2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
2 low-cost tokens investors are watching for massive ROI

ETH holds $4,275, but LILPEPE and Ethena could outpace it with massive gains and fresh Ethereum-powered use cases. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.0271-0.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,338.76-2.64%
Crypto.news2025/08/29 23:48
Brain-Inspired AI: Early Results from a Radical New Neuron Model

This article documents the first step toward developing a novel, bio-inspired neuron architecture. The system is open-source, enabling reproducible research and collaborative development. The first novel component, the VectorSynapse module, was introduced and implemented as PyTorch nn.Module.
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.14214-14.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-2.49%
OPEN
OPEN$0.00000001532-17.63%
Hackernoon2025/08/29 23:47
Osaka’s Crystal-Covered Labubu, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Gauff’s Purple Rolex

The post Osaka’s Crystal-Covered Labubu, Rublev’s $180K Watch And Gauff’s Purple Rolex appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Women’s No. 23 Naomi Osaka took to the court Thursday wearing a purple version of a Swarovski crystal-covered outfit she debuted earlier in the week—a minidress with panels of crystals along the bodice, bubble skirt and a crystal-adorned matching jacket—along with a custom pear of Nike sneakers in white, gray, pink, and purple (with a patch that had her name in Japanese) and blue crystal-covered headphones. She also carried a second show-stopping, $495 bedazzled Labubu doll after a red version of the toy, named “Billie Jean Bling,” captured attention after her first match on Tuesday. In his post-match press conference Thursday, Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner wore the same Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer,’ which retails for $18,000, that he wore after winning the U.S. Open last year. Men’s No. 15 Andrey Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bvlgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his Thursday match. Women’s No. 3 Coco Gauff sported her discontinued Rolex Oyster Perpetual in Red Grape, which resells for between $6,000 and $11,000, during an emotional press conference after winning her match Thursday (she also wore the $167 “tennis hoop” earrings in silver from the brand Missoma). Iga Świątek, Women’s No. 2, was wearing her 39mm Rolex 1908 in yellow gold, which retails for $25,250, at a press conference after her winning her Thursday match. Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year and sported a black watch in his Thursday match (it’s still unclear exactly which model he was wearing at the Open, but it looked to be part of the brand’s Epic X line, which retail for between $24,000 and $140,000). After his…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004665-1.12%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.1922-3.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:45
Kanye West’s YZY Token Crash: 51,000 Wallets Lose $74.8 Million

TLDR Kanye West’s YZY memecoin experienced an 81% crash in just over a week. More than 51,000 wallets suffered losses, totaling $74.8 million. Over 73% of YZY token investors ended up losing money. Three wallets alone lost over $1 million each during the token’s decline. The token’s value surged to $3.16 before crashing significantly. Kanye [...] The post Kanye West’s YZY Token Crash: 51,000 Wallets Lose $74.8 Million appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.95%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002568-9.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-4.03%
Coincentral2025/08/29 23:44
European Union will follow Trump’s lead on crypto regulation: VanEck

There's growing interest in crypto among European investors, and regulators are slowly following, says VanEck's Alessandro Valentino.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.372-3.14%
Crypto.news2025/08/29 23:42
BullZilla Presale Roars Live Today as Pepe and Floki Surge – Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week

The post BullZilla Presale Roars Live Today as Pepe and Floki Surge – Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale is going live today while Pepe and Floki rally. Explore why these are top meme coins to invest in this week. In crypto, timing is everything. What looks like a joke today can command billions tomorrow. Meme coins, once dismissed as playful noise, have grown into a powerhouse sector that financial analysts, developers, and institutions can no longer ignore. This week, three names dominate conversations: BullZilla, Pepe, and Floki. For those searching for top meme coins to invest in this week, the backdrop is striking. Bull Zilla’s presale is now officially live, designed with mechanics that reward conviction and early participation. At the same time, Pepe delivers trading volumes usually reserved for mid-cap altcoins, while Floki continues expanding beyond memes into utility and ecosystem depth. Together, these three tokens illustrate how the meme coin sector blends culture, technology, and financial engineering into outsized opportunities. BullZilla: A Live Presale Fueled by Scarcity and Storytelling BullZilla’s presale is no longer a promise, it is a reality. Launching today at $0.00000575, its progressive pricing model ensures that the longer investors wait, the higher the entry cost becomes. Every $100,000 raised or 48 hours passed triggers an automatic price increase. This structure shifts the psychology of investing: hesitation comes with a penalty, while conviction comes with potential rewards. The Roar Burn Mechanism remains at the core of its design. Every chapter of BullZilla’s 24-part lore triggers live token burns, permanently reducing supply. Deflationary mechanics like this have historically played an outsized role in crypto asset valuations. A 2024 Messari study found that burn events in tokens with active communities often lead to price spikes by tightening circulating supply at moments of peak attention. BullZilla ($BZIL) fuses this mechanic with myth-driven storytelling, turning what could be a dry technical adjustment into…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014299-4.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.07017-0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-4.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:42
Analyst: Ethereum ETF inflows approach $10 billion since early July

PANews reported on August 29th that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote on the X platform: "Ethereum ETFs are in an absolute boom period. Since the beginning of July, its capital inflow has reached nearly $10 billion. In addition, the cumulative inflow of Ethereum ETFs since listing is nearly $14 billion."
Boom
BOOM$0.01048-12.37%
PANews2025/08/29 23:41
Tron slashes fees by 60% to boost on-chain activity risking $28 million hit to revenue

The post Tron slashes fees by 60% to boost on-chain activity risking $28 million hit to revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Tron blockchain is preparing for its steepest fee reduction since launch, following a community vote by its Super Representatives (SRs). On Aug. 29, Tron founder Justin Sun confirmed that the blockchain network’s community has backed a proposal to lower fees by 60%. This adjustment, scheduled to take effect later today, aims to lower transaction costs to drive greater on-chain activity. According to him: “This is the largest fee reduction since the founding of the Tron network. The proposal has already passed and will take effect at 20:00 (GMT+8) this Friday.” In the future, the SR Community plans to evaluate network fees quarterly and adjust rates in response to market conditions. Sun explained that the reviews will account for TRX price movements, network activity levels, and overall growth trends. This approach, he said, ensures fees remain low enough to attract users while still sustaining validator revenue. Impact on Tron Sun described the change as a turning point for the network. By cutting costs, he said, users will find it easier to transact, which should encourage more activity in payments, transfers, and decentralized application (dApp) interactions. The short-term effect, however, is expected to be a decline in revenue. Nonetheless, Sun noted that the profitability could rebound as transaction counts grow, arguing that higher volume would eventually outweigh the immediate hit. The impending cut’s scale would be significant compared to existing revenues. Data from DeFiLlama shows Tron earning roughly $47.7 million per month in 2025, with August alone generating more than $58 million before the change. A sudden 60% reduction will dent those figures, but an expanding user base is expected to soften the blow over time. Adoption soars Despite the looming reduction, Tron’s adoption trends remain steady. The blockchain analytics platform Nansen reported that the network handled 8 million and 9…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206109-3.11%
SUN
SUN$0.022286-2.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:41
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Below $0.0025 Predicted To Soar To $2.50 Before This Cycle Ends

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Below $0.0025 Predicted To Soar To $2.50 Before This Cycle Ends appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins have always been more than internet jokes. As the next cycle unfolds, investors are seeking a meme-powered project with stronger fundamentals, faster technology, and deeper trust. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. The Next Evolution of Meme Coins Shiba Inu remains a cultural giant, but its growth has slowed compared to newer …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001213-1.70%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006174+18.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.95%
CoinPedia2025/08/29 23:40
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) Won’t Make You a Millionaire Anymore, but this Rival Memecoin Will

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) Won’t Make You a Millionaire Anymore, but this Rival Memecoin Will appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investing $40 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Pepe (PEPE) today is unlikely to turn into a life-changing payoff, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is demonstrating rapid progress and strong upside for early-stage investors. The project recently sold out presale stage 11 faster than anticipated and has now entered stage 12 at $0.0021, marking a 110% increase from its initial price.  With a confirmed listing price of $0.003, anyone entering at this stage is guaranteed a 42.9% return, yet momentum and market activity suggest potential gains well above 2x before listing. In less time than expected, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has raised over $22.7 million and sold more than 14.4 billion tokens, highlighting the project’s speed and investor demand. As older coins like SHIB and PEPE show slower growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is carving a path for investors seeking measurable, timely returns in 2025. Shiba Inu and PEPE Stagnation as New Coins Emerge in 2025 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001305, reflecting a modest increase of 0.05583% from the previous close. Despite its early success, SHIB has encountered challenges in maintaining momentum. Analysts forecast a potential price range between $0.0000101 and $0.0000455 for 2025, indicating limited growth prospects. The project’s large market capitalization and the slow adoption of its Shibarium Layer 2 solution have contributed to this stagnation.  PEPE has also faced a period of stagnation, slipping over 50% from its all-time high.  In contrast, newer projects like Little Pepe are gaining attention for their innovative approaches and potential for higher returns. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): $22.7 Million Raised Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to perform strongly, with Stage 11 of its presale selling out within days. Over 14.4 billion tokens have already been sold, bringing total funds raised past $22.7 million. Stage 12 is now underway, pricing tokens at $0.0021, a 110%…
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.57%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001213-1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:39
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge