As Bitcoin's downtrend deepened, the decline was reflected in altcoins. Ethereum, which had reached its ATH of $4,900 the previous weekend, also fell to $4,300. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins partially recovered after this decline, CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $2.48 billion last week. "Last week, $2.48 billion in inflows into cryptocurrency investment products increased to $4.37 billion in August and $35.5 billion since the beginning of the year." Ethereum Saw the Most Logins! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Ethereum. While ETH experienced an inflow of $1.41 billion, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an inflow of $748 million. When we look at other altcoins, the sentiment in altcoins is positive, with XRP experiencing an inflow of $134.1 million, Solana (SOL) $177 million, Cardano (ADA) $5.2 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $3.6 million, while Sui (SUI) experienced an outflow of $5.8 million. "Ethereum continued to outperform Bitcoin, attracting $1.4 billion in inflows compared to Bitcoin's $748 million. In August, Ethereum collected $3.95 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin recorded $301 million outflows. Meanwhile, Solana and XRP continued to benefit from optimism around potential US ETF launches, with inflows totaling $177 million and $134 million, respectively. When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $2.29 billion. Following the USA, Switzerland had an inflow of $109.4 million and Germany $69.9 million. Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $45.2 million.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:40