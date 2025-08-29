Tron slashes fees by 60% to boost on-chain activity risking $28 million hit to revenue

The Tron blockchain is preparing for its steepest fee reduction since launch, following a community vote by its Super Representatives (SRs). On Aug. 29, Tron founder Justin Sun confirmed that the blockchain network's community has backed a proposal to lower fees by 60%. This adjustment, scheduled to take effect later today, aims to lower transaction costs to drive greater on-chain activity. According to him: "This is the largest fee reduction since the founding of the Tron network. The proposal has already passed and will take effect at 20:00 (GMT+8) this Friday." In the future, the SR Community plans to evaluate network fees quarterly and adjust rates in response to market conditions. Sun explained that the reviews will account for TRX price movements, network activity levels, and overall growth trends. This approach, he said, ensures fees remain low enough to attract users while still sustaining validator revenue. Impact on Tron Sun described the change as a turning point for the network. By cutting costs, he said, users will find it easier to transact, which should encourage more activity in payments, transfers, and decentralized application (dApp) interactions. The short-term effect, however, is expected to be a decline in revenue. Nonetheless, Sun noted that the profitability could rebound as transaction counts grow, arguing that higher volume would eventually outweigh the immediate hit. The impending cut's scale would be significant compared to existing revenues. Data from DeFiLlama shows Tron earning roughly $47.7 million per month in 2025, with August alone generating more than $58 million before the change. A sudden 60% reduction will dent those figures, but an expanding user base is expected to soften the blow over time. Adoption soars Despite the looming reduction, Tron's adoption trends remain steady. The blockchain analytics platform Nansen reported that the network handled 8 million and 9…