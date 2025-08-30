2025-09-02 Tuesday

BullZilla Presale Kicks Off in Just a Few Hours– Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025 Alongside Apecoin and PNUT

BullZilla presale ignites while Apecoin and Peanut surge. Discover the best crypto presales to invest in 2025 today.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 00:15
Tether’s stablecoin dominance falls below 60%

The post Tether’s stablecoin dominance falls below 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s share of the stablecoin market has dropped below 60% for the first time in more than two years, signaling a shift in an industry that continues to expand at unprecedented rates. Data from DeFiLlama shows the issuer’s market dominance fell to 59.55%, its lowest level since March 2023, even as the broader stablecoin sector reached a fresh all-time high above $283 billion. Stablecoins Market Dominance (Source: DeFiLlama) Back in March 2023, a temporary depeg of Circle’s USDC pushed users toward Tether’s USDT, allowing it to consolidate its lead. By November 2024, Tether commanded nearly 70% of the sector, cementing its role as the industry’s dominant asset. However, that position began to erode in 2025 as new players gained ground. Traditional financial firms, including Bank of America, have entered the fray, while blockchain-native challengers such as Ripple’s RLUSD are capturing significant market share. Moreover, regulatory momentum, particularly the passage of the GENIUS Act, has reinforced the competitive environment. Analysts say these rules could accelerate institutional adoption and expand the market well beyond its current size. Coinbase has projected that the total value of stablecoins could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 under these conditions. Despite losing ground, Tether remains the sector’s largest issuer by a wide margin. As of press time, USDT maintains a market capitalization of $168 billion, which is twice that of Circle’s USDC, its closest rival. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/tethers-market-share-dips-below-60-for-first-time-since-2023/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:14
BitMine’s Ethereum Focus: Macro Trade for Next Decade

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/bitmine-ethereum-macro-trade-future/
Coinstats2025/08/30 00:13
Silver price today: falls on August 29

The post Silver price today: falls on August 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $38.91 per troy ounce, down 0.39% from the $39.06 it cost on Thursday. Silver prices have increased by 34.65% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 38.91 1 Gram 1.25 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 87.64 on Friday, up from 87.48 on Thursday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:12
How To Avoid Sovereign Default

The post How To Avoid Sovereign Default appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Governments sometimes get themselves into trouble with too much debt. Early economist Adam Smith devoted the last chapter of his famous Wealth of Nations (1776) to the topic of sovereign default. “The progress of the enormous debts which at present oppress, and will in the long-run probably ruin, all the great nations of Europe, has been pretty uniform,” Smith wrote. “The practice of funding [financing deficits with debt] has gradually enfeebled every state which has adopted it.” Gross Federal Debt/GDP. How did the United States bring down its WWII debt load, without default or devaluation? Federal Reserve More recently, the economists Carmen Reinhard and Ken Rogoff compiled information about many episodes of sovereign default since the time of Adam Smith, and some from before him as well, in This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly (2009). Their basic conclusion was that, taking statistical averages, governments tended to get themselves into trouble when debt/GDP exceeded 90%. This was followed by varieties of sovereign default, typically involving either a failure to make debt payments and a restructuring of debt terms, or a bout of currency depreciation to inflate away debts denominated in domestic currencies. Using a similar, statistical approach, Ray Dalio, founder of the macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, recently released How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle (2025). This also compiles many historical examples into a sort of average tendency, culminating again in default and devaluation. What we can conclude, from these two statistical historical studies, is that most governments do not escape their debt situations, and drift rather hopelessly into predictable outcomes. Their progress has been “pretty uniform,” as Smith termed it. But what these kinds of statistical studies don’t indicate are the exceptions – those countries with big debt loads, of more than 90% of GDP, that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:06
JPMorgan: Bitcoin Could Reach $126k, Gold Rivalry Strengthens

