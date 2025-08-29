2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Investors Who Put $1,500 in This AI Token Are Sitting on $15,000 Gains—$1 Target Next

Investors Who Put $1,500 in This AI Token Are Sitting on $15,000 Gains—$1 Target Next

The post Investors Who Put $1,500 in This AI Token Are Sitting on $15,000 Gains—$1 Target Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors regularly dream of finding the kind of project that can flip modest sums into life-changing wealth. Ozak AI ($OZ), a next-generation crypto project that mixes artificial intelligence with automated trading, seems to be that pleasurable dream for many.  Those who invested simply $1,500 all through the earliest level of the presale are now sitting on paper profits of nearly $15,000, with its explosive demand and rapid-rising valuations. With the project placing its sights on a $1 target price, the adventure of Ozak AI is becoming one of the most closely observed success tales in crypto this year. Ozak AI’s Small Bets to Big Multiples The growth of Ozak AI demonstrates how early conviction in disruptive technologies can generate outsized returns. At its initial entry point, the token was priced at fractions of a cent, giving small investors the ability to accumulate large stacks of $OZ tokens.  As demand surged, Ozak AI’s valuation grew sharply, propelling even modest investments into significant windfalls. A $1,500 allocation today would be worth $15,000—proof that timing and vision are critical in crypto markets where presales often separate casual gains from extraordinary outcomes. Why Ozak AI Is Different Unlike many speculative presale tokens, Ozak AI offers a clean application tied to real-world applications. The project specializes in AI-powered prediction agents, threat control gear, and portfolio optimization—solutions that are now not only an enhancement to retail investors but also to institutional buyers.  By blending AI innovation with crypto markets, Ozak AI is solving one of the most urgent challenges for investors: making smarter, faster, and more dependable trading choices. This real international utility is a key element behind investor confidence and the swiftly growing valuation. OZ Momentum Backed by Strong Numbers The OZ presale has already passed $2.4 million in investment, with greater than 828…
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003608-7.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.05682-1.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.03%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Marvell Technology crashes on the Stock Exchange: uncertainties about AI chip demand worry investors

Marvell Technology crashes on the Stock Exchange: uncertainties about AI chip demand worry investors

Marvell Technology experienced a tough day in the markets, with a 15% drop in pre-market trading on Friday.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246-2.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 21:39
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitmine Immersion accelerates ETH accumulation with $354.6M purchase

Bitmine Immersion accelerates ETH accumulation with $354.6M purchase

Bitmine Immersion has added 78,791 ETH to its treasury, bringing the total holdings to nearly 1.8 million ETH. Bitmine Immersion has added 78,791 Ethereum (ETH) to its holdings, spending approximately $354.6 million. The purchase brings the firm’s total Ethereum holdings…
Ethereum
ETH$4,331.75-2.78%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news2025/08/29 21:38
לַחֲלוֹק
Coldplay’s Surprise Hit Keeps Climbing, 25 Years After Its Release

Coldplay’s Surprise Hit Keeps Climbing, 25 Years After Its Release

The post Coldplay’s Surprise Hit Keeps Climbing, 25 Years After Its Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay’s viral hit “Sparks” climbs to No. 28 on the Official Singles chart, marking its highest peak yet after 10 weeks on the U.K. tally. In this image released on December 12, 2024, Coldplay at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Anna Lee/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images For more than two months now, one of Coldplay’s oldest songs has been rising on charts all around the world. “Sparks,” which the group originally shared decades ago, went viral rather suddenly earlier this summer and has turned into something of a shocking win for the group. “Sparks” climbs again on the United Kingdom’s music rankings again, and as it ascends, the tune establishes new peaks on multiple tallies, just as it has been doing over and over again, week after week. “Sparks” Soars Up the Top 40 Coldplay once again claims a top 40 smash on the Official Singles chart, the busiest and most competitive of all songs rankings in the U.K. “Sparks” improves just two spaces to No. 28 in its tenth week on the tally. “Sparks” Remains a Streaming Smash While both purchases and streaming activity are fueling “Sparks” up the charts, the track doesn’t live on any lists that look only at sales, at least not at the moment. The Coldplay cut does climb again on the Official Streaming ranking this frame, leaping from No. 75 to No. 67, which now stands as its highest placement. “Yellow,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Viva La Vida” and “The Scientist “Sparks” is one of five songs by Coldplay to appear on at least one chart in the U.K. The group’s entire catalog has surged recently as the band returned to the country to close out its Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is already…
Sidekick
K$0.1459-14.32%
Threshold
T$0.0159-2.57%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:36
לַחֲלוֹק
Don’t Just HODL Bitcoin: 5 Crypto Loans to Borrow Without Selling

Don’t Just HODL Bitcoin: 5 Crypto Loans to Borrow Without Selling

HODLing Bitcoin is still a viable strategy, but why keep your wealth locked up? In a dynamic Web3 market, crypto loans allow you to borrow against crypto without having to sell, protecting your potential gains. This review ensures that you can safely leverage your Bitcoin by evaluating the crypto loan offerings of five active platforms: […]
Threshold
T$0.0159-2.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0271-0.95%
Salamanca
DON$0.000443-3.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Tronweekly2025/08/29 21:34
לַחֲלוֹק
Could OZAK AI Deliver Bigger Returns Than DOGE and SHIB Combined?

