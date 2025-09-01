Litecoin sparks fierce backlash from Ripple supporters over ‘rotten eggs’ comment

The post Litecoin sparks fierce backlash from Ripple supporters over ‘rotten eggs’ comment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin earned the ire of XRP holders after the project’s official account on X tweeted in mockery of Ripple XRP and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse. The post, which started as a fun fact about comets, quickly escalated due to the comparison with XRP. According to the post, the idea that XRP would grow substantially in value because it would become an on-off ramp for traditional institutions in the future is nothing but a smelly illusion. The opening part of the post reads: “Fun fact: A comet smells like rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds. Most scientists say the closest comparison to this phenomenon on earth is the idea that tokens called XRP would be sold off to retail investors with the illusion that a digital bank drive-up tube is worth more than the money it transfers.” It went further to lampoon the idea that Ripple will replace SWIFT as the dominant banking rail, sarcastically referring to speculations about other factors that could drive XRP’s future growth, including the limited number of tokens and Ripple’s CEO’s close association with Donald Trump. Whatever Litecoin’s intention might have been, the post has been met with massive negative reaction, mostly from XRP community members. Some focused their criticisms on Litecoin itself, noting that the founder of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, sold the token back in December 2017, noting that this as a sign of a lack of conviction. Others focused on how Litecoin’s value has declined over the years. LTC peaked at around $412.96 back in 2021 but now trades at $109.61, representing over 73% decline in value. Crypto attorney Bill Morgan said: “Remember when Litecoin was a top 5 coin? Me neither. It was so long ago. Remember when XRP was a top 3 coin. Me too. Like today.” Meanwhile, others warned that…