2025-09-02 Tuesday

Ethereum Over Bitcoin? Matt Hougan Says Institutions Sometimes Start With ETH

Ethereum Over Bitcoin? Matt Hougan Says Institutions Sometimes Start With ETH

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:13
Oil traders believe OPEC+ will hold production levels unchanged at this weekend’s meeting

Oil traders believe OPEC+ will hold production levels unchanged at this weekend's meeting

Oil traders expect OPEC+ to leave crude output unchanged at a meeting this weekend, pausing after months of faster supply additions. Delegates from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have sent mixed signals. The group has already restored 2.2 million barrels daily, a year earlier than planned. Demand is steady, but […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 02:09
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises above 1.3500

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises above 1.3500

GBP/USD rises above 1.3500 as BoE rate cut odds fade, US Dollar weaken GBP/USD appreciates after registering slight losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3530 during the European hour on Monday. The pair remains stronger as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the fading odds of further BoE rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK). Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), stated last week that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. The Pound Sterling holds gains following low-tier data from the United Kingdom. The non-seasonally adjusted UK Nationwide Housing Prices climbed 2.1% year-on-year in August, easing from a 2.4% gain in July. On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.1%, against an expected 0.2% increase and a 0.5% previous rise. Read more… GBP/USD presses resistance as Dollar softens into data-heavy week Sterling starts September with a modest bid while the dollar eases, as traders look past the U.S. Labor Day lull to a run of American manufacturing readings and broader labor-market updates later in the week. A fresh dip in the greenback reflects elevated odds of a September Fed cut, with markets watching ISM manufacturing and employment components for confirmation. In the UK, house prices slowed on the month but still rose 2.1% on the year, leaving the pound broadly steady into today's manufacturing PMI update. On the 4-hour chart, GBP/USD is probing the late-August swing high near 1.3530. Price trades above both the short and medium weighted moving averages (around 1.3491–1.3495), and the prior pullback held at the 61.8% retracement near 1.3498—keeping the short-term up-sequence intact. Read more… GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling awaits US Jobs data for fresh direction The Pound Sterling (GBP) regained ground against the US Dollar (USD), albeit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:09
Ethereum to retire Holešky testnet in two weeks

Ethereum to retire Holešky testnet in two weeks

Ethereum's Holešky testnet
Crypto.news2025/09/02 02:07
Caterpillar Inc. ($CAT) Stock: Shares Fall as Tariff Forecast Rises

Caterpillar Inc. ($CAT) Stock: Shares Fall as Tariff Forecast Rises

TLDR Caterpillar stock fell 3.65% to $419.04 on August 29, 2025. Company raised 2025 tariff cost forecast to $1.5B–$1.8B. Profit margin outlook revised to bottom of guidance range. Analysts cut price targets, citing limited tariff pass-through ability. Strong $37.5B backlog supports long-term business momentum. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed at $419.04 on Friday, August 29, [...]
Coincentral2025/09/02 02:07
Bitcoin Enters Its Historically Weakest Month, Top Satoshi Candidate Breaks Silence

Bitcoin Enters Its Historically Weakest Month, Top Satoshi Candidate Breaks Silence

Adam Back, the Blockstream CEO and a man mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper, often speculated as a possible Satoshi Nakamoto, has set the tone for September with just one word, "Sendtember." Paired with a green square emoji, the post landed on the very first day of the month, a place on the calendar that Bitcoin holders and crypto lovers in general have learned to approach with caution. You Might Also Like The thing is, September has long been Bitcoin's soft spot, with the median return at -7.87%. Even during 2021's explosive bull run, the month closed more than 7% down. The average return is also negative, at -0.64%, a bright contrast to the double-digit green often seen in October, November and December. August's performance didn't help sentiment either, with Bitcoin clocking in a -6.43% slide. 'SENDtember'? Back's timing, then, is intriguing. Known for his uncompromising stance that all altcoins ultimately sink to zero against BTC, he has never shied away from provocative one-liners. The "Sendtember" tag is also a counterweight to a meme from past years, "SOLtember," tied to Solana's seasonal rallies. That joke may resurface in smaller corners of the market, but this year Bitcoin's price setup has reclaimed center stage. You Might Also Like A single green candle this month would mark a deviation from the usual drag, and if past cycles are any guide, a positive September often sets the stage for a roaring Q4. On average, October has delivered over 15% gains, while November has produced returns north of 40%. It's interesting that instead of bracing for another statistical dip, Back challenges the market to flip the script. Whether September plays into its reputation or surprises on the upside will be known soon enough — but the debate has already begun.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:07
Gold Demand as Global Reserve Rises Fueled By Digitization: Is Bitcoin Next?

Gold Demand as Global Reserve Rises Fueled By Digitization: Is Bitcoin Next?

The demand for Gold as a global reserve currency has surged in the past year. The BRICS nations, led by China and Russia, have been accumulating more gold for their reserves amid their ongoing push for dedollarization. Gold has gradually increased its share as a global reserve currency, whereby its share rose by 3% during …
CoinPedia2025/09/02 02:06
Analyst Predicts Billions Flowing Into XRP ETF on Launch

Analyst Predicts Billions Flowing Into XRP ETF on Launch

Among the frontrunners is XRP, a token some market participants believe could attract inflows on par with the industry's largest […]
Coindoo2025/09/02 02:02
Unlocking Future Revenue In Robotics With Advanced World Models

Unlocking Future Revenue In Robotics With Advanced World Models

Runway AI's Breakthrough: Unlocking Future Revenue In Robotics With Advanced World Models
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:02
Pi Network Price Rallies, Can It Reach $1 In 2025 Or Does This Sub-$0.01 Altcoin Have Better Chances?

Pi Network Price Rallies, Can It Reach $1 In 2025 Or Does This Sub-$0.01 Altcoin Have Better Chances?

Pi has long been marketed as a community-driven cryptocurrency accessible through mobile mining, but its transition from test phases to […]
Coindoo2025/09/02 02:01
South Korea's FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell's rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana's Canada-based 'Strategy' firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge