Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Soars But BTC Risks Correction?
The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Soars But BTC Risks Correction? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 reached fresh all-time highs, closing at $6,501.86 after a strong earnings report from Nvidia. Traditional equity markets are running on the back of the AI boom and steady U.S. growth numbers. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has failed to match the same momentum. At $111,513, Bitcoin price analysis shows BTC disconnected from stocks and commodities, raising questions about whether a correction is coming. And the correlation risks aren’t helping the price narrative either. Bitcoin Price Analysis: S&P 500 Climbs, but BTC Breaks From Correlation The equity rally is being led by Nvidia. The company’s earnings and revenue outlook have supported broader AI optimism, helping the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all push into new record territory. Alongside this, revised GDP growth at 3.3% has also reinforced a strong macro backdrop for equities. Revised GDP Growth Numbers | Source: X Bitcoin, however, has not followed. Correlation data shows BTC’s 30-day Pearson correlation with the S&P 500 is now –0.08. The relationship with gold is slightly negative as well, at –0.05, while the correlation with the Nasdaq is weak at just 0.03. Bitcoin Correlation | Source: The Block A negative correlation reading, like Bitcoin’s –0.08 with the S&P 500, means the two are not moving in the same direction. The figure is not a percentage but a statistical value that ranges between –1 and +1. A value near –1 shows they almost always move opposite, while a value near +1 shows they move together. In this case, –0.08 is very close to zero, which signals almost no relationship. Put simply: even though the S&P is climbing to all-time highs, Bitcoin is moving independently, which often brings added uncertainty. This detachment is unusual. Historically, Bitcoin has moved in line with risk assets when equities are rising. A weak or negative correlation during…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:45