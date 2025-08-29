2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
A whale once again increased its ETH long position to $286 million, with the current liquidation price at $4214.

A whale once again increased its ETH long position to $286 million, with the current liquidation price at $4214.

PANews reported on August 29th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who previously sold HYPE and went long on ETH has increased its position to 66,700 ETH (US$286 million) by adding margin. The current liquidation price is US$4,214, less than US$100 away from the current ETH price. He started going long on ETH four days ago and has now lost $26.1 million due to his long ETH position.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.79-2.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,336.5-2.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+0.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/29 22:46
לַחֲלוֹק
Japanese Gaming Giant Gumi Plans to Invest 2.5B Yen in XRP

Japanese Gaming Giant Gumi Plans to Invest 2.5B Yen in XRP

Japan-based gaming giant Gumi Inc. has announced plans to acquire 2.5 billion yen (roughly $17 million) worth of XRP as part of efforts to expand its blockchain business.  The company announced the development in a press release today, following its decision in a recent board meeting. It intends to splash 2.5 billion yen, or approximately $16.91 million, in purchasing the third-largest crypto by market cap.  Gumi plans $17M XRP purchaseGumi plans $17M XRP purchase Reason Behind the Planned XRP Purchase  Notably, the gaming firm will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period, spanning from September 2025 to February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi highlighted that the planned purchase is a strategic move aimed at enabling its participation in XRP’s ecosystem.  The announcement emphasized that XRP plays a crucial role in international remittances. It highlighted how its major shareholder and Ripple partner, SBI Holdings, has been promoting XRP’s adoption in the financial sector.  Given XRP’s growing real-world use cases in financial infrastructure, particularly in cross-border payments and liquidity provision, Gumi believes the token has strong potential to appreciate in value over the medium and long term. Therefore, the gaming giant intends to acquire XRP to benefit from the asset’s future price appreciation.  Gumi to Pursue Bitcoin and XRP Strategy  The announcement mentioned Gumi’s initial purchase of 1 billion yen ($6.79 million) worth of Bitcoin in the first half of the year. Following the acquisition, it staked its BTC on the Babylon staking protocol to generate revenue while positioning for a potential price surge. Notably, Gumi confirmed plans to pursue an asset strategy focusing on Bitcoin and XRP. Through these assets, Gumi seeks to boost its revenue by supporting the growth of the XRP ecosystem, while securing steady income from its BTC staking rewards.  Remarkably, it believes Bitcoin and XRP will solidify the foundation of its blockchain-related business and help it achieve sustainable value growth.  The announcement follows a surge in institutional interest in adopting XRP as a reserve asset. Over the past few months, several firms, including Trident Digital, Webus International, and VivoPower, have announced XRP treasury initiatives as part of efforts to benefit from a potential spike in the asset’s value.
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,027.31-0.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.07016-0.15%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Crypto Basic2025/08/29 22:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Dow slips as Wall Street weighs PCE inflation data

Dow slips as Wall Street weighs PCE inflation data

Stocks retreated slightly amid Wall Street reaction to PCE data
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news2025/08/29 22:45
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Soars But BTC Risks Correction?

Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Soars But BTC Risks Correction?

The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Soars But BTC Risks Correction? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 reached fresh all-time highs, closing at $6,501.86 after a strong earnings report from Nvidia. Traditional equity markets are running on the back of the AI boom and steady U.S. growth numbers. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has failed to match the same momentum. At $111,513, Bitcoin price analysis shows BTC disconnected from stocks and commodities, raising questions about whether a correction is coming. And the correlation risks aren’t helping the price narrative either. Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Climbs, but BTC Breaks From Correlation The equity rally is being led by Nvidia. The company’s earnings and revenue outlook have supported broader AI optimism, helping the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all push into new record territory. Alongside this, revised GDP growth at 3.3% has also reinforced a strong macro backdrop for equities. Revised GDP Growth Numbers | Source: X Bitcoin, however, has not followed. Correlation data shows BTC’s 30-day Pearson correlation with the S&P 500 is now –0.08. The relationship with gold is slightly negative as well, at –0.05, while the correlation with the Nasdaq is weak at just 0.03. Bitcoin Correlation | Source: The Block A negative correlation reading, like Bitcoin’s –0.08 with the S&P 500, means the two are not moving in the same direction. The figure is not a percentage but a statistical value that ranges between –1 and +1. A value near –1 shows they almost always move opposite, while a value near +1 shows they move together. In this case, –0.08 is very close to zero, which signals almost no relationship. Put simply: even though the S&P is climbing to all-time highs, Bitcoin is moving independently, which often brings added uncertainty. This detachment is unusual. Historically, Bitcoin has moved in line with risk assets when equities are rising. A weak or negative correlation during…
NEAR
NEAR$2.348-3.21%
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.57%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:45
לַחֲלוֹק
A Crucial Step For Digital Asset Oversight

A Crucial Step For Digital Asset Oversight

The post A Crucial Step For Digital Asset Oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s FSA Crypto Unit: A Crucial Step For Digital Asset Oversight Skip to content Home Crypto News Japan’s FSA Crypto Unit: A Crucial Step for Digital Asset Oversight Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/japan-fsa-crypto-unit/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-9.08%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:44
לַחֲלוֹק
This Meme Coin Surpassing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Would Surprise Everyone Apart From Insiders Buying It Early

This Meme Coin Surpassing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Would Surprise Everyone Apart From Insiders Buying It Early

