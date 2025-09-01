בורסת MEXC
Crypto Takes the Lead: How Betting Platforms Are Embracing Digital Currencies
As regulations catch up and technology matures, crypto casinos will become an industry standard rather than a unique occurrence.
CATCH
$0.0328
-3.24%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/01 21:58
Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead $453M token unlocks this week
The post Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead $453M token unlocks this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major token unlock events totaling $453 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead the cliff unlock category while Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large cliff events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple projects. Ethena leads large cliff unlocks The cliff unlock schedule is led by ENA with 212.50 million tokens, equivalent to $135.51 million. It contributes to 3.35% of the cumulative unlock supply of ENA. It is the highest unlock value on the weekly release scale. Image by Cryptopolitan: Source – Tokenomist Immutable comes next with 24.52 million IMX tokens unlocking worth $12.32 million. This unlock accounts for 1.27% of the unlock supply allocation of IMX. ELX has the larger cliff unlock with 55 million tokens, equivalent to $6.83 million. The unlock has greater impact too when considering supply, accounting for 30.54% of ELX’s unlock allocation. This is a big percentage and can lead to selling pressure of the token. These cliff unlocks differ from linear releases by dumping large token quantities at once. Market participants often prepare for increased volatility around these events. The concentrated nature of cliff unlocks can lead to immediate price impacts. Solana leads large linear unlocks Solana dominates the linear unlock category with 506.47K SOL tokens worth $99.96 million. It accounts for only 0.09% of SOL’s circulating supply on a daily basis. This negligible percentage serves to dampen the selling pressure around cliff events. The TRUMP token follows up with 4.89 million tokens worth $41.18 million in linear releases. This unlock is equivalent to 1.52% of the daily circulating supply of TRUMP. This larger percentage may generate larger market impact. Worldcoin supplies 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $32.36 million linearly. The unlock is equivalent to 0.97% of…
WLD
$0.864
-4.21%
SOL
$199.39
-2.69%
TRUMP
$8.361
-3.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:57
Meme coin nào sẽ 100x tiếp theo? PEPENODE có thể vượt Pepe vào năm 2025
Không gian meme coin vẫn liên tục xuất hiện nhiều dự án mới, nhưng đa phần chỉ lặp lại mô hình quen thuộc: phát hành token, tạo sóng meme trên mạng xã hội và trông chờ hiệu ứng viral. PEPENODE đã phá vỡ khuôn mẫu này khi mang đến game đào ảo, cơ chế đốt […]
GAME
$24.5841
-3.64%
TOKEN
$0.0121
-4.27%
PEPE
$0.0000095
-3.45%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/01 21:57
JUST IN: Crypto Influencer Rate Sheet Leak Reveals Hidden Ads
The post JUST IN: Crypto Influencer Rate Sheet Leak Reveals Hidden Ads appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A leak shared by on-chain investigator @zachxbt has exposed a detailed pricing sheet for over 200 crypto influencers, showing how much they charge for promotional posts and how payments are made. The document includes wallet addresses and reveals a tiered pricing structure for influencer campaigns. Detailed Pricing Structure According to the spreadsheet, top-tier influencers charge …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WALLET
$0.02605
-2.21%
CoinPedia
2025/09/01 21:56
Backpack launches WLFI spot and perpetual contract markets
PANews reported on September 1 that the cryptocurrency exchange Backpack announced that it has officially launched the WLFI spot and perpetual contract markets. Users can now trade WLFI spot and contracts on the platform.
