2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Florida Retirement Fund’s Alleged $80M Stake in MicroStrategy Unverified

Florida Retirement Fund’s Alleged $80M Stake in MicroStrategy Unverified

The post Florida Retirement Fund’s Alleged $80M Stake in MicroStrategy Unverified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: No confirmation on the $80 million MicroStrategy allocation by a Florida retirement fund. Lack of evidence from official sources confirms skepticism. Absence of formal statements underscores the uncertainty of the claim. ChainCatcher reported that a $205 billion Florida retirement fund allegedly allocated $80 million to MicroStrategy (MSTR), but no official evidence or institutional filings confirm this claim. The alleged allocation raises questions about institutional crypto investment strategies, yet no immediate market impact has been observed, emphasizing the importance of verified information in financial markets. Reports of Unverified $80M Florida Fund Investment in MSTR Unsubstantiated reports suggest a $205 billion Florida retirement fund allocated $80 million to MicroStrategy (MSTR). However, no official confirmations or institutional disclosures support this claim. “The latest official activity is a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to enhance Web3 infrastructure for blockchain startups, not related to Florida pension allocations or MicroStrategy investments.” With no verified purchase evidence, immediate market implications remain negligible. Historical data indicates that such institutional moves typically prompt media coverage and regulatory commentary, none of which are present here. Major crypto figures and industry thought leaders, including Michael Saylor, have not issued public statements regarding this alleged allocation. This silence further casts doubts on the validity of these reports. Bitcoin Price Context Amid Investment Skepticism Did you know? In past scenarios, official press releases and regulatory commentary followed substantial institutional crypto investments, such as those from public pension funds. Such formal acknowledgment is essential for credibility, but none exists for the Florida fund rumor. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $109,910.78, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion and dominance of 57.62%, per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour volume is $65.18 billion, marking a 3.17% change. BTC has seen a 2.68% decline over 24 hours, a 2.01% drop over the past seven days, and…
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1678-6.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206109-3.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,050.24-0.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Dive into the Lucrative World of Cryptocurrencies with Increasing Liquidity

Dive into the Lucrative World of Cryptocurrencies with Increasing Liquidity

Raoul Pal predicts potential growth in the cryptocurrency market until 2026. Ethereum and Solana are highlighted as promising assets for long-term investment. Continue Reading:Dive into the Lucrative World of Cryptocurrencies with Increasing Liquidity The post Dive into the Lucrative World of Cryptocurrencies with Increasing Liquidity appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Palio
PAL$0.007249-2.27%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Nosedives to $108K as $110M in Longs Vanish in 24 Hours

Bitcoin Nosedives to $108K as $110M in Longs Vanish in 24 Hours

Bitcoin’s valuation slipped beneath $109,000 on Friday, tapping a session low of $108,104 per coin as all four major U.S. stock indexes traded in the red. Crypto Carnage: Bitcoin Dips With Derivatives on Fire Earlier in the day, bitcoin hovered between $110,500 and $111,100 before diving to its intraday floor of $108,104. The decline came […]
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.15045-1.78%
RedStone
RED$0.4172-9.32%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/29 23:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Gumi Inc. Plans $17 Million XRP Acquisition

Gumi Inc. Plans $17 Million XRP Acquisition

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gumi-xrp-investment-17-million/
XRP
XRP$2.7741-1.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017327-9.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Hedera (HBAR) Eyes $0.25, Arbitrum (ARB) Signals 280% Gains, BlockDAG Set to Explode

Hedera (HBAR) Eyes $0.25, Arbitrum (ARB) Signals 280% Gains, BlockDAG Set to Explode

