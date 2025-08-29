2025-09-02 Tuesday

Crypto Crash Triggers $411M in Liquidations: BTC Drops to $110K, ETH, XRP, DOGE Hit Hard

The crypto market crash saw $411 million in liquidations as Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $110,000, with analysts warning of further correction toward $105,000. The post Crypto Crash Triggers $411M in Liquidations: BTC Drops to $110K, ETH, XRP, DOGE Hit Hard appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/29 23:35
Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable in 2025? A Cost–Benefit Breakdown

The post Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable in 2025? A Cost–Benefit Breakdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining remains one of the most debated topics in 2025. While soaring Bitcoin prices above $100K attract new miners, rising network difficulty and higher operational costs raise questions about long-term profitability. To evaluate whether mining is still worth it, it’s essential to break down the main factors: electricity cost, network difficulty, and BTC price, alongside the concept of shutdown price and regional variations. Key Factors That Influence Mining Profitability 1. Electricity Costs Electricity is the single biggest expense for miners. Countries with cheaper energy, such as Kazakhstan, Paraguay, and Ethiopia, offer miners a competitive edge. In contrast, regions with high residential electricity rates (e.g., parts of Europe) make mining unviable without large-scale industrial setups. 2. Network Difficulty and Block Rewards Bitcoin’s block reward halved in April 2024 from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, cutting new supply in half. This reduced daily issuance from about 900 BTC/day to ~450 BTC/day, significantly squeezing miner revenues. Meanwhile, difficulty automatically adjusts every ~2 weeks to ensure blocks are mined every 10 minutes, meaning as more miners join, the competition intensifies. 3. Bitcoin Price With BTC trading above $110,000 in 2025, mining revenues in USD terms remain attractive. However, profitability depends on whether this revenue outweighs rising electricity and hardware costs. 4. Transaction Fees Transaction fees have become an increasingly important revenue stream. During peak network congestion in 2024, fees contributed over 20–30% of some blocks’ rewards, cushioning miners against reduced block subsidies. In 2025, fees continue to provide meaningful support to miner earnings. The Shutdown Price Explained The shutdown price is the BTC price below which mining operations become unprofitable. Example: Miner: Antminer S19 XP Hydro (~255 TH/s, 5304W) Electricity rate: $0.06/kWh Daily power cost: ~$7.63 Daily revenue at $110,000 BTC: ~$13.49 Net profit: ~$5.86/day If Bitcoin’s price dropped below ~$62341.69, this miner…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:35
Bitcoin.com Launches Embedded Balance Solution for Instant, Low-Fee Trading

The post Bitcoin.com Launches Embedded Balance Solution for Instant, Low-Fee Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin.com, a pioneer in the crypto industry since 2015, today announced the launch of Bitcoin.com Balance, a powerful new feature that allows users to hold fiat balances directly within the Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Powered by MoonPay’s white-label Embedded Balance solution, this new functionality dramatically improves the speed, affordability, and reliability of crypto transactions. With fiat […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-launches-embedded-balance-solution-for-instant-low-fee-trading/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:34
The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down – Here’s What’s Really Happening

Recent media claims alleged that co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget had been removed from management, that Animoca Brands’ Robby […] The post The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down – Here’s What’s Really Happening appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 23:31
These 4 Meme Coins Will Make $75k from $1500, Move Over Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK)

The meme coin space is entering a new era. It was dominated by the likes of Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) in recent times. However, the sector has matured into a multibillion-dollar playground for culture, speculation, and infrastructure. PEPE and BONK may be unable to deliver for investors hunting outsized gains.  Here are four [...] The post These 4 Meme Coins Will Make $75k from $1500, Move Over Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/29 23:30
Analysts Predict Ozak AI Could Gain 5000% Before Hitting CEX Listings