Could OZAK AI Deliver Bigger Returns Than DOGE and SHIB Combined?

The post Could OZAK AI Deliver Bigger Returns Than DOGE and SHIB Combined? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI (OZ) has hit the headlines in the cryptocurrency market with its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN). It has already raised over $2.51 million in its presale Phase 5 and attracted interest from early investors. Ozak AI will provide high returns with a price target of $1 and a greater supply shortage. This pattern of growth indicates that Ozak AI may provide even greater returns in the long term than the low potential of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Presale Progress and Token Dynamics The presale of Ozak AI has been a huge success, and the current Phase 5 has driven the price of $OZ to $0.01 per token. More than 831 million tokens have been sold and over $2.51 million in funds raised in the current presale.  The project has limited its total supply to 10 billion tokens, which guarantees scarcity and long-term potential. Every phase boosts investor confidence because they expect greater returns in subsequent phases. Some early adopters have already experienced more than 900% returns since the initial price of $0.001 per token. In addition, the scarcity model rewards first movers since there are fewer tokens in later stages. This creates a consistent increase in demand, which in turn drives up the price. The presale allocation is done in a well-organized, team-based manner, which further enhances confidence in the future success of the project. Technology, Features, and Partnerships Ozak AI combines predictive AI with decentralized finance (DeFi) to make improved financial decisions via advanced analytics and on-chain data monitoring. It employs various AI algorithms, such as neural networks and regression models, to predict price movements and monitor market sentiment. The Ozak Data Vault provides secure, transparent, and low-latency access to information, which makes it more attractive to retail and institutional…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.18%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:33
לַחֲלוֹק
Avalanche surges: +66% in transactions in one week, as the USA integrates GDP on blockchain and the AVAX ETF enters the radar

Avalanche surges: +66% in transactions in one week, as the USA integrates GDP on blockchain and the AVAX ETF enters the radar

High-intensity week for the sector: Avalanche recorded a 66% increase in transactions over the past seven days.
Avalanche
AVAX$23.4-1.80%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006346-7.09%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001648-5.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 21:32
לַחֲלוֹק
Tokenized institutional alternative funds surge 47% in 30 days to $1.7 billion

Tokenized institutional alternative funds surge 47% in 30 days to $1.7 billion

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, RWA.xyz data shows that tokenized institutional alternative funds (IAFs) have surged 47% in size over the past 30 days, reaching a total value of $1.74 billion. All protocols, except Libre Capital, have seen percentage growth over the past 30 days. Centrifuge saw the strongest growth, with its market capitalization expanding 252% to $704 million, capturing a 40.4% share of the IAF market. Securitize followed closely behind with 14 tokenized IAFs and a total value of $652 million, holding a 37.5% market share. Other major protocols include Superstate (fund value $206 million) and OnRe (fund value $102 million).
Major
MAJOR$0.15039-1.53%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Allo
RWA$0.004469-7.53%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/29 21:32
לַחֲלוֹק
NordFX at Money Expo India 2025

NordFX at Money Expo India 2025

What an incredible experience it was in India! 🇮🇳✨ The atmosphere at Money Expo 2025 was filled with energy, innovation, and opportunities. We were proud to present NordFX and share our vision of smart trading solutions with such an enthusiastic audience. 🙌 Meeting so many of our clients and partners face-to-face was truly special — your trust and support inspire us to grow further every day.&nbsp;💙💚❤️ 💼 Productive networking, 📊 fresh insights into Forex, crypto, and financial markets, and 🤝 valuable new connections all made this event a milestone for&nbsp;us. A big thank you to everyone who visited our stand and celebrated this journey with us. 🚀 Together, we are building a stronger trading community — and we look forward to meeting you again at the next big&nbsp;events! 🌟 NordFX at Money Expo India 2025 🌟 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
לַחֲלוֹק
Medium2025/08/29 21:31
לַחֲלוֹק
The Stars We Forgot: A First Principle for a Noisy World

