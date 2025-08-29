Through pullback US Bitcoin ETFs buy 3.6 times daily issuance as inflows streak hits four days
The post Through pullback US Bitcoin ETFs buy 3.6 times daily issuance as inflows streak hits four days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs bought about 1,620 BTC on Aug. 28, roughly 3.6 times the approximately 450 BTC miners create each day. Per Farside Investors, net inflows totaled $178.9 million, the fourth consecutive positive session into Aug. 28. The supply side is fixed by protocol changes made in April 2024, when the block subsidy fell to 3.125 BTC, or about 450 BTC per day at an average 10-minute block time. The demand impulse is directly measurable in coins. Using prices near recent trading levels, the Aug. 28 net dollar flow equates to around 1,600 BTC purchased by ETF vehicles in a single day, while new issuance remains near 450 BTC. If that demand repeats over a span of sessions, it draws directly on the tradable float because ETF creations are backed by spot holdings in custody. Aug. 25 through Aug. 28 all printed positive totals, a sequence that coincided with a post Jackson Hole reset in rate expectations after Chair Jerome Powell said policy conditions may warrant easing, as shown in the Federal Reserve’s posted remarks. Positioning through the fourth quarter centers on two linked variables, flow persistence and price elasticity. A simple translation of daily dollars into coins shows the scale. At $50 million in average daily net creations, ETFs would absorb roughly 13,600 BTC over 30 trading days, 27,100 BTC over 60, and 40,700 BTC over 90. At $100 million, the draw becomes about 27,100 BTC, 54,200 BTC, and 81,300 BTC over the same intervals. At $150 million, the totals reach about 40,700 BTC, 81,300 BTC, and 121,900 BTC. A second lens fixes demand in issuance multiples, where one, two, and three times daily issuance over 60 trading days align to about 27,000 BTC, 54,000 BTC, and 81,000 BTC, respectively. None of these figures embed a flow-to-price coefficient;…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:44