$200M SPAC Targets Crypto, Web3, and Blockchain Firms

The post $200M SPAC Targets Crypto, Web3, and Blockchain Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights SPAC seeks $200M IPO to target Web3 and crypto infrastructure firms Investors can redeem shares if no deal closes within 24 months Focus on wallets, DeFi, tokenization, and Bitcoin infrastructure Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Files for $200M SPAC IPO to Target Crypto Firms Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd. has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) registered in the Cayman Islands, aims to raise $200 million and merge with or acquire a business in the fast-growing world of digital assets, Web3, blockchain infrastructure, and fintech. $200M IPO Plan to Back Crypto and Web3 Growth Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition intends to sell 20 million shares at $10 each, giving public investors the option to redeem shares if they disagree with the eventual merger. If no acquisition is completed within 24 months, the SPAC will liquidate and return the funds from its trust account. The leadership team brings deep expertise in crypto and finance: Ryan Gentry, formerly of Lightning Labs and Multicoin Capital, will serve as CEO. James DeAngelis, with financial management experience at Kroll and Verus Analytics, will serve as CFO. The board also includes specialists in crypto infrastructure, energy, and investments—areas seen as vital to scaling digital assets globally. Focus Areas: From Wallets to Tokenization Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has outlined its core investment priorities: Wallets, exchanges, and secure asset custody solutions DeFi platforms and blockchain-based payment systems Asset tokenization and blockchain-native financial services Infrastructure for Bitcoin, stablecoins, and tokenized assets The move reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain-backed services as the U.S. market prepares for a new wave of crypto-native public companies. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10800/new-200-m-spac-to-target-crypto-web3-and-blockchain-infrastructure
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:29
Crypto News: Token Buybacks Face Timing Flaws, New Models Propose Solution

The post Crypto News: Token Buybacks Face Timing Flaws, New Models Propose Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Crypto news: Token buyback programs concentrate purchases during periods of high market demand, while reducing spending during periods of lower demand. Current taker-focused buyback models remove liquidity and create immediate price impact during high-activity periods. New maker-based approaches and temporal smoothing techniques address structural timing inefficiencies in protocol buyback programs. Crypto protocols operate with a fundamental flaw in their token buyback strategies, which concentrate purchases at market peaks while starving them during periods of lower prices. An anonymous Raydium contributor known as Infra identified this structural problem in an Aug. 26 report shared via X. The analysis revealed how current revenue-based buyback programs created reflexive timing issues that worked against optimal execution. Reflexive Timing Issues The dominant buyback model ties spending directly to protocol revenue, which creates counterproductive timing patterns. When markets heat up, prices, activity, and fees climb together, which pushes programmatic buybacks to spend more during expensive periods. When markets cool, activity and fees fall together, which reduces buyback spend during cheaper periods. Jupiter Exchange exemplified this approach by allocating 50% of protocol fees toward repurchasing JUP tokens. The exchange generated $102 Million in revenue during 2024, with revenue surging from $3 Million in January to $21 Million in December. The buyback program spent approximately $50 Million on JUP repurchases throughout 2025, creating sustained buying pressure but following the problematic timing pattern. Ethena Foundation executed a similar model through its $260 Million buyback program via StablecoinX. The program allocated $5 Million daily over six weeks, repurchasing 83 million ENA tokens, which represent 3.48% of the circulating supply. Hyperliquid demonstrated the most aggressive implementation of this model. The protocol’s automated buyback strategy utilized 97% of the protocol fees to repurchase HYPE tokens. In total, it gulped 29.8 million tokens, valued at over $1.5 Billion. Execution Alternatives The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:27
Cardano ETF Approval Now 87% Likely Before Major Deadline

Expectations in place for potential Cardano ETF
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:27
Trump Cancels Kamala Harris' Secret Service Detail

The post Trump Cancels Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Detail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump ended Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris that was extended by former President Joe Biden, reports said, adding to the list of political adversaries Trump has revoked protection for. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump signed a memorandum Thursday that will cancel Harris’ protective services as of Monday, The New York Times reported, citing a letter it obtained. Vice presidents receive Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office, but Biden extended Harris’ for 12 additional months, the reports said. Trump also cancelled protective services for Biden’s adult children, Ashley and Hunter, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security adviser John Bolton earlier this year. Tangent Harris is set to begin a nationwide tour to promote her new book about her presidential campaign titled “107 Days,” scheduled to be published Sept. 23. Key Background Harris’ six months of Secret Service protection would have ended July 21 without the extension Biden authorized through July 2026. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff also received protection that expired six months after she left office. Former presidents receive protection for life. Trump cancelled the order Biden issued shortly before leaving office to prolong Harris’ protection in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security dated Thursday, according to CNN, which obtained a copy of the letter. Harris’ Secret Service protection includes not only personal security detail and protection of her home in Los Angeles but threat assessments and warnings, according to CNN. Further Reading Trump cancels Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail that was extended by undisclosed Biden…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:24
Famous Millionaire Raoul Pal Evaluates the Latest Situation in Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP! "Is the Big Breakout Near?"

Real Vision co-founder and CEO Raoul Pal, who previously focused on altcoins rather than Bitcoin, shared his current expectations for Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. Accordingly, Raoul Pal said he believes that altcoins like XRP will enter a new growth phase as money begins to move out of Bitcoin. Stating that he expects a […] Continue Reading: Famous Millionaire Raoul Pal Evaluates the Latest Situation in Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP! "Is the Big Breakout Near?"
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:23
Ünlü Milyoner Raoul Pal, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) ve XRP'deki Son Durumu Değerlendirdi! "Büyük Çıkış Yakın Mı?"