Forget the old guard like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for a moment. There’s a new player entering the space, and it’s not just another meme coin riding on hype. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is turning heads by mixing meme culture with serious blockchain power.  It’s built to fix problems that coins like DOGE and […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-1.86%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.79-2.58%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 22:44
לַחֲלוֹק
Altcoins Tumble, Bitcoin Tests $109K as Crypto Markets Deal With US Core Inflation Data

Altcoins Tumble, Bitcoin Tests $109K as Crypto Markets Deal With US Core Inflation Data

The post Altcoins Tumble, Bitcoin Tests $109K as Crypto Markets Deal With US Core Inflation Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Aug. 29, bearish sentiment dominated cryptocurrency markets, with bitcoin plunging below $110,000 and other major altcoins experiencing losses of 2% to 8%. Crypto Market Plunges Bearish sentiment dominated early Aug. 29 as most cryptocurrencies recorded losses. bitcoin (BTC) plunged below $110,000 for the second time in three days, falling to $109,436 after peaking around […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/altcoins-tumble-bitcoin-tests-109k-as-crypto-markets-deal-with-us-core-inflation-data/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,027.31-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-9.08%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4286-3.62%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:43
לַחֲלוֹק
Chappell Roan’s New Single Starts To Fall — Just As It Becomes A Radio Hit

Chappell Roan’s New Single Starts To Fall — Just As It Becomes A Radio Hit

The post Chappell Roan’s New Single Starts To Fall — Just As It Becomes A Radio Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” debuts on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts, becoming her fifth career hit on each list. AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Chappell Roan performs onstage during weekend two, day three of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) Getty Images Just under a month ago, Chappell Roan released her latest single “The Subway.” The pop singer had already performed the tune live, and die-hard fans were familiar with it and had been asking for a studio version for a long time. The current holder of the Grammy for Best New Artist unleashed the track in late July, and it soon became a big win on the Billboard charts. As “The Subway” begins to fall on almost every ranking on which it appears, the cut launches on several additional tallies in the United States, adding to Roan’s growing list of favorites. “The Subway” Debuts on Multiple Pop Radio Charts “The Subway” debuts on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts this frame. The only one of the three pop radio rankings it has yet to crack is the Adult Contemporary roster, which is typically slower to incorporate new releases. This week, “The Subway” opens at No. 36 on the Adult Pop Airplay list and one spot beneath that slot, at No. 37, on the Pop Airplay chart. Chappell Roan’s Fifth Career Hit Roan collects a fifth career win on both charts as “The Subway” debuts. The track is just getting started, so it’s not surprising that it stands as her lowest-peaking cut so far. “The Subway” grabs that distinction from “The Giver,” Roan’s only other 2025 release, which peaked at No. 27 on Pop Airplay and No.…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0103-1.97%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-1.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-9.08%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:42
לַחֲלוֹק
Balaji Srinivasan Leads Blockchain Nation-Building Project in Malaysia

Balaji Srinivasan Leads Blockchain Nation-Building Project in Malaysia

TLDR Balaji Srinivasan is leading a blockchain governance experiment in Malaysia’s Forest City. The project aims to redefine citizenship through cryptocurrency and shared ideology. Nearly 400 students are participating in the initiative, exploring decentralized governance and blockchain mechanics. Forest City, with its low population and revitalization efforts, is an ideal location for testing new governance [...] The post Balaji Srinivasan Leads Blockchain Nation-Building Project in Malaysia appeared first on CoinCentral.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0103-1.97%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/29 22:41
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinShares Reports Q2 Profit Surge Amid Rising Crypto Prices

CoinShares Reports Q2 Profit Surge Amid Rising Crypto Prices

The post CoinShares Reports Q2 Profit Surge Amid Rising Crypto Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CoinShares reports Q2 profit surge driven by crypto price rise. Net profit increased to $32.4 million YoY. Assets under management rose 26% to $3.5 billion. European crypto asset manager CoinShares reported a net profit of $32.4 million for Q2 2025, driven by surging cryptocurrency prices and record inflows into its ETFs. The results underscore CoinShares’ strengthening position and strategic U.S. IPO plans, as it seeks growth amidst a favorable regulatory environment and increasing institutional interest. CoinShares’ Growth Amid Crypto ETF Inflows Rising inflows into CoinShares’ physically backed ETFs fueled a 5.3% decrease in net profit from the previous quarter but a notable 1.9% increase from the previous year. CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti emphasized that Q2 results position CoinShares at the forefront of regulated digital asset management. Following these results, the company plans a U.S. IPO and aims to tap into higher valuations and a favorable regulatory setting. This has created optimism about CoinShares’ potential for expansion and increased market penetration. The market responded positively to CoinShares’ performance, with key cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing increased inflows. Influential industry players recognize the move as amplifying institutional interest. “Our robust Q2 results and continued product innovation position CoinShares at the forefront of regulated digital asset exposure. We’re exploring a U.S. public listing to capitalize on market momentum and regulatory clarity.” — Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO, CoinShares International Limited Market Dynamics and Future Outlook Did you know? CoinShares’ commitment to innovation and strategic growth reflects historical patterns similar to their 2020 ETF launch boom, further riding on recent cryptocurrency valuation hikes. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price is $109,938.04, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion. Despite a recent 2.76% decline over 24 hours, Bitcoin maintains a formidable market dominance of 57.61%. Such metrics underline ongoing market interest despite short-term volatility.…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-10.71%
Boom
BOOM$0.01058-11.53%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:41
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge