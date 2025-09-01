Ozzy Osbourne Returns To No. 1 In America

Ozzy Osbourne's The Essential Ozzy Osbourne returns to No. 1 on Top Hard Rock Albums chart after Babymetal replaced the late legend just last week. Singer Ozzy Osborne stripped off in his swimming pool in Beverly Hills, California in June 1987. Ozzy smokes his cigar while giving the victory sign.(Photo by Eddie sanderson/Getty Images). Getty Images Ever since his death in July, Ozzy Osbourne's name has been plastered across Billboard's rock charts. Consumption of his music — as well as Black Sabbath's — skyrocketed after the sad news went viral, and while each week songs and albums from the two acts fall or disappear from some rankings, his solo work has not vanished entirely, and might not for quite some time. The late legend returns to No. 1 on a Billboard chart this frame, taking over the top spot after being replaced just days ago. Ozzy Osbourne Returns to No. 1 Ozzy Osbourne's The Essential Ozzy Osbourne rockets back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Last frame, the set descended to fourth place, but now it returns to the peak position once more. Babymetal Falls Off the Chart Last week's champion on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, Babymetal's Metal Forth, only managed one stay at No. 1 on the list of the most consumed hard rock collections in the country. The Japanese group launched its latest set at No. 1, earning a second chart-topper, but now Metal Forth is nowhere to be found on the 25-spot roster. Ozzy Osbourne's Longest-Running No. 1 Album As The Essential Ozzy Osbourne shoots back to No. 1, the compilation furthers its lead as the rocker's longest-running leader on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. The project, which features many of Osbourne's most famous tracks, has now spent four frames…