Hedera (HBAR) Technical Analysis, SUI Price Chart Signals, and Why Cold Wallet May Be the Best Crypto for 2025
Crypto News Hedera (HBAR) technical analysis shows bearish pressure, SUI price chart tests key resistance, but Cold Wallet's 3,400% ROI presale momentum makes it the best crypto for 2025. Crypto investors scanning the market in 2025 face three distinct narratives. Hedera (HBAR) technical analysis points to weakness, with the RSI slipping under 50 and the token retesting $0.230 support. A rebound to $0.271 is possible, but a drop below $0.226 could mean a 34% slide toward $0.16. SUI price chart shows an ascending triangle, with buyers defending $3.30 while resistance looms at $4.20. In contrast, Cold Wallet (CWT) has turned its presale into a live leaderboard-driven race. At Stage 17, priced at $0.00998 with $6.8M raised, early buyers lock in a 3,400% ROI window before launch at $0.3517. Unlike HBAR and SUI, Cold Wallet is already live, rewarding users with cashback, positioning it as a true contender for the best crypto for 2025. HBAR at a Crossroads: Will $0.230 Hold or Break? Hedera's native token, HBAR, is showing signs of weakening momentum as key indicators tilt bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below the neutral 50 mark, suggesting rising selling pressure, while the Squeeze Momentum Indicator signals growing volatility. At $0.234, HBAR is once again testing its monthly support at $0.230. If the support holds, traders could see a rebound toward $0.244, with the possibility of extending gains up to $0.271. But a break below $0.226 would likely trigger further liquidations, sending prices back into the $0.14–$0.16 demand zone; a decline of nearly 34%. With the 12H RSI nearing oversold conditions and Bitcoin hovering near $110,000, HBAR's next move could offer a key entry point for risk-ready investors. SUI Faces Critical $4.20 Breakout Test as Caution Grows SUI is trading near $3.47, holding above a rising support trendline…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 00:33