Analysts are turning attention to Ozak AI, a presale project combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. The token, currently priced at $0.01, is set to climb to $0.012 in the next phase. More than $2.48 million has been raised, with over 828 million tokens sold. Having a target listing price of $1, it is projected [...] The post Analysts Predict Ozak AI Could Gain 5000% Before Hitting CEX Listings appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/29 23:30
Unleash Your Brand: Host an Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event in 2025

BitcoinWorld Unleash Your Brand: Host an Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event in 2025 The cryptocurrency landscape is constantly evolving, bringing together a vibrant community of founders, investors, and innovators. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is set to be the epicenter of this energy, gathering over 10,000 brilliant minds from October 27-29 at San Francisco’s Moscone West. But what if you could extend that impact, fostering deeper connections and showcasing your brand beyond the main stage? This is your opportunity to lead the conversation and elevate your presence during Disrupt Week. Elevate Your Presence at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 While the main event provides an unparalleled platform, the true magic often happens in the smaller, more intimate gatherings. These “Side Events” during Disrupt Week (October 25-31) offer a unique chance to connect with key players in a more focused setting. Imagine a salon-style dinner sparking vital discussions, a hands-on workshop demonstrating your innovative solutions, or a high-energy pitch-off in a bustling venue. The format is entirely yours to design, allowing for maximum creativity and impact. Hosting a side event means more than just booking a space; it’s about curating an experience that resonates with the attendees of Bitcoin World Disrupt. It’s where casual conversations transform into concrete partnerships and fleeting introductions evolve into lasting collaborations. This extended week in San Francisco becomes a dynamic canvas for your ideas, allowing you to capture the attention of an engaged audience ready to explore the future of technology and finance. Why Host Your Own Crypto Events During Disrupt Week? In a bustling environment like Bitcoin World Disrupt, standing out is crucial. Hosting a side event positions your brand as a thought leader and a central hub for specific discussions. It allows for a deeper dive into niche topics that might not fit the main conference agenda, attracting precisely the audience you aim to reach. Here are some compelling reasons to consider hosting your own gathering: Amplify Your Brand’s Reach: Put your company’s name and mission directly in front of thousands of founders, investors, and media. Targeted Engagement: Attract individuals specifically interested in your area of expertise, leading to more meaningful interactions. Shape the Narrative: Lead discussions on critical industry trends, positioning yourself as an authority. Unparalleled Networking: Create a focused environment for high-quality blockchain networking, fostering genuine connections. Cost-Effective Promotion: There is no cost to apply, and Bitcoin World Disrupt will help amplify your event’s visibility. These specialized crypto events complement the main conference, providing diverse opportunities for learning, collaboration, and deal-making. They transform the entire week into a rich tapestry of innovation, ensuring every participant finds value beyond the scheduled keynotes. Attracting Top Tech Innovators and Venture Capital Bitcoin World Disrupt is a magnet for the brightest minds in technology and finance. The attendee list boasts over 10,000 founders, VCs, and tech innovators – a goldmine for anyone looking to make a significant impact. By hosting a side event, you’re not just casting a wide net; you’re setting a specific bait for the fish you want to catch. Whether you’re seeking early-stage investment, strategic partnerships, or top-tier talent, a well-executed side event can be your most effective tool. Imagine hosting a private panel discussion on the future of DeFi, inviting leading venture capital firms to an exclusive demo of your latest protocol, or organizing a casual mixer for developers working on cutting-edge blockchain solutions. These intimate settings break down barriers, allowing for candid conversations and direct access to decision-makers who are often inaccessible in larger conference environments. The goal is to facilitate genuine interactions that drive business forward. Event Type Example Potential Benefits Target Audience Salon-Style Dinner Intimate discussions, high-level networking, thought leadership. Venture Capital, C-suite executives, strategic partners. Hands-on Workshop Product demonstration, skill-building, community engagement. Developers, technical founders, potential users. Pitch-Off Competition Startup discovery, investor engagement, brand visibility. Founders, early-stage investors, media. Industry Mixer Casual networking, community building, talent acquisition. All attendees, specific industry verticals. Seamless Blockchain Networking Opportunities The decentralized nature of blockchain technology thrives on strong communities and robust networks. Side events at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 are designed to foster exactly this. Beyond the formal presentations, these gatherings provide organic opportunities for blockchain networking, allowing participants to connect on a deeper level. From discussing new consensus mechanisms over coffee to debating the latest NFT trends at a rooftop lounge, the informal atmosphere encourages authentic engagement. This is where ideas are truly exchanged, partnerships are forged, and the future of decentralized finance, Web3, and other emerging technologies is collaboratively shaped. The organizers of Bitcoin World Disrupt understand the value of these connections and are committed to promoting your side event, ensuring it reaches the right audience. Your event becomes a curated space for targeted interactions, making it easier to identify potential collaborators, investors, or talent within the vast network of attendees. Don’t just be an attendee at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025; be a leader. This is your chance to put your brand at the center of the Disrupt conversation, amplify your message, and forge invaluable connections. The application process is straightforward, requiring only your innovative idea. The organizers will then assist in amplifying and promoting your event to ensure it reaches the people who matter most. Ready to make your mark? Apply Now: Submit your proposal to host a Side Event and position your brand prominently during Disrupt Week, October 25-31. Register Early: Secure your Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 pass before prices increase in September. This is more than just a conference; it’s a week-long ecosystem of innovation, and your side event can be a vital part of its success. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 offers an unparalleled stage for the future of crypto and tech. By hosting a side event, you unlock a powerful avenue for focused engagement, brand amplification, and genuine connections with leading founders, investors, and innovators. Seize this opportunity to extend your influence, foster deep blockchain networking, and truly lead the conversation in a dynamic and evolving industry. Make your presence unforgettable. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Unleash Your Brand: Host an Unforgettable Bitcoin World Disrupt Side Event in 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/29 23:30
Top #1 Mistake Investors Commit When Cryptocurrency Markets Crash

