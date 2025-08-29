בורסת MEXC
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Move To $0.00020154
Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up to close the week with its next price increase, marking a milestone in its pre-launch stage. The price jump will result in the value of the HINU token increasing from $0.00020095 to $0.00020154.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/29 21:57
FinCEN finds $312B Chinese laundering in U.S. banks — crypto is still called criminal
A four-year FinCEN review showed $312 billion laundered in banks by Chinese networks, while enforcement rhetoric continued to target crypto as the threat.
Crypto.news
2025/08/29 21:57
Best Crypto to Buy as Crypto Market Retests $4 Trillion
The post Best Crypto to Buy as Crypto Market Retests $4 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as Crypto Market Retests $4 Trillion Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-as-market-retests-4-trillion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 21:55
Anthropic Expands Chat Storage Policy Amid AI Privacy Scrutiny
TLDRs; Anthropic now retains Claude chats for up to five years unless users actively opt out of data sharing. The update affects consumer accounts, with new consent prompts defaulting to data sharing enabled. Legal pressures and lawsuits across the AI sector are influencing company data policies. Experts warn the policy risks eroding user trust amid [...] The post Anthropic Expands Chat Storage Policy Amid AI Privacy Scrutiny appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/29 21:54
Bruno Mars’s Historic No. 1 Hit Is Back
The post Bruno Mars’s Historic No. 1 Hit Is Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruno Mars’s 2013 piano ballad “When I Was Your Man” returns to both of Billboard’s global charts, jointing “Die with a Smile,” “Apt.,” and “Just the Way You Are.” BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 02: Singer Bruno Mars performs onstage at EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s 16th Annual “An Unforgettable Evening” presented by Saks Fifth Avenue at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 2, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for EIF) getty More than a decade ago, Bruno Mars made history with his single “When I Was Your Man.” The track shot to No. 1 on the Hot 100 in the United States, becoming one of only a handful of cuts featuring nothing but piano and vocals to conquer the tally. 12 years after its release, “When I Was Your Man” is a global hit once again, joining several other compositions by Mars on Billboard’s worldwide rankings. “When I Was Your Man” Becomes a Global Smash Again “When I Was Your Man” reenters both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The only difference between those two tallies is that streams and sales from American consumers are not factored into the latter. Mars’s 2013 ballad reenters at No. 191 on the Global 200 and No. 195 on the Global Excl. U.S. “When I Was Your Man” May Soon Reach 100 Weeks “When I Was Your Man” is approaching 100 weeks on both rankings, though it likely won’t reach that milestone on the two tallies at the same time. The ballad only needs two more frames on the Billboard Global 200 before it becomes another 100-frame winner for Mars. The track is up to 93 stays on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Five Global Hits for Bruno Mars This week, Mars…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 21:54
21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application
Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the SEI token.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/29 21:53
Axiom traders panic as Pump Fun temporarily bans selling memecoins
The post Axiom traders panic as Pump Fun temporarily bans selling memecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Thursday, memecoin traders panicked as their sell buttons stopped working. In the Discord chat for Axiom, a popular trading platform that integrates with Solana-based memecoin generator Pump Fun, administrators admitted, “If you need to sell you can only do so on Pump Fun’s website.” Users reacted using the skull — or “dead” — emoji 166 times and threw up the middle finger emoji 44 more. Hundreds of complaints rained in as Axiom traders panicked to get out of positions, lost money, and requested refunds. Support tickets piled up beyond the abilities of normally responsive customer support agents. Screenshot of Axiom’s Discord on August 28, 2025. Axiom is a yCombinator-backed platform for trading Solana tokens. Via integrations like API, memecoin traders can usually execute purchases and sales of Pump Fun memecoins via Axiom. That ease ended abruptly on Thursday afternoon. Axiom traders lose as sell button malfunctions Axiom blamed Pump Fun for pushing a technical update that temporarily banned selling. “Pump Fun has pushed a breaking change without notifying trading bots,” administrators posted in Discord. “We are actively patching it right now,” they assured customers. Broadcasts on social media with titles like “PUMP FUN BANS SELLING!” and posts on X went viral. “You can’t sell with any bot right now, only on their website,” read one, while another screamed, “NOBODY CAN SELL WE ALL BAG HOLDERS NOW.” When managing a large or leveraged trade, uninterrupted access to execute buy and sell orders is critical to maintaining control over a market position. Customer complaints flooded Axiom’s general chat. “I lost 3 SOL on a coin with that bug I need my refund,” wrote one victim. “I just lost 10 SOL,” wrote another. “I’ve been waiting for 3 hours and haven’t seen a refund or a response,” complained another user. “I need…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 21:53
South Korea cracks down on crypto scam after BTS star Jungkook hit in 39 billion hack
258 victims' personal data stolen from six public and financial portals. BTS star Jungkook targeted with 8.4B won HYBE stock theft attempt. 21.3B won in virtual assets stolen, 12.8B won recovered by police. South Korean authorities have uncovered one of the country's largest cyber fraud cases, dismantling an international hacking ring that stole nearly 39 billion won.
Coin Journal
2025/08/29 21:52
International Commercial Settlement Holdings plans to raise HK$500 million, 90% of which will be used to explore cryptocurrency investment opportunities
PANews reported on August 29 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, International Commercial Clearing Holdings Limited (00147.HK) has signed a subscription agreement with no fewer than six professional investors, intending to issue approximately 2.782 billion new shares at a price of HK$0.18 per share, with an estimated net fundraising of approximately HK$500 million. The announcement indicates that approximately 90% of the funds raised (HK$450 million) will be used to explore cryptocurrency investment opportunities, including mining, cryptocurrency trading, and investments in computing power generated by mining equipment, as well as to expand into the Web3 sector. The company previously announced a HK$70 million investment in a joint venture focused on crypto-asset-related businesses. The company stated that the funds raised will provide sufficient capital for further expansion of its cryptocurrency-related businesses and other fintech projects in the near future.
PANews
2025/08/29 21:52
How Likely Is Cardano (ADA) To Hit $5 In 2025? Experts Back This New ETH L2 Token To Turn $100 Into $20K In 2025
Cardano may struggle to hit $5 in 2025, but Layer Brett’s $0.005 presale, 3,000% staking APYs, and L2 scaling give it 100x potential as the next big meme coin.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 21:50
