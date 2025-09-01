2025-09-02 Tuesday

Under $0.01 to $100K: How Tapzi Presale Is Revolutionizing Web3 Crypto Investments

Bitcoin pushed past $116,000, while altcoins surged in tandem. But beyond the giants, history shows bull markets often crown new […] The post Under $0.01 to $100K: How Tapzi Presale Is Revolutionizing Web3 Crypto Investments appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/01 21:49
Litecoin sparks fierce backlash from Ripple supporters over ‘rotten eggs’ comment

The post Litecoin sparks fierce backlash from Ripple supporters over ‘rotten eggs’ comment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin earned the ire of XRP holders after the project’s official account on X tweeted in mockery of Ripple XRP and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse. The post, which started as a fun fact about comets, quickly escalated due to the comparison with XRP. According to the post, the idea that XRP would grow substantially in value because it would become an on-off ramp for traditional institutions in the future is nothing but a smelly illusion. The opening part of the post reads: “Fun fact: A comet smells like rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds. Most scientists say the closest comparison to this phenomenon on earth is the idea that tokens called XRP would be sold off to retail investors with the illusion that a digital bank drive-up tube is worth more than the money it transfers.” It went further to lampoon the idea that Ripple will replace SWIFT as the dominant banking rail, sarcastically referring to speculations about other factors that could drive XRP’s future growth, including the limited number of tokens and Ripple’s CEO’s close association with Donald Trump. Whatever Litecoin’s intention might have been, the post has been met with massive negative reaction, mostly from XRP community members. Some focused their criticisms on Litecoin itself, noting that the founder of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, sold the token back in December 2017, noting that this as a sign of a lack of conviction. Others focused on how Litecoin’s value has declined over the years. LTC peaked at around $412.96 back in 2021 but now trades at $109.61, representing over 73% decline in value. Crypto attorney Bill Morgan said: “Remember when Litecoin was a top 5 coin? Me neither. It was so long ago. Remember when XRP was a top 3 coin. Me too. Like today.” Meanwhile, others warned that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:45
Sonic Labs Approves $150M Expansion Into U.S. Capital Markets

TLDR: Sonic Labs approves $150M expansion plan for U.S. ETFs and NASDAQ PIPE development Proposal includes forming Sonic USA LLC with a full executive team in New York City Updated gas fee model aims to increase token burns and long-term deflationary pressure Community approval sets Sonic on path to compete with top chains in institutional [...] The post Sonic Labs Approves $150M Expansion Into U.S. Capital Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/01 21:44
Altcoin Prices Fluctuate as Martinez Predicts Levels

The post Altcoin Prices Fluctuate as Martinez Predicts Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned crypto expert Ali Martinez has unveiled significant pricing forecasts for several popular altcoins like Cardano (ADA), Mantle (MNT), Pengu (PENGU), Ethena (ENA), and Ripple‘s XRP. Martinez’s analytical insights, based on technical indicators, reveal a mixed outlook; some altcoins show promise for upward movement, while others may face price declines. Continue Reading:Altcoin Prices Fluctuate as Martinez Predicts Levels Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/altcoin-prices-fluctuate-as-martinez-predicts-levels
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:43
Deftones Push Its New Single To Exciting Peaks As The Band’s Album Drops

The post Deftones Push Its New Single To Exciting Peaks As The Band’s Album Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “My Mind Is a Mountain” climbs on two Billboard airplay charts as Deftones’ “Change (In the House of Flies)” returns to the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list. PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 13: Deftones perform in concert during day 2 of the Primavera Sound Festival at Parque da Cidade on June 13, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Paulo Pinho/Redferns) Redferns When Billboard refreshes its charts again, rock band Deftones will likely score another big win on a number of albums rankings. The group recently dropped Private Music, its tenth studio LP and first in half a decade. The set has yet to reach American music rankings, but will almost surely open in lofty positions on a handful of rosters, especially those focused entirely on rock. Thanks to continued promotion of this latest chapter and a lot of excitement for new music from Deftones, the group’s recently-released single reaches a new high on several American charts, and one of the group’s oldest and most famous tunes mounts a comeback. “My Mind Is a Mountain” Reaches New Peaks The first single taken from Private Music, “My Mind Is a Mountain,” lives on five Billboard charts this week. The track climbs again on several radio tallies and hits new high points on both at the same time. “My Mind Is a Mountain” improves from No. 5 to No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. There’s a good chance that Deftones could collect a No. 1 in the next few frames, as “My Mind Is a Mountain” has enjoyed a quick ascent on the list. Over on the Rock and Alternative Airplay chart, the same tune is nearing the top 10 as it improves one space to No. 13. “My Mind Is a Mountain” Remains a Radio Favorite Airplay is one of three…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:42
Critical Data for Bitcoin and Altcoins Released! Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin! Four Altcoins, Including XRP, Received Large Investments, Except One!