Daha önceki açıklamalarda Bitcoin’den ziyade altcoinlere yönelen Real Vision kurucu ortağı ve CEO’su Raoul Pal, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) ve XRP için güncel beklentilerini paylaştı. Buna göre Raoul Pal, paranın Bitcoin‘den çıkmaya başlamasıyla XRP gibi altcoin’lerin yeni bir büyüme evresine gireceğine inandığını söyledi. Büyük bir altcoin rallisi beklediğini belirten ünlü isim, altcoinlerin sırasıyla bekleme odası […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:21
US sanctions North Korea IT scheme tied to Russia, China

The post US sanctions North Korea IT scheme tied to Russia, China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US sanctions North Korea IT scheme tied to Russia, China Summary: The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned entities from North Korea, Russia, and China over a scheme to place IT workers into global companies using stolen identities in order to steal data and collect revenue. The scheme is intended to funnel money back to North Korea’s weapons program as a workaround to U.S. sanctions. Newly sanctioned targets include a Russian national and a Chinese front company. A crypto scam syndicate involving individuals and entities from North Korea, Russia, and China has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for its alleged participation in a scheme that OFAC says is funneling crypto back to Pyongyang’s weapons programs. The Treasury announced the sanctions on Wednesday. According to the release, North Korea is attempting to circumvent sanctions by posting IT workers—often using fraudulent and stolen identities—to foreign companies. According to OFAC, the North Korean regime claims most of the earned wages and diverts them to its weapons programs. Additionally, posted IT workers have allegedly been caught planting malware into company networks and stealing data. The sanctions follow an earlier move by OFAC in May, where it sanctioned the North Korean Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company. According to the OFAC release, the company employs ‘delegations’ of North Korean IT workers to operate in Russia and Laos. “The DPRK maintains a workforce of thousands of highly skilled IT workers around the world, primarily located in the People’s Republic of China and Russia, to generate revenue that contributes to its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs. “In some cases, DPRK IT workers can each earn more than $300,000 per year. These workers deliberately obfuscate their identities, locations, and nationalities, typically using fake personas, proxy accounts,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:20
3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now as BullZilla's 1000X Presale Reshape the 2025 Crypto Arena

BullZilla leads 2025 meme coins with a presale Mutation Engine, 24 stages, and 70% APY staking, outshining Popcat and Turbo as the next 1000x token.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/29 23:20
DYdX Shares Roadmap with Telegram Trading as Earnings Fall

The post DYdX Shares Roadmap with Telegram Trading as Earnings Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange dYdX has updated its 2025 roadmap, outlining plans to launch a Telegram trading integration as the platform faces declining earnings. According to the roadmap, dYdX plans to roll out a series of software upgrades that include a partner fee share, scale and TWAP orders and designated proposers, targeting the reduction of end-to-end trading latency. In addition, the DEX plans to launch Telegram-based trading in September, enabled by its July acquisition of Pocket Protector, a social trading app. As part of the deal, Pocket Protector co-founder Eddie Zhang joined dYdX as president. “It is critical for dYdX to strengthen its competitive positioning in order to increase market share and deliver long-term value to the community and ecosystem,” Zhang wrote in the roadmap letter. The DEX’s income has largely slid in the past 12 months. According to DefiLlama, dYdX posted earnings of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 84% decline compared to the same period of 2024, when it generated $20.1 million income. Income statement for dYdX. Source: DefiLlama Its total value locked has fallen to $312 million as of Wednesday, from $1.1 billion in October 2021. In October 2024, dYdX laid off 35% of its workforce, with its then-CEO indicating a need for a new direction. dYdX targets incentives, efficiency and UX in update According to dYdX, the partner fee share program will let contributors of volume and liquidity earn up to 50% of protocol fees. Scale and TWAP orders are said to offer traders more execution options, enabling multiple limits across a price range and splitting large trades into smaller timed intervals. Meanwhile, the designated proposers feature is said to cut processing times by assigning specific validators and reducing latency. The roadmap also highlights new user-facing features, including social logins, direct USDC–DYDX swaps via an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:19
Top Altcoins to Watch Closely This Week: Best Cryptos to Buy

The post Top Altcoins to Watch Closely This Week: Best Cryptos to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market continues to be indecisive between periods of slow activity and rapid breakouts, investors are looking for players that could lead the next run. Leading the spotlight is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Mutuum Finance has a presale price of $0.035 in phase 6. Early investors will experience over 500% growth after listing. The Mutuum Finance presale has already reached over $15.1 million with over 15800 owners of them.  MUTM is still at the forefront of DeFi and this makes interesting traders who are trying to navigate through the current downturn in the market. While veteran coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) wobble in the memecoin market, the real interest is in how new platforms like Mutuum Finance are transforming utility and value in the market.  Dogecoin Outlook: Defying Collapse as New Storylines Take Hold Dogecoin (DOGE), trading at approximately $0.2185, is making very stable price action even with recent market uncertainty. Analysts note that while speculative demand for loyalty-based meme coins wanes, investor demand is shifting toward more utility-based versions, but DOGE still has strong community support and high liquidity among the world of meme coins. This realignment in market pressures is all part of a broader search by investors for next-generation stories in DeFi, such as new platforms like Mutuum Finance, which are gaining traction alongside old guard crypto coins. Mutuum Finance $50,000 Bug Bounty MUTM announced its Bug Bounty Program launched in collaboration with Certik. Through an invitation to white hackers, developers, and security researchers to participate in the security program, Mutuum Finance will further enhance the security of its platform by rewarding them with bounties when they identify any vulnerability they are able to discover. The reward system will be up to 50,000 USDT and the award will also be proportional to the impact…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:18
