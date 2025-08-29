Over 51,000 Wallets Lost $74.8M in Kanye West’s YZY Celebrity Memecoin Crash
The post Over 51,000 Wallets Lost $74.8M in Kanye West’s YZY Celebrity Memecoin Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent data has shown that over 73% of traders suffered losses following Kanye West’s Solana-based YZY memecoin’s 81% crash. It’s been a little over a week since Kanye West launched his celebrity memecoin, and the token has already lost a staggering 83% of its value. The token, promoted on the American rapper’s X account on August 20, quickly gained traction, surging to an all-time high of $3.16 in 24 hours. Expectedly, the token came crashing after the high, leaving profit-hungry retail traders in the dust again. At the time of writing, YZY is trading at $0.5305, extending its losses over the past 24 hours by 3.76%. – Advertisement – Meanwhile, analytical platform Bubblemaps has released a detailed breakdown of the token trades, highlighting total profits and losses. YZY Memecoin Numbers Worse Than Expected: Bubblemaps The report outlined that a total of 70,201 traders bought into the celebrity memecoin, FOMOing into its widespread hype. However, a majority of them, totaling 51,862 wallets, lost money. This represents 73.87% of those who bought Kanye West’s YZY token. A detailed breakdown of these numbers reveals that three wallets lost over $1 million, 5,269 wallets lost over $1,000, 1,025 wallets lost over $10,000, and 108 wallets lost over $100,000. Overall, the total losses across these 51,862 addresses hit $74.8 million. On the contrary, 18,333 wallets profited from the token, realizing a total of $66.6 million. Notably, over 15,000 wallets, or 82% of these addresses, made less than $1,000. Meanwhile, just 11 wallets made over $1 million, indicating that 28% of the profits were concentrated in these few wallets. YZY Token Profit and Loss| Bubblemaps The Crypto Basic had earlier reported on insider trading activities, with several wallets purchasing the token before its public launch. Some of their gains exceeded millions of dollars, suggesting that a…