The post Critical Data for Bitcoin and Altcoins Released! Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin! Four Altcoins, Including XRP, Received Large Investments, Except One! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin’s downtrend deepened, the decline was reflected in altcoins. Ethereum, which had reached its ATH of $4,900 the previous weekend, also fell to $4,300. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins partially recovered after this decline, CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $2.48 billion last week. “Last week, $2.48 billion in inflows into cryptocurrency investment products increased to $4.37 billion in August and $35.5 billion since the beginning of the year.” Ethereum Saw the Most Logins! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Ethereum. While ETH experienced an inflow of $1.41 billion, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an inflow of $748 million. When we look at other altcoins, the sentiment in altcoins is positive, with XRP experiencing an inflow of $134.1 million, Solana (SOL) $177 million, Cardano (ADA) $5.2 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $3.6 million, while Sui (SUI) experienced an outflow of $5.8 million. “Ethereum continued to outperform Bitcoin, attracting $1.4 billion in inflows compared to Bitcoin’s $748 million. In August, Ethereum collected $3.95 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin recorded $301 million outflows. Meanwhile, Solana and XRP continued to benefit from optimism around potential US ETF launches, with inflows totaling $177 million and $134 million, respectively. When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $2.29 billion. Following the USA, Switzerland had an inflow of $109.4 million and Germany $69.9 million. Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $45.2 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/critical-data-for-bitcoin-and-altcoins-released-ethereum-surpasses-bitcoin-four-altcoins-including-xrp-received-large-investments-except-one/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:40
This Nvidia competitor has crashed NVDA stock; Should you buy?

The post This Nvidia competitor has crashed NVDA stock; Should you buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has emerged as one of the challengers to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA in the race for artificial intelligence (AI) dominance. However, both semiconductor giants have delivered solid returns in recent months. Over the past year, Broadcom stock has rallied 94.64% to $297.39. Nvidia, meanwhile, has gained 61.21% to $174.11, supported by record-breaking data center sales but weighed down by U.S. export restrictions to China and investor concerns that lofty expectations leave little room for error. NVDA and AVGO one-year stock price chart. Source: Finbold Broadcom’s momentum stems from its expanding role in supplying hyperscalers, such as Google and Meta, with application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). This strength was evident in its financials, with AI revenue increasing 77% year-over-year to $4.1 billion in the second quarter. The company now projects $5.1 billion in AI sales for the third quarter, nearly one-third of its total revenue. Nvidia, however, remains the anchor of the AI hardware industry and is currently the world’s largest publicly traded company, boasting a market capitalization of more than $4 trillion. Nvidia’s dominance  Notably, Nvidia continues to dominate GPU-driven AI infrastructure, reporting a 56% year-over-year revenue surge to $46.74 billion in the second quarter, including $41.1 billion from data centers. Yet its stock has lagged Broadcom’s amid mounting risks such as export curbs limiting access to China, intensifying competition, and occasional disappointments against sky-high analyst expectations. It is worth noting that Broadcom’s rally highlights investor confidence in its ability to capture market share in the rapidly expanding AI market. However, the company’s custom chips still fall short of Nvidia’s GPUs in performance, while escalating development costs remain a challenge. The contrast highlights how investors are positioning themselves differently within the semiconductor sector: Broadcom’s surge signals confidence in its AI strategy, while Nvidia’s scale and global leadership position it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:39
Growing Digital Wallet Adoption Amongst Younger Generation Bodes Well For Best Wallet Token

Research shows that digital wallet adoption has soared since the start of 2023. PYMNTS Intelligence, a research firm specializing in financial trends, released a report on e-commerce adoption among different age groups. Based on responses from 2,722 consumers in the US, PYMNTS found that younger consumers are increasingly using digital wallets for their purchases despite […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 21:38
Crypto Inflows Hit $2.48 Billion Last Week as Ethereum Continues to Outpace Bitcoin

The post Crypto Inflows Hit $2.48 Billion Last Week as Ethereum Continues to Outpace Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum remained in the driver’s seat throughout August, pushing crypto inflows to $2.48 billion last week. The surge pushed August flows to $4.37 billion, and year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $35.5 billion. However, despite this positive momentum, total assets under management (AUM) slipped 10% from recent peaks to $219 billion amid Friday’s macroeconomic woes. Ethereum Dominates Crypto Inflows as Bitcoin Trails Amid August Recovery The latest CoinShares report shows Ethereum continued to dominate Bitcoin in investor preference. Last week, it attracted $1.4 billion in positive weekly flows as crypto inflows reached $2.48 billion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin inflows reached $748 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report Ethereum has accumulated $3.95 billion in inflows throughout August, after a series of altcoin-led positive flows.   Meanwhile, Bitcoin recorded net outflows of $301 million in August, while other altcoins benefited from optimism surrounding potential US ETF (exchange-traded fund) launches. However, according to CoinShares head of research James Butterfill, last week’s crypto inflows could have been higher, save for negative price movements and Friday’s outflows following the release of Core PCE data. The macroeconomic data point dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. “Core PCE rises to 2.9% YoY. Inflation is not falling. It is rising. Q2 GDP revised up to 3.3%. And some think the Fed should cut 50 bp? The data does not support a cut. But politics may force it,” Mainstay Capital Management CEO & CIO David Kudla stated. Analysts suggest the Friday pullback reflected profit-taking rather than a broader market weakness, as inflows remained diversified across geographies. Crypto Inflows by Region. Source: CoinShares Report The rebound follows a turbulent week reported by CoinShares the week before, which highlighted $1.43 billion in outflows, the largest since March. Bitcoin led these outflows at $1 billion, while Ethereum limited its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:38
XRP duy trì mốc $3, Token6900 ở $0.005 nổi lên trong nhóm altcoin tiềm năng với khả năng tăng 200x

XRP đã lấy lại ngưỡng $3, khẳng định vị thế của một trong những tài sản kỹ thuật số lâu đời nhất trên thị trường. Theo các nhà phân tích, mô hình “falling wedge” đã bị phá vỡ, mở ra cơ hội hồi phục. Tuy nhiên, dù bật tăng, dư địa đi xa của XRP […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 21:36
