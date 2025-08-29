Chappell Roan’s New Single Starts To Fall — Just As It Becomes A Radio Hit

The post Chappell Roan’s New Single Starts To Fall — Just As It Becomes A Radio Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” debuts on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts, becoming her fifth career hit on each list. AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Chappell Roan performs onstage during weekend two, day three of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) Getty Images Just under a month ago, Chappell Roan released her latest single “The Subway.” The pop singer had already performed the tune live, and die-hard fans were familiar with it and had been asking for a studio version for a long time. The current holder of the Grammy for Best New Artist unleashed the track in late July, and it soon became a big win on the Billboard charts. As “The Subway” begins to fall on almost every ranking on which it appears, the cut launches on several additional tallies in the United States, adding to Roan’s growing list of favorites. “The Subway” Debuts on Multiple Pop Radio Charts “The Subway” debuts on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts this frame. The only one of the three pop radio rankings it has yet to crack is the Adult Contemporary roster, which is typically slower to incorporate new releases. This week, “The Subway” opens at No. 36 on the Adult Pop Airplay list and one spot beneath that slot, at No. 37, on the Pop Airplay chart. Chappell Roan’s Fifth Career Hit Roan collects a fifth career win on both charts as “The Subway” debuts. The track is just getting started, so it’s not surprising that it stands as her lowest-peaking cut so far. “The Subway” grabs that distinction from “The Giver,” Roan’s only other 2025 release, which peaked at No. 27 on Pop Airplay and No.…