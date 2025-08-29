How Trump Firing Lisa Cook Puts Major Supreme Court Precedent At Risk

Topline Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is suing President Donald Trump for attempting to fire her, bringing a lawsuit that could tee up the Supreme Court to overturn a 1935 ruling that largely shields independent agencies from political influence—which would significantly expand Trump's power over the federal government if justices strike it down. Lisa Cook testifies during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Cook filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging her termination, after Trump sent her a letter saying she was fired because of alleged misstatements on her mortgage agreements. While the Federal Reserve Act allows presidents to fire Fed board members "for cause," Cook argues Trump's decision to fire her goes against Supreme Court precedent that holds members of federal agency boards should be largely independent, and can only be fired in cases of "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office." That Supreme Court ruling was in the case Humphrey's Executor v. United States, a 1935 ruling that has been used over the past 90 years to shield members of independent boards—who are typically appointed to lengthy terms that span multiple presidencies—from political interference. The Humphrey's Executor case has repeatedly come up during Trump's second term, as the president has fired a number of officials who traditionally would have been shielded under the law, including board members at the National Labor Relations Board, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Merit Systems Protection Board. The Supreme Court has so far allowed those firings—weakening Humphrey's Executor but not explicitly overturning the ruling—but said in a ruling earlier this year that the Federal Reserve is distinct from other agencies where the justices have allowed firings to move forward. Cook's lawsuit could test whether justices are still willing to back the Federal Reserve and…