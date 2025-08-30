Which Has the Strongest Upside This Bull Run

The post Which Has the Strongest Upside This Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which meme coin has the potential to deliver the biggest gains in 2025? The market is heating up as Bitcoin and Ethereum push to new highs, and liquidity starts moving into altcoins. Meme tokens are once again in the spotlight, with Dogecoin (DOGE) holding its place as the original giant and Pepeto (PEPETO) rising fast as one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Dogecoin is riding hype around the $10 narrative, while Pepeto is entering with audited security, zero fee trading, and a presale model built for rapid growth. The real question is, which of these two meme coins will give investors the strongest upside in the next bull run? Dogecoin Price Prediction for 2025 Can Dogecoin really deliver the kind of gains traders are hoping for in this cycle? DOGE has regained strength after forming a double bottom and breaking out of its long-term downtrend. Resistance at $0.20 to $0.21 has already been cleared, and both spot and futures volume are climbing fast. Whale accumulation is picking up, and with optimism fueled by the U.S. Genius Act, many analysts see room for DOGE to push as high as $2 during this alt season. But the talk of Dogecoin hitting $10 tells a very different story. With over 145 billion tokens in circulation, that price would demand a market cap of $1.45 trillion, bigger than Bitcoin at its peak and on par with Apple or Microsoft. While Dogecoin’s meme power and loyal community keep it alive, its size alone makes life changing multiples nearly impossible at this stage. The question investors are now asking is simple: if Dogecoin cannot realistically deliver exponential returns, where should traders look next for those kinds of gains? Pepeto: A Meme Coin Built on Real Infrastructure If Dogecoin’s size holds it…