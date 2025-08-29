2025-09-02 Tuesday

Amdax invests €20 million in AMBTS: the “Bitcoin treasury” aiming for 1% and Euronext Amsterdam

In August 2025, the Dutch company Amdax introduced AMBTS B.V., a vehicle dedicated to the accumulation of Bitcoin.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 21:46
Some Online Shopping Will Get Much Costlier After Key Tariff Loophole Ends

The post Some Online Shopping Will Get Much Costlier After Key Tariff Loophole Ends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A tariff exemption on low-value shipments from abroad ended after midnight on Friday, prompting e-commerce platforms like eBay and Etsy and shipping services like DHL and UPS to lay out new guidelines for U.S. online shoppers who are likely to face disruptions and increased prices. Ebay has said U.S. buyers will be responsible for additional import duties on all purchases. Gado via Getty Images Key Facts The de minimis rule, which exempted packages valued under $800 from duties and tariffs, ended for all global shipments entering the U.S. on Friday at 12:01 a.m. ET, months after the Trump administration removed the exemption on such imports from China and Hong Kong. For the next six months, online buyers importing items from abroad will either have to pay a flat fee or the assigned tariff rate of the country of origin of their purchase for the item to pass through customs ahead of delivery. Items arriving from countries with a tariff rate of less than 16% will incur a $80 flat fee per item; this fee increases to $160 and $200 per item for countries with rates between 16-25% and more than 25%, respectively. The Trump administration’s move to end the de minimis exemption has already had an impact, with the postal services of dozens of countries announcing a halt in package shipments to the U.S. until there is more clarity on how tariff payments will be handled. How Will New Duties Impact Ebay Shipments? Several major online shopping platforms like eBay, Etsy and Shopify have outlined guidelines for both U.S. buyers and foreign sellers shipping their products to the U.S. In an update on its website, eBay wrote: “US buyers will be responsible for additional duties on all orders. They may need to provide personal information to facilitate customs clearance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:45
Through pullback US Bitcoin ETFs buy 3.6 times daily issuance as inflows streak hits four days

The post Through pullback US Bitcoin ETFs buy 3.6 times daily issuance as inflows streak hits four days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs bought about 1,620 BTC on Aug. 28, roughly 3.6 times the approximately 450 BTC miners create each day. Per Farside Investors, net inflows totaled $178.9 million, the fourth consecutive positive session into Aug. 28. The supply side is fixed by protocol changes made in April 2024, when the block subsidy fell to 3.125 BTC, or about 450 BTC per day at an average 10-minute block time. The demand impulse is directly measurable in coins. Using prices near recent trading levels, the Aug. 28 net dollar flow equates to around 1,600 BTC purchased by ETF vehicles in a single day, while new issuance remains near 450 BTC. If that demand repeats over a span of sessions, it draws directly on the tradable float because ETF creations are backed by spot holdings in custody. Aug. 25 through Aug. 28 all printed positive totals, a sequence that coincided with a post Jackson Hole reset in rate expectations after Chair Jerome Powell said policy conditions may warrant easing, as shown in the Federal Reserve’s posted remarks. Positioning through the fourth quarter centers on two linked variables, flow persistence and price elasticity. A simple translation of daily dollars into coins shows the scale. At $50 million in average daily net creations, ETFs would absorb roughly 13,600 BTC over 30 trading days, 27,100 BTC over 60, and 40,700 BTC over 90. At $100 million, the draw becomes about 27,100 BTC, 54,200 BTC, and 81,300 BTC over the same intervals. At $150 million, the totals reach about 40,700 BTC, 81,300 BTC, and 121,900 BTC. A second lens fixes demand in issuance multiples, where one, two, and three times daily issuance over 60 trading days align to about 27,000 BTC, 54,000 BTC, and 81,000 BTC, respectively. None of these figures embed a flow-to-price coefficient;…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:44
Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,578 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 12,489 ETH.

PANews reported on August 29th that according to Lookonchain, data updated on August 29th showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,578 BTC (worth approximately $174 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 568 BTC (worth approximately $62.738 million), currently holding 746,584 BTC (worth approximately $8.25 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 12,489 ETH (worth approximately $54.86 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 15,127 ETH (worth approximately $66.45 million), currently holding 3,777,263 ETH (worth approximately $1.659 billion).
PANews2025/08/29 21:43
Bitcoin Hyper Nears $13M in Presale

The post Bitcoin Hyper Nears $13M in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper boldly reimagines Bitcoin as the new Web3 hub, tapping into the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to build a Layer 2 that brings speed, smart contracts, and cross-chain utility to Bitcoin without sacrificing safety. Why Bitcoin Needs More Than Digital Gold Status Bitcoin is often called “digital gold” because of its massive value appreciation over the years. But this also reveals Bitcoin’s biggest weakness. It can’t do much beyond sitting pretty in a wallet. To put it simply, Bitcoin is stupendously slow. The network can only handle about seven transactions per second. By comparison, Visa and Solana process thousands per second. This means each Bitcoin transaction can take several minutes to confirm. If the network gets busy, you can wait much longer and pay much higher fees, sometimes over $10 just to send as little as $20. This makes everyday payments with Bitcoin impractical. For developers, Bitcoin is hopeless. It doesn’t have smart contract support, and can’t power apps, lending platforms, NFTs, or games like other blockchains. So it’s no surprise that most of the innovation has moved to other chains like Ethereum and Solana. Bitcoin remains valuable owing to its place in history, but it has been left behind in the Web3 race. The Stars Are Aligning for Bitcoin And yet, despite its shortcomings, the long-term case for Bitcoin has never been louder. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, and Block Inc.’s Jack Dorsey have all projected $BTC could hit $1M or more by 2030. The latest forecast comes from Bitwise, which expects Bitcoin to trade near $1.3M by 2035. Bitcoin Valuation Framework. Source: Bitwise That confidence is backed by real action in the market. Institutional adoption is growing, with traditional finance firms expanding their crypto exposure. On the regulatory side, the SEC’s Project Crypto and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:43
Nvidia CEO Projects $4 Trillion AI Spend Despite Tepid Forecast

