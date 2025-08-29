2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Dogecoin Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Which meme coin has the potential to deliver the biggest gains in 2025? The market is heating up as Bitcoin and Ethereum push to new highs, and liquidity starts moving into altcoins. Meme tokens are once again in the spotlight, with Dogecoin (DOGE) holding its place as the original giant and Pepeto (PEPETO) rising fast as one […]
Tronweekly 2025/08/29 22:40
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: This New Meme Coin Is Destined For Shiba Inu or Dogwifhat Like Success

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: This New Meme Coin Is Destined For Shiba Inu or Dogwifhat Like Success

As Shiba Inu and Dogwifhat cool off, Layer Brett’s $0.005 presale, L2 scalability, and 1,500% staking APYs make it 2025’s top meme coin with 100x upside.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/29 22:40
Fed Faces Transition as Powell Prepares to Exit in 2026

Fed Faces Transition as Powell Prepares to Exit in 2026

The post Fed Faces Transition as Powell Prepares to Exit in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Powell to leave Fed chair role in 2026 but remain on the Board of Governors. Crypto-friendly candidates emerge as potential successors with varying policy stances. Governor Lisa Cook faces political pressure as Trump demands her resignation. Jerome Powell’s departure as Federal Reserve Chair in 2026 is setting the stage for a potential pro-crypto shift at the top of U.S. monetary policy, with market observers flagging BlackRock executive Rick Rieder as a leading candidate to succeed him. While his chairmanship will end, Powell is expected to remain on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, continuing his involvement in monetary policy beyond his tenure as chair. His departure sets the stage for a leadership transition that will shape U.S. economic policy heading into the 2030s. Who Are the Crypto-Friendly Candidates? Several potential policymakers have shown a greater openness to digital assets than Powell. Rieder’s potential candidacy carries significant weight, as he has previously stated that Bitcoin could be part of long-term asset allocation strategies, and his firm, BlackRock, oversees the largest Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Within the Fed, Governor Christopher Waller has described crypto as a neutral tool, while Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has suggested staff should be permitted to hold crypto to better understand the technology. How Does This Compare to Powell’s Cautious Stance? This marks a potential shift from Powell’s historically cautious approach. While Powell acknowledged in June that cryptocurrencies were becoming more mainstream, comparing Bitcoin to gold, he has consistently urged banks and regulators to proceed carefully.  His departure from the chairmanship, though he will remain a Governor, ends a policy era defined by post-pandemic recovery and sets the stage for new leadership as many anticipate Fed Governor Foresees Continued Pause With Interest Rate Cuts in 2024. What’s Driving the Political Pressure on the Fed? The leadership discussion comes…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 22:35
Meta’s Zuckerberg Urges Trump to Take Action Against Global Tech Levies

Meta's Zuckerberg Urges Trump to Take Action Against Global Tech Levies

TLDRs: Zuckerberg meets Trump to discuss global digital service taxes targeting US tech companies. Trump warns of tariffs and export restrictions if digital tax measures are not removed. Digital service taxes affect revenue-based models, posing challenges for companies like Meta. Over 30 countries have proposed or implemented digital service taxes on tech giants. Meta CEO [...] The post Meta’s Zuckerberg Urges Trump to Take Action Against Global Tech Levies appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/29 22:35
Pudgy Penguins Expands Into Mobile Gaming With Launch of ‘Pudgy Party’ on iOS and Android

Pudgy Penguins Expands Into Mobile Gaming With Launch of 'Pudgy Party' on iOS and Android

The post Pudgy Penguins Expands Into Mobile Gaming With Launch of ‘Pudgy Party’ on iOS and Android appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum-based NFT brand Pudgy Penguins, in partnership with Mythical Games, has announced the global release of Pudgy Party, a mobile party game now available on iOS and Android. The launch marks the brand’s expansion into gaming and could signal a positive outlook for its PENGU token price. Pudgy Penguins Explores Gaming Pudgy Penguins, the well-known …
CoinPedia 2025/08/29 22:34
Wormhole schiet 16,7% omhoog en analist verwacht doorbraak

Wormhole schiet 16,7% omhoog en analist verwacht doorbraak

Wormhole (W) laat opnieuw van zich horen met een forse stijging van 16,7% in de afgelopen 24 uur. De koers staat op het moment van schrijven op $0,087 en de dagelijkse handelsvolume tikt de $622 miljoen aan. Volgens analist Michaël van de Poppe kan dit pas het begin zijn van... Het bericht Wormhole schiet 16,7% omhoog en analist verwacht doorbraak verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/08/29 22:33
Despite XRP’s 10x Lead, LINK Is The Real Banking Coin, Analyst Says

Despite XRP's 10x Lead, LINK Is The Real Banking Coin, Analyst Says

The post Despite XRP’s 10x Lead, LINK Is The Real Banking Coin, Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 22:31
Argentina’s LIBRA Scandal Returns to Haunt Milei Ahead of Vote

Argentina's LIBRA Scandal Returns to Haunt Milei Ahead of Vote

The investigation, originally formed in April but sidelined after Milei dissolved its task force in May, was reactivated on August […] The post Argentina’s LIBRA Scandal Returns to Haunt Milei Ahead of Vote appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/29 22:31
Solana and XRP Lead Record 96 Crypto ETF Filings

