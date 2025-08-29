Zuckerberg's Meta is already losing its highly paid AGI star hires

Mark Zuckerberg made headlines when he recruited overseers of major groups and veteran deputies, bringing them on as fresh appointees. However, within days of arriving at Meta, Shengjia Zhao, a co-creator of OpenAI's ChatGPT, has already threatened to resign and even signed documents to rejoin OpenAI even after being named Meta's chief AI scientist. FT reports that recent recruits left soon after joining, including machine-learning scientist Ethan Knight, former OpenAI researcher Avi Verma and research scientist Rishabh Agarwal. Meta has also recently lost generative-AI leaders Chaya Nayak and Loredana Crisan, who spent nine and ten years at the company, respectively. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's Superintelligence Labs (MSL) as a moonshot meant to push the company to the front of the AI pack. Meta offered huge pay packages with hundreds of millions, as reported by Cryptopolitan, and somewhere near $1 billion to hire researchers from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Apple. Only a few months in, the unit is dealing with turnover. Wired also reported that at least three researchers have left. Meta scientist exits, quotes Zuckerberg on risk Rishabh Agarwal, hired from Google DeepMind on a reported $1 million salary, joined Meta in April and said on August 25 that this would be his final week at the lab. This is my last week at @AIatMeta. It was a tough decision not to continue with the new Superintelligence TBD lab, especially given the talent and compute density. But after 7.5 years across Google Brain, DeepMind, and Meta, I felt the pull to take on a different kind of risk.… — Rishabh Agarwal (@agarwl_) August 25, 2025 In a post on X, Agarwal said the choice was hard given the "talent and compute density" at MSL, but that he felt drawn to "a different kind of risk." He also quoted Zuckerberg:…