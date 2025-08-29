Osaka’s Crystal-Covered Labubu, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Gauff’s Purple Rolex
The post Osaka’s Crystal-Covered Labubu, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Gauff’s Purple Rolex appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Women’s No. 23 Naomi Osaka took to the court Thursday wearing a purple version of a Swarovski crystal-covered outfit she debuted earlier in the week—a minidress with panels of crystals along the bodice, bubble skirt and a crystal-adorned matching jacket—along with a custom pear of Nike sneakers in white, gray, pink, and purple (with a patch that had her name in Japanese) and blue crystal-covered headphones. She also carried a second show-stopping, $495 bedazzled Labubu doll after a red version of the toy, named “Billie Jean Bling,” captured attention after her first match on Tuesday. In his post-match press conference Thursday, Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner wore the same Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer,’ which retails for $18,000, that he wore after winning the U.S. Open last year. Men’s No. 15 Andrey Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bvlgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his Thursday match. Women’s No. 3 Coco Gauff sported her discontinued Rolex Oyster Perpetual in Red Grape, which resells for between $6,000 and $11,000, during an emotional press conference after winning her match Thursday (she also wore the $167 “tennis hoop” earrings in silver from the brand Missoma). Iga Świątek, Women’s No. 2, was wearing her 39mm Rolex 1908 in yellow gold, which retails for $25,250, at a press conference after her winning her Thursday match. Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year and sported a black watch in his Thursday match (it’s still unclear exactly which model he was wearing at the Open, but it looked to be part of the brand’s Epic X line, which retail for between $24,000 and $140,000). After his…
