2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
$386M+ Raised! BlockDAG Presale Explodes in August While HBAR Eyes $0.25 & ARB Rallies 280%

$386M+ Raised! BlockDAG Presale Explodes in August While HBAR Eyes $0.25 & ARB Rallies 280%

Hedera (HBAR), Arbitrum (ARB), and BlockDAG might look like three unrelated names on a price chart, but together they paint […] The post $386M+ Raised! BlockDAG Presale Explodes in August While HBAR Eyes $0.25 & ARB Rallies 280% appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 23:00
Bitcoin Bull Who Predicted $69K Peak in 2021 Targets 30x Rally for 2 Cryptos Priced Under $1

Bitcoin Bull Who Predicted $69K Peak in 2021 Targets 30x Rally for 2 Cryptos Priced Under $1

The post Bitcoin Bull Who Predicted $69K Peak in 2021 Targets 30x Rally for 2 Cryptos Priced Under $1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A prominent analyst has reaffirmed a bold prediction for Bitcoin. This expert previously forecasted its 2021 peak of $69,000. He now projects Bitcoin will surge to $250,000 by December.  His analysis also identifies two cryptocurrencies priced under one dollar for exceptional growth. He anticipates a 3000% rally for both Dogecoin and Little Pepe (LILPEPE). This outlook arrives amid renewed institutional interest in the crypto market. Dogecoin’s ETF Catalyst and Market Position Dogecoin has recently captured significant attention. Grayscale has filed an application for a Dogecoin ETF, marking a historic first for any meme coin. The SEC has set an October deadline for a decision on this and other applications.  Bloomberg analysts estimate a 90% chance of approval. Traders on Polymarket are also optimistic, pricing the probability at 68%. Such an event would be a monumental step for Dogecoin. The coin’s price recently bounced 7% following comments from the Federal Reserve. It is now potentially forming a double-bottom pattern. This technical formation often precedes substantial gains. Despite this potential, its utility remains primarily speculative. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Achieves Monumental Success Conversely, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a profound technological foundation. Its ongoing presale has demonstrated remarkable demand. The presale has already raised an impressive $22,800,000. Stages 1 through 11 are completely sold out, raising $22,325,000.  The LILPEPE presale is at stage 12 and is now open. Each token is currently priced at $0.0021 in this stage. Stage 12 is currently underway. Afterwards, stage 13 will open and see a price increase to $0.0022. This structured price growth rewards early participants.  The project has finalized its audit with Certik, achieving a strong security score. Furthermore, Little Pepe was recently added to Coinmarketcap, enhancing its visibility. A Revolutionary Meme Coin Powered Layer 2 Blockchain Little Pepe (LILPEPE) transcends the typical meme coin narrative.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:00
SBI-backed game maker Gumi announces $17 million XRP purchase

SBI-backed game maker Gumi announces $17 million XRP purchase

The post SBI-backed game maker Gumi announces $17 million XRP purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gumi plans to invest $17 million in XRP between September 2025 and February 2026. The dual-asset strategy includes both Bitcoin and XRP to diversify business and financial opportunities. Tokyo-listed game developer and publisher Gumi announced Friday its plan to purchase 2.5 billion Japanese yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP, expanding its digital asset holdings beyond Bitcoin. After acquiring 1 billion yen ($6.6 million) worth of Bitcoin in early 2025, Gumi’s board of directors has approved the addition of Ripple’s native crypto asset to its balance sheet to expand its web3 and blockchain focus. The company intends to execute the purchase between September 2025 and February 2026. The Gumi team said the XRP decision is part of a long-term strategy to join the XRP ecosystem, which underpins international remittance and liquidity networks. The move also represents an opportunity to expand its revenue. “XRP is a key asset to the international remittance and liquidity network strategy led by SBI Holdings. Given that SBI is our largest shareholder, XRP has extremely high strategic compatibility with the company,” as noted in a translated version of the Friday announcement. SBI Holdings has a deep and longstanding connection with Ripple. The two entities have a joint venture called SBI Ripple Asia aimed at promoting blockchain-based payment infrastructure in Japan and across Asia. Earlier this month, Ripple and SBI agreed to distribute Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin in Japan, aiming to introduce a regulated and trusted stablecoin option for enterprises by early 2026. The company said it plans to pursue a dual-asset strategy centered on Bitcoin and XRP, using Bitcoin for income and value stability while leveraging XRP’s financial utility to grow sector revenues and strengthen its blockchain business. “In particular, the expanding real-world use of XRP in financial infrastructure such as cross-border payments and liquidity…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:59
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC

The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC

The post The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Smarter Web Company (SWC), a London-based company specializing in web design and digital marketing, has announced another significant move in its financial strategy: the purchase of an additional 45 BTC (Bitcoin) at an average price of £82,919 (approximately $111,758). This operation is part of its ambitious “10 Year Plan,” a corporate treasury management policy that focuses on the constant accumulation of Bitcoin as a strategic asset. The Smarter Web Company: Growth of Bitcoin Reserves and Record Numbers With this latest acquisition, The Smarter Web Company brings its total reserves to 2,440 BTC, reaching a cumulative average cost of £82,409 (approximately $111,071). The total value of purchases made to date amounts to approximately £201,077,906. These numbers demonstrate a clear and determined choice: the company sees bitcoin not only as a store of value but also as a key element for growth and financial solidity in the long term. Extraordinary Performance of the Bitcoin Portfolio The results achieved so far by the treasury strategy are impressive. The Smarter Web Company has recorded an annual return of 56.105% for bitcoin, while the return over the last 30 days stands at 28%. These figures highlight the effectiveness of the accumulation policy and the company’s ability to seize the opportunities offered by the volatility and growth of bitcoin. Liquidity available for further investments The company does not stop here: according to the announcement, it still has a net cash balance of approximately £600,000 available for future bitcoin purchases. This financial availability allows The Smarter Web Company to maintain a flexible position and be ready to further strengthen its exposure to the digital asset, taking advantage of any new market opportunities. A clear strategy: bitcoin at the center of growth Since 2023, The Smarter Web Company has been accepting payments in bitcoin, demonstrating a pioneering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:53
XRP mining sparks heated discussion, with COME Mining generating daily revenue of 3,313 XRP

