2025-09-02 Tuesday

Crypto Drama Intensifies with Unexpected September Surprises

Investors face an intriguing September despite cryptocurrency volatility. Fed member Cook's ongoing situation creates additional market tension. Continue Reading:Crypto Drama Intensifies with Unexpected September Surprises The post Crypto Drama Intensifies with Unexpected September Surprises appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011316-23.41%
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:23
Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Slides 2.12% as Intel Confirms Half of $11B Deal

TLDRs: Intel stock fell 2.12% to $24.40 after confirming receipt of only $5.7B from the U.S. government. The partial government funding covers a 10% stake in Intel’s domestic foundry business. Intel recently raised $2B from SoftBank and announced workforce cuts to 75,000 employees. The deal reflects U.S. priorities to secure domestic semiconductor production amid global [...] The post Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock; Slides 2.12% as Intel Confirms Half of $11B Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Coincentral2025/08/29 22:23
Top 3 Altcoins for ETF Growth — Ethereum, NEAR and Avalanche Lead the 2025 Outlook

The cryptocurrency market is once again heating up, with Ethereum, NEAR, and Avalanche dominating headlines as institutional money flows in and ETF momentum reaches new highs. But while these established projects continue to post impressive updates, a new player — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is quickly becoming the best crypto to buy for investors seeking exponential […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Altcoins for ETF Growth — Ethereum, NEAR and Avalanche Lead the 2025 Outlook
NEAR
NEAR$2.349-3.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:20
Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: Q2 2026 Earnings and Guidance Boost

TLDR Autodesk (ADSK) reported Q2 2026 revenue of $1.763B, up 17% year over year. GAAP EPS rose to $1.46 from $1.30; adjusted EPS hit $2.62. Billings surged 36% with strong contributions from a new transaction model. Full-year revenue guidance raised to $7.025B–$7.075B; free cash flow outlook also lifted. Shares closed at $288.49 (+0.89%), with pre-market [...] The post Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: Q2 2026 Earnings and Guidance Boost appeared first on CoinCentral.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3977-8.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02392-4.51%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012449-0.23%
Coincentral2025/08/29 22:20
Nexus — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Nexus is a project developing technologies for secure and verifiable online computations, protecting user identities through Nexus zkVM and Nexus Network. At the moment, the project is running the third phase of its incentivized testnet. As part of this phase, participants need to set up a browser node and farm points. Additionally, the Nexus team […] Сообщение Nexus — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.28-3.46%
NODE
NODE$0.10188-3.76%
Particl
PART$0.1883+0.31%
Incrypted2025/08/29 22:20
the tokenization of bars is born on the Bitcoin blockchain

The post the tokenization of bars is born on the Bitcoin blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the landscape of digital assets, a significant novelty is capturing the attention of investors and technology enthusiasts: the tokenization of physical gold on the Bitcoin blockchain. An innovative project, born from the collaboration between TRIO, a native Bitcoin marketplace, and Swarm Markets, has given life to the “Gold on Bitcoin” collection, merging the millennial solidity of gold with the flexibility and accessibility of digital resources. How Gold Tokenization on Bitcoin Works At the center of the initiative is a process that allows real gold bars to be transformed into digital tokens. Each token corresponds to a physical one-ounce bar, stored in a Brinks vault in London, and is identified by its unique serial number. This number is engraved directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, utilizing the Ordinals protocol, similar to NFTs, which allows specific metadata to be associated with each digital asset. Brian Laughlan, co-founder of OrdinalsBot, explained: “Every gold bar in Brinks has a serial number. Just link that number to a digital asset, in this case an Ordinal, by integrating it into the metadata. This way, you get a tokenized version of gold.” Security and Compliance: The Role of KYC Verification One of the fundamental aspects of this initiative is compliance with current regulations. Physical gold is a regulated asset, and its transfer must adhere to anti-money laundering laws and customer identification. For this reason, the redemption of bars – that is, the possibility of physically receiving the gold – is subject to KYC (Know Your Customer) verification through Swarm Markets. Only after completing this procedure can the token owner receive the corresponding bar. Laughlan emphasizes:  “This is the reality of real-world assets: they exist in the physical world, so the laws of the real world apply.” TRIO and the Ordinals protocol: a new frontier for real assets…
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.84%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:20
Hong Kong Crypto Investments: Unveiling a $64M Strategic Leap into Web3

