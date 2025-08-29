The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC

The post The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Smarter Web Company (SWC), a London-based company specializing in web design and digital marketing, has announced another significant move in its financial strategy: the purchase of an additional 45 BTC (Bitcoin) at an average price of £82,919 (approximately $111,758). This operation is part of its ambitious “10 Year Plan,” a corporate treasury management policy that focuses on the constant accumulation of Bitcoin as a strategic asset. The Smarter Web Company: Growth of Bitcoin Reserves and Record Numbers With this latest acquisition, The Smarter Web Company brings its total reserves to 2,440 BTC, reaching a cumulative average cost of £82,409 (approximately $111,071). The total value of purchases made to date amounts to approximately £201,077,906. These numbers demonstrate a clear and determined choice: the company sees bitcoin not only as a store of value but also as a key element for growth and financial solidity in the long term. Extraordinary Performance of the Bitcoin Portfolio The results achieved so far by the treasury strategy are impressive. The Smarter Web Company has recorded an annual return of 56.105% for bitcoin, while the return over the last 30 days stands at 28%. These figures highlight the effectiveness of the accumulation policy and the company’s ability to seize the opportunities offered by the volatility and growth of bitcoin. Liquidity available for further investments The company does not stop here: according to the announcement, it still has a net cash balance of approximately £600,000 available for future bitcoin purchases. This financial availability allows The Smarter Web Company to maintain a flexible position and be ready to further strengthen its exposure to the digital asset, taking advantage of any new market opportunities. A clear strategy: bitcoin at the center of growth Since 2023, The Smarter Web Company has been accepting payments in bitcoin, demonstrating a pioneering…