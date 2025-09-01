Only 12 Out of 100 Tokens Fit SEC Fast-Track ETF Approval Plan: Galaxy
The race to bring more crypto assets to the stock market as ETFs may leave most stuck on the sidelines, Galaxy Digital found. Efforts to speed up crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals in the United States may actually sideline most tokens in the foreseeable future, Galaxy Digital's research associate Lucas Tcheyan revealed in a recent report. The new research estimates that only 12 of the top 100 assets by market capitalization beyond BTC and ETH would make the cut. In late July, Cboe's BZX Exchange, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca all filed 19b-4 forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to propose listing standards for crypto ETFs that would replace today's case-by-case system. The applications come as the SEC faces a pileup of 91 pending crypto ETF requests covering 24 tokens and several index products, per Galaxy's report. And while the agency's final possible deadline for a verdict is March 27, 2026, Tcheyan thinks the call will likely come earlier, due to a "friendlier SEC attitude toward crypto." Short List For now, only 10 tokens qualify under the fast-track criteria: Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Avalanche (AVAX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), and Hedera (HBAR), according to the Galaxy Digital report. Cardano (ADA) and XRP are also expected to join them in September and October respectively, once the two assets pass the required six months of regulated futures trading, Tcheyan writes. "We view these as more likely to see ETF launches given their qualification under the proposed fast-track rule, and very likely if the rule is accepted," Tcheyan wrote, referring to the above assets. Tokens listed on Coinbase derivates and that meet ETF fast-track requirements. Source: Galaxy Digital Of those, nine tokens already have ETF applications on file, making them front-runners…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:02