BitcoinWorld Hong Kong Crypto Investments: Unveiling a $64M Strategic Leap into Web3 Exciting news is stirring in the digital asset world! A major player, International Commercial Settlement, a firm listed on the bustling Hong Kong stock exchange, recently unveiled ambitious plans. They are gearing up to raise a substantial 500 million Hong Kong dollars, equivalent to a whopping $64.0 million USD. This significant capital injection isn’t just for traditional ventures; a massive 90% of these funds are earmarked for strategic Hong Kong crypto investments and its burgeoning Web3 business. This move signals a powerful endorsement of the evolving digital economy. What’s Driving This Bold Hong Kong Crypto Investment? International Commercial Settlement (ICS) is making a clear statement about its future direction. The decision to allocate such a large portion of its newly raised capital towards digital assets reflects a growing trend among established companies to embrace innovation. This isn’t merely speculative; it’s a calculated strategic pivot. The firm recognizes the transformative potential of blockchain technology and decentralized applications. For many, this signals Hong Kong’s continued emergence as a global hub for digital finance. Regulators in the region have been progressively clearer on their stance, creating an environment where such significant Hong Kong crypto investments can flourish. This clarity provides a degree of confidence for institutional players like ICS to explore new frontiers. The Promise of Web3 and Digital Assets for Hong Kong Why are companies like ICS pouring millions into crypto and Web3? The answer lies in the immense opportunities these sectors present. Web3, the next iteration of the internet, promises a decentralized, user-owned online experience. This includes: Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Reimagining traditional financial services without intermediaries. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): Unique digital assets representing ownership, from art to real estate. Metaverse Development: Immersive virtual worlds offering new forms of interaction and commerce. Blockchain Infrastructure: Building the foundational layers for future digital economies. These areas offer not just technological advancement but also new revenue streams and engagement models. ICS’s move into these spaces is a forward-thinking strategy to capture market share in an industry poised for exponential growth. They aim to be at the forefront of this digital revolution, making substantial Hong Kong crypto investments. Navigating the Challenges of Digital Asset Expansion While the potential is vast, venturing into cryptocurrency and Web3 also comes with its own set of challenges. The digital asset market is known for its volatility, with prices often fluctuating dramatically. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape, though maturing, can still present complexities and uncertainties across different jurisdictions. Security is another paramount concern, as digital assets are targets for cyber threats. However, experienced firms like ICS typically approach these challenges with robust risk management strategies. This includes: Thorough due diligence on specific projects and protocols. Diversifying their portfolio of Hong Kong crypto investments. Adhering to evolving compliance standards. Implementing advanced cybersecurity measures. Their experience in traditional finance likely provides a solid foundation for navigating these new waters responsibly. What Does This Mean for the Future of Hong Kong Crypto Investments? This significant funding initiative by International Commercial Settlement is more than just a company’s financial decision; it’s a bellwether for the broader institutional adoption of digital assets. When a Hong Kong-listed firm commits $64 million to crypto and Web3, it sends a powerful signal to the global market. It suggests that major financial centers are increasingly recognizing the legitimacy and long-term potential of this sector. This development could inspire other traditional firms in Hong Kong and beyond to explore similar ventures, potentially catalyzing a wave of new Hong Kong crypto investments. It reinforces Hong Kong’s ambition to become a leading hub for virtual assets, fostering innovation and attracting talent in the digital economy. In conclusion, International Commercial Settlement’s strategic move to raise $64 million for substantial crypto and Web3 investments marks a pivotal moment. This bold step by a Hong Kong-listed firm underscores the growing mainstream acceptance and incredible potential of digital assets. It highlights a future where traditional finance and the decentralized web increasingly converge, driven by visionary institutions eager to shape the next generation of the global economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is International Commercial Settlement (ICS)?International Commercial Settlement is a company listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, now making significant moves into the digital asset space with substantial capital. How much capital is ICS raising for crypto and Web3?ICS plans to raise 500 million Hong Kong dollars, which translates to approximately $64.0 million USD, with 90% dedicated to crypto and Web3 ventures. Why are firms like ICS investing in Web3?Firms are investing in Web3 to capitalize on its potential for innovation, decentralization, and new opportunities across areas like DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse, aiming to capture future market share through strategic Hong Kong crypto investments. What are the risks associated with Hong Kong crypto investments?Key risks include market volatility, evolving regulatory landscapes, and cybersecurity threats. However, firms often mitigate these through robust risk management and due diligence. What does this investment mean for Hong Kong’s role in the crypto market?This substantial investment by a Hong Kong-listed firm reinforces Hong Kong’s ambition to become a leading global hub for virtual assets, encouraging further institutional adoption and innovation. Found this insight into Hong Kong’s growing digital asset landscape fascinating? Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the future of finance and Web3! Your engagement helps us bring more crucial crypto news to light. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption in the digital asset space. This post Hong Kong Crypto Investments: Unveiling a $64M Strategic Leap into Web3 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.84%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01648-0.54%
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:20
Twenty One Pilots Return With Both A Comeback Single And A New Smash