WLFI
$0.2175
+335.00%
TRADE
$0.12389
-5.76%
NOW
$0.00797
+0.37%
PANews
2025/09/01 21:55
Top Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Wins Over Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics
Discover the best Sports Betting Apps in 2025. Compare Spartans, Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics. Act now to see which platform delivers the edge.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
EDGE
$0.39448
-7.01%
ACT
$0.03715
-6.28%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 21:55
Ozzy Osbourne Returns To No. 1 In America
The post Ozzy Osbourne Returns To No. 1 In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozzy Osbourne’s The Essential Ozzy Osbourne returns to No. 1 on Top Hard Rock Albums chart after Babymetal replaced the late legend just last week. Singer Ozzy Osborne stripped off in his swimming pool in Beverly Hills, California in June 1987. Ozzy smokes his cigar while giving the victory sign.(Photo by Eddie sanderson/Getty Images). Getty Images Ever since his death in July, Ozzy Osbourne’s name has been plastered across Billboard’s rock charts. Consumption of his music — as well as Black Sabbath’s — skyrocketed after the sad news went viral, and while each week songs and albums from the two acts fall or disappear from some rankings, his solo work has not vanished entirely, and might not for quite some time. The late legend returns to No. 1 on a Billboard chart this frame, taking over the top spot after being replaced just days ago. Ozzy Osbourne Returns to No. 1 Ozzy Osbourne’s The Essential Ozzy Osbourne rockets back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Last frame, the set descended to fourth place, but now it returns to the peak position once more. Babymetal Falls Off the Chart Last week’s champion on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, Babymetal’s Metal Forth, only managed one stay at No. 1 on the list of the most consumed hard rock collections in the country. The Japanese group launched its latest set at No. 1, earning a second chart-topper, but now Metal Forth is nowhere to be found on the 25-spot roster. Ozzy Osbourne’s Longest-Running No. 1 Album As The Essential Ozzy Osbourne shoots back to No. 1, the compilation furthers its lead as the rocker’s longest-running leader on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. The project, which features many of Osbourne’s most famous tracks, has now spent four frames…
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.33%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.09%
BLACK
$0.3144
+3.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:54
Hoskinson Speaks on Ethereum Rivalry
The post Hoskinson Speaks on Ethereum Rivalry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Charles Hoskinson says Cardano must win against Ethereum in the long term. He acknowledged the challenges that Cardano had witnessed in the past and new solutions to tackle them. Ethereum is seeing massive institutional adoption. The subject of Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $29.97 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B and Ethereum ETH $4 416 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $532.53 B Vol. 24h: $26.39 B rivalry is making rounds again, and this time around, Charles Hoskinson is putting his legacy on the line. In a recent video shared by Mintern on X, the Cardano founder stated that the Layer-1 blockchain must win against tough competitors like Ethereum. Tough Competition Between Cardano and Ethereum Charles Hoskinson clearly stated that his legacy depends on Cardano winning this brewing rivalry. He claimed that he has no incentive to witness the failure of the network as his life, brand, and reputation are all tied to Cardano’s success. This is an indication that there is so much at stake for the crypto boss in the network’s triumph over its competitors. Meanwhile, he acknowledged the challenges that Cardano had witnessed in the past. One of these is the disconnection with developers and the unavailability of practical tools like smart contracts. BREAKING NEWS: CARDANO WILL WIN, MY ENTIRE LEGACY DEPENDS ON IT— CHARLES 🙀🙀🙀@IOHK_Charles says his life, brand, and reputation are tied to Cardano’s success, so he has no incentive to see it fail. He stresses that Cardano must win against competitors like #Ethereum. He… pic.twitter.com/HYAwOwIpRU — Mintern (@MinswapIntern) August 31, 2025 However, there have been recent developments and advancements that address these challenges. This includes the Midnight and Lace Wallet, which now aligns Cardano with developers’ core needs. Mintern left its followers and readers with the question, “Do you believe Cardano…
B
$0.67564
-6.70%
BOSS
$0.003245
-10.70%
CAP
$0.07012
-0.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 21:53
Chinese state-owned firm issues world’s first public RWA bond on Ethereum
Chinese state-owned firm Futian Investment Holding issued its RWA bond on the Ethereum blockchain.
BOND
$0.1665
-5.50%
PUBLIC
$0.05195
-4.36%
RWA
$0.004471
-7.37%
Crypto.news
2025/09/01 21:52
ETH users see gas spike as WLFI smart contract tops network activity
ETH gas spiked to levels not seen since the Web3 boom in 2021, with fees rising from under 1 gWei in the past months to over 100 gWei, with around $145 for DEX swaps. The WLFI smart contract became the leading user of gas on the Ethereum network.
WLFI
$0.2175
+335.00%
BOOM
$0.01067
-11.37%
SMART
$0.006339
+1.31%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 21:51
