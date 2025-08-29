2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 29

Can traders keep price of Bitcoin (BTC) above $110,000 until end of week?
Bitcoin
BTC$109,050.24-0.04%
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:18
Bitcoin Traders Eye September Fed Decision as PCE Data Release

Markets had anticipated rate cuts earlier this summer, but June and July passed without action. That leaves September as the […] The post Bitcoin Traders Eye September Fed Decision as PCE Data Release appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 23:17
Mukesh Ambani’s Visionary Alliance With Google And Meta

The post Mukesh Ambani’s Visionary Alliance With Google And Meta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India AI Backbone Unleashed: Mukesh Ambani’s Visionary Alliance With Google And Meta Skip to content Home AI News India AI Backbone Unleashed: Mukesh Ambani’s Visionary Alliance with Google and Meta Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/india-ai-backbone-unleashed/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:17
Millions of Driverless Taxis Projected in China by Late 2030s

TLDRs: China could operate 300,000 driverless taxis in major cities by 2030, UBS predicts. Robotaxis may reach 4 million nationwide by the late 2030s, boosting productivity. Autonomous taxis could generate over $40 billion annually in China’s initial market. Low production costs and government support accelerate robotaxi adoption nationwide. China is on the verge of a [...] The post Millions of Driverless Taxis Projected in China by Late 2030s appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 23:16
CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Chainlink (LINK) Declines 4.3% as Index Trades Lower

The post CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Chainlink (LINK) Declines 4.3% as Index Trades Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4062.15, down 1.4% (-59.75) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Two of the 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: POL (+0.9%) and SOL (+0.1%). Laggards: LINK (-4.3%) and XLM (-3.0%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/29/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-link-declines-4-3-as-index-trades-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:16
Fleetwood Mac Rocks Back To No. 1, Replacing One Of Today’s Hottest Stars

The post Fleetwood Mac Rocks Back To No. 1, Replacing One Of Today’s Hottest Stars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours returns to No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart, marking its seventh time atop the tally as it replaces MGK’s Lost Americana. HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 18: Members of Fleetwood Mac from left: John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham on the SECOND ANNUAL ROCK MUSIC AWARDS. Image dated September 18, 1976. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours never strays too far from the upper reaches of most of the Billboard charts it regularly inhabits. The set has spent hundreds of weeks on almost all of the lists where it can be found frame after frame, and it’s rare to see the decades-old classic slip outside the top 10, especially on tallies that look only at rock music. Fleetwood Mac’s Grammy-winning set is back in charge of one chart as it ascends several spaces and replaces the latest album by one of today’s hottest musical stars. Rumours Rocks Back to No. 1 Rumours finds its way back to No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart this week. Last time around, Fleetwood Mac sat at No. 4 on the list of the most-consumed rock releases in the country, but now Rumours has regained control of the genre-focused roster. Fleetwood Mac Replaces MGK at No. 1 Rumours earns its seventh stay in first place on the Top Rock Albums chart. Last week’s winner, Lost Americana by MGK (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly), dips from the summit to No. 3. Meanwhile, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, a former champion itself, improves from fifth place to second. Greatest Hits Joins Rumours on the Chart Fleetwood Mac fills two spaces on the Top Rock Albums chart at the moment. As Rumours ascends to No. 1, the group’s Greatest Hits compilation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:15
BullZilla Presale Goes Live Today as Pepe and Floki Surge- Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week

In crypto, timing is everything. What looks like a joke today can command billions tomorrow. Meme coins, once dismissed as […] The post BullZilla Presale Goes Live Today as Pepe and Floki Surge- Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 23:15
Pepe Faces Bearish 2025 Outlook While BullZilla Presale Goes Live: Top Meme Coins to Join For Short Term

Pepe remains one of the most recognizable meme tokens, trading with large liquidity and an established global community. Yet, short-term indicators point to turbulence. According to the latest forecast, Pepe’s price is projected to drop by -25.03% to $0.000007626 by September 28, 2025. The sentiment is currently bearish, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting […]
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:15
Ethereum Foundation Grants: A Pivotal Pause for Future Innovation

BitcoinWorld Ethereum Foundation Grants: A Pivotal Pause for Future Innovation The world of decentralized finance and blockchain innovation is constantly evolving, and the Ethereum ecosystem is at its heart. A significant development has recently emerged regarding Ethereum Foundation grants, as the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) has temporarily suspended applications for public grants. This isn’t a permanent halt but a strategic pause, signaling a transition to a more refined and impactful funding model. This move, while temporary, holds substantial implications for developers and projects relying on these crucial Ethereum Foundation grants. Why Are Ethereum Foundation Grants Taking a Break? The Ethereum Foundation’s Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) has initiated this temporary suspension to transition towards a more strategic funding approach. This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring that future support is even more effective and aligned with the long-term vision for Ethereum. It is important to remember the ESP’s impressive track record. In 2024 alone, the program successfully supported 105 projects, distributing approximately $3 million. This demonstrates the Foundation’s dedication to fostering innovation and growth within the Ethereum network. The current pause allows the team to meticulously design a new model that can amplify this impact. What Does a Strategic Funding Model Mean for Future Ethereum Foundation Grants? When we talk about a ‘strategic funding model,’ we are looking at a more deliberate and targeted approach to allocating resources. This shift could mean several positive changes for future Ethereum Foundation grants: Targeted Impact: Future grants might focus on specific, high-priority areas critical for Ethereum’s scalability, security, and decentralization. Long-Term Vision: The new model could prioritize projects with clear, sustainable roadmaps that contribute significantly to the ecosystem’s enduring health. Enhanced Support: Beyond just financial aid, the program might integrate more mentorship, technical guidance, and community integration for grantees. Streamlined Processes: The application and review process could become more efficient, ensuring that valuable resources reach deserving projects faster. This re-evaluation aims to make every grant count even more, fostering stronger, more resilient projects. How Does This Affect Projects Seeking Ethereum Foundation Grants? For current and aspiring projects, this temporary suspension brings both challenges and opportunities. While the immediate availability of public Ethereum Foundation grants is paused, this period offers a chance for reflection and preparation. Projects should consider: Staying Informed: The Ethereum Foundation expects to provide an update on the new funding model in the fourth quarter of this year. Keep a close eye on official announcements. Exploring Alternatives: Investigate other funding avenues, such as venture capital, crowdfunding, or grants from other blockchain organizations, to sustain development. Refining Proposals: Use this time to strengthen project roadmaps, articulate clear value propositions, and identify specific needs that a more strategic grant program might address. This pause encourages the ecosystem to adapt and innovate, ensuring that when the new model for Ethereum Foundation grants launches, projects are ready to thrive. The temporary suspension of Ethereum Foundation grants is not a step backward, but a thoughtful recalibration. It reflects a commitment to enhancing the program’s effectiveness and ensuring that the next generation of funding is even more impactful for the entire Ethereum ecosystem. We eagerly await the fourth-quarter update, anticipating a renewed and even stronger approach to supporting the innovators building the future of decentralized technology. This strategic pause is set to lay the groundwork for a more robust and sustainable funding landscape. This post Ethereum Foundation Grants: A Pivotal Pause for Future Innovation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:15
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