The post Twenty One Pilots Return With Both A Comeback Single And A New Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Contract” by Twenty One Pilots rebounds onto three Billboard charts while slipping slightly on two radio lists, as “Drum Show” debuts on multiple rosters. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph attend the 2024 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) FilmMagic On September 12, Twenty One Pilots will release a new album titled Breach. The duo’s upcoming eighth full-length has so far pushed just two songs as singles, and this week, both of them land on the Billboard charts as the newer of the two debuts. At the same time that a new tune arrives, “The Contract,” which the Grammy-winning act dropped earlier this summer, surges in popularity and becomes a hit on multiple lists once more. “The Contract” Returns to the Billboard Charts “The Contract” appears on five Billboard charts at the moment, and it reappears on three of them. The first single taken from Breach reenters both the Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs lists at No. 25, settling in last place on those two genre-specific rosters. The tune can also be located once again on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs list, where it breaks back in at No. 31. “The Contract” Also Falls on Several Radio Tallies The same Breach single doesn’t need to bounce back onto two radio tallies, though it does decline, even as the cut makes its way back to three consumption-based rankings. “The Contract” falls from No. 3 to No. 5 on the Alternative Airplay chart, while simultaneously declining from No. 13 to No. 17 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay roster. Twenty One Pilots Added Another No. 1 “The Contract” never reached the top 10 on any of the charts…
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.69%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0105-1.95%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-1.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:18
Unleashing Seamless Layer 2 Interoperability: Ethereum Foundation’s Bold New Vision

BitcoinWorld Unleashing Seamless Layer 2 Interoperability: Ethereum Foundation’s Bold New Vision The Ethereum ecosystem is buzzing with exciting news! The Ethereum Foundation has just announced ambitious plans for a significant protocol update. This initiative aims to drastically enhance Layer 2 interoperability, making these scaling solutions function more like a single, cohesive network. This is a monumental step towards a truly unified and efficient Ethereum experience for everyone. Why is Layer 2 Interoperability So Crucial for Ethereum’s Future? Currently, while Layer 2 (L2) solutions like Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync offer incredible scaling benefits, they often operate in isolation. Moving assets or data between these different L2s can be complex, costly, and time-consuming. This fragmentation hinders user experience and limits the full potential of the Ethereum network. The Ethereum Foundation recognizes this challenge. Their new vision for enhanced Layer 2 interoperability seeks to eliminate these silos. Imagine a world where you can seamlessly interact with any application on any L2 without even realizing you’re switching networks. This is the future they are building. Diving Deep: The Three Pillars of Enhanced Layer 2 Interoperability According to a blog post from the foundation, this groundbreaking initiative will focus on three core areas, each designed to improve how L2s communicate and collaborate. These pillars are crucial for achieving a truly unified chain experience: Initialization: This pillar involves establishing a common ground. It includes modularized intents and standardization. Essentially, this means creating universal rules and structures that all L2s can follow, making it easier for them to understand and communicate with each other. Acceleration: The goal here is speed and efficiency. This area focuses on reducing latency and costs associated with cross-L2 transactions. Faster and cheaper interactions will unlock new possibilities for decentralized applications and everyday users. Finalization: This is about certainty and security. It involves implementing real-time proofs and fast finality mechanisms. This ensures that transactions settled on one L2 are quickly and reliably recognized as final across the entire unified network. What Does This Mean for You? The Benefits of Unified Layer 2 Interoperability Improved Layer 2 interoperability promises a wealth of benefits for various participants in the Ethereum ecosystem: For Users: Expect a smoother, more intuitive experience. You will face fewer hurdles when moving funds or interacting with dApps across different L2s. This translates to lower fees and less waiting time, making Ethereum more accessible and enjoyable. For Developers: Building cross-L2 applications becomes significantly simpler. Developers can create more complex and interconnected decentralized services without worrying about fragmented user bases or intricate bridging solutions. For the Ecosystem: A unified network strengthens Ethereum’s position as the leading smart contract platform. It encourages wider adoption, fosters innovation, and ultimately contributes to the network’s long-term sustainability and growth. This strategic move by the Ethereum Foundation is not just an upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift towards a more integrated and powerful blockchain. While challenges like technical complexity and coordination among various L2 teams exist, the commitment to this vision is clear. Unleashing Ethereum’s Full Potential Through Enhanced Layer 2 Interoperability The Ethereum Foundation’s plan to enhance Layer 2 interoperability marks a pivotal moment for the network. By focusing on initialization, acceleration, and finalization, they are laying the groundwork for a future where Ethereum’s scaling solutions work in perfect harmony. This will lead to a more seamless, efficient, and user-friendly blockchain experience, ultimately unleashing Ethereum’s full potential for a global audience. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is Layer 2 interoperability? A1: Layer 2 interoperability refers to the ability of different Layer 2 scaling solutions (like Arbitrum or Optimism) to communicate, share data, and transfer assets seamlessly with each other, rather than operating as isolated networks. Q2: Why is the Ethereum Foundation focusing on this now? A2: While L2s have significantly improved Ethereum’s scalability, the lack of seamless interaction between them creates a fragmented user experience. The Foundation aims to address this to make the entire ecosystem more unified and efficient. Q3: What are the three key areas of this protocol update? A3: The initiative focuses on Initialization (standardization and modular intents), Acceleration (reducing latency and costs), and Finalization (real-time proofs and fast finality). Q4: How will enhanced Layer 2 interoperability benefit users? A4: Users will experience smoother transactions, lower fees, and easier movement of assets and data across different L2 networks, leading to a more integrated and intuitive Ethereum experience. Q5: When can we expect these changes to be implemented? A5: Protocol updates of this scale typically involve extensive research, development, and testing. While a specific timeline has not been announced, these are long-term strategic goals for the Ethereum ecosystem. Did you find this article insightful? Help us spread the word about the exciting future of Ethereum! Share this article on your social media channels and let your friends know about the advancements in Layer 2 interoperability. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum’s institutional adoption. This post Unleashing Seamless Layer 2 Interoperability: Ethereum Foundation’s Bold New Vision first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.84%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01648-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.09%
Coinstats2025/08/29 22:15
Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August

Solana reached a new peak in perpetual futures trading, driven by inflows of USDC. The growth was based on volumes from Drift Protocol, Jupiter, and Raydium's perpetual futures markets.
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.02%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5637-5.78%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 22:15