Solana and XRP Lead Record 96 Crypto ETF Filings

Exchange traded fund (ETF) expert Nate Geraci is convinced that the future of XRP XRP $2.84 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $169.00 B Vol. 24h: $7.42 B and some other crypto assets is bright. He made this forecast after James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst with Bloomberg, revealed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has 96 crypto ETF applications waiting for a decision. Institutional Adoption of Crypto Is Reflected in ETF Filings According to Seyffart, the Commission is in the middle of reviewing at least 96 crypto ETF filings. In all of history, this represents the largest wave of ETF applications the market has experienced. Notably, Solana-based SOL $209.2 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $113.25 B Vol. 24h: $13.83 B ETFs are at the forefront, with at least 16 filings from various asset management firms. Invesco and Galaxy have also submitted Solana ETF filings with the regulator. XRP is following closely with 15 filings from the likes of ProShares and Franklin Templeton. Other ETF applications cut across Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $32.36 B Vol. 24h: $2.24 B , Litecoin LTC $109.8 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $8.38 B Vol. 24h: $543.52 M , Chainlink LINK $23.38 24h volatility: 8.3% Market cap: $15.87 B Vol. 24h: $2.39 B , and even Polkadot DOT $3.80 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $5.80 B Vol. 24h: $431.85 M . This is a reflection of the growing diversification of investors’ interest beyond the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization: Bitcoin BTC $108 600 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $45.48 B and Ethereum ETH $4 293 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $517.65 B Vol. 24h: $35.34 B . Geraci believes that the approval of these numerous filings holds positive prospects for the broader crypto industry. For context, he recently stated that approval will attract a significant volume of institutional funds. In addition, these ETFs could accelerate adoption and liquidity across the crypto market. Look at all of the crypto ETF filings out there…@JSeyff doing God's work tracking these. What I mean by "crypto ETF floodgates about to open soon". pic.twitter.com/9tpcrtnQjm — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 28, 2025 Ordinarily, ETFs are a more regulated approach to gaining access to digital currencies. With the large number of filings, Seyffart noted that it is a reflection of a maturing asset class, although the broader market is still waiting on the verdict of the US SEC on most of these filings. In the first week of August, the odds of spot XRP ETF approval tanked more than 9% to 62%. This was around the time when Caroline Crenshaw, the Commissioner of the US SEC, said that she remains opposed to crypto ETFs. Popular journalist Eleanor Terrett noted that her repeated objections send a strong signal of her firm opposition to crypto ETPs. For now, fingers are crossed in anticipation of whatever decision the US SEC makes on the 96 filings reported by Seyffart. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Hits $12.7M While SOL and XRP are making waves in the ETF world, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is generating just as much buzz among the next wave of crypto projects. If you’re looking to get in early, the ongoing HYPER presale is one to watch. This project promises a powerful Layer-2 solution for BTC, offering faster transactions and lower costs, making it one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Bitcoin Hyper taps into Bitcoin’s security while attracting risk-takers eager for high-reward opportunities. For those ready to boost their crypto portfolio, there’s just 1 day and 19 hours left before the presale price adjusts. Don’t miss your chance to get in early on HYPER. Current Presale Stats Current Price: $0.012825 Amount Raised So Far: $12.7 million Ticker: HYPER If you want to get in early and don’t know where to start, feel free to check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper. It walks you through everything you need to participate in the presale with ease. nextThe post Solana and XRP Lead Record 96 Crypto ETF Filings appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats 2025/08/29 22:30
Prices Rose As Expected In July—Here’s What To Know

Prices Rose As Expected In July—Here's What To Know

The post Prices Rose As Expected In July—Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline An inflation measurement favored by the Federal Reserve matched Wall Street’s expectations according to federal data released Friday, complicating hopes for the central bank to lower interest rates next month. The inflation report is the last before the Fed considers interest rate cuts. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Key Facts Annual inflation was 2.9% in July and a 0.1% uptick from June, according to core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, matching consensus analyst forecasts of 2.9%, according to FactSet. The reading remained above the Fed’s 2% target for core PCE inflation, the central bank’s preferred gauge of price changes that excludes food and energy markets, for the 53rd consecutive month. Headline PCE inflation was 2.6%, matching June’s price increases and matching projections. What To Watch For Friday’s PCE report is the last before the Fed’s policy committee meeting in September. Investors are anticipating interest rates, which have been held between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to be lowered during the September session after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the agency would likely ease its monetary policy earlier this month. The Fed operates on a policy of setting rates to keep inflation and unemployment low, yet Powell warned earlier this year the impact of tariffs on the economy has yet to be seen and could raise prices. Powell noted the “balance of risks [appears] to be shifting” between unemployment and inflation, citing “sweeping changes” in trade, immigration and tax policy under the Trump administration. Big Number 85.3%. Those are the odds the Fed eases interest rates by at least a quarter-point in September, according to CME’s FedWatch. Investors traded at odds as high as 99.9% earlier this month after earlier inflation data indicated prices increased more slowly than expected.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/29 22:30
