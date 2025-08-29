2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis Signals $0.230 Test, SUI Eyes Breakout While Cold Wallet Unlocks 3,423% ROI Potential

Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis Signals $0.230 Test, SUI Eyes Breakout While Cold Wallet Unlocks 3,423% ROI Potential

Crypto investors scanning the market in 2025 face three distinct narratives. Hedera (HBAR) technical analysis points to weakness, with the […] The post Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis Signals $0.230 Test, SUI Eyes Breakout While Cold Wallet Unlocks 3,423% ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/30 00:00
Solana (SOL) Price Action Stalls, but This Altcoin Could Explode

Solana (SOL) Price Action Stalls, but This Altcoin Could Explode

Solana (SOL) may be sinking as price action stalls, but the focus is shifting to a new DeFi coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project’s presale token price at $0.035 in phase 6. Experts assert that the new token can explode with phenomenal gains in the coming months. It will increase by 14.29% to $0.04 in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 00:00
Monero Stalls at $273 & Shiba Inu at $0.000013 While BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus Rules Crypto Market

Monero Stalls at $273 & Shiba Inu at $0.000013 While BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus Rules Crypto Market

See Monero’s $273 stall and Shiba Inu at $0.000013, but BlockDAG’s 2049% presale bonus makes TOKEN2049 the launchpad of legends.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 00:00
Pundit Says Ripple Is The New SWIFT — Here’s What Is Driving It

Pundit Says Ripple Is The New SWIFT — Here’s What Is Driving It

Ripple’s latest strategic move has sparked fresh discussions on whether it is positioning itself as the modern successor of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). A crypto pundit has highlighted the company’s quiet expansion through global payment corridors, arguing that Ripple’s investment in regulated infrastructure is laying the groundwork for it to potentially […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/30 00:00
Unveiling A $64M Strategic Leap Into Web3

Unveiling A $64M Strategic Leap Into Web3

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:59
How to Install and Use OpenAI's Codex Agent in VS Code

How to Install and Use OpenAI's Codex Agent in VS Code

This tutorial will guide you through the process of integrating OpenAI’s powerful Codex coding agent directly into your**Visual Studio Code** environment. This tool functions as an AI pair programmer, capable of understanding complex prompts to execute commands, write code, run tests, and even build entire applications from scratch.
Hackernoon2025/08/29 23:59
Linkin Park’s Two-Decade-Old Hit Reaches A New Peak

Linkin Park’s Two-Decade-Old Hit Reaches A New Peak

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:57
Cardano Foundation Overhauls Developer Portal, Here’s What’s New

Cardano Foundation Overhauls Developer Portal, Here’s What’s New

The Cardano Foundation took to X to announce that it has rebuilt its Developer Portal with help from the ADA community. The post Cardano Foundation Overhauls Developer Portal, Here’s What’s New appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/29 23:54
Indicators are not showing a clear bias – OCBC

Indicators are not showing a clear bias – OCBC

The post Indicators are not showing a clear bias – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) was better bid as political concerns somewhat faded, and USD retreated. Last at 1.1675 levels. Broader fundamentals should still support EUR “The consistent rise in RMB past several key levels is also having a spillover effect onto other FX, including the EUR. Elsewhere, there are continuing signs that EU and US are potentially getting closer to a better deal. Last week, the U.S. and EU issued a joint statement on August 21 outlining their new trade framework. The deal confirms a 15% tariff ceiling on most EU goods, with a non-stackable clause that prevents additional duties being layered on top.” “Recent reports suggest that the EU is willing to waive all tariffs on industrial imports from the US in exchange for lower duties on its automobile exports to the country. US had earlier indicated that the blanket 15% tariff rate would apply to auto and auto parts imported in the US from the EU as well, back-dating to Aug. 1, if the EU passes the legislation of removing all tariffs on U.S. imports by the end of this month.” “EUR was modestly firmer. Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias. Support at 1.1650/60 levels (21, 50 DMAs) and 1.1570 levels. Resistance at 1.1730, 1.18 levels. 2-way trades still likely; bias to buy dips. Risk is French confidence vote on budget on 8 Sep and Dutch elections in Oct. Political risks typically can weigh on EUR but broader fundamentals should still support EUR, on a buy on dips play.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-indicators-are-not-showing-a-clear-bias-ocbc-202508290928
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:54
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 23:50
חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge