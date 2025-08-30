2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare's XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield

Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare's XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC:EBZT) has become one of the first U.S.-listed companies to adopt Flare's XRPFi framework for digital asset treasury managementread more
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 00:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Advocate Jeremie Davinci Calls XRP a ‘Scam You Can Gamble On’

Bitcoin Advocate Jeremie Davinci Calls XRP a ‘Scam You Can Gamble On’

Jeremie Davinci calls XRP a ‘scam you can gamble on. XRP faces sharp decline as liquidation volumes continue to rise. Bitcoin advocate slams XRP, praising Bitcoin as the better investment. Bitcoin advocate Jeremie Davinci has made headlines with his bold remarks on XRP, calling it a “scam you can gamble on.” In a recent tweet, Davinci expressed his strong criticism of XRP, urging its investors to reconsider their involvement with the cryptocurrency. His comments came after a video clip surfaced in which a host explained her $1.3 million investment in XRP and expressed hopes that the coin would eventually rise to $10 per unit. At the time of the interview, XRP was trading around $2.82. While many see potential in XRP’s future, Davinci disagrees, arguing that many holders do not fully understand the risks they are taking. He emphasized that Bitcoin, in contrast, remains a solid store of wealth. According to Davinci, while Bitcoin is decentralized and trusted, XRP’s centralized nature makes it far more speculative. Also Read: Trending: XRP Army Sparks Outrage Following Recent GDP Data Published By US Commerce Department XRP’s Centralized Nature and Legal Troubles XRP operates on the XRP Ledger, and many critics, including Bitcoin maximalists, have long argued that it is too centralized. Ripple, the company behind XRP, controls a significant portion of the coin’s supply, with 50 billion coins pre-mined. Critics argue that this centralization renders XRP easily subject to market manipulation, and it goes against the ethos of decentralization that most people consider cryptocurrencies ought to pursue. Also, XRP has been scrutinized over the years by various authorities, especially the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which brought a lawsuit against Ripple. The reputation damage to XRP was huge, even though the SEC recently announced it would not proceed with the suit. Nevertheless, some in the crypto community have continued to support XRP, considering it an alternative to Bitcoin because of its reduced energy use. XRP Faces Market Pressure XRP is under increasing market pressure, having dropped over 6% today to $2.82. The cryptocurrency’s sudden price decline has sparked concerns, especially as liquidation volumes rise. Data from Coinglass shows that XRP’s liquidation amount is $2.95 million. Trading volumes have increased by $7.58 billion over the last 24 hours, reflecting the overall bearish sentiment in the market. Also Read: XRP on the Brink: Will Critical Support Hold or Trigger Massive Downturn? The post Bitcoin Advocate Jeremie Davinci Calls XRP a ‘Scam You Can Gamble On’ appeared first on 36Crypto.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-10.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 00:19
לַחֲלוֹק
How SCOR’s “Invitational” Event Is Changing Gaming Airdrops And What It Means For Players

How SCOR’s “Invitational” Event Is Changing Gaming Airdrops And What It Means For Players

SCOR launches a pre-TGE “Invitational” that converts in-app Gems to $SCOR. Here is how it works, why Telegram matters, and what the tokenomics mean.
Gems
GEMS$0.19084-9.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-22.22%
RWAX
APP$0.002573-3.77%
לַחֲלוֹק
Hackernoon2025/08/30 00:19
לַחֲלוֹק
Gaming Firm Gumi Launches XRP Treasury

Gaming Firm Gumi Launches XRP Treasury

The post Gaming Firm Gumi Launches XRP Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese gaming and blockchain firm Gumi has launched a digital asset treasury built on XRP. The company announced a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP purchase to strengthen its role in financial services and cross-border payments. Gumi Expands Crypto Treasury with Strategic XRP Purchase, Aligning with SBI According to a press release, the decision was approved during a recent board meeting, marking the company’s latest step in building a digital asset treasury. The company explained that the XRP treasury move is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its blockchain-related financial services. Earlier in 2025, Gumi acquired 1 billion yen (about $6.7 million) worth of Bitcoin, which is being used in staking protocols such as Babylon. This allowed the company to generate profits and enhance asset value by using digital assets as part of its business operations. The new focus on XRP is not driven only by price speculation. Instead, the firm emphasized that XRP plays a central role in international remittances and liquidity networks. Gumi aims to participate directly in this ecosystem and expand its opportunities in the financial sector. XRP is also at the heart of the international remittance strategy promoted by SBI Holdings. With SBI as Gumi’s largest shareholder, the acquisition shows strong alignment between the two companies. Ripple recently introduced its RLUSD stablecoin in Japan, which demonstrates that the country is moving towards increased use of XRP. Also, it is a source of liquidity which makes it a good long-term asset. Gumi to Balance Bitcoin’s Store of Value with XRP’s Network Utility Gumi explained that its treasury strategy will now revolve around Bitcoin and XRP. Bitcoin will be held as a value reserve while the company earns additional returns through lending, DeFi strategies, or wrapped BTC platforms. XRP will also be a network asset to fulfil…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.23%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20496-4.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:19
לַחֲלוֹק
Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Hits $1 Million During Hong Kong BTC Conference

Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Hits $1 Million During Hong Kong BTC Conference

TLDR Eric Trump predicts Bitcoin could reach $1 million at Bitcoin Asia conference. Hong Kong’s crypto-friendly policies attract global attention, according to Eric Trump. Trump’s Bitcoin mining company plans to go public on NASDAQ soon. Eric Trump praises Hong Kong’s role as a growing hub for cryptocurrency. Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald [...] The post Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Hits $1 Million During Hong Kong BTC Conference appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-3.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/30 00:18
לַחֲלוֹק
The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down

The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down

The post The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Ethereum-based metaverse game The Sandbox (SAND) has pushed back against reports suggesting its founders were sidelined and the company is shrinking operations. Recent media claims alleged that co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget had been removed from management, that Animoca Brands’ Robby Yung had quietly stepped in as CEO, and that the firm had laid off more than half its staff while shuttering several offices. Official Response From The Sandbox In a statement this week, The Sandbox team said the reports misrepresented the facts. Madrid remains CEO of The Sandbox, while Borget has shifted into a global ambassador role to represent the platform internationally. Meanwhile, Yung — Animoca’s head of investments — was formally appointed as The Sandbox’s new CEO, though the company emphasized he has been closely involved with the project since Animoca merged with Sandbox in 2018. The developers also acknowledged structural changes, noting a push toward a leaner team focused on AI-powered game development and ecosystem operations. Some offices have indeed closed, but most were described as small freelancer-run hubs. The company still maintains nine official locations worldwide. Commitment to the Ecosystem The Sandbox and Animoca reaffirmed that they are not winding down the project. The SAND token, LAND sales, and NFT ecosystem will continue as before, with the broader mission of empowering creators unchanged. “The Sandbox is not closing,” the statement stressed. “We remain fully committed to building and expanding the platform.” Despite the rumors, developers say the project is still pursuing growth, with new initiatives aimed at scaling creator tools and integrating AI into the metaverse experience. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and…
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.02%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.6-3.77%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:18
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum ETFs catch ‘relentless bid’ as Ether price seen to top $20,000

Ethereum ETFs catch ‘relentless bid’ as Ether price seen to top $20,000

Investors are pouring into Ethereum. Exchange-traded funds for Ethereum raked in $4 billion in August alone, according to data from SoSoValue. If that amount stays constant, it would reach $50 billion in annualised flow — surpassing the $36 billion Bitcoin ETFs pulled in last year, according to Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.And there’s much more money to go around, Hougan said in an August 28 interview. “There’s a relentless bid for Ethereum ETFs,” Hougan told podcaster Scott Melker. “It’s a flood of money into a relatively small asset, which is why the chart looks so good. And I think it’s going to continue for the rest of the year.”The surge in investor interest for Ethereum represents a dramatic reversal for an asset that many had written off just months ago.Last year, broker dealers said they struggled to convince investors to bet on Ethereum ETFs.And even though Ether’s new all-time high proved short-lived, market watchers are predicting the token’s price can go anywhere from $7,500 by year-end to $20,000 at some point in the current cycle. Everything but BitcoinInstead of Bitcoin, institutional investors are deploying capital straight into Ethereum.That’s because they’re drawn in by fresh regulation that should further cement its stablecoin dominance — nearly half of the $283 billion market lives on Ethereum — the potential $19 trillion tokenisation boom, and staking yields that Bitcoin doesn’t offer. “The other day, I was on with a multi-billion dollar adviser. They wanted everything else besides Bitcoin,” Hougan said. “And they ended up just buying an Ethereum ETF because that’s all they can access.”Some, like Jan van Eck, CEO of investment manager VanECk, are even calling Ethereum the “Wall Street token.” Who owns gold?For years, Bitcoin advocates have been calling the top crypto digital gold.But most professional investors don’t hold gold — meaning the narrative falls flat to most capital allocators, Hougan argued . “Maybe 15, maybe 20% of them own gold,” Hougan said. “The other 80% just own stocks. And I think there’s a lot of people who look at Bitcoin and are like, yeah, it’s digital gold. I don’t own gold, but I do own technology stocks.”Ethereum, meanwhile, fits their framework: it’s a tech play with cash flows, real-world utility, and has become the skeleton for tokenisation projects from BlackRock to JPMorgan. Sprinkle the voraciousness of Ethereum treasury companies in adding Ether to their balance sheets, and a rising price should follow suit. For Hougan, whose watching institutional money flood in at unprecedented rates, even the recent pullback is just noise. “There is no market pullback for them,” he said. “They still see it in a raging bull market.”Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at psolimano@dlnews.com.
Threshold
T$0.01591-2.57%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07936+3.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05686-1.81%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 00:17
לַחֲלוֹק
SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom on Being Dubbed the ‘MicroStrategy of Ethereum’

SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom on Being Dubbed the ‘MicroStrategy of Ethereum’

Fresh from two decades at BlackRock, Joseph Chalom has stepped out of retirement to lead SharpLink Gaming Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company that has drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy for its aggressive Ethereum treasury strategy. In an exclusive interview with CryptoNews, Chalom outlines why he left traditional finance, what SharpLink is trying to achieve with ETH, and why he sees Ethereum as the foundation for the future of tokenization and decentralized finance. From BlackRock to SharpLink Chalom spent 20 years at BlackRock, where his career spanned both traditional finance and digital assets. He points to two accomplishments that defined his tenure: scaling Aladdin, BlackRock’s enterprise risk management system used by many of the world’s largest asset managers, and later leading the firm’s digital asset team. That latter role focused on bridging traditional investors with crypto markets, preparing institutions for the shift he believes is inevitable. After retiring from BlackRock in June 2025, Chalom was pulled back into the industry following a conversation with co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, Joseph Lubin, who now serves as chairman of SharpLink’s board. “We both have a vision of a world where more efficient systems allow the exchange of value in a fundamentally different way than exists today,” Chalom said, pointing to Ethereum’s ability to settle transactions trustlessly and instantly. On Being Called the ‘MicroStrategy of Ethereum’ The comparison to Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, which famously accumulated billions of dollars in Bitcoin, has followed SharpLink since it began deploying its capital into ETH. Chalom acknowledges the parallel while stressing the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum. “Michael Saylor has demonstrated that over a multi-year period, you can have a public company that buys a crypto asset and that company can trade at a premium in value,” he said. “We are trying to do a very similar thing with Ethereum, which is be a public treasury, raise capital from investors, buy Ethereum, and allow investors to participate in three things: capital appreciation, staking yield, and supporting the ecosystem,” Chalom said. Unlike Bitcoin, he added, Ethereum is a productive asset. Staking ETH can generate yield that is considered revenue, giving SharpLink an additional income stream. “We tip our hat to Michael Saylor in demonstrating that a crypto strategy in a treasury can work,” Chalom said. “We just think Ethereum is a more ideal treasury asset.” Ethereum, Tokenization, and the Long-Term Opportunity Chalom frames SharpLink’s mission around what he calls the “long-term Ethereum opportunity,” which he breaks down into three categories: stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, and broader financial and non-financial applications. Stablecoins, the majority of which are issued on Ethereum or its Layer 2 networks, have grown into a $275 billion market. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has suggested that it could rise to several trillion in the coming years. Tokenization of traditional assets is the second leg of the thesis. From tokenized treasuries to equities and funds, Chalom sees programmable, instantly settling assets as a structural shift away from legacy systems that take days to settle. “When assets or securities or funds are held in tokenized format, they are programmable, tradable, sometimes 24/7, and most importantly, they settle instantly,” he said. Finally, as more real-world activity is represented in tokenized form on Ethereum, demand for ETH as the network’s native asset should rise. Chalom points to a framework: Historically, every $2 of high-quality assets secured on Ethereum translates into roughly a $1 increase in ETH’s market cap. “We’re accumulating as much ether as possible right now at the current prices, because we see significant appreciation in its value,” he said. Competition and Differentiation SharpLink is not alone in pursuing an Ethereum-focused treasury strategy. Rival BitMine has announced plans for a massive $24.5 billion raise to build its own ETH war chest, a sign of how corporate ether accumulation is accelerating. With ETH hovering near record highs, institutions are targeting a larger share of the supply. Chalom welcomes the competition. “If others have the same investment thesis, it means some of the best minds are validating this thesis, and we actually welcome that.” Still, he argues that SharpLink is uniquely positioned. The firm has built a team of institutional-grade investors and strategists and maintains a strategic partnership with ConsenSys, the Ethereum development company founded by Lubin. “That partnership gives us opportunities to participate in DeFi, capture the most expert staking yields, and potentially build Ethereum-denominated operating companies,” he said. “That is a true differentiator.” Regulation and Institutional Access Chalom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the U.S., pointing to two developments: the GENIUS Act, which clarifies ownership and participation in crypto, and the pending CLARITY Act, which lays out market structure. Historically, institutions faced challenges around custody and mandates. But with ETFs now available and a public company wrapper via SharpLink’s Nasdaq listing, access is expanding. “Owning ETH through SharpLink is just like owning an equity,” Chalom said. “That is the first unlock. The second unlock is regulatory clarity. The headwinds have been released, and we’re at the point where there is a well-defined institutional path to owning Ethereum.” Looking Back: The First ETF Launch Chalom also reflects on his time at BlackRock during the approval of the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded products in 2024, which he describes as “a seminal moment in the adoption of crypto by traditional institutions.” Those launches brought over $100 billion of traditional capital into Bitcoin and Ethereum, he notes, and set the stage for companies like SharpLink to strengthen the bridge between traditional markets and digital assets. “I still think it’s early in the investment opportunity in Ethereum,” Chalom adds, comparing the current moment to the early days of the internet. “The most transformation is ahead of us.” As SharpLink leans into its Ethereum-centric strategy, the comparisons to MicroStrategy may persist. But Chalom insists the company’s approach is more than a trade—it’s about building a long-term platform around a productive, revenue-generating, and programmable network asset. Whether SharpLink ultimately becomes known as the “MicroStrategy of Ethereum” or something else, the company’s moves will remain closely watched by both Wall Street and the crypto community. Price Action SharpLink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) has delivered a considerable rally in 2025, with shares up 128% year-to-date at $18.46 despite a volatile trading range. The stock surged to a 52-week high of $124.12 earlier this year on the back of its aggressive Ethereum treasury strategy, before retracing as markets absorbed the scale of its purchases. Still, with a market cap of $3.22 billion, SharpLink remains one of the most closely watched public companies, tying its fortunes directly to ETH
לַחֲלוֹק
CryptoNews2025/08/30 00:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Noah Lyles Lifts His Sixth Diamond League Trophy In Zurich