The post Hedera (HBAR) Eyes $0.25, Arbitrum (ARB) Signals 280% Gains, BlockDAG Set to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Hedera (HBAR) price target hits $0.25 as SWIFT drives adoption, Arbitrum (ARB) price outlook signals 280% upside, and BlockDAG’s hybrid consensus makes it the crypto to explode Hedera (HBAR), Arbitrum (ARB), and BlockDAG might look like three unrelated names on a price chart, but together they paint a striking picture of where the next wave of crypto innovation could be headed. Hedera (HBAR) is no longer just another altcoin, it’s a network now tested by SWIFT, the backbone of global finance, giving its $0.25 price target real weight. Arbitrum (ARB), meanwhile, has emerged as Ethereum’s busiest Layer-2, doubling revenue and liquidity in months, with a 280% price outlook backed by strong on-chain growth. And then there’s BlockDAG, the dark horse that isn’t just chasing performance but rewriting consensus itself. With its hybrid Proof-of-Work plus DAG model, BlockDAG is solving the blockchain trilemma many declared unsolvable, speed, decentralization, and security, making it the crypto to explode as adoption accelerates. BlockDAG: The First True Breakthrough in Solving the Blockchain Trilemma Every blockchain project has wrestled with the same impossible puzzle, the trilemma. Speed, security, and decentralization rarely coexist without compromise. Proof-of-Work chains like Bitcoin deliver rock-solid security but suffer from painfully slow throughput. DAG-based systems flip the equation, pushing transactions faster but often at the cost of decentralization. BlockDAG’s new hybrid architecture is tearing that compromise apart. By merging Proof-of-Work with DAG-based parallel block production, it can process up to 10 blocks per second while keeping mining alive and decentralized. That means users get security without bottlenecks, speed without sacrificing trust, and scale without handing control to a few centralized players. This isn’t just a tweak, it’s a new way of thinking about consensus. With its presale now in Batch 30 at $0.03 per coin and funding momentum racing toward…
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006172+18.05%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Plunges After New ATH, Why SpacePay Could Be the Safer Q4 Bet

Bitcoin Plunges After New ATH, Why SpacePay Could Be the Safer Q4 Bet

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $124,400 on August 14 before facing a sharp correction. SpacePay’s presale has raised over $1.3 million by offering investors a defensive alternative focused on payment utility rather than price appreciation gambling. SPY tokens are valued $0.003181 because of infrastructure development that creates value regardless of Bitcoin price changes.. The post Bitcoin Plunges After New ATH, Why SpacePay Could Be the Safer Q4 Bet appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Aethir
ATH$0.03059-3.50%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
99Bitcoins2025/08/29 23:10
לַחֲלוֹק
Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction! Here Are the Details

Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction! Here Are the Details

The post Eric Trump, Son of US President Donald Trump, Reveals His Bitcoin Price Prediction! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, made a striking assessment during his speech at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong. “I have no doubt that Bitcoin will reach $1 million sooner or later,” Trump said. Eric Trump: “Bitcoin Reaching $1 Million Is Inevitable” Trump, who painted an optimistic picture of the cryptocurrency market’s future, particularly highlighted the growing interest from institutional investors. He believes the increasing focus on Bitcoin from both private and government-backed funds will inevitably lead to a long-term price increase. Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin is not just an investment vehicle but has become a cornerstone of the new financial system. He also argued that Bitcoin’s accelerating global adoption will have transformative effects on traditional financial markets. While bold predictions about the future of Bitcoin’s price are often the subject of debate in financial circles, Trump’s statements come at a time when cryptocurrency regulations are gaining momentum, particularly in the U.S. Analysts note that positive comments from such high-profile figures could boost investor confidence and spark market volatility. Eric Trump’s statement that “Bitcoin will reach $1 million” resonated widely in the cryptocurrency community, causing investors to once again turn their attention to Bitcoin’s long-term potential. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/eric-trump-son-of-us-president-donald-trump-reveals-his-bitcoin-price-prediction-here-are-the-details/
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.37-3.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017327-9.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:10
לַחֲלוֹק
China’s top banks to report weak results as economy slows, defaults rise

China’s top banks to report weak results as economy slows, defaults rise

The post China’s top banks to report weak results as economy slows, defaults rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The top five banks in China are likely to announce disappointing results in several areas of their operations, with an economic slowdown and flat wage growth eroding quarterly profits. At the top of China’s financial system sit ICBC and CCB, whose combined assets with the other big banks amount to more than Rmb190 trillion, roughly $26.5 trillion. However, analysts expect the second-quarter results of China’s top lenders to show more households falling behind on loan payments. Moody’s Zhu says reduced consumer spending is restructuring banks’ credit demand and quality Expectations are that the top Chinese leaders will see a decline in performance. Bloomberg estimates that the banks’ average net interest margin will likely drop to 1.29%, following a record trough in the first quarter.  Nicholas Zhu, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody’s, even commented, “A receding property market and tightening consumer spending are reshaping banks’ credit demand and credit quality.”  He further noted that banks are facing higher credit risks in mortgages and retail lending, which have historically acted as a buffer against risk. He characterized the shift, where these exposures now appear riskier than corporate loans at some banks, as both structural and concerning. China’s economy is still struggling under deflationary pressure, with real wages at non-state firms growing a meagre 1.7% this year. Adding to the strain, a deepening real estate crisis has shaken consumer confidence in a nation where homes comprise most household assets. Beijing has been pushing households to borrow more to boost spending and ease deflationary pressure, but demand hasn’t picked up. Central bank figures show short-term consumer loans, often used for everyday purchases, fell again in July, down to Rmb9.8trillion, about $1.4 trillion. However, with stronger borrowers pulling back, banks face riskier clients, according to Zhu. ICBC’s bad consumer loans topped Rmb 10…
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.51%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.84%
Vice
VICE$0.014+6.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Did Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak 68 Days Too Fast, Too Early?