TLDR JPMorgan analysts believe Bitcoin is undervalued compared to gold and could rise by 13% to reach $126,000. The volatility of Bitcoin has dropped from 60% to 30% over the past six months. Institutional demand for Bitcoin has increased, with corporate treasuries now holding about 6% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption is expected [...] The post JPMorgan: Bitcoin Could Reach $126k, Gold Rivalry Strengthens appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/30 00:04
Cryptocurrencies Surge with Strategic Insights Shared

The post Cryptocurrencies Surge with Strategic Insights Shared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A market analyst has revealed strategic projections for the cryptocurrency landscape up until the first quarter of 2026, offering an in-depth analysis of market dynamics. At the time of this analysis, Bitcoin was valued at approximately $108,600, while legal challenges faced by Federal Reserve member Cook introduced minor fluctuations. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Surge with Strategic Insights Shared Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrencies-surge-with-strategic-insights-shared
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:04
Which Has the Strongest Upside This Bull Run

The post Which Has the Strongest Upside This Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which meme coin has the potential to deliver the biggest gains in 2025? The market is heating up as Bitcoin and Ethereum push to new highs, and liquidity starts moving into altcoins. Meme tokens are once again in the spotlight, with Dogecoin (DOGE) holding its place as the original giant and Pepeto (PEPETO) rising fast as one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Dogecoin is riding hype around the $10 narrative, while Pepeto is entering with audited security, zero fee trading, and a presale model built for rapid growth. The real question is, which of these two meme coins will give investors the strongest upside in the next bull run? Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025 Can Dogecoin really deliver the kind of gains traders are hoping for in this cycle? DOGE has regained strength after forming a double bottom and breaking out of its long-term downtrend. Resistance at $0.20 to $0.21 has already been cleared, and both spot and futures volume are climbing fast. Whale accumulation is picking up, and with optimism fueled by the U.S. Genius Act, many analysts see room for DOGE to push as high as $2 during this alt season. But the talk of Dogecoin hitting $10 tells a very different story. With over 145 billion tokens in circulation, that price would demand a market cap of $1.45 trillion, bigger than Bitcoin at its peak and on par with Apple or Microsoft. While Dogecoin’s meme power and loyal community keep it alive, its size alone makes life changing multiples nearly impossible at this stage. The question investors are now asking is simple: if Dogecoin cannot realistically deliver exponential returns, where should traders look next for those kinds of gains? Pepeto: A Meme Coin Built on Real Infrastructure If Dogecoin’s size holds it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:03
CoinShares (CS.ST) Stock: Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M Amid Record Inflows and Strong AUM Growth

TLDR CoinShares Q2 profit climbs as Bitcoin surge fuels record AUM growth Strong inflows, Valkyrie merger lift CoinShares’ crypto ETP momentum CoinShares posts $32M profit; assets swell 26% on crypto rally Q2 results show resilience: higher fees, robust AUM, brand expansion Investors cheer CoinShares as spot crypto ETPs drive record inflows CoinShares (CS.ST) shares gained [...] The post CoinShares (CS.ST) Stock: Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M Amid Record Inflows and Strong AUM Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/30 00:02
The HackerNoon Newsletter: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (8/29/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 29, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The British Computer Misuse Act Went into Effect in 1990, Michael Faraday Discovered Electromagnetic Induction in 1831, Meitnerium was Synthesized for the First time in 1982, and we present you with these top quality stories. From What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? to Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights, let’s dive right in. Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] Explore how AI reshapes writing, education, work, and creativity. Share your thoughts by answering 11 key questions on humanity’s role in the AI age. Read More. From Keywords to Concepts: Optimizing for AI Understanding By @hackmarketing [ 3 Min read ] Learn how to show up in AI results by writing for semantic understanding. Read More. How AI and Robotics Are Automating ATP Testing and Hygiene Monitoring By @bethcrush [ 6 Min read ] Discover how AI and robotics are revolutionizing hygiene monitoring with automated ATP testing, reducing errors, and predicting contamination risks. Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/30 00:02
