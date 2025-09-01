2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Nike vs StockX, quick agreement on NFTs: withdrawal with prejudice and 37 counterfeit pairs at the center of the case

Agreement filed on August 29, 2025, in New York and closure of the dispute between Nike and StockX before the anticipated proceedings.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.0247-5.32%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 22:06
Greece Unemployment Rate (MoM) climbed from previous 7.9% to 8% in July

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:06
DEAL Mining Launches Cryptocurrency Investment Strategy to Earn $8,000 a Day

The post DEAL Mining Launches Cryptocurrency Investment Strategy to Earn $8,000 a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, September 2025 – In a fast-evolving digital economy where volatility often deters everyday investors, DEAL Mining has unveiled a groundbreaking cryptocurrency investment strategy designed to deliver consistent daily returns of up to $8,000 per day through its advanced cloud mining platform. A Smarter Way to Participate in Crypto Traditional mining requires costly equipment, technical expertise, and constant maintenance. By contrast, DEAL Mining’s cloud mining solution removes all barriers to entry. Investors simply select a contract, and DEAL Mining’s global infrastructure—powered by AI optimization and renewable energy—does the rest. This innovative approach means users can enjoy passive income without the complexity of running mining hardware. The platform automatically distributes daily rewards, allowing investors to focus on building long-term wealth instead of managing technical operations. Step 1: Understand Why Cloud Mining Works Traditional mining demands thousands of dollars in hardware, high energy costs, and technical knowledge. Cloud mining, on the other hand, lets you rent mining power online. DEAL Mining uses advanced AI-driven allocation to switch resources to the most profitable coins in real-time. That means you can start earning without lifting a finger.  Think of it as outsourcing the hard work while still reaping the rewards. Step 2: Create Your DEAL Mining Account Getting started is quick and risk-free: Visit dealmining.com Sign up using your email — no complex setup required. Claim your $15 free bonus, which allows you to activate your very first mining contract at zero cost. In less than five minutes, you’ll be ready to earn cryptocurrency. Step 3: Activate Your First Contract Your $15 bonus can be used to purchase a free trial contract, which pays out about $0.60 per day in real, withdrawable crypto. This gives you hands-on experience without spending a dime. From there, you can choose from a wide range of contracts depending…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:03
Only 12 Out of 100 Tokens Fit SEC Fast-Track ETF Approval Plan: Galaxy

The post Only 12 Out of 100 Tokens Fit SEC Fast-Track ETF Approval Plan: Galaxy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race to bring more crypto assets to the stock market as ETFs may leave most stuck on the sidelines, Galaxy Digital found. Efforts to speed up crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals in the United States may actually sideline most tokens in the foreseeable future, Galaxy Digital’s research associate Lucas Tcheyan revealed in a recent report. The new research estimates that only 12 of the top 100 assets by market capitalization beyond BTC and ETH would make the cut. In late July, Cboe’s BZX Exchange, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca all filed 19b-4 forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to propose listing standards for crypto ETFs that would replace today’s case-by-case system. The applications come as the SEC faces a pileup of 91 pending crypto ETF requests covering 24 tokens and several index products, per Galaxy’s report. And while the agency’s final possible deadline for a verdict is March 27, 2026, Tcheyan thinks the call will likely come earlier, due to a “friendlier SEC attitude toward crypto.” Short List For now, only 10 tokens qualify under the fast-track criteria: Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Avalanche (AVAX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), and Hedera (HBAR), according to the Galaxy Digital report. Cardano (ADA) and XRP are also expected to join them in September and October respectively, once the two assets pass the required six months of regulated futures trading, Tcheyan writes. “We view these as more likely to see ETF launches given their qualification under the proposed fast-track rule, and very likely if the rule is accepted,” Tcheyan wrote, referring to the above assets. Tokens listed on Coinbase derivates and that meet ETF fast-track requirements. Source: Galaxy Digital Of those, nine tokens already have ETF applications on file, making them front-runners…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:02
XRP ETF Could Shock Wall Street Like Bitcoin Did