Did Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak 68 Days Too Fast, Too Early?

The post Did Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak 68 Days Too Fast, Too Early? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data reveals Bitcoin’s all-time high arrived on day 481, a full 68 days sooner than the last cycle The established theory of lengthening Bitcoin cycles has been broken by the influence of spot ETFs A final window for a potential new record is now open between September 27 and October 21, 2025 Bitcoin’s latest cycle has ignited a critical debate over whether the peak arrived sooner than expected. New data shows the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $124,128 on August 14, 2025, a date that falls exactly 481 days after the April 2024 Halving. That number is striking because it perfectly mirrors the historical average for prior cycle tops. If this date is confirmed as the peak, it marks a significant break from recent history, with Bitcoin topping out 68 days earlier than it did in 2021. How Does This Cycle Break the Historical Pattern? Bitcoin’s Halving events have consistently set the tempo for its market cycles. After the first Halving in 2012, it took 368 days for the asset to hit its cycle high. The next cycle extended longer, with the 2017 peak arriving 525 days after the second Halving. The cycle following the 2020 Halving lasted even longer, setting its record 549 days later. This established a clear trend of lengthening market timelines as adoption grew. The 2025 peak, by landing on the precise 481-day average, directly challenges that established pattern. What Caused This Cycle to Accelerate? Unlike all prior cycles, Bitcoin set a new all-time high before the April 2024 supply cut. The price hit $73,581 on March 14, 2024, an unprecedented move driven by the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.  Previously, old highs were only reclaimed months after a Halving. The 2024 rally, however, disrupted that rhythm entirely, showing how institutional demand is now…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017327-9.04%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana, Layer Brett, Litecoin, And Chainlink Fill Portfolios In August

Solana, Layer Brett, Litecoin, And Chainlink Fill Portfolios In August

The post Solana, Layer Brett, Litecoin, And Chainlink Fill Portfolios In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto world never sleeps, does it? Investors are always hunting for the next big crypto to skyrocket their portfolios. Many are asking: what’s the best crypto to buy now, especially with titans like Solana, Litecoin, and Chainlink showing varied, sometimes predictable, movements?  While these established giants have their place, a new challenger, Layer Brett, is rapidly grabbing attention, promising explosive growth where meme meets mechanism on Ethereum’s Layer 2. What is the best crypto to buy now for explosive gains? Brett was, for a time, confined to Base, a memecoin with viral appeal but lacking serious utility. That era is over. Layer Brett has emerged as a game-changer, breaking free to offer a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin built right on Ethereum. This isn’t just another meme token; it’s a fully functional Layer 2 blockchain, engineered for lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and substantial staking rewards. Can you imagine a memecoin actually solving blockchain scalability? This is it. While Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) continue their impressive runs, often demanding substantial capital for entry, Layer Brett presents an intriguing low cap crypto gem. Its $0.005 presale entry offers what established assets simply can’t match. Litecoin (LTC), with its long history as a payment-focused cryptocurrency, offers stability, but where’s the moonshot potential? Layer Brett, by contrast, is targeting the next 100x altcoin territory. What Sets Layer Brett Apart? Layer Brett differentiates itself sharply from its predecessors, including the original Brett, Pepe, and Shiba Inu. Those were fun, sure, but often utility-free. Layer Brett, conversely, is purpose-built on Ethereum Layer 2, inheriting the robust security of the mainnet while dramatically enhancing speed and affordability. This design allows for: Blazing Speed & Low Costs: Transactions are nearly instantaneous, with gas fees dropping to pennies. Forget the painful, congested experiences often found on Layer…
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.51%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009431-0.32%
Solana
SOL$199.41-2.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:07
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge