A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

PANews reported on August 29th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Bitcoin whale who previously purchased 641,508 ETH (worth $2.94 billion) has made another move. Two days after pausing his ETH purchases, he deposited 1,000 BTC (worth approximately $108 million) into Hyperliquid, selling the remaining BTC to purchase ETH spot.
PANews2025/08/29 23:06
Are humanoid robots the most effective robots we can build?

The post Are humanoid robots the most effective robots we can build? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The etymology of ‘engineer’ is ‘ingenuity,’ so why are we so focused on humanoid robots? We’re already living in a post-humanoid era, with billions being poured into embodied, humanoid robotics right now. According to a 2024 Goldman Sachs report, the market for humanoid robots is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035 and Morgan Stanley anticipates $5 trillion by 2050. From the World Humanoid Robot Games, to Tesla’s Optimus folding laundry and Amazon’s tests of robots that hand-deliver packages, 2025 has seen an unprecedented acceleration in humanoid robotics demos; exciting and impressive, but also fueled by a lot of ‘hype.’ While these headlines are exciting, what if our obsession with humanoid robots is slowing down real progress? It’s a case of Dr. Ian Malcolm’s famous warning come to life: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same applies to robotics today. Why are we so intently focused on mimicking the human form? Here’s the problem: the human form is a poor blueprint for automation. Humanoids aren’t the most effective or efficient robots we can build. Energy inefficiency: Battery-operated mechanical devices at this scale and size would consume massive amounts of energy (high double-digit percentages) just to maintain upright movement and humanoid functions. Human dexterity is incredibly difficult to replicate. Engineers still struggle to replicate a grasping human hand, or the hand-eye coordination of a human brain. Cost and complexity: These machines are incredibly expensive and fragile. They’re built for demo reels, not scalable, real-world deployment. Even if we solved for the challenges above, why should we limit ourselves, creatively, to the human form factor? Why two arms? Why not four arms?! Why two legs instead of wheels? Our world is built for human bodies, but that doesn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:06
Next 50x Crypto: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) to Surge 4900% Before Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Hit New ATHs

Cardano and Solana eye ATHs, but Little Pepe’s $0.0021 presale, meme power, and L2 speed have analysts calling it the next 50x crypto with 4900% upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 23:03
EUR/USD steady despite strong US GDP as Greenback stays under pressure

The post EUR/USD steady despite strong US GDP as Greenback stays under pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/USD holds firm on Thursday, extending gains for a third straight day. The US GDP second estimate showed 3.3% annualized growth in Q2, above the 3.1% forecast. Traders await Friday’s July PCE inflation data, which may shape the Fed’s monetary policy path. The Euro (EUR) holds firm against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday,as the latest batch of US economic data failed to shift the broader bearish tone surrounding the Greenback. The pair briefly climbed to an intraday high of 1.1687 before easing to trade near 1.1666 at the time of writing. Despite the pullback, EUR/USD remains higher on the day, extending its advance for a third straight day while staying within the range that has contained price action since early August. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the second estimate of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed a 3.3% annualized expansion in Q2, slightly above the 3.1% consensus and stronger than the 3.0% pace seen previously. The resilience in activity was accompanied by still-solid labor market data, with Initial Jobless Claims falling to 229,000, marginally below expectations of 230,000 and down from a revised 234,000. Inflation, however, eased according to preliminary quarterly readings. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% QoQ, undershooting the 2.6% forecast and matching the prior 2.5%. The GDP Price Index and headline PCE Prices both printed at 2.0%, slipping from 2.1% previously, signaling disinflationary progress. The data, however, failed to provide impetus to the US Dollar, which remains under broad pressure amid concerns over Fed independence and a dovish monetary policy outlook. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.00, down 0.20% on the day. Market attention now turns to Friday’s release of the July monthly PCE inflation report, which will carry greater weight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:03
SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Stock: Climbs as AI Cybersecurity Demand Drives Growth

TLDRs: SentinelOne shares jumped 9% after raising annual revenue forecast on strong Q2 results. Q2 revenue rose 22% year-on-year to $242.2 million, beating analyst expectations. Annualized recurring revenue hit $1 billion, a 24% increase from last year. Expansion into AI-driven security and cloud solutions drives strategic growth. Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) climbed roughly 9% [...] The post SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Stock: Climbs as AI Cybersecurity Demand Drives Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 23:02
Best Crypto Games To Invest, Earn & Play in 2025-2026

As the crypto market rotates capital, the best crypto games for 2025 are becoming the smart money’s next hottest pick. With Ethereum hitting a new all-time high of $4,953.73 after a four-year wait, smart money knows what comes next… altcoin rotations. And one of the most overlooked sectors ready to explode is GameFi. Still sitting [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/29 23:02
SEC Faces 92 Crypto ETP Applications, Triggering Industry Growth

TLDR A total of 92 crypto ETPs are currently awaiting approval from the SEC, signaling a potential surge in crypto investment products. Solana leads with eight pending ETF applications, reflecting its growing popularity in the digital asset space. XRP follows closely with seven crypto ETP filings, highlighting continued demand despite its ongoing legal challenges. Industry [...] The post SEC Faces 92 Crypto ETP Applications, Triggering Industry Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 23:02
Over 51,000 Wallets Lost $74.8M in Kanye West’s YZY Celebrity Memecoin Crash

The post Over 51,000 Wallets Lost $74.8M in Kanye West’s YZY Celebrity Memecoin Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent data has shown that over 73% of traders suffered losses following Kanye West’s Solana-based YZY memecoin’s 81% crash. It’s been a little over a week since Kanye West launched his celebrity memecoin, and the token has already lost a staggering 83% of its value. The token, promoted on the American rapper’s X account on August 20, quickly gained traction, surging to an all-time high of $3.16 in 24 hours. Expectedly, the token came crashing after the high, leaving profit-hungry retail traders in the dust again. At the time of writing, YZY is trading at $0.5305, extending its losses over the past 24 hours by 3.76%. – Advertisement – Meanwhile, analytical platform Bubblemaps has released a detailed breakdown of the token trades, highlighting total profits and losses. YZY Memecoin Numbers Worse Than Expected: Bubblemaps The report outlined that a total of 70,201 traders bought into the celebrity memecoin, FOMOing into its widespread hype. However, a majority of them, totaling 51,862 wallets, lost money. This represents 73.87% of those who bought Kanye West’s YZY token. A detailed breakdown of these numbers reveals that three wallets lost over $1 million, 5,269 wallets lost over $1,000, 1,025 wallets lost over $10,000, and 108 wallets lost over $100,000. Overall, the total losses across these 51,862 addresses hit $74.8 million. On the contrary, 18,333 wallets profited from the token, realizing a total of $66.6 million. Notably, over 15,000 wallets, or 82% of these addresses, made less than $1,000. Meanwhile, just 11 wallets made over $1 million, indicating that 28% of the profits were concentrated in these few wallets. YZY Token Profit and Loss| Bubblemaps The Crypto Basic had earlier reported on insider trading activities, with several wallets purchasing the token before its public launch. Some of their gains exceeded millions of dollars, suggesting that a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:02
Tether and Circle Control 70% of Crypto Revenue – But New Players Are Catching Up

The surge highlights how stablecoins and DeFi trading platforms are fueling fresh momentum across the sector. Stablecoins Still Dominate the […] The post Tether and Circle Control 70% of Crypto Revenue – But New Players Are Catching Up appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 23:01
Top Companies That Failed in Their Bitcoin Treasury Strategies

Some of the world’s largest corporate treasury reserves have encountered setbacks with their Bitcoin investments, highlighting the complexities and risks associated with corporate cryptocurrency holdings. Recent reports indicate that several firms, which had allocated significant portions of their cash reserves into Bitcoin, faced challenges as the asset’s price experienced volatility and downturns. Firms’ Bitcoin Strategies [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/29 23:01
