Topline A tariff exemption on low-value shipments from abroad ended after midnight on Friday, prompting e-commerce platforms like eBay and Etsy and shipping services like DHL and UPS to lay out new guidelines for U.S. online shoppers who are likely to face disruptions and increased prices. Ebay has said U.S. buyers will be responsible for additional import duties on all purchases. Gado via Getty Images Key Facts The de minimis rule, which exempted packages valued under $800 from duties and tariffs, ended for all global shipments entering the U.S. on Friday at 12:01 a.m. ET, months after the Trump administration removed the exemption on such imports from China and Hong Kong. For the next six months, online buyers importing items from abroad will either have to pay a flat fee or the assigned tariff rate of the country of origin of their purchase for the item to pass through customs ahead of delivery. Items arriving from countries with a tariff rate of less than 16% will incur a $80 flat fee per item; this fee increases to $160 and $200 per item for countries with rates between 16-25% and more than 25%, respectively. The Trump administration's move to end the de minimis exemption has already had an impact, with the postal services of dozens of countries announcing a halt in package shipments to the U.S. until there is more clarity on how tariff payments will be handled. How Will New Duties Impact Ebay Shipments? Several major online shopping platforms like eBay, Etsy and Shopify have outlined guidelines for both U.S. buyers and foreign sellers shipping their products to the U.S. In an update on its website, eBay wrote: "US buyers will be responsible for additional duties on all orders. They may need to provide personal information to facilitate customs clearance…