The post Top #1 Mistake Investors Commit When Cryptocurrency Markets Crash   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency market volatility is on the record. Bitcoin has dropped more than 80% several times, and altcoins have fallen even more. However, the same investor mistake is revealed with every crash panicked selling at the bottom. The Glassnode analysts have always confirmed that the long term holders perform much better than the panic sellers with large proportions. Anyone who lets fear guide them in times of decline will always fail to gain the turnaround, but disciplined investors will buy assets on a discount and enjoy the subsequent upturn.   It is of utmost importance to understand this behavioral trap. The crashing of the market is emotionally demanding, but history has demonstrated that these can often offer the most profitable points of entry to those that have conviction. In 2018 Ethereum dropped to less than $100 and in three years, it has skyrocketed to close to $5000. Investors who sold to reduce their fears were not beneficiaries, but those who held or accumulated assets gained returns that radically changed their positions. In the modern view, it is hinted that new cultural assets like MAGACOIN FINANCE can reward the same disciplined patience. Panic Selling: The Fatal Error   The most common error that investors commit during a market crash is panic selling. The general sentiment moves toward a negative one; mainstream media announce the death of cryptocurrency, and retail holders rush to sell positions. In 2022, Bitcoin dropped to under $16,000 as a result of exchange failure. Its price, however, climbed to over $60,000 two years later, which demonstrates that crashes are usually signs of an overreaction. Analysts note that panic selling does not only entrench losses but it also causes investors to take the wrong direction. Case Study: 2020 Crash   In March 2020, amid COVID-19 market panics, Bitcoin dropped to below $10,000 temporarily.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$541 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 29th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $541 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $89.7231 million in long positions and $451 million in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $131 million, and ETH liquidations totaled $192 million.
PANews2025/08/29 23:30
Pepeto Presale vs Dogecoin Price prediction: Which Has the Strongest Upside This Bull Run

Meme tokens are once again in the spotlight, with Dogecoin (DOGE) holding its place as the original giant and Pepeto […] The post Pepeto Presale vs Dogecoin Price prediction: Which Has the Strongest Upside This Bull Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 23:29