XRP mining sparks heated discussion, with COME Mining generating daily revenue of 3,313 XRP

The post XRP mining sparks heated discussion, with COME Mining generating daily revenue of 3,313 XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COME Mining’s “XRP Mining” solution has sparked heated discussion within the industry. This “XRP Mining” solution doesn’t generate XRP directly on the XRPL, but rather through cloud computing contracts denominated and settled in XRP. With a single click within the COME Mining app, users can subscribe to computing power using XRP and other assets, participating in block production on a Bitcoin-like PoW network. This eliminates the burden of purchasing mining equipment and incurring electricity costs. The entire process is transparent and traceable, and fund and contract management is centralized on mobile devices. Compared to passively waiting for price rebounds, this solution reduces price volatility and entry barriers by combining cloud mining with daily withdrawals and multi-currency fund management (including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, and more). For XRP holders during the “hype” period, this provides a more convenient account strategy: contracts, funding, settlement, and reinvestment are all integrated into a single mobile app, making cloud mining truly accessible. Five Key Highlights of the COME Mining App: A Brand-New Mobile Cloud Mining Experience Mobile Operation, Mining Anytime, Anywhere The new mobile app features a simple and intuitive interface. Users can check earnings, manage hashrate contracts, and adjust mining settings anytime from their phone, making the experience smoother than most trading apps. Multi-Currency Support, Flexible Asset Management The COME Mining App supports deposits and settlements in over ten major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and USDT, allowing users to flexibly allocate assets to meet diverse investment needs. Bank-Grade Security The platform utilizes dual protection from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring all operations are fully encrypted. Combined with a distributed cold wallet mechanism, this provides users with a bank-grade security experience. Registration and Login Bonus New users receive a $15 hashrate bonus upon registration, plus an additional $0.60 for daily logins. Start mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:52
The Finale That Changed Television

The Finale That Changed Television

The post The Finale That Changed Television appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNITED STATES – AUGUST 22: THE FUGITIVE – “The Judgment, Part I” -Season Four – 8/22/67, Richard Kimble (David Janssen, left) was finally exonerated of his wife’s murder in this two-part ending to the series. In a climactic chase scene, Kimble cornered Richard Johnson (Bill Raisch), the One-Armed Man, atop a tower at a Santa Monica amusement park. Lt. Gerard, in hot pursuit on the ground, realized that he had been wrong about Kimble and shot Johnson to save Kimble’s life. The One-Armed Man plunged to his death. , (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Flashback to this day in 1967. At a time when television was dominated by westerns, variety hours, and sitcoms like Bonanza, The Red Skelton Show, The Andy Griffith Show, The Lucy Show, The Jackie Gleason Show, Green Acres, Bewitched, and The Beverly Hillbillies, a landmark moment unfolded on ABC. More than 78 million viewers tuned in to watch Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) finally confront the elusive “One-Armed Man” (Bill Raisch) in the series finale of the original drama The Fugitive. At the time, The Fugitive became the most-watched episode of a regularly scheduled television series – a record it held until CBS’ Dallas revealed “Who Shot J.R.?” on November 21, 1980. LOS ANGELES: CBS Television advertisement as appeared in the November 15, 1980 issue of TV Guide magazine. An ad for the drama DALLAS. The Who Shot J.R.? revelation in the episode “Who Done It?” which aired on CBS, Friday, November 21, 1980. DALLAS features Larry Hagman as J.R. Ewing. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images What made finale especially groundbreaking was that it delivered something rare for the era: true closure. The central mystery that had driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 22:51
21Shares Files For Spot SEI ETF, Joining 92 Crypto ETF Pipeline

21Shares Files For Spot SEI ETF, Joining 92 Crypto ETF Pipeline

Kaito Leaderboard continues attracting crypto and non-fungible token projects, which are seeking platforms to grow their communities. The leaderboard system transforms passive crypto and non-fungible [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/08/29 22:51
Cardano vs Layer Brett vs Dogecoin: Does Layer Brett Have The Tech Of Cardano and The Community Of DOGE?

Cardano vs Layer Brett vs Dogecoin: Does Layer Brett Have The Tech Of Cardano and The Community Of DOGE?

Layer Brett blends Cardano-like tech with DOGE-style community, offering L2 speed, 1,500% staking APY, and 100x presale upside at just $0.005.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 22:50
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: Plummets Almost 10% After Weak Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: Plummets Almost 10% After Weak Q3 Earnings Guidance

TLDRS: Dell shares fell 9.65% after Q3 guidance missed analyst expectations despite strong Q2 results. Q2 revenue rose 19% year-on-year, driven by AI server demand reaching $12.9 billion. Full-year revenue forecast increased to $107 billion, highlighting Dell’s AI infrastructure pivot. Workforce cuts and rising AI costs continue to challenge Dell’s profit margins in fiscal 2026. [...] The post Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: Plummets Almost 10% After Weak Q3 Earnings Guidance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 22:47