TLDRs; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sees global AI infrastructure spending reaching up to $4 trillion by 2030 despite trade tensions. Strong AI chip demand has Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs fully booked until 2026, signaling sustained hiring and industry expansion. Nvidia’s $46.7B revenue beat expectations, but markets reacted cautiously, reflecting higher investor benchmarks in a maturing AI [...] The post Nvidia CEO Projects $4 Trillion AI Spend Despite Tepid Forecast appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 21:42
Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Ethereum Or Remittix In 2025? Which Is The Smarter Investment

The post Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Ethereum Or Remittix In 2025? Which Is The Smarter Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The market narrative for 2025 is becoming more and more divided between new PayFi initiatives, well-known blue chips, and heritage meme tokens.  Investors are now considering not just price fluctuation but also the impact of acceptability, sustainability, and utility on long-term profits while assessing Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Ethereum, or Remittix (RTX). Shiba Inu Outlook For 2025: Are Bulls Or Bears In Control? Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.000013 and continues to attract retail buzz despite fading momentum in the meme sector. Analysts expect that Shibarium’s Layer-2 expansion and ongoing token burns could push Shiba Inu above $0.0000326 if market conditions turn favorable. Source: TradingView Still, volatility remains high. The token’s reliance on community sentiment rather than consistent real-world use makes it riskier than most DeFi projects. For investors, Shiba Inu represents a high-risk bet with potential for sharp gains but equal chances of retracement. Can Pepe Coin Regain Its Hype? Pepe Coin has been one of 2025’s most polarizing tokens. Forecasts for prices range from $0.000007 to $0.000024, demonstrating how erratic this asset has grown. Traders use social media as a speculative gamble rather than a long-term store of value, and short-term increases frequently reflect social media trends. Source: TradingView Some analysts believe Pepe could see short bursts of 50–80% gains during meme coin rallies, but without structural adoption it remains a gamble. Compared with upcoming crypto projects or low-cap crypto gems, Pepe carries more risk than reward for investors looking beyond hype cycles. Ethereum Price Predictions: Is Ethereum The Safer Bet? The option that is fundamentally stronger is Ethereum (ETH). Projections for 2025 state that network enhancements like the Pectra hard fork and further DeFi initiatives could push ETH to $5,000 or even close to $10,000. It remains at the forefront of cryptocurrency adoption because of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:42
Tether revises wind-down strategy for Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand

The post Tether revises wind-down strategy for Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether will discontinue direct USDT issuance and redemption on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand. The revised plan allows continued token transfers but removes official support and future redemptions on these blockchains. Tether has decided that it will no longer freeze smart contracts on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand after receiving feedback from the affected blockchain communities, according to a Friday statement. The company will discontinue direct issuance and redemption services on the five legacy networks. Users can continue to transfer tokens between wallets on these networks, but the tokens will no longer receive official support like other Tether tokens. The update modifies Tether’s July 2025 announcement, which planned to completely cease redemptions and freeze USDT tokens on the five blockchains starting September 1, 2025. “Tether’s decision follows a comprehensive review of blockchain usage data, market demand, and feedback from community stakeholders and infrastructure partners. While these networks played a foundational role in Tether’s early growth, the volume of USDT circulating on them has declined significantly over the past two years,” Tether stated in the July announcement. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said at the time that the company wanted to stay relevant and efficient as the industry continued to change and grow. He noted that ending support for those blockchains would allow Tether to focus its resources on more active, scalable, and widely used networks. Tether is expanding support for layer 2 networks, including the Lightning Network, and other emerging blockchains offering improved interoperability and speed. On Thursday, the company said it would launch USDT on the RGB Protocol, enhancing the Bitcoin ecosystem with private, scalable, and flexible smart contracts. The move, following RGB’s debut on the Bitcoin mainnet, which supports various tokenized assets and leverages the Lightning Network, marks USDT…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:41
Report: Crypto Industry Has Raised Over $16 Billion, Expected to Break 2021 Funding Record

PANews reported on August 29 that according to Blockworks, Pantera Capital managing partner Paul Veradittakit released the "Crypto Venture Capital Status Report", pointing out that the crypto industry is expected to break the 2021 financing record of US$29.17 billion. Crypto companies have raised more than US$16 billion this year - this figure even exceeds the total transaction volume for the whole year of 2024. Veradittakit described this year's funding boom as "an industry transformation driven by record-breaking M&A and IPO activity." He wrote, "2024 saw a record year for M&A transactions, with over 100 deals totaling $1.73 billion. The number of deals in 2025 is expected to surpass 2024. From January to July of this year, 76 deals totaling $6.23 billion were completed, 3.6 times the total transaction volume in 2024. At the current pace, the annual transaction volume is expected to reach 130."
PANews2025/08/29 21:40
Experts Take A Look At Shiba Inu, Layer Brett and Pepe Coin’s Potential To Turn $1,000 Into $100,000 In 2025

Shiba Inu and Pepe still attract traders, but Layer Brett’s $0.005 presale, 1,500%+ staking APYs, and L2 utility make it the top 100x contender of 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 21:40
