How Trump Firing Lisa Cook Puts Major Supreme Court Precedent At Risk

The post How Trump Firing Lisa Cook Puts Major Supreme Court Precedent At Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is suing President Donald Trump for attempting to fire her, bringing a lawsuit that could tee up the Supreme Court to overturn a 1935 ruling that largely shields independent agencies from political influence—which would significantly expand Trump’s power over the federal government if justices strike it down. Lisa Cook testifies during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Cook filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging her termination, after Trump sent her a letter saying she was fired because of alleged misstatements on her mortgage agreements. While the Federal Reserve Act allows presidents to fire Fed board members “for cause,” Cook argues Trump’s decision to fire her goes against Supreme Court precedent that holds members of federal agency boards should be largely independent, and can only be fired in cases of “inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office.” That Supreme Court ruling was in the case Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, a 1935 ruling that has been used over the past 90 years to shield members of independent boards—who are typically appointed to lengthy terms that span multiple presidencies—from political interference. The Humphrey’s Executor case has repeatedly come up during Trump’s second term, as the president has fired a number of officials who traditionally would have been shielded under the law, including board members at the National Labor Relations Board, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Merit Systems Protection Board. The Supreme Court has so far allowed those firings—weakening Humphrey’s Executor but not explicitly overturning the ruling—but said in a ruling earlier this year that the Federal Reserve is distinct from other agencies where the justices have allowed firings to move forward. Cook’s lawsuit could test whether justices are still willing to back the Federal Reserve and…
XRP Holders Should Pay Attention: Market Shifts Could Bring Gains

TLDR The European Union is considering removing tariffs on US industrial goods to meet President Trump’s demands. Levi Rietveld suggests that reduced trade barriers and interest rate cuts will increase liquidity in the market. XRP holders could benefit from the increase in capital availability and a shift toward digital assets. Lower interest rates could encourage [...] The post XRP Holders Should Pay Attention: Market Shifts Could Bring Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis, SUI Price Chart Signals, and Why Cold Wallet May Be the Best Crypto for 2025

The post Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis, SUI Price Chart Signals, and Why Cold Wallet May Be the Best Crypto for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Hedera (HBAR) technical analysis shows bearish pressure, SUI price chart tests key resistance, but Cold Wallet’s 3,400% ROI presale momentum makes it the best crypto for 2025. Crypto investors scanning the market in 2025 face three distinct narratives. Hedera (HBAR) technical analysis points to weakness, with the RSI slipping under 50 and the token retesting $0.230 support. A rebound to $0.271 is possible, but a drop below $0.226 could mean a 34% slide toward $0.16. SUI price chart shows an ascending triangle, with buyers defending $3.30 while resistance looms at $4.20. In contrast, Cold Wallet (CWT) has turned its presale into a live leaderboard-driven race. At Stage 17, priced at $0.00998 with $6.8M raised, early buyers lock in a 3,400% ROI window before launch at $0.3517. Unlike HBAR and SUI, Cold Wallet is already live, rewarding users with cashback, positioning it as a true contender for the best crypto for 2025. HBAR at a Crossroads: Will $0.230 Hold or Break? Hedera’s native token, HBAR, is showing signs of weakening momentum as key indicators tilt bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below the neutral 50 mark, suggesting rising selling pressure, while the Squeeze Momentum Indicator signals growing volatility. At $0.234, HBAR is once again testing its monthly support at $0.230. If the support holds, traders could see a rebound toward $0.244, with the possibility of extending gains up to $0.271. But a break below $0.226 would likely trigger further liquidations, sending prices back into the $0.14–$0.16 demand zone; a decline of nearly 34%. With the 12H RSI nearing oversold conditions and Bitcoin hovering near $110,000, HBAR’s next move could offer a key entry point for risk-ready investors. SUI Faces Critical $4.20 Breakout Test as Caution Grows SUI is trading near $3.47, holding above a rising support trendline…
Crypto Crash Triggers $411M in Liquidations

The post Crypto Crash Triggers $411M in Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Analysts advised traders to avoid opening BTC long positions at resistance of $112,000, while expecting a deeper pullback ahead. Altcoins faced heavy losses, with Ethereum plunging 5.6% to $4,300 after losing its 20-day EMA. XRP and DOGE also dropped significantly amid strong selling pressure and whale offloading. Today’s crypto market crash comes with Bitcoin BTC $108 657 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $48.14 B losing 2.9% to $110,000, sending shockwaves across all the crypto assets. Altcoins have faced even greater selling pressure with Ethereum ETH $4 341 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $523.57 B Vol. 24h: $37.95 B , XRP XRP $2.84 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $168.59 B Vol. 24h: $7.59 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $32.18 B Vol. 24h: $2.28 B , and Cardano ADA $0.83 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $30.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.91 B , losing the most among top digital assets. As a result, the broader crypto market liquidations have soared to $411 million. Crypto Market Crash Pushes BTC Down to $110,000 The recent crypto market crash has impacted Bitcoin and altcoins, driven by heavy profit-taking. According to CoinGlass, total crypto liquidations have reached $414 million, with $352 million coming from long positions. With Bitcoin price losing the crucial support at $112,000, market analysts are eyeing even further correction to $105,000. Crypto analyst Kaz The Shadow has urged Bitcoin traders to avoid opening long positions at current resistance levels. $BTC Please STOP longing at resistance… Wait for either a clear flip of the $112k’ish level or for lower, something like $105k would give a good bounce. Be patient and stop giving back to the market all your profits 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ODzt1fUxyu pic.twitter.com/4s0Bvyc9qP — Kaz The Shadow (@KazTheShadow) August 29, 2025 The analyst emphasized waiting…
Top KYC-Free Casinos in 2025 That Accept BTC and USDT

Discover the best KYC-free casinos in 2025 where you can play slots, roulette, and live games with Bitcoin and USDT. Enjoy anonymous access, fast withdrawals, and trusted crypto platforms like Dexsport, BC.Games, and TrustDice.
Is a Spike to $100 Realistic for Hedera? HBAR Price Prediction

Hedera is currently trading at $0.25 at the time of writing. That price might feel tiny compared to the idea of $100. A $100 Hedera token would be a 400x increase from today’s value.  Imagine putting $1,000 into HBAR now and seeing it grow to $400,000. That is the scale of change people talk about
5 signs that Ethereum’s bull market isn’t over below $5K

Despite Ether’s 12% drawdown from all-time highs, there is hope for the bulls as new data suggests that the ETH price could still rise higher in 2025. Key takeaways:Ethereum ETF inflows show persistent demand from institutions.Price gains are supported by record network activity.Read more
Accumulation vs. Distribution: Bitcoin Stabilizes Near Repair Levels at $109K

Analyst Axel Adler Jr. indicates that the latest Bitcoin index readings show a combination of accumulation and distribution signals in the current cycle.
Ethereum-Based Meme Coin BullZilla Begins Presale Featuring Staking Rewards and Token Burn Mechanism

London, United Kingdom, 29th August 2025, Chainwire
Cardano Price Prediction: Hoskinson Says SWIFT Will Die – Is ADA About to Replace the Banking System?

Charles Hoskinson predicts that SWIFT will soon die: here's why this is big news for the Cardano price prediction.
