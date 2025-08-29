2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

Flare Expands Institutional Reach as Everything Blockchain Adopts XRPFi for Treasury Yield

Flare’s XRPFi gains momentum as Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) signs an MOU to deploy XRP in a compliant, yield-bearing treasury framework.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 22:15
Why is Pyth Network Price Skyrocketing Despite Crypto Market Crash?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:13
Ethereum Surges Past $4000 with Institutional Interest Rising

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ethereum-surpasses-4000-institutional-interest/
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:13
XRP Price Prediction for August 29

Can traders expect fall to $2.70 from XRP soon?
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:13
Zuckerberg's Meta is already losing its highly paid AGI star hires

The post Zuckerberg's Meta is already losing its highly paid AGI star hires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Zuckerberg made headlines when he recruited overseers of major groups and veteran deputies, bringing them on as fresh appointees. However, within days of arriving at Meta, Shengjia Zhao, a co-creator of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has already threatened to resign and even signed documents to rejoin OpenAI even after being named Meta’s chief AI scientist.  FT reports that recent recruits left soon after joining, including machine-learning scientist Ethan Knight, former OpenAI researcher Avi Verma and research scientist Rishabh Agarwal. Meta has also recently lost generative-AI leaders Chaya Nayak and Loredana Crisan, who spent nine and ten years at the company, respectively. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg unveiled Meta’s Superintelligence Labs (MSL) as a moonshot meant to push the company to the front of the AI pack. Meta offered huge pay packages with hundreds of millions, as reported by Cryptopolitan, and somewhere near $1 billion to hire researchers from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Apple. Only a few months in, the unit is dealing with turnover. Wired also reported that at least three researchers have left. Meta scientist exits, quotes Zuckerberg on risk Rishabh Agarwal, hired from Google DeepMind on a reported $1 million salary, joined Meta in April and said on August 25 that this would be his final week at the lab. This is my last week at @AIatMeta. It was a tough decision not to continue with the new Superintelligence TBD lab, especially given the talent and compute density. But after 7.5 years across Google Brain, DeepMind, and Meta, I felt the pull to take on a different kind of risk.… — Rishabh Agarwal (@agarwl_) August 25, 2025 In a post on X, Agarwal said the choice was hard given the “talent and compute density” at MSL, but that he felt drawn to “a different kind of risk.” He also quoted Zuckerberg:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:12
Il CEO di VanEck: “Ethereum è il token di Wall Street”

Il CEO della società di gestione degli investimenti VanEck, Jan van Eck, ha dichiarato ieri a Fox Business che Ethereum (ETH) è a tutti gli effetti “il token di Wall Street”. Le sue parole arrivano mentre ETH si avvicina a un nuovo massimo storico (ATH), attirando nuovamente l’attenzione di investitori retail e istituzionali. Ethereum, essenziale […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/29 22:11
Why is the Crypto Market Moving Down Today?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:11
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Microsoft Launches MAI-1 Preview Model to Rival OpenAI in AI Race

TLDRs: Microsoft begins public testing of MAI-1-preview, aiming to reduce reliance on OpenAI. MAI-1 ranks 13th on LMArena, behind models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Microsoft recruited top AI talent from DeepMind and Inflection to accelerate MAI-1. Partnership-to-competition trend grows as Microsoft develops in-house AI capabilities. Microsoft has officially launched public testing for its latest [...] The post Microsoft Launches MAI-1 Preview Model to Rival OpenAI in AI Race appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 22:08
Unveiling The Steady Rise In U.S. Inflation

The post Unveiling The Steady Rise In U.S. Inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest economic figures are in, and they offer a crucial glimpse into the U.S. inflation landscape. For anyone tracking financial markets, especially cryptocurrencies, understanding these reports is essential. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) recently announced that the core PCE Price Index rose 0.3% in July from the previous month, precisely matching economists’ expectations. This data point is a significant barometer for the Federal Reserve and can subtly influence investor sentiment across all asset classes, including digital currencies. What is the Core PCE, and Why Does it Matter? You might hear a lot about different inflation measures, but the core PCE Price Index holds a special place, particularly for the Federal Reserve. It stands for Personal Consumption Expenditures, and the ‘core’ part means it excludes volatile food and energy prices. Why is this exclusion important? Because food and energy costs can fluctuate wildly due to short-term supply shocks or geopolitical events, making them less reliable indicators of underlying, persistent inflation trends. The Fed prefers the core PCE as its primary gauge because it offers a clearer, more stable picture of consumer spending patterns and price changes. When the Fed makes decisions about interest rates, they are largely guided by this index. A steady rise in core PCE can signal the need for tighter monetary policy, while a slowdown might suggest the opposite. These policy shifts can have ripple effects, influencing everything from bond yields to the appetite for riskier assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unpacking the July Core PCE Data: Meeting Expectations The July report revealed a month-over-month increase of 0.3% in the core PCE, which was exactly what market analysts had anticipated. This ‘in line with expectations’ outcome often brings a sense of stability to markets, as it avoids unexpected shocks that could trigger…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:08
