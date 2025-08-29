בורסת MEXC
Tron has voted to reduce network fees by 60%.
PANews reported on August 29th that, according to DL News, Tron (Tron) has decided to reduce its transaction fees by 60% after network usage costs doubled last year. The fee reduction proposal was approved by the network's block producers on Friday. In an X-platform post announcing the approval, Justin Sun stated, "In the short term, Tron's profitability will be impacted by the 60% reduction in network fees, but in the long term, profitability will improve as users and transaction volume on the Tron network increase." He added that Tron's Super Representatives will review network fees on a quarterly basis going forward.
SUN
$0.022288
-2.10%
FORWARD
$0.0001911
+85.53%
BLOCK
$0.1056
-35.68%
PANews
2025/08/29 22:30
DOGE Price Prediction for August 29
Can traders expect DOGE to test the $0.20 area soon?
AREA
$0.01191
-11.11%
DOGE
$0.21152
-2.86%
SOON
$0.2493
-1.03%
Coinstats
2025/08/29 22:30
Pepe Price Prediction: Pepe To Be Outshone By Layer Brett, Analysts Think It Could Flip Floki Inu By 2026
Pepe and Floki Inu show slowing growth, while Layer Brett's $0.005 presale, L2 scalability, and 3,000% staking APYs position it as 2025's breakout meme coin.
THINK
$0.01499
-4.88%
FLOKI
$0.00008947
-5.02%
LAYER
$0.507
-4.75%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 22:30
Top Altcoins With Explosive Growth Potential in 2025
The post Top Altcoins With Explosive Growth Potential in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is quickly emerging as one of the hottest presale opportunities of 2025, currently in its 5th stage at just $0.01 with over $2.4 million raised and more than 828 million OZ tokens sold, positioning it for a potential surge toward the much-anticipated $1 target. With listings already on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, alongside a successful Certik and internal audit, Ozak AI offers strong credibility in the booming AI-crypto space. Alongside it, Livepeer (LPT) has gained momentum in the decentralized streaming sector, trading at $8.55 after a 24% monthly surge, while Cronos (CRO) has been a standout performer, soaring 160% to $0.378 as adoption of the Cronos Chain and Crypto.com ecosystem accelerates. Together, Ozak AI, LPT, and CRO highlight the explosive growth potential that investors are eyeing in 2025, but Ozak AI's early-stage upside makes it the most compelling bet for outsized returns. Ozak AI: Presale Star Ready to Shine At the center of this momentum is Ozak AI, an AI-powered crypto project currently in its 5th OZ presale stage. Priced at just $0.01, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.4 million and sold more than 828 million OZ tokens. With the next stage price set at $0.012, early buyers are locking in positions before further increases. The presale's rapid progress underscores the excitement surrounding Ozak AI's potential as one of the breakout tokens of 2025. What sets Ozak AI apart is its recognition of merging artificial intelligence with blockchain, building predictive analytics and automation gear for decentralized finance and broader real-world applications. The challenge has already executed great credibility by securing listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, as well as completing a Certik and internal audit—milestones that exhibit transparency and reliability. If market forecasts prove accurate, Ozak AI could target $1 or beyond post-launch, translating into 100x returns for presale…
GEAR
$0.003586
-8.35%
REAL
$0.05684
-1.84%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:29
Swap Crypto & Bridge Crypto in 2025: Symbiosis, Uniswap v4, 4-Swap
The post Swap Crypto & Bridge Crypto in 2025: Symbiosis, Uniswap v4, 4-Swap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What are crypto swaps, crypto bridges and conversion tools? We are well past the halfway mark of 2025, and crypto swaps are everywhere. But is that just hype, or does the data back it up? And what exactly is a crypto swap, and how does it differ from bridging or exchanging? In Q2 2025, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) saw a huge 25.3% jump in spot trading volume, hitting over $876 billion. Around the same time, centralized exchanges (CEXs) dropped almost 28%, ending the quarter at $3.9 trillion. A clear trend can be uncovered here: More people are choosing direct crypto swaps over the traditional "sell to fiat, then buy