kph9dUvDxB — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 1, 2025 De rol van influencers in crypto Influencers profileren zich graag als experts of gidsen in het doolhof van crypto. Dit lek toont echter dat commerciële afspraken een veel grotere rol spelen dan ze willen toegeven. Het ontbreken van disclosure zorgt voor een scheef speelveld: de influencer profiteert, terwijl de volger het risico draagt. Dat vergroot de kans dat beginners zich laten verleiden door projecten die meer marketingbudget dan inhoudelijke waarde hebben. Many such cases — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 1, 2025 Tegelijkertijd is het eerlijk om te erkennen dat influencers ook zeker een positieve rol kunnen spelen. Velen helpen om complexe concepten uit te leggen, maken nieuwe technologie toegankelijk en dragen bij aan een bredere adoptie van blockchain en digitale assets in het algemeen. Dankzij hun bereik kunnen ze kennis verspreiden naar een publiek dat anders misschien nooit met crypto in aanraking zou komen. Het probleem ontstaat pas wanneer commerciële belangen de boventoon voeren en de grens tussen educatie en promotie vervaagt. Uiteindelijk laat dit lek zien dat de kracht van influencers twee kanten kent: ze kunnen waardevolle kennis delen en de sector vooruithelpen, maar even goed misbruikt worden als vehikel voor snelle winst. Juist daarom is het essentieel dat zij hun verantwoordelijkheid nemen en transparant zijn over hun motieven. Alleen dan kan hun invloed daadwerkelijk bijdragen aan een gezonde en volwassen cryptomarkt. En zo niet, dan zijn er gelukkig veel mensen in de community die dit soort praktijken stevig aan de kaak stelt. Agreed there’s nothing wrong with paid promotions when you disclose and it’s a project you genuinely believe in. — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 1, 2025 Ontbreken van handhaving en regulering Wat de situatie verergert, is dat er nauwelijks effectieve handhaving of regulering bestaat om dit soort praktijken tegen te gaan. Terwijl traditionele advertentiecampagnes vaak onder toezicht staan van toezichthouders, ontbreekt bij crypto‑promoties een vergelijkbaar kader. Dit schept een vacuüm waarin influencers vrijwel ongestoord betaalde promoties kunnen uitvoeren zonder angst voor sancties. Het gebrek aan duidelijke regels maakt het voor kwaadwillende partijen eenvoudig om misleidende campagnes te draaien, waardoor vooral beginnende beleggers extra kwetsbaar blijven. Yes it’s illegal in most jurisdictions but just is rarely enforced — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 1, 2025 Schimmige marketingpraktijken Betaalde promotie zonder transparantie is op zich niet nieuw, maar de omvang van dit lek maakt duidelijk dat het systeem diepgeworteld is. Meer dan 200 namen op één lijst, dat is geen incident maar een industrie. Het voedt de twijfel over de integriteit van influencers die vooral jagen op snelle winsten en hypes, terwijl duurzame adoptie en degelijkheid zelden de prioriteit krijgen. Bovendien straalt dit ook niet positief af op de projecten zelf. Wanneer hun zichtbaarheid vooral wordt gekocht via schimmige deals met influencers, roept dat vragen op over de kwaliteit en intenties van die projecten. Als dit de manier is waarop ze onder de aandacht willen komen, dan ondermijnt dat hun geloofwaardigheid nog verder. Good Guy Zach Platforms en communities blijken moeilijk grip te krijgen op deze praktijken. Slechts een klein aantal influencers neemt de moeite om hun content als betaalde promotie te labelen, waardoor de overgrote meerderheid ongestoord kan doorgaan alsof het om onafhankelijke adviezen gaat. Dat tast niet alleen het vertrouwen in individuele namen aan, maar schaadt de geloofwaardigheid van de sector als geheel. Juist in dit gat tussen schijn en werkelijkheid zijn onderzoekers als ZachXBT van belangrijke waarde. Hij maakt zichtbaar wat anders verborgen zou blijven en laat zien hoe ver de verwevenheid tussen marketing en beïnvloeding reikt. Door zijn vasthoudendheid krijgen volgers de kans om bewuster keuzes te maken en ontstaat er tenminste enige tegenkracht bij de promotie van dit soort projecten. Good guy Zach, keep up the good work! Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zach XBT lekt paid-post prijslijst van 200 crypto‑influencers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bitcoin could be broken by quantum computers, El Salvador warns

The post Bitcoin could be broken by quantum computers, El Salvador warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it’s investigating the financials of Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, ‘The A Word’, which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more El Salvador has announced plans to split its vast bitcoin holdings into multiple wallets in order to protect against potential quantum attacks. The Central American country owns roughly half a billion pounds worth of the cryptocurrency, having introduced it as legal tender in 2021. The country’s Bitcoin Office said the move to split its holdings was part of a strategic initiative to “enhance the security and long-term custody” of its bitcoin reserve in the event of quantum computing advances. “Quantum computers have the theoretical capability to break public-private key cryptography using Shor’s algorithm,” the government department wrote in a post to X. “This cryptography underpins not only bitcoin but also many daily systems like banking, email, and communications. When a bitcoin transaction is signed and broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, potentially exposing the address to quantum attacks…
OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts

A Bitcoin OG has dumped over $4.1 billion in BTC to buy ETH, amassing 886,000 ETH.
Trump: India offered to reduce tariffs to zero, but it's too late

PANews reported on September 1 that US President Trump said India proposed to reduce tariffs to zero, but it was too late. India should have lowered its tariffs many years ago.