Both now command billions in inflows, yet when they were first pitched, most investors rolled their eyes. Some analysts believe […] The post XRP ETF Could Shock Wall Street Like Bitcoin Did appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/01 22:02
How Tapzi Presale Is Revolutionizing Web3 Crypto Investments

The post How Tapzi Presale Is Revolutionizing Web3 Crypto Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Markets lit up after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech hinted at a September rate cut, unleashing optimism across risk assets. Bitcoin pushed past $116,000, while altcoins surged in tandem. But beyond the giants, history shows bull markets often crown new winners from the small-cap segment. This time, Tapzi (TAPZI) could be the standout, an early-stage Web3 gaming platform with the potential to redefine crypto gaming and, some argue, soar to $100,000 per token in the long run. Let’s explore why Tapzi might be the once-in-a-generation small-cap that changes everything. Why Tapzi’s Skill-Based Gaming Model Could Propel It Toward $100K? Tapzi isn’t another “play-to-earn” coin vulnerable to hype cycles; it’s building an ecosystem where competition and skill, not chance, determine success. With blockchain-verified fairness, staking pools, and prize-driven tournaments, TAPZI creates sustainable demand tied directly to user engagement. Fairness as a driver: Every move is transparent and verified on-chain. Engagement as utility: More users competing equals more token demand. Skill-based rewards: Winners earn based on merit, not speculation. If gaming revenues (forecasted to exceed $282B by 2030) migrate onto Web3 platforms, Tapzi could capture a meaningful slice of that value.  Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late! Just as Axie Infinity once showed the earning potential of Web3 gaming at its peak (hitting a $10B market cap in 2021), Tapzi could evolve into the next step, only with skill and sustainability at its core. That difference could be the multiplier that pushes TAPZI far beyond typical play-to-earn valuations. How Tapzi’s Tokenomics Lay the Foundation for $100K Valuations? Unlike many presales plagued by inflation, Tapzi has structured token vesting, staking incentives, and deflationary pressure that encourage long-term holding. Its TAPZI token isn’t just speculative; it’s central to matches, rewards, and NFT customization. Here’s what sets it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:00
Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does

The Ethereum ecosystem has witnessed a surprising development with the introduction of a new token called BETH (Burned ETH Token). This token, which was recently launched by the Ethereum Community Foundation, is an attempt to reshape how Ethereum’s burn mechanics are understood and applied.  Instead of the invisible process of ETH being destroyed under EIP-1559, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 22:00
Prevendita PEPENODE in Corso: Scopri le Novità

Le meme coin hanno registrato miliardi di volume di trading lo scorso anno, ma pochissime offrivano una vera funzionalità. PEPENODE vuole cambiare questa narrativa con una presale che va oltre la semplice speculazione. Il progetto introduce gameplay di mining virtuale, meccaniche deflazionistiche di burn dei token e ricompense di staking, creando un’esperienza interattiva. Attualmente, la […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/01 21:59
The Shocking Deletion And Unanswered Questions

The post The Shocking Deletion And Unanswered Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Token Supply: The Shocking Deletion And Unanswered Questions Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Token Supply: The Shocking Deletion and Unanswered Questions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-token-supply-deleted/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 21:59
Yunfeng Financial and Ant Financial have reached a strategic cooperation and invested in the Pharos public blockchain

PANews reported on September 1st that Yunfeng Financial announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ant Digital Technology (Ant Digit) and made a strategic investment in Pharos, a Layer 1 public blockchain focused on institutional-grade RWA applications. Both parties will leverage Pharos' high-performance public blockchain, subject to regulatory compliance, to expand into the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) and related Web3 areas, promoting the integration of blockchain with existing financial services. Both Ant Digit and Pharos are independent third parties of Yunfeng Financial.
PANews2025/09/01 21:58