again" method. A crypto swap is a direct, wallet-to-wallet exchange of one digital asset for another — no fiat currency, no order books and no third-party custody. Instead of selling your Bitcoin (BTC) for dollars and then buying Ether (ETH), you swap BTC for ETH in a single step. When people talk about converting crypto, they often mean selling into fiat or using a platform's internal "conversion" tool, which may add hidden fees, delays or intermediaries. Swapping bypasses these issues, especially when paired with cross-chain swap or bridge crypto solutions for moving assets between different blockchains. Benefits of swapping vs. traditional trading Here's why many users prefer a decentralized swap over trading through an exchange. Lower fees: Swaps often avoid high trading fees and markups. You will usually only pay small network or smart contract gas costs. Better liquidity access: It avoids thin order books and price slippage. Automated market maker-based swaps tap into liquidity pools, making transactions smoother. Non-custodial control: You keep your own private keys. No Know Your Customer (KYC) process, no trusting a centralized exchange to hold your funds. Faster transactions: With most onchain swaps, the process is almost…
BTC
$109,027.1
-0.06%
HYPE
$43.8
-2.42%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:28
Bitcoin's Hashrate Hits All-Time High of 929 Exahashes Per Second
19,913,231 BTC now mined out of 21 million coins
BTC
$109,027.1
-0.06%
SECOND
$0.0000089
--%
NOW
$0.00797
+0.37%
Coinstats
2025/08/29 22:28
IBVM — Pioneering Stablecoin-Ready Cross-Border Transactions in a New Global Era
The global financial landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The recent signing of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
CROSS
$0.20479
-4.35%
READY
$0.00353
-0.53%
ERA
$0.6888
-8.75%
Medium
2025/08/29 22:27
US Dollar stabilizes ahead of key PCE inflation data
The post US Dollar stabilizes ahead of key PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 29: The US Dollar (USD) finds a foothold early Friday after posting losses for three consecutive days. In the second half of the day, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, from the US will be watched closely by market participants. US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.52% 0.20% 0.21% -0.49% -0.61% -0.33% 0.08% EUR -0.52% -0.32% -0.38% -1.00% -1.05% -0.85% -0.43% GBP -0.20% 0.32% -0.20% -0.68% -0.79% -0.53% -0.11% JPY -0.21% 0.38% 0.20% -0.63% -0.77% -0.46% 0.00% CAD 0.49% 1.00% 0.68% 0.63% -0.10% 0.19% 0.57% AUD 0.61% 1.05% 0.79% 0.77% 0.10% 0.26% 0.68% NZD 0.33% 0.85% 0.53% 0.46% -0.19% -0.26% 0.42% CHF -0.08% 0.43% 0.11% -0.01% -0.57% -0.68% -0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). The USD Index continued to edge lower on Thursday as markets remained risk-positive. Upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, however, helped the USD limit its losses. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.3% from 3.1% in its initial estimate. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 229,000 from 234,000 in…
CHANGE
$0.00206109
-3.18%
MOVE
$0.1174
-4.39%
INDEX
$1.093
-3.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:27
$SEI Price Poised for Rally as Momentum Builds Toward $0.48 Target or Higher
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sei-price-poised-for-rally/
SEI
$0.277
-4.94%
COM
$0.017321
-7.71%
Coinstats
2025/08/29 22:27
AMBTS Raises $23.2M to Build BTC Treasury
The post AMBTS Raises $23.2M to Build BTC Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy (AMBTS), established by Dutch crypto-asset service provider Amdax, has raised €20 million ($23.2 million) in its initial financing round. The funding, secured through private placements, will seed the company's bitcoin accumulation strategy. The round, capped at €30 million ($34.8 million), is expected to close in September 2025. The proceeds will support AMBTS's plan to establish one of the first independent bitcoin treasury companies in Europe, with a listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Over the long term, AMBTS aims to grow its holdings to at least 1% of all bitcoin in circulation. Marc van der Chijs, founder of bitcoin miner Hut 8, is among the early backers. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/29/ambts-raises-usd23-2m-to-build-bitcoin-treasury-targets-1-of-btc-in-circulation
BTC
$109,027.1
-0.06%
GROW
$0.0236
-3.67%
COM
$0.017321
-7.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:25
