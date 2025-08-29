2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
OSL Reports 58% YoY Revenue Growth Amid Rising Losses in 2025

OSL Reports 58% YoY Revenue Growth Amid Rising Losses in 2025

TLDR OSL achieved a 58% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching HK$195.4 million in the first half of 2025. The company’s operating loss expanded to HK$20.3 million due to increased headcount and global expansion efforts. OSL’s workforce grew to 568 employees by June 2025, up from 167 the previous year. The company made strategic acquisitions, including purchasing [...] The post OSL Reports 58% YoY Revenue Growth Amid Rising Losses in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/29 22:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Meme Coins to Buy That Could 1000X: Snorter Token, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900

Best Meme Coins to Buy That Could 1000X: Snorter Token, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900

Even as broader crypto markets struggle under bearish pressure, one corner continues to defy the downturn: the explosive world of meme coins. Some of the best meme coins in presale are seizing this moment with innovative tokenomics, tiered pricing, generous staking rewards, and viral community-driven momentum. Unlike many established tokens currently losing steam, these fresh […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-4.11%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21155-2.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002512-10.82%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 22:06
לַחֲלוֹק
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (MoM) in line with expectations (0.5%) in August

France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (MoM) in line with expectations (0.5%) in August

The post France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (MoM) in line with expectations (0.5%) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.094-3.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-7.66%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00335-13.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:06
לַחֲלוֹק
Data: The Strategic Solana Reserve currently holds approximately 8.7 million SOL, worth $1.8 billion

Data: The Strategic Solana Reserve currently holds approximately 8.7 million SOL, worth $1.8 billion

PANews reported on August 29 that according to data shared by Cointelegraph, the strategic Solana reserve currently holds approximately 8.7 million SOL, worth US$1.8 billion.
Solana
SOL$199.37-2.70%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/29 22:04
לַחֲלוֹק
ALRMiner predicts the future of BTC for 5 years and releases new contracts to earn BTC passive income

ALRMiner predicts the future of BTC for 5 years and releases new contracts to earn BTC passive income

The post ALRMiner predicts the future of BTC for 5 years and releases new contracts to earn BTC passive income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ALR Miner predicts that the next 10 years will be a strong decade for Bitcoin, driven by the confluence of three factors: (1) Bitcoin’s continued rise as an institutional asset, which should generate sustained net inflows over time; (2) growing demand from institutional investors for exposure to hard assets as an inflation hedge; and (3) Bitcoin’s extremely limited and inelastic new supply. ALR Miner predicts that Bitcoin will be the best-performing institutional asset over the next decade, with its price rising to $1.3 million by 2035 (a 10-year forward CAGR of 28.3%). These returns will be accompanied by significant volatility, although this volatility will be lower than the historical average. Why Bitcoin holders are turning to the ALR Miner cloud mining platform XRP and Bitcoin dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Investors understand that passive income earned through cloud mining is the most stable, as it’s arguably one of the most iconic crypto projects. Therefore, some cryptocurrency holders choose cloud mining with ALR Miner for stable returns, earning up to $774,444. Cloud mining allows you to remotely rent professional-grade mining equipment and earn cryptocurrency rewards without owning or maintaining any equipment. ALR Miner makes this easier with its AI-optimized operations, green energy infrastructure, and full support for BTC deposits. How to Start Earning a Stable Daily Income with ALR Miner Just follow these three simple steps Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $12 welcome bonus, which will enable you to earn $0.60 per day for free from your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a Contract Choose from a variety of high-yield mining contracts to achieve your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALR Miner has something for you. Step 3: Start Profiting Witness your income grow…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,045.99-0.04%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-10.71%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:03
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum is supported by structural capital flows, and ALR miner releases more stable passive income contracts

Ethereum is supported by structural capital flows, and ALR miner releases more stable passive income contracts

Following Ethereum’s breakout, several major institutions raised their price targets. Some believe $5,000 is imminent. Others predict $7,500 by year-end if ETFs continue to see inflows and the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. More aggressive predictions suggest $25,000 by 2028. So far, demand has absorbed the selling pressure. Ethereum’s clean breakout above resistance suggests this [...] The post Ethereum is supported by structural capital flows, and ALR miner releases more stable passive income contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.15039-1.67%
Farcana
FAR$0.000286+1.41%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockonomi2025/08/29 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain will be able to convert XRP to the Flare-native FXRP and allocate it to lending, staking, and liquidity protocols.
XRP
XRP$2.7734-1.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
CryptoPotato2025/08/29 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Market Cycle Slows – Market Data Reveals Flattening Uptrend

Crypto Market Cycle Slows – Market Data Reveals Flattening Uptrend

The crypto market is under selling pressure as Bitcoin and major altcoins retrace to key demand levels, testing the conviction of bulls. After months of volatility and sharp rallies, traders now find themselves in a critical phase where consolidation and uncertainty dominate the narrative. While short-term sentiment leans cautious, on-chain insights shed light on the […]
Light
LIGHT$0.04243-14.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15039-1.67%
BULLS
BULLS$655.26+82.01%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist2025/08/29 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Here’s Why the US Government Chose Chainlink Over the XRP Ledger to Bring Economic Data On-Chain

Here’s Why the US Government Chose Chainlink Over the XRP Ledger to Bring Economic Data On-Chain

To the dismay of many in the XRP community, the U.S. government has adopted Chainlink for its proposed blockchain integration. The decision has left many questioning why the XRP Ledger was overlooked in such a pivotal collaboration at the highest level. Meanwhile, a recent analysis by community member RippleXity has shed light on why the U.S. Department of Commerce may have turned to Chainlink rather than the XRP Ledger to bring macroeconomic data such as GDP and inflation on-chain. Different Missions in Blockchain The explanation highlights that the two networks are not in direct competition. Instead, they serve very different purposes within the blockchain ecosystem. The XRP Ledger, created in 2012, functions as a Layer 1 blockchain focused on value transfer, liquidity, and settlement. On the other hand, Chainlink is not a blockchain but an oracle network that specializes in connecting real-world data with decentralized applications. While the XRP Ledger facilitates efficient money movement across borders, Chainlink provides trusted data for smart contracts. The U.S. government’s choice to work with Chainlink is due to its need for a reliable system to broadcast macroeconomic data across multiple blockchains. Chainlink’s chain-agnostic design makes it well-suited to this role. The collaboration is not about moving value or enabling payments but about ensuring that information, such as GDP and inflation figures, can be securely and universally accessed by blockchain applications. RippleXity stressed that this use case simply falls outside the scope of the XRP Ledger. The ledger excels at instant settlement, tokenization, and low-cost cross-border payments. However, it is not designed to serve as a data oracle. XRP Ledger and Chainlink Play Complementary Roles Far from being a setback for Ripple or the XRP Ledger, RippleXity argues that the partnership between the U.S. government and Chainlink actually reinforces Ripple’s vision. Chainlink handles the data layer, while the XRP Ledger provides the liquidity layer. Together, they represent essential components of the financial infrastructure needed for mass blockchain adoption. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin already integrates Chainlink’s data standards following a partnership between Ripple and Chainlink in January. This shows that the two projects are not rivals but rather parts of the same growing ecosystem. The move highlights how the broader financial stack is coming together, with different technologies filling specific but complementary roles. https://twitter.com/RippleXity/status/1961116568798335353 Interoperability is Essential for Mass Adoption: Ripple CTO As Ripple CTO David Schwartz has often emphasized, interoperability will be crucial for the future of blockchain adoption. By delivering data, Chainlink plays a role that supports the systems Ripple is building for payments and liquidity. According to RippleXity, the U.S. government’s decision is not a rejection of the XRP Ledger. Instead, it is a sign that the blockchain space is maturing into a layered infrastructure, where different players solve different problems while working toward the same goal of a more connected global financial system.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.83%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04321-18.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Crypto Basic2025/08/29 21:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Earn XRP easily every day! What are you waiting for? Open Miner Cloud Mining Beginner’s Guide

Earn XRP easily every day! What are you waiting for? Open Miner Cloud Mining Beginner’s Guide

The post Earn XRP easily every day! What are you waiting for? Open Miner Cloud Mining Beginner’s Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global digital economy is rapidly transforming, and cryptocurrency has become a golden opportunity for wealth creation. Mainstream currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have repeatedly reached new highs, and tens of millions of investors have significantly increased their wealth through crypto assets. Compared to traditional investments, cryptocurrencies not only offer enormous return potential but also provide opportunities for passive income and asset diversification. Seizing this wave is like seizing the door to future wealth. Open Miner provides a zero-barrier, fully automated, high-yield mining platform for everyday users, making it easy for everyone to participate in the crypto wealth revolution. How to join Open Miner? Register as an Open Miner user and receive a $500 bonus. Start mining for free today, and earn $1 in bonuses for daily check-ins. Choose a mining contract to begin your journey to wealth growth. Open Miner offers a range of flexible mining contracts that can be customized to suit different budgets and investment goals. Each contract is designed to provide predictable returns and a full return of principal at maturity. Open Miner – Contract Plans & Returns Contract Price Duration Daily Income Total Income Daily ROI $100 “Newcomer” benefits 5 days $10 $50 10% $800 6 days $18.08 $108.48 2.26% $2,000 7 days $50.20 $351.40 2.51% $4,500 9 days $127.35 $1,146.15 2.83% $10,000 3 days $361 $1,083 3.61% $30,000 5 days $1,200 $6,000 4.49% $50,000 10 days $2,865 $28,650 5.73% $100,000 25 days $6,510 $162,750 6.51% Platform Technology and Security Open Miner boasts globally deployed data centers and utilizes multiple encryption technologies, separate hot and cold wallets, and third-party security audits to fully safeguard user assets. Platform revenue is automatically settled daily, and all mining processes are transparent and traceable, allowing users to monitor contract execution and earnings in real time. Seize the…
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,045.99-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.7734-1.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 21:59
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge