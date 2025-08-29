Are humanoid robots the most effective robots we can build?

The post Are humanoid robots the most effective robots we can build? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The etymology of ‘engineer’ is ‘ingenuity,’ so why are we so focused on humanoid robots? We’re already living in a post-humanoid era, with billions being poured into embodied, humanoid robotics right now. According to a 2024 Goldman Sachs report, the market for humanoid robots is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035 and Morgan Stanley anticipates $5 trillion by 2050. From the World Humanoid Robot Games, to Tesla’s Optimus folding laundry and Amazon’s tests of robots that hand-deliver packages, 2025 has seen an unprecedented acceleration in humanoid robotics demos; exciting and impressive, but also fueled by a lot of ‘hype.’ While these headlines are exciting, what if our obsession with humanoid robots is slowing down real progress? It’s a case of Dr. Ian Malcolm’s famous warning come to life: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same applies to robotics today. Why are we so intently focused on mimicking the human form? Here’s the problem: the human form is a poor blueprint for automation. Humanoids aren’t the most effective or efficient robots we can build. Energy inefficiency: Battery-operated mechanical devices at this scale and size would consume massive amounts of energy (high double-digit percentages) just to maintain upright movement and humanoid functions. Human dexterity is incredibly difficult to replicate. Engineers still struggle to replicate a grasping human hand, or the hand-eye coordination of a human brain. Cost and complexity: These machines are incredibly expensive and fragile. They’re built for demo reels, not scalable, real-world deployment. Even if we solved for the challenges above, why should we limit ourselves, creatively, to the human form factor? Why two arms? Why not four arms?! Why two legs instead of wheels? Our world is built for human bodies, but that doesn’t…