The Stars We Forgot: A First Principle for a Noisy World

In the blinding light of a bull market, it’s easy to get lost. We attend conferences where the new kings of crypto hold court, we scroll through feeds dominated by talk of price targets and market caps, and we celebrate the fleeting narratives of the day. But in doing so, we risk forgetting the giants on whose shoulders this entire world was&nbsp;built. We risk forgetting the first principles. Today, August 28th, marks eleven years since the passing of a man named Hal Finney. While his body lies cryogenically frozen in Arizona, preserved in liquid nitrogen, his legacy is woven into the very fabric of the system we now trade, build upon, and debate&nbsp;daily. To understand the present, we must look to the past. To see the future, we must remember the origin. And in the origin story of Bitcoin, there are few figures more essential than Hal&nbsp;Finney. The First Follower, The Necessary Builder We all know the genesis block was mined on January 3rd, 2009, by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. But what happened next is the part of the story that truly matters. For days, the Bitcoin network consisted of exactly two people: its creator, and the first person on Earth to believe in him. That person was Hal&nbsp;Finney. On January 12th, 2009, Satoshi sent Finney 10 BTC. It was the first transaction in Bitcoin’s history. It wasn’t a trade; it was a test. A signal between two nodes in the digital wilderness. Finney, already a legendary OG in the cryptography world, immediately understood the revolutionary potential of Satoshi’s whitepaper. He didn’t just read it; he downloaded the software, ran the first node besides Satoshi’s, and spent hours stress-testing the code, reporting bugs, and helping its creator patch the system in its infancy. Without Finney, the fragile experiment that is now a trillion-dollar asset class might have simply flickered and&nbsp;died. But in a twist of cruel irony, the same year Bitcoin was born, Finney was diagnosed with ALS. As the network he helped nurture began its slow, inexorable growth, his own body began its&nbsp;decline. The Satoshi Question: A Cypherpunk’s Final&nbsp;Puzzle The mystery of Satoshi’s identity has become a cottage industry of speculation, but the threads that connect him to Finney are too compelling to ignore. It’s a series of coincidences that feel almost&nbsp;poetic. In 2014, when Newsweek infamously misidentified a Japanese-American engineer named Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto as the creator of Bitcoin, a media circus descended on his quiet home in Temple City, California. But just a few blocks away, another resident of Temple City was living out his final days: Hal Finney. Did Finney, a master cryptographer, borrow the name of a neighbor for his grand pseudonym? It’s a perfect piece of cypherpunk lore. The timelines also overlap with a haunting precision. Satoshi’s public presence dwindled after 2010, with a final, definitive sign-off in April 2011: “I’ve moved on to other things.” By then, Finney’s ALS had progressed significantly. One man disappeared into the digital ether; the other was slowly consumed by a physical&nbsp;ailment. Finney always denied being Satoshi. But the intellectual lineage is undeniable. His 2004 creation, RPOW (Reusable Proofs of Work), was a direct precursor to Bitcoin’s consensus mechanism. It was Finney who first created a system to solve for digital scarcity using computational work. Bitcoin was the final, brilliant step in that journey: a fully decentralized version of the problem Finney had been working on for&nbsp;years. The True OGs and the Principle of Sacrifice The question of whether Finney was Satoshi is, ultimately, a parlor game. It misses the point. The more profound truth lies in what they&nbsp;did. In a world before venture capital, before launchpads, before influencers, two minds connected over a mailing list. They collaborated, tested, and supported each other to bring a radical idea to life. There were no witnesses, no applause — just two computers humming in the quiet corners of the internet. This is the first principle we have forgotten. The true OGs of this space were not driven by wealth, but by conviction. They were cypherpunks who believed, as Finney wrote in 1992, that “computer technology can be used to liberate and protect people, rather than to control them.” They were missionaries. Satoshi’s final act was the ultimate proof of this. By never moving his million-plus BTC, he performed the ultimate “proof of burn.” He proved he created the system not for personal enrichment, but for the world. His final message was not one of hype, but of quiet confidence: “If you don’t believe me or don’t get it, I don’t have time to try to convince you, sorry.” It is the spiritual totem of our community. And Finney? Even as ALS ravaged his body, leaving him to code with an eye-tracker, his final project was software to strengthen Bitcoin wallets. He contributed until the very&nbsp;end. A Legacy in Liquid&nbsp;Nitrogen If medical science ever revives Hal Finney, what world will he wake up to? He will see a trillion-dollar ecosystem he helped ignite. He will see the debates, the tribalism, the immense wealth, and the profound changes his small experiment set in&nbsp;motion. We cannot know what he would think. But we can choose what we remember. As we navigate the noise of the current cycle, let us remember the quiet collaboration of Satoshi and Finney. Let us remember that this all began not with a price, but with a principle. The stars that lit the way for us are gone, but their light remains. It is our duty to ensure we are still navigating by&nbsp;it. The Stars We Forgot: A First Principle for a Noisy World was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
לַחֲלוֹק
Medium2025/08/29 21:31
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge