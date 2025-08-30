בורסת MEXC
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Crypto Market Crash: Bitcoin Slips Under $110K, XRP Down 5% Amid ‘Redtember’ Fears
The post Crypto Market Crash: Bitcoin Slips Under $110K, XRP Down 5% Amid ‘Redtember’ Fears appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market saw a sharp downturn in the past 24 hours, with total market capitalization dropping 3.87% to $3.75 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin dropped 3.77% to trade near $108,675. Ethereum also fell nearly 4%, sliding to $4,340. Among the top coins, XRP was one of the hardest hit, tumbling more than 5% …
NEAR
$2.351
-3.09%
MORE
$0.09799
-3.02%
XRP
$2.775
-1.19%
CoinPedia
2025/08/30 00:29
MEMECOIN
$0.002578
-9.38%
LAYER
$0.5076
-4.67%
PEPE
$0.00000952
-3.15%
Crypto.news
2025/08/30 00:28
לַחֲלוֹק
ETH Price Falls Even as August ETF Inflows Top $4 Billion
Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.017323
-9.02%
ETH
$4,340.38
-2.71%
Coinstats
2025/08/30 00:27
Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm VanEck Says ETH Is Wall Street’s Chosen Token – Can ETH Overtake Bitcoin?
Ethereum price predictions grow ambitious following market-wide leadership posting over 200% gains to trade at all-time high of $4,953 as Jan van Eck, CEO of billion-dollar investment management firm VanEck, declared ETH as Wall Street's chosen token during Fox Business appearance, stating Ethereum could become go-to blockchain for banks preparing for stablecoin rise.
FOX
$0.028
-4.04%
RISE
$0.0121
-10.70%
GROW
$0.0236
-3.67%
Coinstats
2025/08/30 00:25
Seasoned Trader Warns of Potentials for Cryptocurrency Market
Peter Brandt raises concerns about XRP's bearish potential. XRP support is at $2.78, with ETF potentials in focus. Continue Reading:Seasoned Trader Warns of Potentials for Cryptocurrency Market The post Seasoned Trader Warns of Potentials for Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
XRP
$2.775
-1.19%
TRADER
$0.0012168
+2.77%
Coinstats
2025/08/30 00:24
Amdax backs $23m Bitcoin treasury bid, eyes 1% of global supply
Amdax Bitcoin treasury
BID
$0.07936
+3.84%
Crypto.news
2025/08/30 00:23
Sanctum V2 expands to Solana’s transaction delivery layer
The post Sanctum V2 expands to Solana’s transaction delivery layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Liquid staking is a winner-takes-all game. Users want staking yield and instant liquidity; the first is an easy commodity to provide, the second is a tough distribution problem. Each liquid staking token (LST) has to bootstrap deep pools and win listings across money markets, perps, routers and wallets so it can behave like “money.” But liquidity begets liquidity — hence why Ethereum’s LST market has long been dominated by Lido’s stETH, followed by a long tail of smaller unsuccessful LSTs. That same dynamic, however, does not play out in Solana, which has literally thousands of LSTs. That’s largely due to Sanctum, the team responsible for inverting the economics of LSTs on Solana. How does Sanctum do it? Sanctum (formerly Socean) provides a white-label issuance service for anyone to launch their LST, and a shared liquidity reserve that any LST issuer can plug into. This shared reserve enables anyone with SOL to launch their own branded LSTs without worrying about having to raise a giant SOL buffer to meet redemptions. Sanctum’s co-founder FP Lee told me: “Liquid staking on Solana works differently from liquid staking on Ethereum due to some technical reason with state accounts.” “I saw a future whereby, as long as you build a unified liquidity layer, that the marginal cost of creating your LST will be zero, and therefore there’ll be a thousand LSTs eventually.” To facilitate swapping between thousands of LSTs is where Sanctum’s own AMM “Router” comes in. Swaps on Sanctum’s Router don’t rely on liquidity depth as is typical on AMMs. It simply moves underlying stake positions at intrinsic values, similar to how a bank’s clearing network works, letting Sanctum net a small fee. That effectively allows the swapping between LSTs without…
T
$0.01591
-2.57%
WHITE
$0.0004665
-0.97%
SOL
$199.56
-2.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:23
Raoul Pal Predicts XRP Will Enter a New Growth Phase Soon
TLDR Raoul Pal predicts XRP is entering a new growth phase as capital rotates out of Bitcoin. Ethereum has already moved into its growth phase, with Solana and Sui expected to follow. XRP has formed a tight triangular pattern, signaling potential for a breakout to higher levels. Pal emphasizes that the global liquidity backdrop supports [...] The post Raoul Pal Predicts XRP Will Enter a New Growth Phase Soon appeared first on CoinCentral.
SUI
$3.2051
-3.08%
PAL
$0.00725
-2.26%
XRP
$2.775
-1.19%
Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:22
Solana Price Prediction: $77M DeFi Dev Corp Buy Sparks Path Toward $300
Read the full article at coingape.com.
DEFI
$0.001593
+2.18%
COM
$0.017323
-9.02%
Coinstats
2025/08/30 00:21
NEAR
$2.351
-3.09%
T
$0.01591
-2.57%
COM
$0.017323
-9.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:21