Noah Lyles Lifts His Sixth Diamond League Trophy In Zurich

The post Noah Lyles Lifts His Sixth Diamond League Trophy In Zurich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 28: Noah Lyles of Team USA poses for a photo after winning the Men’s 200m Final during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Letzigrund on August 28, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Getty Images Noah Lyles is back. On the last day of the Diamond League finals, Lyles claimed a much-needed victory, winning the 200-meter final in 19.74 seconds. At one of the highly anticipated races of the event, Letsile Tebogo and Lyles faced each other in the lineup for the event once again following Tebogo’s Paris Olympics triumph over the American sprinter. At the blocks, Tebogo, determined to repeat history, claimed a lead, as Lyles trailed behind. However, the world champion eventually surged in the final meters to create history on the Zurich tracks and claim his sixth Diamond League title. Tebogo, with a 0.02-second difference, placed second in 19.76, followed by the Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando, who placed third in 20.14 “Six in a row, the most in track! It is pretty nice to have that. I saw Letsile lean on the finish line, but I knew I won. I knew if I panicked, I was not going to win. If you are tight, you are done for.,” a satisfied Lyles stated in the post-race interview. His win at Zurich was preceded by two consecutive runner-up finishes in the 100-meter races this month. Apart from maintaining his streak at the Diamond League, this win also highlights Lyle’s and Tebogo’s growing on-track rivalry. This season, both athletes have been affected by injuries. However, they continue to maintain steady performances in the 200-meter category. After facing a “recurring knee injury” during the start of the season, Tebogo took a six-week break and made a staunch comeback, winning the…
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017327-9.00%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: Here Are the Main Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Chance for 5-10x Stories

Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: Here Are the Main Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Chance for 5-10x Stories

Institutional money is killing traditional altcoin season by locking capital in BTC and ETH. Discover why ICO presales like XYZVerse (XYZ) are now the only path to 5-10x gains in 2025's transformed crypto market.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,068.81-0.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006126-12.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.011211-4.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptodaily2025/08/30 00:15
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Solana’s Canada-based ‘Strategy’ firm files with U.S. SEC to trade on Nasdaq

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge